New-look beta Premium Members Area now available

We’re thrilled to announce that the beta version of our new Premium Members Area is now available to existing subscribers.

You can use your usual log-in information to access the newly designed sections of the site via this link and test out the latest features for yourself – but we’ll introduce you to some of the latest developments in the article below.

For those who aren't Premium Members, we are still running our pre-season offer in which you get a full year's subscription – rather than the June 1 expiry of before – for £20.

What’s New?

PLAYER COMPARISON TOOL

  • Compare up to three players at the same time:
  • New visuals make for easier comparisons:

GAMEWEEK DASHBOARD

  • Enter your FPL ID for personalised visuals from Gameweek 1:
  • Check your live rank as the Gameweek progresses:
  • Track your progress against another FPL manager, our Hall of Fame or some of the Scout team:

We should stress that we’re still at the beta release stage, so do please let us know if you spot anything untoward.

Further improvements and tweaks will be made over the coming weeks and months, so keep your eyes peeled on these pages for further announcements.

  1. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Starting to think I may end up with no United players in my team.

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Not everyone wants to win FPL I guess

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I don't have any, but will at some stage.

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      To start with no Man U seems to be the herd thinking atm.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I have had even three in some of my drafts. Usually two. I think I will have at least one. Bruno and Sancho are attacking options and Shaw, Henderson and even AWB (if Shaw has issues) are not out of the question. (I can see AWB giving simple pass to Sancho and if Sancho is good, he may get through defenders and score.)

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        It's their COVID and preseason situation putting me off, not the players themselves.

        Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Well, no need to start with Raphinha, Buendia has better fixtures 😉

      Open Controls
  2. electrue
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Liking the design of the new members area but it looks like I can only sort columns in my stats tables by name, club and cost.

    Open Controls
  3. COK3Y5MURF
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Jovetic sent VVD back to Southampton...

    Open Controls
  4. C0YS
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Which 2 would you pick?

    A) Raphinha
    B) Buendia
    C) Tomey

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        AC

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      BA

      Open Controls
  5. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Risky going subless for 6 weeks, then WC?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Robbo Digne (2x 4.0)
    Salah Bruno Raphinha Gross (Brownhill)
    Welbeck DCL Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yeah, I think so.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Very

      Open Controls
    3. C0YS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not worth the risk. Downgrade Digne to Coufal and get a 4.5 def

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Feels too atm with the covid making a come back.

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I would downgrade Robbo to Dias, Chilwell or Shaw and get White and another 4.5/5.0. If Liverpool match is cancelled because of covid you are not going to recover soon.

      Open Controls
  6. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I am liking this setup so far. Have just downgraded TAA to Robbo to free up 0.5.

    Upgrade second keeper, 4.0 def or ESR?

    Sanchez – 4.0
    Robbo – Coufal – White – Ayling - Omo
    Bruno – Salah – Son – ESR/Townsend - Brownhill
    Watkins - Toney – Nacho/Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Looks fine as is.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Get TAA back.

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yeah probably right. Just had my Covid glasses on.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          TAA over Robbo is more important than 2nd starting 4.5 gk and his posdible 2 pts.

          Open Controls
  7. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours ago

    Dele Alli anyone

    Also how about VVD and Dias instead of TTA and Robbie.

    Saves some money across the team

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Not sure VVD will be starting GW1

      Open Controls
    2. Unfathomable Ruination
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      No on Dele at first.

      VVD and Dias over TAA and Robbo is a dumb move because the fullbacks bomb forward and have more goal and assist potential. Unless you want to count on the odd goal from corners. I went with VVD GW1 last season and was rewarded with a goal even though Norwich scored but you could always split the difference and go VVD and Trent, or Dias and Trent, or whatever.

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would have to be certain Alli starts. Many a player tears up pre-season only to disappear come GW1.
      In defence, you get a lot for the extra outlay.

      Open Controls
  8. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Sanchez, Foster
    TAA, Digne, Ayling, White, ___
    Salah, ___, Mahrez, Buendia, Brownhill
    Antonio, Watkins, ___

    A) AWB/Shaw, Fernandes, Obafemi (4-4-2)
    B) 4.5, Son, Iheanacho/Wilson (3-4-3)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Tough one. B as I prefer a 3-4-3 set up.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B. Fofana

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I prefer A tbh

      Open Controls
  9. PP6
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Thoughts all ?

    Sanchez
    Shaw Dunk Taa
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Buendia ESR
    Antonio Watkins

    Foster Ayling Obafemi 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Still play ESR gw2 and 3?

      Open Controls
  10. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Will Areola take Fabianski's starting spot?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      56 mins ago

      I reckon by the end of the season yep. Probably won’t start out though.

      He’s a great keeper. Fab is old

      Open Controls
    2. kobewan
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Probably rotation with the extra Europa Games WHU have this season, Fab is 36 years old.

      Open Controls
    3. Unfathomable Ruination
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      I would say no, not off the bat, but he's an experienced backup and who knows what could happen down the line?

      Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sooner rather than later. Avoid Flappy.

      Open Controls
  11. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I just need to see Barney play and back to his old self before injury.

    How many preseason games Lei have?

    Open Controls
  12. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    This new design for members ares dont have phone 'screen size' / resolution...

    Open Controls
  13. Dutchy
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    hey lads, looking for a differential Gk. Best 5.0 options?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Hendo/Pickford/Meslier

      Open Controls
    2. kobewan
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      hendo if he starts

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        You might want 3 United outfield players though, plus Dave is lurking.
        Pickford and Meslier for me. Pickford has the early fixtures, but I'd go for Meslier long-term.

        Open Controls
        1. kobewan
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          I have the opposite, I'm looking to triple Leeds outfield players with Bamford, Raphinha/Harrison and budget def Ayling.

          Open Controls
  14. Kambo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I’m starting to knee jerk to go without a liverpool defender.
    Do we know when Henderson and/or Fabinho will be back?
    VVD and Gomez surely need a couple to get going leaving Konate and Matip who don’t have the experience together.
    Mix that in with no Wijnaldum running box to box and possibly either none or one of Fabinho and Henderson to start the season.
    I’m starting to feel no clean sheets in the first 4 GW’s

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Why do they need a couple of games to get going?

      Liverpools practice games against the B team will be tougher for them than norwich/burnley

      Open Controls
      1. Kambo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Gomez and VVD are coming back from long term injuries, surely they don’t just hit the ground running.

        Open Controls
    2. Unfathomable Ruination
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you are starting to knee jerk already, my advice is to get Trent, set, and forget. I think you have talked yourself into believing that they won't get clean sheets in the first 4 GW's but VVD alone with set them up. Watched highlights of Konate at Leipzig and he seems like a solid backup for VVD... similarly physical presence, together they could become so solid. I imagine Klopp will start off by pairing Gomez/Matip/Konate in rotation with VVD but you know Trent will play every game so might be worth it to bring him in...

      Open Controls
  15. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Slight dilemma…

    A. Robbo + Wilson
    B. 4.5 def + Son

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
        12 mins ago

        If got TAA go b

        Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
        41 mins ago

        Drafted team with 4m ITB to get Kane GW2 although means downgrading jota to brownhill & Toney to Davis thoughts please?
        Sanchez - foster
        Shaw - fofana - TAA - manq - white
        Salah - BruNo - ESr -raph - brownhill
        Davis - nacho - Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Unfathomable Ruination
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not worth it to downgrade Jota and Toney within 2 GW's ... think longer term. If you really want Kane, you may have to sacrifice in defense for one of Shaw/TAA or in Ihenacho.

          Open Controls
      • Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Predict -
        Brentford v Ars
        Manutd v Leeds
        New v Whu
        Tot v City

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          1-2
          2-2
          1-2
          1-3

          Open Controls
        2. kobewan
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          0-2
          2-0
          1-3
          0-2

          Open Controls
        3. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          1 - 3
          3 - 3
          2 - 3
          1 - 2

          Open Controls
      • Unfathomable Ruination
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Do you think Sarr could be a good option over the first 6 GW's?

        Is Jorginho worth bringing in for PK's as a differential when many will be steering clear of Chelsea?

        What about Saka? Are people avoiding due to fixtures against Chelsea and City? He could still play and be another solid differential.

        Which 2 would you go with for GW 1-7, say?

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Yes.

          No.

          I think people are off Saka just because Smith-Rowe is so cheap

          Open Controls
          1. Unfathomable Ruination
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Nice, thanks for the feedback. I did downgrade Saka to Smith-Rowe in a draft which I suppose is a good option. Will consider that again and see where it takes me, cheers.

            Open Controls
        2. kobewan
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Yes
          No
          Rested because of Euros, ESR or Pepe more appealing ATM

          Sarr- ESR or Pepe

          Open Controls
          1. Unfathomable Ruination
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers, ESR over Saka/Jorginho is helping me upgrade a defender as well

            Open Controls
        3. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          A report here on Watford, suggesting they are currently disorganised, put me off Sarr or any other Hornet.
          Jorginho only scores from penalties. I think post-Euros refereeing and VAR will be more restrained and we won't see a silly number of penalties in the new season. So, he's not worth playing, imo.
          Saka is a good differential. There's just a question of rotation - with Pepe in his FPL most dangerous position. At the same price, Raphinha and Buendia are nailed and thus, preferable for me. For 0.5 less, Harrison is also the best 6.0 for me.

          Open Controls
        4. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          For 6.0 i'll pick Harris ...on

          Open Controls
      • 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thought of going Mane instead of Salah?

        Mane have forms. Got two goals. I know it just pre season but thats a good sign. I also have 0.5 ITB in case want to change to Salah back,.

        Open Controls
      • kobewan
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Fixtures or Form? Which comes 1st as you set up your squad.

        Open Controls

