106
SoRare August 18

Fantasy Football Scout announces free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

106 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

We are thrilled to share a new venture for the 2021/22 season – the Sorare Academy @ Fantasy Football Scout! 

This is a brand-new, free-to-play Fantasy tournament played with Sorare’s Officially Licenced digital trading cards.

To celebrate, we will be giving away official cards of two young players drawn from the ranks of the famous RB Salzburg wonderkid production line. Who knows where those players could end up?! For details of how to enter, be sure to pay attention to our Twitter account later today.

JOIN SORARE TODAY

ABOUT SORARE

Sorare is about building your squad of players and competing against other managers. Imagine managing a Fantasy Football team where you own the player cards for real and scour the transfer market, trading directly with other managers.

Many of the world’s biggest clubs like Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus officially licence Sorare player cards; you can’t find the genuine articles anywhere else. And more and more clubs are joining Sorare every single month.

And that’s not the end of the big endorsements for Sorare: Antoine Griezmann is a well-known enthusiast, and you can find him in the game with the manager name “Grizou”! Rio Ferdinand is also an investor in the platform. 

As you play, you’ll be scouting out the best performers to give yourself an edge in the weekly tournaments. You can pick up cards at auction or trade directly with other managers in the community. 

And, if you succeed, you can win more cards to strengthen your squad and increase the value of your team season after season.

We made the Sorare Academy to make it easier to get started and have fun in the game than ever before. It is completely free to play and if you place well in our weekly tournaments, you’ll be able to win Sorare cards and start building your squad! 


CAN’T WAIT TO GET STARTED? 

Our custom built, free-to-play league is undergoing final testing and should be available in September. If you can’t wait that long, now is a great time to check out the main Sorare tournament and collectible player cards!

In mid-August, Sorare launched their brand-new scarcity level “LIMITED” which makes playing Sorare and owning your favourite players cheaper and more accessible than ever before. 

With “LIMITED” cards, only 1,000 cards of each player exist in the world. With so few in existence they are very collectible. And unlike many Fantasy games, when you own one of a limited number of cards, you know that everyone in your league cannot own the exact same players.

But the introduction of a new tier of LIMITED cards gives more people than ever the chance to play. Sorare has enjoyed massive growth over the last year and this new tier is expected to open up the game to millions of football fans around the world.

You can get started on Sorare today, check out the new cards for yourself, and enter the new “Division 5” tournament of the main Sorare game using the new LIMITED cards.

And by joining with this link, you can get a free LIMITED card when you pick up five LIMITED cards from the in-game auction!

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

MORE CONTENT TO COME


We have built this new league experience from scratch, based on Sorare’s game. We’re really excited about this partnership with them and we can’t wait to share it with you! You’ll be able to play for free and win some great prizes along the way.

Adam, one of our regular contributors from the FFS Scout Network and founder of soraretrader.net, will be leading our content schedule with wide-ranging contributions from the wider Sorare community and other Fantasy Football Scout contributors, too. 

The plan is for the Sorare Academy tournament to run weekly all season and beyond. We’ll also be running a weekly article covering the world of Sorare. We’ll help our readers with a range of topics, including picking the best players, scouting out those hidden gems, and the art of trading your cards with other managers to build your dream team.

Happy collecting and look out for the Sorare Academy launching in September!

JOIN SORARE TODAY

Diagram Description automatically generated

*For those who are familiar with Sorare already – you may be aware that Sorare trailed that they would launch a feature called the academy in their recent Ask Me Anything. We spoke with Sorare and received approval to name our game Sorare Academy. The feature giving Sorare managers opportunity to progress that Sorare previously mentioned in their AMAs is still happening but will take a different name.

#ad 18+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games like Fantasy, Football Index and Sorare for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Come on Pep, give us some news.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Unlikely to happen

      Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    I’ve been giving out a lot of advice after my 1 good game week of the season

    Expect to hear from me less in future

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      So you give advice when you have a good gameweek only?

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I’d say i give more advice when I have a good game week, anyone else ?

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          makes sense, I am probably the same

          Open Controls
    2. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      People who come here for A or B advice are like lovely delicious lambs to the slaughter. Ask a stupid question, get a stupid answer

      Open Controls
  3. MCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    As a sorare user already delighted to see this partnership! Needs to come with a warning if you get sucked into this you will have a lot less time for fpl!

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Do you need real money to play it?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        And how much?

