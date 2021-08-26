738
Is now the time to buy Spurs players in FPL as Kane opts to stay?

With Harry Kane (£12.3m) announcing ahead of Gameweek 3 that he will be remaining at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, is now the time to buy the Lilywhites’ players in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

It’s been a busy summer in north London. After 72 days of hunting for a new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival set in motion the beginnings of a painful rebuild at the club. With key personnel leaving the squad and the situation with Kane uncertain, I had some concerns about both Spurs and their FPL assets ahead of the new season.

But the Lilywhites have partly assuaged those fears, starting the season with two wins and two clean sheets. With Kane back on board and Spurs ranking high on the Season Ticker, maybe now is the time to invest.

For this article, I’ll be turning to the data and graphics available in the Premium Members Area.

The case for the defence

Spurs’ fans were meant to be assured of defensive security in the Jose Mourinho days but that promise was never really fulfilled. The Lilywhites kept just 12 clean sheets during the 2020/21 season and in that time conceded 45 goals.

Spurs defenders quickly fell off the radar in favour of the in-form attacking players but the start of the 2021/22 season has seen a new defensive security, with two clean sheets in the opening two fixtures.

Oliver Skipp‘s (£4.5m) return from loan has had a huge impact on the Spurs unit. Playing alongside Pierre-Emile Hojberg (£5.0m) and a grafting Dele Alli (£6.5m), the 20-year-old midfielder has added a layer of security in front of the backline. So far, Skipp has registered 10 recoveries, two blocks, two clearances and is joint-second across the Spurs team for tackles:

In reality, FPL managers would only look to invest in Skipp as a budget enabler, especially as he is yet to pose any kind of attacking threat. Rather, he instead makes his defensive teammates more attractive options.

Eric Dier (£4.5), Japhat Tanganga (£4.5m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m) could all offer some good potential options over the next two Gameweeks especially.

Above: Heatmaps for Dier, Tanganga and Reguilon in Gameweeks 1/2

Whilst Spurs have conceded the most shots of any Premier League team over the first two Gameweeks (43), only ten of these have been on target. Furthermore, with that many attempts allowed you would expect Spurs to be top of expected goals conceded (xGC) table – however, they sit seventh across the division.

When you look at the type of shots being faced, many of them are low risk, meaning that Spurs are doing a good job of making their opponents take less quality chances and attempt more low-percentage efforts from distance that a solid goalkeeper like Hugo Lloris (£5.5) is likely to save.

Above: Spurs’ shots conceded map (bigger circles = better quality chances)

Lloris, indeed, is currently top for saves across the division with 10.

With Dier available in the game for just £4.5m and with new signing Cristian Romero (£5.0m) still to come in and strengthen the defence, the former could be a good option for the next two matches against Watford in Gameweek 3 and Crystal Palace in Gameweek 4. When you couple the potential for clean sheets in these matches with his aerial threat from set pieces (something seen a lot in pre-season), it could also result in the potential upside with attacking returns.

Attack! Attack! Attack!

Spurs finished fifth across the Premier League for goals scored last season with 62 and were second for big chances scored with 44. They also had the best goal conversation rate in the league with 15.3%.

With confirmation that Kane will be staying at Spurs in 2021/22 and will be “100% focused on helping the team achieve success”, FPL interest in the Spurs attacking options will likely increase over the next few weeks.

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS

Harry Kane

As a Son Heung-min (£10.0m) owner, I was delighted to hear that Kane is staying put given their fruitful relationship in the 2020/21 season. The England striker was top for both goals and assists across the Spurs team last season, with Son second in both categories.

Together, Kane and Son hold the record for the most prolific partnership in the Premier League, with 14 combinations in the 2020/21 season and 34 across their all-time matches together.

Investing in the pair will cost FPL managers substantially more this season than last and therefore owning both will be difficult. With Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) competing with Kane to be the premium forward asset of choice, many managers, myself included, may look to Son as a means of saving budget.

