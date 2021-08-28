1590
Dugout Discussion August 28

Barnes starts, Watkins a sub, Calvert-Lewin and Maupay fit: Gameweek 3 team news

1,590 Comments
Share

There are five Premier League matches taking place at 15:00 BST today: Aston Villa v Brentford, Brighton v Everton, Newcastle v Southampton, Norwich v Leicester and West Ham United v Crystal Palace.

The headline team news from the Amex is that both of Brighton and Everton’s main strikers are fit, with Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin named in their respective sides’ starting XIs.

Albion boss Graham Potter makes just one change from last week’s win over Watford, with Jakub Moder replacing Solly March, who has a slight hamstring injury.

There are two alterations for Everton from their 2-2 draw with Leeds at Elland Road as Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend are preferred to Yerry Mina, who has a minor knock, and the benched Alex Iwobi, who complained of tightness in his abductor in Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie.

Brendan Rodgers has been forced into one change thanks to Ayoze Perez‘s suspension and it’s Marc Albrighton, not Kelechi Iheanacho, who deputises on the right flank.

£4.0m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender Brandon Williams and Kenny McLean replace Dimitrios Giannoulis and Lukas Rupp in Daniel Farke’s first two starting XI changes of the season.

Dean Smith has made three enforced tweaks to his Aston Villa line-up, with Tyrone Mings injured and John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey isolating after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

Axel Tuanzebe, Matt Targett and Carney Chukwuemeka are brought into the side but Ollie Watkins is only on the bench.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank makes just one change to the side that drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace last time out as Saman Ghoddos comes in for Frank Onyeka, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sean Longstaff starts in place of the injured Isaac Hayden for Newcastle United, while Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohamed Elyounoussi replace Romain Perraud and Theo Walcott for visitors Southampton.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Tuanzebe, Young, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Targett, Buendia, El Ghazi, Ings.

Subs: Steer, Guilbert, Hause, A Ramsey, Nakamba, Philogene-Bidace, Hourihane, Archer, Watkins.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Ghoddos, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney.

Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Dervisoglu, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Stevens.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Allister, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Alzate, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Roberts, Richards, Veltman.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison, Townsend, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Gomes, Gordon, Branthwaite.

Newcastle United XI: Woodman, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Gillespie, Gayle.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Salisu, Livramento, Elyounoussi, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, A Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Redmond, Perraud, Broja, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Bednarek, Valery, Forster

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.

Subs: Gunn, Zimmerman, Rupp, Dowell, Sorensen, Sargent, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Castagne, Daka, Soumare.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Areola, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Kelly, Hannam, Riedewald, Street, Rak-Sakyi.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,590 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I don't own Cresswell, but it's a bit harsh not to give him the assist for the Antonio goal surely?

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      I own Cressweel, please email fpl on my behalf

      Open Controls
  2. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Barnes to Torres or Gray?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Gotta be joking with this question

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Why? Torres isn't going to play Arsenal every week and Gray leaves more money in the bank for upgrades elsewhere.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Sorry, I misread the to/or switched... thought you were having a laugh!

          Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Depends really. I personally prefer Torres

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Gray looked really good again, and at this point you know he's guaranteed starts. It's close, depends how much you need the extra money

      Open Controls
    4. Tango74
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Raphina??

      Open Controls
  3. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Might bin Barnes for Torres

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not getting Ronaldo?

      Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Already done it mate!!! Haha couldn’t take anymore!!!

      Open Controls
    4. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Great move

      Open Controls
  4. Milkman Bruno
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I’m on 25 after Baps but I do have Shaw, Reguillon, Bruno, Son, Raphina and Kane(c) to go. Please give me a decent score tomorrow as I’ve not had a great start

    Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    So Antonio captain success or cappers nervous about Son and Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      great success. If Bruno and Son scores well then not much you can do

      Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Lol 11 pts is a success ofc.

      Open Controls
    3. Milkman Bruno
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      What do you mean? Of course a double digit score is a success

      Open Controls
  6. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    it hit one defender, bounced off antonio, then another defender, then Antonio scored from that bounce. Definitely not even close to an assist

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      reply fail to top comment

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Who would potentially get the assist?

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      It’s an assist 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Anderson headed it onto Antonio and then he scored? That's the way I saw it and Antonio was the intended target from the initial pass.

      Open Controls
  7. 4Rsenal_1886
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    40pts in 3GW’s for Antonio, absolutely unreal!

    Open Controls
  8. noahzark22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Vardy C. Follow me for more FPL tips

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Only my VC - Antonio my C.

      Open Controls
      1. noahzark22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        One point different! Total fail!