        Open Controls
        1. MCH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          To get into the current game it depends what level to play at. A Ronaldo card went for $250k but most aren't at that level! The new limited scarcity is new so if you did want to dip your feet in then I would wait a little while so prices settle down as they're quite high with it only just having launched the common cards you get when you sign up give you a taste of the game and you'll probably get some big names you've heard of.

          Open Controls
          1. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            how is this different to football index?

            Open Controls
            1. MCH
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Mainly because it has a business model that looks like it will work! I never played football index found it strange how they were stumping up "dividends" like they were. According to some French financial sites they've already secured a new funding round of ~€450m so they're not going to be running out of cash anytime soon! Its essentially an NFTs market place but with a game that gives them actual utility. Every season there is a brand new round of cards that score a bonus over previous season cards so theres always demand for them that creates the revenue.

              Open Controls
      2. MCH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        At the moment there is a rookie league that is free to play where you can real prizes (I won an Evraldo rare that I turned into about £400 in a couple of moves) but this is something new that no one knew about before. We're going to be getting more info on it later from sorare so will be interesting to find out what it is. Needless to say it caused a bit of confusion given something called the academy had been talked about but this isn't it as it mentions in the article!

        Open Controls
    2. MCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      One thing I really like is its global so you have players from Korea playing alongside players from MLS and the premier league so if you fancy streaming a match at 3am then you might find you have a player involved!

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      They should concentrate on the Premier League & drop the rest.
      Personally not interested in anything other the games due to be played!

      Open Controls
      1. MCH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        In an ideal world they would have but up to now they've had to spend their more on licenses wisely. I would imagine the cost of licensing was just too expensive. West Ham signed up early (Andy Carrol was the first ever card sold) and Liverpool. They plan to have all the top 20 leagues signed up in the end so theres real worldwide coverage.

        Open Controls
    4. Ron_Swanson
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Sounds dodgy

      Open Controls
      1. MCH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I was sceptical too but once you get your head round it you see why it works. It's not for everyone though and if you've never used crypto before I probably wouldn't recommend it as it's probably a bit too complicated and like with most things anyone trying it out should make sure not to spend anything they couldn't afford to lose and stick to a budget.

        Open Controls
  4. 824545201
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Salah - Bruno - Son - Gundogan* - Brownhill
    Ings - Toney - Scarlett

    What to do with Gundo?
    A) Keep (Ben White off the bench)
    B) Gundogan -> Soucek/Benrahma, 1.5M ITB for potential Toney -> DCL/Richa after GW2.
    C) Gundogan -> Greenwood
    D) Gundogan -> Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I like C, Greenwood and United looks great. Could be a goalfest against Southampton.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy1
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        No chance that greenwood will be rotated out?
        What about cavani? I have gundogan too so am looking at this thread with interest!

        Open Controls
        1. Podge
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Only back in training today

          Open Controls
          1. Andy1
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            So unlikely this week, but maybe in gw3, but then the late return of cavani for gw4/5 will help

            Open Controls
        2. RichieW
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Not much, James out if Cavani in.
          Only way Greenwood is out is if both Cavani(only back in training) and Martial(4 month lay off) come in

          Open Controls
          1. CrouchDown
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Not true.

            James out Sancho in.

            If Cavani is back then Greenwood is out IMO

            Open Controls
            1. RichieW
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              i reckon Pogba goes back in midfield for next couple of games - SOU wol NEW

              Open Controls
              1. CrouchDown
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                I'm not sure sure.

                Ole loves the double pivot and Pogba was clearly excelling in LM position. I'd be surprised it he changed.

                Open Controls
                1. RichieW
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  Hard to move him this gw after his last performance but the 2 CDM was to due to the back 4 not being good enough. Hoping Varane will change that but will prob still be 2 of them against better sides

                  Open Controls
            2. Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Im not even sure this is true mainly because these things are not cut and dried. Its down to form and Greenwood looked exceptionally sharp so its his place to lose. I see Cavani as a sub.

              Open Controls
              1. CrouchDown
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                True.

                That's for the next game only though. Cavani will be the main number 9 this season though for sure

                Open Controls
                1. Alexis Nonsense
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                  Isn't Cavani nearly 40 years old?

                  Don't think he'll be main striker at any point, will surely share minutes with Greenwood et. al.

                  Open Controls
                2. Lanley Staurel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  That might tie in with my exit plan for him anyway so will monitor as always.

                  Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B) Benrahma

      Open Controls
    3. StellaMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Almost same position as you - have gone for Benrahma which will free me up funds to upgrade Barnes/Toney

      Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    DCL a better FPL option than Richarlison right?

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      With Richarlison potentially being away for a period, I would say so

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Oh yeah - complete forgot I should ignore Brazilians

        Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      He is yeah, I think getting him is a 'relative' differential anyway given that we all slept on him and everyone is buying in midfield.

      Open Controls
    3. Alexis Nonsense
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Always has been

      Rich somewhat underwhelming since he joined (as FPL asset)

      So much potential, but rarely been consistent, rarely hauls

      Open Controls
    4. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Long term - yes.

      Short term - Richarlison looks great and DCL will still have to round into form from that toe injury. His diving header was fantastic though.

      Open Controls
  6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What's the thinking on getting Grealish at this point?

    Like everyone selling Gundogan I have the Greenwood option and he looks sharp obviously with decent fixtures (albeit with the minutes threat beyond the IB). Perhaps it's one not to overthink?

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I should add, it's only the 0.5 itb that has given me this little quandry.

      Open Controls
      1. StellaMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Had toyed with the idea, I downgraded Gund to 6m so have 2m to play with for an upgrade next week
        Think Grealish is a good shout still but want to see how City get on next first

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I think Greenwood at 0.5 and with some of the collective uncertainty around Rashford, Martial and Cavani is too good an option to ignore at that price.

      Grealish could be great value but could equally be the one who ties it all together and assists the assister at City. Also rotation will strike with City having 9 players for about 5 outfield positions restricting most playing time to around 2000-2500 mins.

      Go with Mason IMO

      Open Controls
    3. Alexis Nonsense
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Problem with Grealish is minutes

      Just because they did spend on him doesn't mean his minutes are secured...it's Pep

      He could well be benched for the next 5, with Kdb back they don't need him

      Open Controls
      1. Random Name
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Grealish isn't competing with KDB. He's taken Bernardo Silva's place who had 45 apps last season. I expect a similar number for Jack

        Open Controls
  7. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    **Mahrez & Salah owners

    Who are you captaining in GW2?

    a) Mahrez
    b) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      B safer but I think Mahrez has the higher ceiling this GW. Depends if you want to go safe or throw the dice this early in the season?

      Open Controls
      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        My thoughts exactly. Cheers!

        Open Controls
  8. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anyone else worried about Greenwood's minutes?

    I don't see any of the below not starting in Ole's first choice XI

    Pogba Cavani Sancho
    Bruno
    Fred McTomiay

    Then there is also Rashford, Martial, James and maybe Lingard to share minutes with

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Not expecting a lot from Jesse James 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. CrouchDown
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Nor am I, but James did start on Saturday

        Open Controls
    2. RichieW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      IMO Fred & McTominay wont both start as much one Varane is settled in. Pogba and one of them unless against another top 6 team

      Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    GTG? Roll transfer?

    Martinez
    AWB TAA Shaw Tsimi
    Salah Bruno Raphinha
    Wilson Antonio Ings

    Foster Amartey ESR Gilmour

    0.0m ITB, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      GTG - good luck.

      Open Controls
  10. Cosmik_Debris
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Differential picks for this GW? I'm weighing up a punt on Leon Bailey.
    Reckon Villa will go all out against a leaky toon defence and Bailey looked dangerous when he came on against Watford (lovely assist for the McGinn goal)

    Open Controls
  11. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Cards, am I on the shopping cart section by mistake?
    Free cards! what's the catch?

    Open Controls
    1. MCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Catch is that's the hook to reel you into the real game!

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        😯

        Open Controls
        1. MCH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          It's very different but it's not cheap to play division 4 or above. If you can afford to play though its brilliant. The scoring is very different (it's all based on opta stats) it's more like the bps than traditional scoring so players in all positions can score well.

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I'm sorry I'm a little busy right now, could you come back next tuesday!

            Open Controls
            1. MCH
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              See you next Tuesday.

              Open Controls
              1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                🙂

                Open Controls
                1. MCH
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Oops that should be c.

                  Open Controls
                  1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    It's ok I got it.

                    Open Controls
                    1. MCH
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Gold star you!

                      Open Controls
  12. Ramana Maharshi
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Southampton fans.... is Bertrand likely to be back this weekend? Many thanks if anyone can reply

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Why r u being such a troll 😛

      Open Controls
    2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      😆 You're a card!

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      As a two time former top 10k player I can say yes he'll be back, he's a Hasselhoff favourite

      Open Controls
  13. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Hi all,

    So I've got £0.5M itb, is Barnes > Greenwood a solid move this week?

