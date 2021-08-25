254
Video August 25

FPL Q&A: Ings to DCL, keep or sell Barnes, buy Lukaku, and Livramento or Duffy?

254 Comments
Az and Sam have been conducting their weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A session over on our YouTube channel today.

The pair share their thoughts on the most-asked Fantasy questions of Gameweek 3, including whether now is the right time to buy Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) despite the unfavourable-on-paper fixtures.

What to do with Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) ahead of Leicester City’s trip to a Norwich City side that just conceded eight goals in Gameweeks 1 and 2 is also up for debate.

Fixtures and captaincy feature on the agenda, along with the pair’s thoughts on the price change system.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

Tottenham Hotspur’s defence comes under the microscope, as does Harry Kane’s (£12.3m) decision to stay in north London.

And on budget asset watch, Sam and Az pose the four-million-dollar question: Shane Duffy (£4.1m) or Tino Livramento (£4.0m).

TIMESTAMPS

  • 0:00 – Lobby
  • 3:40 – Harvey Barnes: keep or sell?
  • 8:38 – Short-term vs long-term fixture planning
  • 11:40 – Thoughts on Spurs defence
  • 17:01 – Ings to DCL?
  • 18:35 – Which potential transfer excites you the most?
  • 22:30 – Do we consider Romelu Lukaku despite the bad fixtures on paper?
  • 26:58 – Livramento or Duffy?
  • 34:14 – GW3 captaincy
  • 40:53 – Should the system for price changes be changed?
  • 45:55 – Discussion on Kane staying at Spurs

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

254 Comments
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Whl will be rocking with Kane starting at the weekend

    Can see us winning that 3 or 4 - 0

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Tottenham Hotspur Stadium* 😉

    2. Meechoo115
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Agreed. Makes me more confident to captain Son

    3. jackoasean
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I’ve brought Kane in, past seasons he would have been top captain choice against Watford

    4. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Oh yes, it will be lively in the cheesery.

  2. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Christensen nailed CB for the foreseeable?

    1. Meechoo115
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Depends if they sign Kounde. I would say nailed ish. If that helps!

    2. Meechoo115
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      But for next few weeks. Why bother ?

      1. FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Considering a GW4 WC

  3. Bayas'ed
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Question about Membership.

    Do Members get to see xG and xA of players for upcoming fixtures? Or is it just data from historical matches?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      You cannot have xG/xA for upcoming fixtures because it is only relevant to each game.

      You can see deltas (difference between these measurements and actual goals/assists scores) etc.

    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      You can see players' expected points from RMT (rate my team) though.

      1. Bayas'ed
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Got it. Thanks!

  4. flippetyflop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Tsikimas to Livramento good?
    There's nowhere else that I'm unhappy with.
    2FT's

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Tsikimas Shaw Veltman Dias
    Salah Bruno Son Benrahma Gilmour
    Antonio Toney Scarlett

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      I did that same move and rolled the other FT

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      I shipped Veltman instead.

      - A price drop from Veltman is more imminent than Tsimikas.
      - Tsimikas can drop twice in price and only cost us 0.1. Veltman dropping twice costs 0.2
      - With how Duffy is playing, no guarantee that Veltman walks right back into that starting lineup.
      - I like that I've got an extra 0.5 immediately ITB doing this, for a transfer next week. It's nice that Ings to DCL can't get screwed over by DCL rising in price a few times.

      1. tommo1989
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Do we know if Livramento is definitely being rested tonight or if he’s injured as he isn’t in the squad?

        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          We don't know, but generally a player not being in the squad for early League Cup games is a good thing. I haven't heard anything about him being hurt.

  5. Oggle22
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    2ft
    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne Coufal
    Salah Bruno Barnes Jota
    Ings DCL

    Forster Amartey Brownhill Obafemi

    Just burn a transfer or Amartey to a Leeds or wolves defender ready for fixture swing then have 2ft again next week?

    Cheers

    1. Meechoo115
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      I would sell Barnes

      1. Oggle22
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Barnes gets one last chance but just feels a waste letting a transfer go in used

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Hold Barnes …..

      1. Oggle22
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yer thinking that myself but don't want to waste a transfer by not using it

    3. Old and Slow
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Nothing to do with those 11.... Just look and see if there is someone on the bench you want to upgrade. Biss for brownhill? Amarty to Livramento? Just a thought....

  6. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Captain Bruno or Antonio?

    1. Meechoo115
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      I’m on Son over Antonio. Would probably go Antonio over Bruno

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Antonio (C) Bruno (VC)

      1. Old and Slow
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        This

      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        That's what I'm on 'n all.

  7. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    What’s the best set and forget 4.0 defender.

    Duffy now 4.1and won’t last past 5 games.

