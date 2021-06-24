174
Join our 2021/22 FPL mini-leagues to win monthly and yearly prizes

174 Comments
Our two main Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues are open for the 2021/22 campaign and we’ll provide details on how to sign up below.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways in the season to come, with some of that prize pool going to the podium finishers in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

Anyone will be able to enter this mini-league but only those who have registered an account with us, be it paid or free, will be eligible to win the prizes.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

The full details are below:

LEAGUE NAME: FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS

  • League Code: pjjgn1
  • Yearly prizes: 1st (£500), 2nd (£250), 3rd (£100), 4th (£50), 5th (Premium Membership)
  • Monthly prizes: 1st (£50)
  • Eligibility: Open to all, only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) are eligible for the prizes. Fantasy managers must be registered as a Community Member or Premium Member one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

LEAGUE NAME: FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT

  • League Code: gsnskx
  • Eligibility: Open to all

HOW TO JOIN

  1. Make sure you have an existing FPL account
  2. To be eligible for a prize, register a paid or free account with us
  3. Click here
  4. Enter the league code provided above

174 Comments Post a Comment
  1. marcos11
      31 mins ago

      Gerard Moreno or Malen for just RO16?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Moreno

        Open Controls
    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Why do people think Nacho won't start for LEI?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Barnes back from injury + new signing + possible formation change. 3 reasons to avoid right there

        Open Controls
      2. Guba
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        People are overthinking it. Vardy won't last forever and ditching your younger in form younger striker makes 0 sense. Brendan will play Nacho while Barnes regains match fitness and evaluate performances.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yep that's what I think will happen as well.

          Open Controls
      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Nacho has arrived & He’s comfortably better than Perez so he’ll start imo

        ———Nacho———
        Vardy————Barnes
        ——-Maddison——-

        With the front 3 all swapping positions & moving around

        Open Controls
      4. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Patson Daka looks exciting if that comes to fruition

        Open Controls
        1. Zambian FPL Addict
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          even in Zambia we think Patson Daka is over rated he's not threat

          Open Controls
          1. Avery
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Granted it's step up into premiership but his 54 goals in 82 league appearances over the last two seasons record is well nice. (no Witch Doctors) 😉
            His assist potential would be great too.

            Open Controls
    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      1. Ronaldo + Pau
      or
      2. Lukaku + Kimpembe

      Open Controls
    • No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      hard to imagine him not starting initially. End of last season felt like a purple patch, I don't see it continuing personally. Then you have Barnes coming back in to the mix.

      I'll start with Iheanacho, but don't expect him to be a option for long. At least there are other options at that price.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think this season might be his breakout season

        Open Controls
    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Spent my 2nd WC already
      ?Thinking best to avoid in 50/50 matchups of big boy teams?

      BELvPOR
      ENGvGER

      Spendy choices and transfers required to remove players on the golf course

      Open Controls
    • Netters2018
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Anyone know if fpl wire has a league set up yet and if so what the code is?

      Open Controls
      1. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        gktiym

        Open Controls
    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Would you pick Ben White at Arsenal instead of Fofana?

      Open Controls
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Possibly yes

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I've got both in my draft and would keep both. Might rethink Sanchez though.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Dubravka?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Gone off him after the Slovak nightmare. Might forgive him by this time next month. I'm contemplating the Brentford and Watford keepers; alternatively scaling up to Henderson if he's nailed.

            Open Controls
    • Flynny
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hello. Hope everyone enjoying enjoying summer

      With those fixtures, is robbo and TAA worthwhile to start with in a 442?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Vvd for me

        Open Controls
    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ben White going to Arsenal for 50m

      Wrecks Brighton’s defence, and improves Arsenal’s…

      D’Oh

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        4.5m nailed arsenal defender....

        Open Controls
        1. Guba
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Think I genuinely preferred White as an asset with Brighton

          Open Controls
    • capoultra
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Behold the 'maximum returns' formation :

      Sanchez / Raya
      Robertson / White / Fofana / Shaw / Lamptey
      Havertz / Salah / Fernandes / Buendia / Gilmour
      DCL / ASM / Toney

      Open Controls
    • Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      New signing Daka will play at Europa League, and he is nowhere near Nacho level, he is just back up and future Vardy replacement

      Open Controls
      1. Zambian FPL Addict
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        he's not rated highly in Zambia

        Open Controls
        1. Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          just now

          😀

          Open Controls
    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      All aboard the Daniel Bachmann 23-cleansheets bus then if White departing has just sunk Sanchez’s prospects?

      Ben Foster 4.0 too provides a 4.0 backup

      Open Controls
    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Whatcha think ladies & gents?

      Donna Stekel
      Spinazolla P.Torres Danielson Maehle Dumfries
      Shaqiri Yarmolenko Forsberg Berardi Wijnaldum
      Lukaku Ronaldo Depay

      Open Controls