With the Korean having started the season up top and many in the Spurs fan community expecting to see him play far closer to Kane in 2021/22 (Nuno having deployed narrow wingers to date), he could still be an effective ‘out of position’ forward that we were hoping for. The next few Gameweeks will give us a good view on Spurs and how they set up with Kane back; if you’re not investing in the short term, then the Spurs fixture change in Gameweek 13 looks a good time to jump on.

For managers looking for a route into the Spurs attack ahead of Gameweek 3 and 4, budget enabler Dele Alli (£6.5m) could potentially be a solid pick. Alli’s record against Gameweek 3 opponents Watford is great. He has never failed to return in a home fixture against the Hornets in the Premier League, registering four goals, one assist, two bonus points, two clean sheets and 27 FPL points in four fixtures.

While he’s admittedly been tasked with more defensive responsibilities under Nuno, Spurs haven’t had much possession in the opening two Gameweeks, with a ball-hogging Manchester City side in town on the opening weekend and a very attack-minded Wolves attempting to claw back an early deficit last weekend. In a home match against Xisco Munoz’s side, Alli will surely get to drift more into ‘the hole’ in his hybrid no. 8/10 role, as we saw in pre-season.

Alli seems to have refound the form that FPL managers and Spurs fans saw when he first arrived at the club. He is a player I am seriously considering ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline, in a team in upbeat mood following their opening two fixtures and lifted by Kane’s news. Alli feeds on positivity and confidence, and he has that in buckets right now.

  1. Rednev1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    I`m seeing reports of Lingard back to West Ham and have Benrahma,would this be a problem for his minutes in the prem if that move were to happen? Am worried there could be some rotation however it`s not confirmed yet.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      He'd likely be moved wide to make way for Lingard to play central, might have to compete with Fornals too

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      When Europa League kicking off, we'll see that often i think.
      Midweek between gw 4 and 5

      Open Controls
    3. BeDreamin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I really dont see Lingard coming back. But if he did it would really affect Benrahma. Which would be really said. He's been building confidence and I feel we only need a back up in that position not someone who will take his spot. Lanzini can do that job. We need a new striker, Antonio will never last a full season uninjured

      Open Controls
  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Kane is second for mins/xGi for forwards.

    "Unfit, not prepared"

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaKTBFF
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      I mean if he's gotten a proper preseason in I don't see why he would suddenly become a bad player

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Wont read it too much from just few minutes of playing

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Nobody has many minutes playing

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          18 compare to 180 is a lot

          Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Looking towards next week (GW4 availability pending):

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Maguire Livramento (Lowton Tsimi)
    Salah Raphinha Son Benrahma Barnes
    Wilson Lukaku (Scarlet)

    Thinking of two different moves:

    A) Barnes + Tsimi - Sarr + Llorente
    B) Barnes + Tsimi - 5.5mid (Doucoure?) + Chilwell

    Thoughts? Worried about Chilwell rotation, James or Azpi would be probably safer but I feel it's very hard to pass up a chance to get Chilwell for 5.8, but I'm also very keen on Sarr

    Open Controls
  4. OBAMA
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    mahrez -> benrahma
    ings -> kane
    toney -> 4.5 striker

    thoughts?

    Kane captain obviously.

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      We need all of our bench to play in gw 4. You get less player with that transfer, and benrahma could be go to the red list countries

      Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    I still don’t get why Raphinha is considered a better option than Harrison?

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaKTBFF
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Don't quite get it myself but I guess proven track record

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Harrison often to get sub off

      Open Controls
    3. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      His underling stats for assist creation and goals are in an elite bracket with the best in Europe

      He should be priced much higher than Harrison

      Much like Mane when at Southampton

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      More ways to score points with set pieces and he more creative

      Open Controls
    5. TheBiffas
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Raphinha scores more points...
      Only reason Harrison got more last season is because raphinha only came in around gw8

      Open Controls
      1. COK3Y5MURF
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Not true. Their points per 90 were almost identical last season.

        Open Controls
    6. NateDog
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      On majority of set-pieces, tends to play the majority of matches unlike Harrison who gets hooked at 60mins or so a lot, breaks into the box quite a lot. Harrison is a good option too but it's the early sub thing that has always put me off

      Open Controls
  6. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Any chances on wc?