    Amartey now doubtful to start after Vesterguard looks likely to start.

    Brendon Williams has left Man Utd for Norwich and is 4.0, but will he play straight away

    I’m thinking of Livramento, who really impressed me against Man Utd.

    Southampton’s new signing, Lyanco, is a central defender so this won’t jeopardise his place. Walker-Pieters may be a concern, but l thought he plays on the left, whereas Livramento plays on the right.

    Thoughts on Livramento, esp from Southampton fans.

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Livramento but don’t worry too much. You will barely play him

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Speak for yourself. He's in my starting lineup this week!

    2. Meechoo115
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Kwp is a right back usually

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Looks like kWP on the left tonight interestingly enough.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      There's been so many positing on Livramento from Southampton fans and other watchers alike.

      He's class. Looks first choice for now (KWP is starting in the cup tonight, Livramento not in squad). He'll play - but Southampton fixtures are naff until GW8/9 or so.

      If you need an immediate better option go Duffy, otherwise Livramento... but there's no massive rush on Livramento really.

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        I don't really get why Livramento isn't rising faster. He's looked fantastic, and at that price he's someone that's locked into your lineup all year, even through your wildcards.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Because the fixtures are rubbish & Lukaku/Antonio/Benrahma etc are higher priorities.

          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 55 mins ago

            Newcastle looks like a fine fixture this week at least.

            I think it honestly has more to do with people buying Duffy instead, chasing the points he already scored.

  8. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Tsimikas starting the decent, will he hold before the deadline

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      He won't fall before the deadline.

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        You want to put money on that?

        All the holders are likely to make thurs / fri transfers

        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          I'd put money on that. So many people that want to eventually sell him already used their transfers this week. Lots of other people are total casuals that won't realize that his run is over until after he gets 0 against Chelsea. Some probably won't even realize it until he has multiple 0s.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 50 mins ago

          Yes. How much do you want to go? Loser donates to charity.

          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 45 mins ago

            Sure ok £10 charity of choice

        3. Aston VII iia hahaha
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Why would they? He raised by 0.1 this week. he'd have to drop 100 in 2 days. Never going to happen. He may even last through the next game week depending on what other fires people are putting out.

      2. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        It's difficult to indentify you with your new grav

        1. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Identify**

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      He's still in the positive side of things. I don't think he really starts to plummet until he actually doesn't start a game.

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Checked recently?

        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          I'm not saying he's not on the way down, saying that he's still above 0%.

          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 43 mins ago

            Fair enough .07 isn’t much though

      2. Old and Slow
        • 1 Year
        4 hours ago

        Agree with this. I don't think he falls to next week, assuming he doesn't make a guest appearances this weekend...

  9. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Would u take any hits here? 1.8 ITB, WC in GW7

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Ayling
    Salah Bruno (c) Barnes Benarahma
    DCL Antonio Toney
    - Duffy Tsimikas Gilmour

    1. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Looks good to me and I hope your patience with Barnes is rewarded.

  10. Art Vandelay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    I would love some feedback on my decision for the week.

    What would you go for? I think Mahrez could do well this week but am really wary of Pep.

    2 FTs and this is my current team.

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White Tsimi Livra
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Benny Brownhill
    Tonio Ings Toney

    a) Tsimi to Duffy and roll
    b) Mahrez + Toney > Son and Dennis
    c) Mahrez + Toney > Raph + DCL
    d) Mahrez > Rap and roll.

    Cheers

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      I would do C in your shoes.

  11. Gravy_Davey
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Anyone have any opinions on B Williams? Worth a punt for another cheap defender or too risky?

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      He's 4.0 and will play. Thats about the sum of it.

  12. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Harvey ‘The Punisher’ Barnes to strike down the faithless with furious anger this weekend?

    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Will he even start?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Perez won't, so probably.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      He needs to do better than Benrahma to punish.

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        For those who went from Harvey to benny, yes indeed … but to those with benny and Barnes, his falling ownership could be very useful.

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      If they retain the formation I think he does … at risk if Brendon changes to two up top … then his coat will be on a shoogely peg.

  13. chriscosta
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    A) Dier
    B) Sanchez
    C) tanganga

    Rotain risk ??
    Bonus Maget ??
    Attacking Return ??

  14. Indpush
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    If you knew Kane starts this week along with Son and you have Bruno, captain which of the three please?

  15. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Guys gundo to drop today in price?

    1. Indpush
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Doubt it

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Tomorrow probably. Double drop, sigh. Hope he bangs a couple in against Arsenal!

  16. FPL Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Before I dedicate time to this vlog. Was it better than the other one with the interview with the lady who's analysis was clueless?

  17. jackoasean
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anyone banking on Kane? I’m on a wildcard considering putting him In and captain against Watford