        I have both too. Good week so far

        Open Controls
    2. Vinyl78LP
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Vardy (c) here also, need the big hitters to have quiet games now.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Vardy owners are intriguing

        Open Controls
        1. noahzark22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          I did it at the start for an easier move to Lukaku after at least the first three GW. Two goals and an assist from three games is good enough for me

          Open Controls
      2. noahzark22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Salah owner too, sonhe can have a good game since lower captaincy rate. Bruno needs to have another Southampton game though

        Open Controls
  9. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Torres bandwagon next after Ben fail.

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not for me it was against relegation threatened Arsenal. Plus rotation always a possibility. Torres has great work rate though.It will be interesting if Pep sticks with him as no 1 since he said he would not be buying a striker.

      Open Controls
  10. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    why the erection over Benrahma but no real mention of Fornals on here?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      FPL points.

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        just now

        that's the only thing people consider on here? yikes

        Open Controls
    2. noahzark22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Flavor of the week.

      Now it will be Torres. Everyone chases points

      Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Benrahma been over performing but Fornals a frustrating player from an FPL standpoint cause he’s around the goals but often gets a hockey assist. Will be interesting to see if they can put score Harrison once Leeds fixtures change

      Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Who went off?

      Open Controls
    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Points , performance, fixtures, price, price rises.

      Open Controls
    6. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      For me, Fornals had over 4,700 PL minutes before this season and hadn't really done much, whereas Benrahma was being eased in last season and it felt like he was just getting started.

      Open Controls
    7. Jonjo Shall_We?
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      The differential article also had Bowen. Personally glad that I did ESR to Fornals for price drop. Thought has to be either Ben or him that gets along with Antonio. Coverage is real.

      Open Controls
  11. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Barnes remorselessly trolling owners

    Open Controls
    1. hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Brace against City confirmed now

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Consistency is key in FPL!

      Open Controls
    3. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Barnes signing a new contract was a disaster, he basically on holiday at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        Saw most of game Barnes was shocking poor. Barnes owner.

        Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      It's painful I can tell ya ... help me picking the replacement!

      Open Controls
      1. Tango74
        54 mins ago

        Raphina or gray ?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          53 mins ago

          Or Sarr or Traore

          Open Controls
    5. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Yeah, he's the easiest sell ever.

      Open Controls
  12. Dannyb
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Need a massive captains display from Kane tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      You are brave

      Open Controls
    2. Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Difficult from the bench.

      Open Controls
  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Need a Taa haul

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Please

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah I'll take that

      Open Controls
  14. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Everton looking a very different outfit under Rafa. Pragmatic. Dogged. Solid in the centre. Pace on the counter. Defensively much better than Carlos team.

    However - Digne didn’t look sharp on the dead ball. Conceding.

    Open Controls
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      *concerning

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      yeah nowhere near bonus with a clean sheet isn't ideal

      Open Controls
      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah - wasn’t sharp.

        Coleman / Allan earned the stripes today. Not really sure how DCL got 3 though.

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          just now

          pretty big for DCL stock to be getting 3 bonus in a clean sheet, getting harder to ignore but I think Jimenez is gonna be good too

          Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ancellotti had 2 more points at this stage last season…

      And was top of the league after 6 games…

      Loads of time for Everton to shite themselves, have some patience

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh they will ..but the next few look decent to own DCL + a defender imo

        Open Controls
      2. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It’s the hope that kills.

        Open Controls
    4. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gray looks like he will prosper in this side.

      Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anyone problem to open fantasy premier league ?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Just you it seems.

      Open Controls
  16. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Was originally planning on doing Ings > DCL this week, but I have exact cash to do Ings > Jesus instead.

    Which wound you prefer?

    Open Controls
    1. jimmy.floyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      100% DCL, but make sure he's fit first.

      Open Controls
    3. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      keep an eye on DCL injury situation...might be worth sterring clear

      Open Controls
      1. grumpyman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        DCL all day. Jesus minutes will be limited with Foden and KDB back.

        Open Controls
  17. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    That strange feeling when you've gotten so bogged down with your 17 points after reluctantly selling Torres on wildcard who hauled (and Ings & Toney to a much lesser extent)...only to realise that you've still got 8 to play including captain! Siuuu................

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Only way is up 😀

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        true mate, but I'm sure you've seen me on and on defending Torres since GW1 so that was hard to take!