    Schmeichel [Ward]
    Ayling TAA Webster Livramento [Coady]
    Raphinha Salah Bruno Son [Gilmour]
    Antonio DCL [Zeqiri]

    0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. BeDreamin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I'm a WC as well, but very different team. Whish there was a 3.9 defender or 4.4 mid

      Open Controls
      1. ZTF
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      That team will get plenty of chances.

      Open Controls
      1. ZTF
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yeh looks good.

      Open Controls
  7. BeDreamin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Tanganga expected to play for the foreseeable or are we waiting for someone to return from injury

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Good pick. Its his spot to lose

      Open Controls
      1. BeDreamin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Just wondered why Dier was so popular compared to Tanganga

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          We don't have any clue as Romero havent start yet. I don't get it as well. Too much tinkering

          Open Controls
  8. Uppercut Panda - A legend i…
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Red list countries, have they been updated?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      No. Rumour is that Turkey will be removed

      Open Controls
  9. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Play:

    A. Webster (EVE)
    B. Livramento (new)

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Yorkshire Pirlo
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Anybody placing the armband on Son this week? I reckon he’ll run riot at Watford. With Salah up against a strong Chelsea side, and Wolves being no pushover, I reckon he seems like the best bet this weekend. Well, him or Antonio, in any case.

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeah let there be sonshine over us

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Anybody? There's a captain poll to answer that.

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
    4. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I'd imagine everyone that owns him are

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Probably the most popular option this week along with Antonio. Will likely do it myself although tempted to punt on Wilson

      Open Controls
    6. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      If I had Son, I would probably cap over Tonio.

      Open Controls
    7. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Well I don't have him myself but if I did I would captain - plus Kane news adds to feel good factor. Other options for me are Antonio DCL or Vardy. Question on Vardy is will he get the service- if he gets good chances delivered he normally finishes them. Problem is Barnes has been a fast headless chicken so far otherwise Vardy would likely be on three goals. I will be watching the Norwich game closely.

      Open Controls
  11. Rednev1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Ok thanks,i thought they could play in the team together,will be interesting to see how West Ham manage players in Europa League especially players like Antonio who can`t be overworked.Zouma would be a great signing.

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Seen that last year.
      Benrahma start 14, sub on 16, mainly because of Lingard came in January

      Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Zouma signed to play CF in Europe.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
  12. Maddamotha
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Would you do these moves for free?
    Or bad timing going TAA now against Chelsea?

    Gundo, White > Benrahma, TAA

    Open Controls
  13. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    I did this move last night, getting cold feet. Thoughts?

    Veltman, Buendia, Mahrez > Livramento, Gray, Son(C) -4

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      too late now for cold feet

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      looks good on paper

      Open Controls
  14. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Think it’s worth going Benrahma over Raphinha on WC & planning to make to do the reverse in 2/3 GWs?

    Open Controls
  15. shosav
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Barnes + Toney > Antonio + Sarr

    Good idea?

    Open Controls
  16. s11m
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Pick 2 out of 3 - Ayling, Dier, Tanganga.

    Open Controls
    1. shosav
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Ayling

      Open Controls
  17. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Start Amartey or Ayling?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Same dilemma. On Ayling.

      Open Controls
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        interesting, I'm currently on Amartey. Slight concerns Vestergard will play instead but I'm wondering if Leicester might go to 3 at the back to accommodate Nacho, in which case I fancy a clean sheet

        Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      I would say Amartey have feeling Leicester will roar in this game. Also could Inheanacho play wing forward instead of Perez?

      Open Controls
  18. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    After gw3 should I sell first Tsimikas (to Livramento) or Cash (bad fixture)?

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Obviously cash out bench tsimikas

      Open Controls
  19. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Roll transfer?

    Martinez
    Shaw AWB TAA
    Salah Bruno Raph Gray
    Ings Antonio Wilson

    Foster Amartey Tsimi Gilmour

    Subs in right order?

    1FT, 0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yeah, bit different to most teams on here which is nice to see

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  20. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    So everyone's getting Kane or Lukaku and sacrificing who? Salah or Bruno?

    Open Controls

