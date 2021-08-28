Jota benched as Robertson returns to Liverpool XI

A mouth-watering clash at Anfield sees Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Saturday evening kick-off.

The action on Merseyside gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to make three changes to the Reds side that beat Burnley at Anfield last weekend, two of which are significant from a Fantasy perspective.

Kostas Tsimikas (£4.2m) and Diogo Jota (£7.6m) are both benched as the fit-again Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.9m) are recalled to the starting XI.

Klopp’s other alteration sees Fabinho (£5.4m), back after missing Gameweek 2 for personal reasons, come in for Naby Keita (£5.0m) in midfield.

Teenager Harvey Elliott (£5.5m) keeps his place in the centre of the park.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has kept things simple, making just one, predictable adjustment after the 2-0 away win over Arsenal last Sunday.

That change sees N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) come into the midfield for Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m).

Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) once again starts at left wing-back, with Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) still without any game-time since May.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m), transferred in by over half a million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline, is again flanked by Mason Mount (£7.5m) and Kai Havertz (£8.3m) in the Chelsea attack.

The sale of Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was perhaps used to free up funds for the Belgian for many Fantasy bosses, with the Egyptian the most transferred-out midfielder of this Gameweek.

He is still the third-most captained player of the round, however, with just under one million of us handing him the armband.

Liverpool Xl: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Elliot.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Lukaku, Mount, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Kovacic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT