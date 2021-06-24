Join our 2021/22 FPL mini-leagues to win monthly and yearly prizes

Our two main Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues are open for the 2021/22 campaign and we’ll provide details on how to sign up below.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways in the season to come, with some of that prize pool going to the podium finishers in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

Anyone will be able to enter this mini-league but only those who have registered an account with us, be it paid or free, will be eligible to win the prizes.

The full details are below:

LEAGUE NAME: FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS

League Code : pjjgn1

: pjjgn1 Yearly prizes : 1st (£500), 2nd (£250), 3rd (£100), 4th (£50), 5th (Premium Membership)

: 1st (£500), 2nd (£250), 3rd (£100), 4th (£50), 5th (Premium Membership) Monthly prizes : 1st (£50)

: 1st (£50) Eligibility: Open to all, only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) are eligible for the prizes. Fantasy managers must be registered as a Community Member or Premium Member one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

LEAGUE NAME: FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT

League Code : gsnskx

: gsnskx Eligibility: Open to all

HOW TO JOIN

Make sure you have an existing FPL account To be eligible for a prize, register a paid or free account with us Click here Enter the league code provided above

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

2021/22 Premier League fixtures