Scoreboard August 28

FPL Gameweek 3 round-up: Saturday goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Michail Antonio (£7.8m) consolidated his position at the top of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) standings with a third successive double-digit haul on Saturday, while Ferran Torres (£7.0m) underscored his ‘out of position’ appeal with two goals and an assist.

West Ham’s draw with Crystal Palace and Manchester City’s thrashing of Arsenal were two of seven Premier League matches that took place today, the main talking points of which we’ll discuss in this our first Gameweek 3 round-up.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of the day’s games but in the meantime, our ressurected Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, PROJECTED BONUS

KEY FPL TALKING POINTS

  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) scored another penalty for Everton but had to fight off Richarlison (£7.5m) for the responsibility of taking the Toffees’ effort from 12 yards, with the Brazilian still visibly irked at full-time.

“We had this conversation before and I told him if we have two penalties, the first one is Dominic’s and the second one is his” – Rafael Benitez on Richarlison

  • Calvert-Lewin, Antonio and Danny Ings (£8.1m) kept up their 100% record of avoiding blanks in 2021/22. Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m), again playing on the right flank for Manchester City on Saturday, has joined them in the top four forwards for points after back-to-back double-digit hauls.
  • Newcastle conceded a penalty for the third game in a row in their 2-2 draw with Southampton. Up next for the Magpies is Manchester United, who were awarded more spot-kicks in 2020/21 than any other side.
  • Brandon Williams (£4.0m) is now yet another name to consider in the budget FPL defender pool as he was handed his first Premier League start for Norwich on Saturday. All of the £4.2m-and-under defenders blanked but Tino Livramento (£4.1m) again caught the eye, with one of the three chances he created being spooned over from close range by Moussa Djenepo (£5.5m). Kostas Tsimikas (£4.2m) lost his place as expected, with Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) fit again.
  • Pontus Jansson (£4.5m) moved joint-second in the FPL defenders’ standings; Brentford’s defence was breached for the first time this season but it was he who provided the assist for Ivan Toney‘s (£6.4m) first ever top-flight goal. No club has conceded fewer big chances than the Bees in 2021/22 (one).
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) continued where he left off last week with his forays infield. It’s worth monitoring his positioning going forward as Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was pushed noticeably wider, with his goal and only big chance coming from the penalty spot.

INJURIES AND BANS

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) was flagged as a doubt with an ongoing toe problem for Gameweek 3 but he needed treatment for what appeared to be a thigh problem in Everton’s win over Brighton, leaving the field soon after; no word has yet emerged from the Toffees’ camp over the severity of the issue.

Yerry Mina (£5.0m) and Solly March (£5.5m) missed this match with a knock and a minor hamstring injury respectively but neither problem is thought to be serious.

Joel Veltman (£4.4m) was among the substitutes for Albion after his recent spell in self-isolation, while Neal Maupay (£6.5m) recovered from a shoulder issue.

Frank Onyeka (£5.0m), John McGinn (£6.0m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) were the new names who missed out after positive coronavirus tests but Nicolas Pepe‘s (£7.3m) illness that kept him out of Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City isn’t Covid-related.

Villa’s problems extended beyond McGinn and Ramsey, with Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) missing out with a cracked rib and Ezri Konsa (£5.0m) substituted with a knee problem.

The Villans did at least welcome back Ollie Watkins (£7.3m), who emerged as a second-half substitute.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.5m) faces a scan on the hamstring injury he picked up in Leicester City’s win over Norwich, meanwhile.

Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.6m) were both dismissed in their respective games, the former facing three domestic games out and the latter just the one.

FPL OWNERSHIP AND CAPTAINCY – TOP 10K

While it’s still early days to be trusting the top 10,000 as a barometer of FPL performance, the figures are often a sight more useful than the overall ownership numbers when it comes to assessing active Fantasy managers.

Antonio is now the most-owned player in the top 10k and there is quite the template forming around him, with nine assets boasting an ownership in excess of 80%.

It’s advantage to the Saturday captainers as Antonio and Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) both racked up double-digit hauls in their respective games.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 3

Another Gameweek and another set of table-topping numbers posted by Antonio, whose tallies of five shots in the box and 13 penalty area touches have yet to be bettered.

Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) is an intriguing name on the above list: he has now had more shots in the box (seven) than any other Manchester City asset this season.

There were more eye-catching figures registered by Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile. The Liverpool’s Gameweek 3 total of five chances created has only been trumped by Jack Grealish (£8.0m) so far and takes him to 15 for the season, four more than any other player.

Jesus’s new role for City has seen him rack up seven key passes over the last two Gameweeks, a total that only Alexander-Arnold can better.

Three £5.5m midfielders bossed the non-penalty expected goals (xG) stats on Saturday, although all bar 0.06 of Mohamed Elyounoussi‘s (£5.5m) total came in the same incident that led to his goal.

Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) is a name to monitor: no player has had more big chances than the Chelsea loanee (three) in the last two Gameweeks.

  1. Igz08
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Exact cash for Ings->Lukaku

    Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ings to Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. Igz08
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Over Kaku?

        Open Controls
      2. Pedersen
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Intriguing. Been turning this too in my head.

        Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Pep's favourite pets = Jesus, Torres and Dias.

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would love Laporte to be back in favour. Solid goal threat and better overall than Stones imo. Thats if he stays at City

      Open Controls
    2. gogs67
      3 mins ago

      And Rodri, he plays more than any of them

      Open Controls
  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Horror week so far down 300k places

    Need son (c) to score a goal tomorrow

    Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    What happens here with the people’s brains?

