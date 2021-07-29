New-look beta Premium Members Area now available

We’re thrilled to announce that the beta version of our new Premium Members Area is now available to existing subscribers.

You can use your usual log-in information to access the newly designed sections of the site via this link and test out the latest features for yourself – but we’ll introduce you to some of the latest developments in the article below.

For those who aren’t Premium Members, we are still running our pre-season offer in which you get a full year’s subscription – rather than the June 1 expiry of before – for £20.

What’s New?

PLAYER COMPARISON TOOL

Compare up to three players at the same time:

New visuals make for easier comparisons:

GAMEWEEK DASHBOARD

Enter your FPL ID for personalised visuals from Gameweek 1:

Check your live rank as the Gameweek progresses:

Track your progress against another FPL manager, our Hall of Fame or some of the Scout team:

We should stress that we’re still at the beta release stage, so do please let us know if you spot anything untoward.

Further improvements and tweaks will be made over the coming weeks and months, so keep your eyes peeled on these pages for further announcements.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT