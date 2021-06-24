Join our 2021/22 FPL mini-leagues to win monthly and yearly prizes

Our two main Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues are open for the 2021/22 campaign and we’ll provide details on how to sign up below.
We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways in the season to come, with some of that prize pool going to the podium finishers in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.
Anyone will be able to enter this mini-league but only those who have registered an account with us, be it paid or free, will be eligible to win the prizes.
The full details are below:
LEAGUE NAME: FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS
- League Code: pjjgn1
- Yearly prizes: 1st (£500), 2nd (£250), 3rd (£100), 4th (£50), 5th (Premium Membership)
- Monthly prizes: 1st (£50)
- Eligibility: Open to all, only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) are eligible for the prizes. Fantasy managers must be registered as a Community Member or Premium Member one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.
LEAGUE NAME: FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT
- League Code: gsnskx
- Eligibility: Open to all
HOW TO JOIN
- Make sure you have an existing FPL account
- To be eligible for a prize, register a paid or free account with us
- Click here
- Enter the league code provided above
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
31 mins ago
Gerard Moreno or Malen for just RO16?