    I see every post with Bruno out for a hit, sounds ridiculous…Am really wait and see with CR7, can’t get that panic here.

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      People's whats?

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If he’s confirmed he’ll be massively captained versus Newcastle. He probably couldn’t choose a better first fixture.

      Open Controls
  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Ings to bamford actually looks really good if you can resist taking a hit for the shiny objects

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bamford, Ings,, DCL a nice frontline

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think I finished last season on that, although I also remember having Antonio...... Three of the four anyway. I am waiting on CR7

        Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      He is my next option if DCL is confirmed out.
      Fowardline will be Lukaku - DCL/Bamford - Antonio

      DCL > Bamford imo as fixtures decent, team built around him and he is on pens.
      Bamford only has fixtures seems off form as well.

      Open Controls
    3. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Think Jimenez may be flying under the radar too

      Open Controls
  6. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Only have two players to play tomorrow and one of those I need to blank. Big red arrows are incoming I expect

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Tis sad news you bring us. Clap clap, bring me mine jesters!

      Open Controls
  7. EffPeeEll
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    How have the early. premature ejaculator wildcards done so far?

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Incredibly well I assume

      People are very modest on here (just as I am) and there’s no boasting going on so….

      Must have gone well?

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Tis a talking privy!

      Open Controls
  8. james 101
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Why can’t Ronaldo coming in be great for Bruno too?

    He’s going to draw a lot of defenders attention. Plus he isn’t terrible at making or converting a pass into a goal…

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Vantastic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bruno not worth 12m if he's not on pens imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Genuine round of applause for 'imo', skipper, not nearly enough of it round here

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          In your opinion

          Open Controls
      2. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Why would he not be its hardly like hes crap at them. Bruno will still be the talisman to make United tick

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Because it’s Ronaldo, sometimes it’s as simple as that.

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Should be about the team not an individual, creates division

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              It’s worked pretty well for him so far. The only chance Fernandes has is if Ronaldo lets him keep them as a good will gesture…

              Open Controls
        2. AK_FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Very likely in Ronaldo's contract that he gets pens

          Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Assumption that Ronaldo takes pens off him, plus Fernandes seems to struggle in the Portugal team. Just assumptions though.

      Open Controls
    3. Pedersen
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think Bruno will gain good points with Ronaldo. But the fact is that i only have 3 united spots, and having 2 premiums from them make my captain options limited so having only one would be best. Now choose who of these 2

      Open Controls
  9. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Need a 6.0 MF

    A) Fornals
    B) Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fornals from those, gray on wl as well.

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gray and keep the change

      Open Controls
  10. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Just finished watching Liv/Che, Reece James oh dear....brought him in too soon I guess. Of course he misses his best upcoming fixture. That's FPL

    Open Controls
  11. jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    I think I'm maybe keeping ings.

    2g 1a in 3, and villa haven't even been that good yet!

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      And they’ve had plumb fixtures, and it’s about to get nasty.

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe I won't keep him then lol..

        Hard to know, fixtures aren't great tbf

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah confidence could get low very fast - look at Arsenal!

        Open Controls
  12. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    If we assume that all international players do go, who is in danger of not playing GW4? Or are there loads of players?

    Lame question but any idea?

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Has there been an update since the earlier statement where pl clubs said they weren't releasing them?

      Open Controls
  13. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    I really feel odd here with that blind Ronaldo hype.

    Maybe because I’m a Juve fan, not from England and watch a lot of not-PL football thus having more objective look at things…

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Tell us what you think the best thing to do it mate

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        At least see one game with him in the team, PL is like few times more competitive than Serie A

        Open Controls
    2. sambyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you're a Juve fan then you've seen him score a lot of goals with non existent midfield.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      People just nostalgic.

      Open Controls
    4. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      So you've watched him score 60 league goals past 2 seasons as a juve fan, but don't see the hype?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nope, it’s not that simple

        Open Controls
  14. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Torres a trap? Im tempted to get in for Greenwood.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Beware, tis a trap.

      Open Controls
  15. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    If James Rodriguez leaves Everton and Siggy out of the picture, is it safe to say that Gray has that CAM spot nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      He’s just scored 2 in 2 and looks their best player, no need to overthink, he’s nailed

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah I got that wrong. Fair play to Gray I thought he could not finish!

        Open Controls
  16. 03farmboy
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Do we reckon torres is a good Barnes replacement??

    Also considering Gray

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gray

      Open Controls
    2. Jereme Halliday
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      but pep

      Open Controls
  17. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Could only watch the highlights, how did Benrahma look as a whole??

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Stats not great for the 3rd game in a row...

      ...he might start drying up, with Europa coming too.

      Open Controls
    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      was in decent positions, didn't receive "the" pass to get him a solid goalscoring opportunity. Probably happened about 2-3 times.

      Open Controls
  18. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Ronaldo(c) + Torres

    Or

    B. Salah+ Bruno + Jimenez + 4 points

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 players + 4 points

      Open Controls
    2. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      What are you asking lol?

      3 players > 2

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      How? You also get a captain in B.

      Open Controls
  19. Bennerman
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Dirty Harry. Proper film.

    Open Controls
  20. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Evening.....had a lovely start at 130k. 2fts and 0.9mitb

    Plan to wait til the end of the int break....

    But is Bruno and ings to torres and ronaldo (c) my best option??

    Hopefully some clarity that ronaldo will start gw4....

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw ayling white tsimikas
    Salah bruno greenwood benrahma gilmour
    Ings antonio toney

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  21. Igz08
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Is gray a real options? Haven’t seen the LC games

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.