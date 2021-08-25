FPL Q&A: Ings to DCL, keep or sell Barnes, buy Lukaku, and Livramento or Duffy?

Az and Sam have been conducting their weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A session over on our YouTube channel today.

The pair share their thoughts on the most-asked Fantasy questions of Gameweek 3, including whether now is the right time to buy Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) despite the unfavourable-on-paper fixtures.

What to do with Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) ahead of Leicester City’s trip to a Norwich City side that just conceded eight goals in Gameweeks 1 and 2 is also up for debate.

Fixtures and captaincy feature on the agenda, along with the pair’s thoughts on the price change system.

Tottenham Hotspur’s defence comes under the microscope, as does Harry Kane’s (£12.3m) decision to stay in north London.

And on budget asset watch, Sam and Az pose the four-million-dollar question: Shane Duffy (£4.1m) or Tino Livramento (£4.0m).

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 – Lobby

3:40 – Harvey Barnes: keep or sell?

8:38 – Short-term vs long-term fixture planning

11:40 – Thoughts on Spurs defence

17:01 – Ings to DCL?

18:35 – Which potential transfer excites you the most?

22:30 – Do we consider Romelu Lukaku despite the bad fixtures on paper?

26:58 – Livramento or Duffy?

34:14 – GW3 captaincy

40:53 – Should the system for price changes be changed?

45:55 – Discussion on Kane staying at Spurs

