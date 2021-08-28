Jota benched as Robertson returns to Liverpool XI

A mouth-watering clash at Anfield sees Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Saturday evening kick-off.
The action on Merseyside gets underway at 17:30 BST.
Jurgen Klopp has decided to make three changes to the Reds side that beat Burnley at Anfield last weekend, two of which are significant from a Fantasy perspective.
Kostas Tsimikas (£4.2m) and Diogo Jota (£7.6m) are both benched as the fit-again Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.9m) are recalled to the starting XI.
Klopp’s other alteration sees Fabinho (£5.4m), back after missing Gameweek 2 for personal reasons, come in for Naby Keita (£5.0m) in midfield.
Teenager Harvey Elliott (£5.5m) keeps his place in the centre of the park.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has kept things simple, making just one, predictable adjustment after the 2-0 away win over Arsenal last Sunday.
That change sees N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) come into the midfield for Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m).
Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) once again starts at left wing-back, with Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) still without any game-time since May.
Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m), transferred in by over half a million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline, is again flanked by Mason Mount (£7.5m) and Kai Havertz (£8.3m) in the Chelsea attack.
The sale of Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was perhaps used to free up funds for the Belgian for many Fantasy bosses, with the Egyptian the most transferred-out midfielder of this Gameweek.
He is still the third-most captained player of the round, however, with just under one million of us handing him the armband.
Liverpool Xl: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Elliot.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Lukaku, Mount, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Kovacic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.
