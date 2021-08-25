Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership

Due to popular demand and taking inspiration from soft furniture retailer sales across the land, we are pleased to say that Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for the 2021/22 season are still available at the pre-season cost of £20.00 – but only for a little while longer.

The yearly fee works out at an equivalent of less than £1.67 a month as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are currently offering for the equivalent all-access Premium Membership package.

We’re continuing to reinvest resources into the site, building a team of talented contributors for the new season (see below) and working on an exciting new design for the Premium Members Area, complete with new tools and features.

We’re also dishing out £6k-worth of prizes in the 2021/22 campaign – more details of that available here.

HOW CAN SCOUT MEMBERSHIP HELP MY FPL TEAM?

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former FPL winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of Fantasy bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

MEMBERS-ONLY ARTICLES AND ADVICE

You’ll get exclusive content, advice and team reveals from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, six-time top 5k finisher Zophar, 2020/21 FanTeam winner Josh Wooldridge and four-time Sky top 50 finisher Niall Murphy – amongst others.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, is returning to the site to supply weekly video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

We have regular Members-only articles, too, such as Captain Sensible, which provides in-depth analysis on the top contenders for the armband every Gameweek.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools are both live for Gameweek 3 and beyond, so you can head over there now to start importing your teams and see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

SEASON TICKER

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Wolves, for example, have leapt to the top of our Season Ticker after a tricky start – but there are some tough games ahead for Aston Villa.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

TRANSFER PLANNER

Not being able to see your team in future Gameweeks is a common criticism of FPL but with our Transfer Planner, which comes free with a Premium Membership, you can do just that.

Plan your transfers and starting XIs for Gameweek 3 and beyond by moving players in and out of your side.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Stuck between two potential transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweek? Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics and graphics to study side by side.

If you’re using our new beta site, you can draw statistical comparisons in more a more visually appealing manner, too.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

From goal threat to expected data, there are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Our ‘per 90′ tickbox allows you to sort players’ stats per 90 minutes, too, to level the playing field for those assets with differing amounts of game-time.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Want to know where it went right and wrong in previous Gameweeks?

We’ve got analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and a collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

GAMEWEEK DASHBOARD

Enter your FPL ID for personalised visuals and check your live rank as the Gameweek progresses.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool helps subscribers to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition for those close captaincy calls – and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) famously did in 2018/19.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