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          True, every now and then we get a feeling for certain players, don't follow that guy feeling and it backfire. We decide to not repeat same mistake again but in the end it happens again. Tough to take but can't really do anything about it.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you (The No BS League -…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            100% and it will happen again...I'm actually glad to have the WC out of the way as I hate losing players on that chip that can potentially punish me (I know WC is a long term hit but it's hard to take when it backfires the very next GW)

            Open Controls
        2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah I remember, I was agreeing with you pointing out Neville was praising Torres work rate gw1/2

          Open Controls
          1. jia you (The No BS League -…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I had him my team in even after wildcarding (well in and out tbh) but the final decision was to leave 0.7 itb for Kane to Ronaldo (just in case he comes in at 13.0 ) which meant downgrading Torres 🙁

            Open Controls
  18. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hold mahrez for another week then I guess. Why do I always let myself get sucked into this pep roulette FOMO?!!

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      omg me too.... He just looks so good in his cameos and 1 goal and 1 assist in like 45 minutes is pretty good

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Nah sell

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      I got rid of him... regardless of the assist happy with my decision..at 9m too big a punt that is not guaranteed to start

      Open Controls
  19. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    22 with 8 to go...bad week...

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      9 to go if you include Captain

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      What kind of team do you have? I'm already done with 6 players.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        Spurs United Leeds Chelsea and Liverpool assets to go

        Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      22 from 3 is amazing...

      ive taken the bait havent i

      Open Controls
    4. Smokey_Lowkey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      To go or played?

      Assuming played or else your comment doesn't make sense!

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        To go

        Open Controls
        1. Smokey_Lowkey
          • 2 Years
          58 mins ago

          Ok good luck!

          Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      How's that a bad week when you have 75% of your team still to play...?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        Red arrow currently. Points bagged > Points to get

        Open Controls
        1. Jonjo Shall_We?
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          Points bagged per player a better term perhaps

          Open Controls
    6. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      I do enjoy your trolling at times but also hate it lol GL

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        My WC front line of DCL, Vardy and Antonio has done very nicely. Cheapos at the back - Sanchez and Livvy not so much. At least my DCL/Duffy finesse came off. Only TAA to go tonight. It's all about tomorrow for my team.

        Open Controls
    7. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      That's 7 points per player basically. Kinda great start for u.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        So far so good. But regret not capping Antonio. Need Son to match him, and something from Leeds. Should be alright, shouldn't it?

        Open Controls
    8. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Baddy

      Open Controls
  20. United10
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    With Ings fixtures turning more difficult, should I bring DCL on a free transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends if you want ronaldo

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      I planned to. Some are going on about DCL's injured toe, he is playing with. But I think it might be an advantage as he could sit out the internationals?

      Open Controls
    3. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ings fixtures are bad and he isn’t on pens, DCL is on pens, good fixtures and a bad toe

      Open Controls
  21. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    WC activated, who is essential

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Lukaku, Kane, Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
      56 mins ago

      Gallagher and Torres it seems

      Open Controls
    3. Khark
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Im thinking Lukaku and Ronaldo

      Then getting Son to cover Kane.

      Open Controls
    4. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Gray. Fornals. Jesus. Torres. Gallagher

      Open Controls
      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Forgot winks

        Open Controls
  22. Milkman Bruno
    56 mins ago

    I think Lukaku is going to make bits of Matip and Vvd

    Open Controls
  23. Carlton P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Stick with the plan…
    A) Ings > DCL
    B) Bruno + Wilson/Ings > Torres + ronaldo -4

    Open Controls
    1. noahzark22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ronaldo needs to prove himself in the Premier league first. This ain't no Serie A

      Open Controls
      1. Khark
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
      2. ‘Tis the Season
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Tssst bleeding generation Z know nothing :p

        Open Controls
  24. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    can Elneny owners on here sell him please? Could use a 4.4 mid

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keep an eye on quina of Watford.

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  25. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    damn almost everyone in my league captained Antonio, I went Bruno.. Tomorrow gonna be though..

    Open Controls
    1. Bielsa's Bucket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      We can hold a pray circle for a hatrick of pens

      Open Controls
    2. gooberman
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would be confident that Bruno can match or better his score.

      Open Controls
    3. ‘Tis the Season
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Same here. Pretty confident Bruno can match his score

      Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      We just need a goodbye penalty

      Open Controls
  26. Bielsa's Bucket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    7000 have transferred Tsimikas out

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'll be adding to that...

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      On -93% on FPLstats already!

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lots of wildcards I’d imagine

      Open Controls
  27. gooberman
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Cant stand Richarlison. Pathetic, sulky baby. Your not the pen taker. Do one!

    Open Controls
  28. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    WC'd this week.
    38 points, 6 to go. Gundo point has been made up by DCL. Hope Lukaku can also redeem my lost points of Vardy.

    Open Controls
  29. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Do something Salah!

    Open Controls
    1. Noisy Neighbour
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      If he scores 100 I’ll gain half a point!

      Open Controls
  30. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/28/jota-benched-as-robertson-returns-to-liverpool-xi/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.