Barnes starts, Watkins a sub, Calvert-Lewin and Maupay fit: Gameweek 3 team news

There are five Premier League matches taking place at 15:00 BST today: Aston Villa v Brentford, Brighton v Everton, Newcastle v Southampton, Norwich v Leicester and West Ham United v Crystal Palace.

The headline team news from the Amex is that both of Brighton and Everton’s main strikers are fit, with Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin named in their respective sides’ starting XIs.

Albion boss Graham Potter makes just one change from last week’s win over Watford, with Jakub Moder replacing Solly March, who has a slight hamstring injury.

There are two alterations for Everton from their 2-2 draw with Leeds at Elland Road as Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend are preferred to Yerry Mina, who has a minor knock, and the benched Alex Iwobi, who complained of tightness in his abductor in Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie.

Brendan Rodgers has been forced into one change thanks to Ayoze Perez‘s suspension and it’s Marc Albrighton, not Kelechi Iheanacho, who deputises on the right flank.

£4.0m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender Brandon Williams and Kenny McLean replace Dimitrios Giannoulis and Lukas Rupp in Daniel Farke’s first two starting XI changes of the season.

Dean Smith has made three enforced tweaks to his Aston Villa line-up, with Tyrone Mings injured and John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey isolating after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

Axel Tuanzebe, Matt Targett and Carney Chukwuemeka are brought into the side but Ollie Watkins is only on the bench.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank makes just one change to the side that drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace last time out as Saman Ghoddos comes in for Frank Onyeka, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sean Longstaff starts in place of the injured Isaac Hayden for Newcastle United, while Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohamed Elyounoussi replace Romain Perraud and Theo Walcott for visitors Southampton.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Tuanzebe, Young, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Targett, Buendia, El Ghazi, Ings.

Subs: Steer, Guilbert, Hause, A Ramsey, Nakamba, Philogene-Bidace, Hourihane, Archer, Watkins.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Ghoddos, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney.

Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Dervisoglu, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Stevens.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Allister, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Alzate, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Roberts, Richards, Veltman.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison, Townsend, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Gomes, Gordon, Branthwaite.

Newcastle United XI: Woodman, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Gillespie, Gayle.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Salisu, Livramento, Elyounoussi, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, A Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Redmond, Perraud, Broja, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Bednarek, Valery, Forster

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.

Subs: Gunn, Zimmerman, Rupp, Dowell, Sorensen, Sargent, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Castagne, Daka, Soumare.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Areola, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Kelly, Hannam, Riedewald, Street, Rak-Sakyi.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT