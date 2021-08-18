The FPL players who could miss out in Gameweeks 4/5

The upcoming September international break could have ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with regards to player availability.

There are two separate issues at play here, one predictably involving coronavirus and the other to do with World Cup qualifying fixture times in South America.

GAMEWEEK 4 (AND GAMEWEEK 8) LATE ARRIVALS

Two extra World Cup qualifying dates have been added to the back-end of the September and October international breaks for South American countries.

This follows the postponement of qualifiers in March 2021 and the necessity to now play catch-up.

What it means for Fantasy managers is that any Premier League player representing a nation from South America will face a later-than-usual arrival back to the UK, plunging their availability (or at least, their match-readiness) into doubt in Gameweeks 4 and 8 – the two Gameweeks that follow the next two international breaks.

PRE-GAMEWEEK 4 (SAT-MON 11-13 SEPTEMBER)

The exact timings for the October international break haven’t been announced yet but will likely follow a similar pattern.

FPL PLAYERS/TEAMS POTENTIALLY AFFECTED

ASTON VILLA : Martínez (ARG), Buendía (ARG)

: Martínez (ARG), Buendía (ARG) BRIGHTON : Mac Allister (ARG), Alzate (COL), Caicedo (ECU)

: Mac Allister (ARG), Alzate (COL), Caicedo (ECU) CHELSEA : Thiago Silva (BRA)

: Thiago Silva (BRA) EVERTON : Richarlison (BRA), Mina (COL), Rodriguez (COL)

: Richarlison (BRA), Mina (COL), Rodriguez (COL) LEEDS: Raphinha (BRA)

Raphinha (BRA) LIVERPOOL : Alisson (BRA), Fabinho (BRA), Firmino (BRA)

: Alisson (BRA), Fabinho (BRA), Firmino (BRA) MANCHESTER CITY : Jesus (BRA), Ederson (BRA)

: Jesus (BRA), Ederson (BRA) MANCHESTER UNITED : Fred (BRA), Cavani (URU)

: Fred (BRA), Cavani (URU) NEWCASTLE : Almiron (PAR)

: Almiron (PAR) SPURS : Romero (ARG), Lo Celso (ARG), Sanchez (COL)

: Romero (ARG), Lo Celso (ARG), Sanchez (COL) WATFORD: Sierralta (CHI)

The potential absences of Edinson Cavani (£8.5m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) in Gameweeks 4 and 8 would likely boost the first-team chances of Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) and Diogo Jota (£7.5m) at Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

The same could be said for Ferran Torres (£7.0m) with regards to Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m), although Pep Guardiola has any number of versatile midfielders who could plug the ‘false nine’/attacking spearhead void.

Richarlison‘s (£7.6m) air miles will be a concern to the legions of new FPL managers who brought him into their side after Gameweek 1, with Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m), Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m) among the other popular Fantasy assets whose names are listed above.

It should be said that Liverpool and Leeds square off on the Sunday in Gameweek 4, with Everton in action a day later, giving the likes of Firmino, Raphinha and especially Richarlison a bit more recovery time.

The Toffees’ Gameweek 8 match is also on the Sunday, in a possible boost to Richarlison’s owners – but we’ve more possible bad news to bring you on that front.

PLAYERS IN QUARANTINE IN GAMEWEEKS 4/5, 8/9 AND 12/13?

The UK government’s current coronavirus guidelines state that any individual arriving back from countries on the ‘red list’…

“…must quarantine in a managed quarantine hotel for 10 full days from the point of their arrival. The day of arrival in England will be treated as day 0.”

There are dozens of nations on the red list, including all of the South American countries listed above plus numerous in Africa and Asia.

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, Premier League clubs were allowed to withdraw their players from affected international squads – but this is now no longer an option.

And so, certain FPL assets returning back from international duty in September, October and November could feasibly miss Gameweeks 4/5, 8/9 and 12/13 due to the quarantine guidelines listed above.

