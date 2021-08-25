735
International Football August 25

FPL player availability in Gameweek 4 still uncertain despite clubs’ red-list stance

Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday evening that they have decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries in the September break.

That’s something that, of course, affects Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Previously we discussed the worst-case scenario, highlighting the players who would be at risk of missing Gameweeks 4 and 5 (and potentially others after future international breaks) as a result of their upcoming involvement for their home nations.

These FPL assets included Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Raphinha (£6.5m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m).

Yesterday’s announcement from 20 top-flight teams seemingly quells fears on that front but this is surely not the last we’ll hear on the issue.

And, in a further, as-yet-unconfirmed twist, the Athletic report that…

Players would be banned from playing for their clubs for the international window, which runs until September 9, plus a further five days.

This would exclude them from the games on the weekend of September 11 and 12.

They would also risk further disciplinary action from FIFA.

The Premier League clubs also protested against FIFA’s decision to extend the international window in South America by two days in September and October, which would mean a belated return ahead of Gameweeks 4 and 8 for a number of key FPL players representing Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Paraguay – if they are allowed to make the trip, of course.

Tuesday’s statement read as follows:

Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month.

The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window.

This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.

This period takes into consideration 10 days of hotel quarantine on return to England but does not include any additional time that would be required for players to regain match fitness.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned. However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

“Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions.”

Clubs also discussed their dissatisfaction with FIFA’s decision to extend CONMEBOL’s international window by two days in September and October from nine to 11 days.

This places additional international obligations on players from that region, to the detriment of their availability to represent their clubs.

FIFA was urged to work with all stakeholders to ensure an agreeable conclusion can be reached on the issue.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.