Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership

Due to popular demand and taking inspiration from soft furniture retailer sales across the land, we are pleased to say that Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for the 2021/22 season are still available at the pre-season cost of £20.00 – but only for a little while longer.

We have given our users until the start of the September international break to sort out their subscriptions for the new campaign but this really is last-chance saloon territory, as yearly Premium Memberships will rise to the regular season price on Sunday.

So, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up before that point in order to secure the best-value rate.

The yearly fee works out at an equivalent of less than £1.67 a month as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are currently offering for the equivalent all-access Premium Membership package.

We’re continuing to reinvest resources into the site, building a team of talented contributors for the new season (see below) and working on an exciting new design for the Premium Members Area, complete with new tools and features.

We’re also dishing out £6k-worth of prizes in the 2021/22 campaign – more details of that available here.

HOW CAN SCOUT MEMBERSHIP HELP MY FPL TEAM?

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former FPL winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of Fantasy bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

MEMBERS-ONLY ARTICLES AND ADVICE

Ex-FPL winner Simon March: How to avoid getting carried away with your GW1 picks

You’ll get exclusive content, advice and team reveals from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, six-time top 5k finisher Zophar, 2020/21 FanTeam winner Josh Wooldridge and four-time Sky top 50 finisher Niall Murphy – amongst others.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, is returning to the site to supply weekly video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

We have regular Members-only articles, too, such as Captain Sensible, which provides in-depth analysis on the top contenders for the armband every Gameweek.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools are both live for Gameweek 3 and beyond, so you can head over there now to start importing your teams and see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

SEASON TICKER

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Wolves, for example, have leapt to the top of our Season Ticker after a tricky start – but there are some tough games ahead for Aston Villa.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

TRANSFER PLANNER

Not being able to see your team in future Gameweeks is a common criticism of FPL but with our Transfer Planner, which comes free with a Premium Membership, you can do just that.

Plan your transfers and starting XIs for Gameweek 3 and beyond by moving players in and out of your side.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Stuck between two potential transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweek? Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics and graphics to study side by side.

If you’re using our new beta site, you can draw statistical comparisons in more a more visually appealing manner, too.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

From goal threat to expected data, there are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Our ‘per 90′ tickbox allows you to sort players’ stats per 90 minutes, too, to level the playing field for those assets with differing amounts of game-time.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Want to know where it went right and wrong in previous Gameweeks?

We’ve got analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and a collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

GAMEWEEK DASHBOARD

Enter your FPL ID for personalised visuals and check your live rank as the Gameweek progresses.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool helps subscribers to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition for those close captaincy calls – and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) famously did in 2018/19.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

  1. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Son owners, has he got your armband?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Egregious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      At the moment yes. He trained today.

      Open Controls
    3. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes, might as well go for it

      Open Controls
    4. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nah. Going for Antonio

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      12 mins ago

      Possibly, very tempted to take a punt on Wilson though

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        just sold him for Antonio
        Wilson seems to be more dangerous away from home imo

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          1 min ago

          He's a hard one to be sure of like Newcastle in general that's for sure, should have scored early v Villa and then should have had a penalty, played very well v West Ham in first half then Newcastle didn't have a shot on target for the whole second half. Guess I'm just hoping with them needing a win and a performance he might pick it up but it could easily be a dreadful choice

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I feel the pain going wilson for antonio but didn't think hammers would be so attacking
            had to make the switch to stop the bleeding

            Open Controls
  2. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Raphinha or Benrahma? Who'd you get in for Mahrez?

    Have Antonio already.

    Open Controls
    1. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Benrahma in good form. Raphina better long term pick imo.

      Open Controls
  3. dark91
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    I see Benrahma and Antonio possibly rising again tonight. Is it possible they rise before Saturday?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Certain

      Open Controls
      1. dark91
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Niiice. Price changes are quite fierce this season I feel 😀

        Open Controls
  4. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Start Ayling or Amartey?

    Open Controls
  5. Patty
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Got 1 FT left.
    Worth doing Tsimiskas > Livramento, even if I have sufficient starters without him.
    Transfer is just to bank the 0.1.

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Depends on what fires you have in the rest of your team. For me, I always like to have 2 FTs heading into an international break if possible.

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      FT this early for someone who is likely your 5th defender, not for me
      bank the transfer

      Open Controls
  6. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is Livramento nailed?

    Right now I have: TAA Shaw Tsimi White Amartey. .9 ITB

    Obviously I only have 2 starters this week. Trying to figure out what to do. Thinking I move Tsimi on and capture the price rise. Thoughts are welcome.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tsimikas not starting?

      Open Controls
      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Robbo is back. Was on the bench last game.

        Open Controls
  7. Khark
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Sorry lads, bottomed. Real head fart for me this...

    Bench one please.

    A) Shaw (wolves - away)
    B) Digne (brighton - away)
    C) Toney (villa - away)

    My head says Digne, but he hasn't returned yet, he's on some set pieces and DCL is getting up and running, half of me thinks he might finally return.

    Toney? I have Ings so i have a fixture clash i just find it hard to bench attackers.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      I would toss the coin between Digne and Shaw. Then again, Brentford not an attacking side. I had Toney myself but got rid.

      Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      You must have quite a good team if that’s your dilemma. I would definitely not bench Shaw. I guess if you put a gun to my head I’d have to say Digne.

      Open Controls
      1. Khark
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        My team is fairly template.

        I had rolled 2 FT's and have made one sideways from Targett - Reguilon before price rise and drops. Still have a FT but reluctant to use it, want to roll 2 FTs into the internationals.

        Schmeichel
        Coufal Reguilon Shaw
        Salah Bruno Greenwood Barnes
        Toney Ings Antonio

        (Sanchez) Digne Tsimikas Veltman

        Feels wrong having a 5.5 defender on the bench, especially one on set pieces.

        Open Controls
        1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Ahhh. No TAA. That’s why you have the dilemma. It’s basically a coin flip between Digne and Toney. Murphy’s law says whichever you pick, the other will haul.

          Open Controls
          1. Khark
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think for the first time ever im going to bench the attacker instead of the defender.

            Reasons. I have nobody in the Brighton - Everton game. I have Ings in the other. Neither Toney or Digne have returned, both maybe slightly unlucky though. But the fact Brighton have lost Maupay edges it towards Digne.

            Wish me luck and thanks for the replies!

            Open Controls
        2. Khark
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not sure why i wrote Veltman when that is supposed to say Bissouma haha.

          Open Controls
  8. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who to drop for Benrahma for a FT?

    A) Gundo
    B) Barnes
    C) None of the above

    Open Controls
    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thats tough id say A this week just coz of the Norwich fixture but id ideally want neither

      Open Controls
  9. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    34 mins ago

    Livramento or Brandon Williams?

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hard one. Williams is a great player, but clean sheets are going to be rare for Norwich.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Livramento- Williams will need to fight for starting position and anyway Norwich not looking likely to get load of clean sheets - Southampton should get more

      Open Controls
  10. FC Hakkebøf
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    What to do with 2 FT here?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas Ayling
    Salah Fernandes Greenwood
    Ings Antonio Toney
    ____
    Steele White Gilmour Brownhill

    2.5 itb

    A) Gwood to Son (C)
    B) Gilmour to Benrahma (bench Ayling)
    C) Toney to DCL
    D) B + C
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      D not possible lmao

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      B all day

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah should have done it last week 🙁

        Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone elso going Antonio(C)?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Most people according to the pole

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Poll.

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    3. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      At the moment Son.

      Open Controls
    4. Il Capitano
      6 mins ago

      Armband's on him atm

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  12. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    is reguilon nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      just now

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Perhaps just me but is it vaguely annoying that Ronaldo thinks he can get move to City just because he wants it.

    Open Controls
  14. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Made a big decision as I didn't 'need' to WC but just have this morning. I wasn't fully happy with my structure, with too much money on my bench following GW1BB (annoyingly benched Benrahma in GW2) and invested in GKs.
    Thoughts welcome on final draft, anything you would do differently?

    (Kane one week punt who will become Lukaku and free up funds)
    (No Bruno or Salah allowed)

    Raya
    Cancelo Shaw Reguilon
    Mane Greenwood Torres Benrahma
    Kane DCL Antonio
    (Gunn James Livramento Biss)
    0.5

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Torres not nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        No City attacker is but I like him at the price and he's been in my team since GW1 and feel unlucky not to have gotten some returns tbh

        Open Controls
    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Im guessing the Kane move is to eventually move to Lukaku in gameweek 7?

      Mane over Salah is interesting, i personally hate it but can see why you've gone with it.

      Really dont like Torres though! Rest of it, love.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks for the feedback and yeah Kane perhaps just a one week punt and I'll get Kaku early

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wow a lot of risky picks. Kane will be rusty so would personally just get Lukaku as can see him scoring every game and that should let you have Salah over Mané who may have goal but not impressed. Early days on Torres but could be great option if City don’t sign striker and he plays up top. Dias over Cancelo safer. Good luck hope it works out.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah I might just get Lukaku over Kane, saves an FT down the road.
        (I'm not allowed Bruno or Salah)

        Open Controls
        1. jia you (The No BS League -…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Thanks btw

          Open Controls
        2. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Why not

          Open Controls
  15. squits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Already brought in Ben
    Tanganga and dcl in for Shaw and toney for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  16. Conan23
    19 mins ago

    Mahrez owners what do ye plan on doing with him? I'm torn between
    A) upgrading to son
    B) mahrez and toney out for greenwood and DCL

    Iv got 2 ft with 1.0m itb

    Open Controls
    1. squits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      B looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Conan23
        4 mins ago

        Tsimaks to reguilòn is another option and keep 2 ft for next week

        Open Controls
  17. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    To Kane or not to Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Wally711
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      if you have the cash do it.

      Open Controls
  18. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Brought in DCL not Antonio, bring it on!

    Open Controls
  19. Wally711
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Will Amartey play vs Norwich?

    Open Controls
  20. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    How’s it looking? Took a -4

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Shaw Livramento
    Salah Mane Son(C) Benrahma Gray
    Ings Antonio

    Raya Cucho Tsimikas C.Taylor

    Open Controls
  21. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best option to complete the mids?

    Salah bruno benrahma xxxxx gilmour
    Dcl Ings Antonio

    Open Controls
  22. FPL Egregious
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Dier nailed?

    Open Controls
  23. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    who is more nailed - dier or sanchez?

    Open Controls
  24. Subzero (-4)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Can anyone make a decent team that includes salah, Bruno, lukaku and TAA? It just seems to suck the life out of the rest and you seek to have a team of really bad price points

    Open Controls
  25. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    don't mean to be THAT person but why do so many people ask "if X player is nailed"?

    It's only gw3 and transfer window still open so many clubs looking to fill gaps in their rosters. Personally wouldn't go spending transfers on 4m defenders

    Open Controls