We are painting the worst-case scenario out here and it’s possible that the powers that be and the Premier League clubs may come to some sort of alternative arrangement before we get to the September international break, whether that be national team bubbles or a shortening of quarantine periods on the production of a negative Covid-19 test.

The next review of the UK’s travel restrictions is on August 25/26, which may tell us more.

It’s a situation well worth monitoring as, along with the myriad South American players we’ve already named, the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) and potentially even Michail Antonio (£7.6m) could also be caught up in the drama.

FPL PLAYERS/TEAMS POTENTIALLY AFFECTED

ARSENAL: Elneny (EGY)

Elneny (EGY) ASTON VILLA : Martínez (ARG), Buendía (ARG)

: Martínez (ARG), Buendía (ARG) BRIGHTON : Mac Allister (ARG), Alzate (COL), Caicedo (ECU), Mwepu (ZAM), Tau (SAF)

: Mac Allister (ARG), Alzate (COL), Caicedo (ECU), Mwepu (ZAM), Tau (SAF) CHELSEA : Thiago Silva (BRA)

: Thiago Silva (BRA) EVERTON : Richarlison (BRA), Mina (COL), Rodriguez (COL)

: Richarlison (BRA), Mina (COL), Rodriguez (COL) LEEDS: Raphinha (BRA), Helder Costa (ANG)

Raphinha (BRA), Helder Costa (ANG) LEICESTER : Soyuncu (TUR), Daka (ZAM)

: Soyuncu (TUR), Daka (ZAM) LIVERPOOL : Alisson (BRA), Fabinho (BRA), Firmino (BRA), Salah (EGY)

: Alisson (BRA), Fabinho (BRA), Firmino (BRA), Salah (EGY) MANCHESTER CITY : Jesus (BRA), Ederson (BRA)

: Jesus (BRA), Ederson (BRA) MANCHESTER UNITED : Fred (BRA), Cavani (URU)

: Fred (BRA), Cavani (URU) NEWCASTLE : Almiron (PAR)

: Almiron (PAR) SPURS : Romero (ARG), Lo Celso (ARG), Sanchez (COL)

: Romero (ARG), Lo Celso (ARG), Sanchez (COL) WATFORD : Sierralta (CHI)

: Sierralta (CHI) WEST HAM UNITED : Masuaku (DRC)

: Masuaku (DRC) WOLVES: Jimenez (MEX)

As Bowstring the Carp pointed out in his own excellent research, there are a number of players who do not represent red-listed countries but who will be facing one of those affected nations in away games in September.

Whether alternative venues can/will be found for those fixtures is another question but as it stands, the affected players may include:

ARSENAL : Partey (GHA), Pepe (CIV)

: Partey (GHA), Pepe (CIV) ASTON VILLA: Bailey (JAM)

Bailey (JAM) BRENTFORD: Pinnock (JAM)

Pinnock (JAM) BRIGHTON: Bissouma (MAL)

Bissouma (MAL) CRYSTAL PALACE: Schlupp (GHA), Ayew (GHA), Zaha (CIV)

Schlupp (GHA), Ayew (GHA), Zaha (CIV) EVERTON: Gbamin (CIV), Iwobi (NIG)

Gbamin (CIV), Iwobi (NIG) LEICESTER : Amartey (GHA), Ndidi (NIG), Iheanacho (NIG)

: Amartey (GHA), Ndidi (NIG), Iheanacho (NIG) MAN UTD: Bailly (CIV), Amad (CIV)

Bailly (CIV), Amad (CIV) NORWICH: Rashica (NOR)

Rashica (NOR) SOUTHAMPTON : Salisu (GHA), Djenepo (MAL)

: Salisu (GHA), Djenepo (MAL) SPURS : Aurier (CIV)

: Aurier (CIV) WATFORD : Dennis (NIG), Etebo (NIG)

: Dennis (NIG), Etebo (NIG) WEST HAM: Antonio (JAM)

Antonio (JAM) WOLVES: Boly (CIV)