    Also keen on Son and Benrah, especially as I had them in a 3-5-2 draft right up to the deadline - though I know we're meant to let such stuff go! (Spurs man only possible through Ings > 4.5). Any advice much appreciated, thanks!

    Bachmann (Foster)
    TAA, Tsimi, Shaw
    Raph, Barnes, Salah, Bruno
    Ings, Toney, Antonio
    Coufal, Veltmann, Gilmour
    £0.5B itb

    Open Controls
    1. Ramana Maharshi
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      As a former top 10k player I would advice keeping. He has Norwich game after next.

      Open Controls
      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          lol, I'd take that advice with a fat pinch of salt

          Open Controls
          1. Indio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            All feedback welcome 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Barnes>Greenwood 100%

              Open Controls
              1. Indio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Thanks mate, thinking same way - and good luck with your selection this week.

                Open Controls
  14. My blood is Blue
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Hi,
    Please bench 1:
    Cresswell Digne Tsimikas Shaw Targett
    Already on Target. Any advice appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Targett yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Tough one, but I think Targett best benching option from that lot.

      Open Controls
  15. Clucas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Hello guys,

    Had a 1 year break and now I'm realising I really missed the comment section and this website as well.
    Just a quick question about the Pep roulette: Who h

    Open Controls
    1. Clucas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Jesus, posted wrongly

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        You sound stressed mate. You should take a break 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Clucas
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      This guy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arnold_Rimmer

      Open Controls
  16. Clucas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Hello guys,

    Had a 1 year break and now I'm realising I really missed the comment section and this website as well.
    Just a quick question about the Pep roulette: Who will have the most minutes on the pitch overall this season: Cancelo or Walker?

    Also, if you had to choose between Mahrez and Grealish who would it be?

    Thanks and good luck to you all.

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Cancelo as he is more versatile.

      Grealish as you may as well waste £8m rather than £9m

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Mahrez > Grealish

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Pep likes Cancelo for the big games but had a habit of benching him for the home bankers you'd ideally want him for. Go Dias or Stones if you want City def coverage.

      Mahrez over Grealish cause of his goal threat but again there will be rotation which you will have to stomach a lot of weeks.

      Open Controls
  17. Parsnips
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Balogun to Dennis? Anyone know if he will start?

    Open Controls
    1. My blood is Blue
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yeah I'll do it. Wonder how you ended up with Balogun in the first place.

      Open Controls
    2. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No!

      Open Controls
  18. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    We really can't be sure of anyone's minutes in the Man U team. I was listening to a podcast where the journalist said Ole had said he wanted to replicate the Ronaldo Rooney Tevez front line where in Rashford/Cavani would play would play the more selfless Rooney role up top with Sancho/Greenwood/Pogba/Rashford being the possibilities in support.

    If anything though given that Pogba can play in midfield as well it might mean he is slightly more secure in minutes. Anyway I wouldn't be too sure that the plan going forward is for Greenwood to play as the striker. Could be wrong obviously.

    Open Controls
  19. My blood is Blue
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Why is there so much love for Alonso? Surely he's not nailed.

    Open Controls
  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Sterling to be highest pts scorer this gwk

    Open Controls
    1. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I'd take that. Nobody has him and loads would be fooled into getting him afterwards.

      Open Controls
  21. Random Name
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Arsenal can keep midfielders and strikers - won't make a shred of difference cos of the clown at the back.

    Difference between Leno and Emi Martinez is 8th and 4th

    Open Controls
  22. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Best 5.0 Defender over next 2 gameweeks?

    a) Reguilon
    b) Targett
    c) Dunk
    d) Soyuncu
    e) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      f) Coufal

      Open Controls
  23. HEY JUDE
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which one
    Ayling vs Everton
    or
    Coufal vs Leicester

    Open Controls
  24. JayKay1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Before yet another person asks, no, don't sell Barnes (LEI) after one week, just hold and roll your FT... You'll thank me next week;o)

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Agree, don't own him but people seem too keen to get rid - not like much has changed in one game, we knew his potential and the fact that he'll be brought off early with the options Leicester possess. West Ham and Norwich not the worst set of fixtures, may as well give him that.

      Open Controls
      1. JayKay1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        54 mins ago

        Not just that, but poeple who think he'll be benched for a formation change... It won't happen, anymore than OGS will bench Bruno ;o)

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.