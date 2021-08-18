Fantasy Football Scout announces free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Sponsored by Sorare

We are thrilled to share a new venture for the 2021/22 season – the Sorare Academy @ Fantasy Football Scout!

This is a brand-new, free-to-play Fantasy tournament played with Sorare’s Officially Licenced digital trading cards.



To celebrate, we will be giving away official cards of two young players drawn from the ranks of the famous RB Salzburg wonderkid production line. Who knows where those players could end up?! For details of how to enter, be sure to pay attention to our Twitter account later today.





ABOUT SORARE

Sorare is about building your squad of players and competing against other managers. Imagine managing a Fantasy Football team where you own the player cards for real and scour the transfer market, trading directly with other managers.

Many of the world’s biggest clubs like Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus officially licence Sorare player cards; you can’t find the genuine articles anywhere else. And more and more clubs are joining Sorare every single month.

And that’s not the end of the big endorsements for Sorare: Antoine Griezmann is a well-known enthusiast, and you can find him in the game with the manager name “Grizou”! Rio Ferdinand is also an investor in the platform.

As you play, you’ll be scouting out the best performers to give yourself an edge in the weekly tournaments. You can pick up cards at auction or trade directly with other managers in the community.

And, if you succeed, you can win more cards to strengthen your squad and increase the value of your team season after season.

We made the Sorare Academy to make it easier to get started and have fun in the game than ever before. It is completely free to play and if you place well in our weekly tournaments, you’ll be able to win Sorare cards and start building your squad!





CAN’T WAIT TO GET STARTED?

Our custom built, free-to-play league is undergoing final testing and should be available in September. If you can’t wait that long, now is a great time to check out the main Sorare tournament and collectible player cards!

In mid-August, Sorare launched their brand-new scarcity level “LIMITED” which makes playing Sorare and owning your favourite players cheaper and more accessible than ever before.

With “LIMITED” cards, only 1,000 cards of each player exist in the world. With so few in existence they are very collectible. And unlike many Fantasy games, when you own one of a limited number of cards, you know that everyone in your league cannot own the exact same players.

But the introduction of a new tier of LIMITED cards gives more people than ever the chance to play. Sorare has enjoyed massive growth over the last year and this new tier is expected to open up the game to millions of football fans around the world.

You can get started on Sorare today, check out the new cards for yourself, and enter the new “Division 5” tournament of the main Sorare game using the new LIMITED cards.



And by joining with this link, you can get a free LIMITED card when you pick up five LIMITED cards from the in-game auction!





MORE CONTENT TO COME



We have built this new league experience from scratch, based on Sorare’s game. We’re really excited about this partnership with them and we can’t wait to share it with you! You’ll be able to play for free and win some great prizes along the way.



Adam, one of our regular contributors from the FFS Scout Network and founder of soraretrader.net, will be leading our content schedule with wide-ranging contributions from the wider Sorare community and other Fantasy Football Scout contributors, too.



The plan is for the Sorare Academy tournament to run weekly all season and beyond. We’ll also be running a weekly article covering the world of Sorare. We’ll help our readers with a range of topics, including picking the best players, scouting out those hidden gems, and the art of trading your cards with other managers to build your dream team.



Happy collecting and look out for the Sorare Academy launching in September!

*For those who are familiar with Sorare already – you may be aware that Sorare trailed that they would launch a feature called the academy in their recent Ask Me Anything. We spoke with Sorare and received approval to name our game Sorare Academy. The feature giving Sorare managers opportunity to progress that Sorare previously mentioned in their AMAs is still happening but will take a different name.

