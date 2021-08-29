FPL Gameweek 3 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Son Heung-min (£10.1m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.6m) both scored on Sunday, while Chris Wood (£6.9m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) also found the back of the net to open their 2021/22 accounts.

However, it was a day to forget for those who handed Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) the armband, as the Portuguese picked up a booking and returned just two Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points at Molineux.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of the day’s games but in the meantime, our resurrected Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, PROJECTED BONUS

KEY FPL TALKING POINTS

Son produced his second double-digit haul of the season against Watford, as his first-half free-kick made it three wins from three for Tottenham Hotspur. The South Korean international has now scored 10 goals, supplied seven assists and picked up 20 FPL bonus points in his last 19 home matches.

Following their 1-0 win, Spurs are yet to concede a goal this season. However, they have given up 31 shots – only Burnley (42), Arsenal (39) and Leicester City (32) have allowed more.

Harry Kane (£12.3m) made his return to Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting XI, but produced just one FPL point as he missed a couple of late openings on his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m) made seven saves in Gameweek 3, compared to just one across the opening two matches. Moussa Sissoko (£4.5m) also made his Watford debut, and as a result, hands FPL managers another budget midfielder to consider.

Wood and Bamford both found the back of the net at Turf Moor, their first goals of 2021/22.

Following today’s win, Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League away matches (W18 D10), which is a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history

Greenwood’s winner means that he has now scored three goals in as many games this season, and is three FPL points ahead of teammate Fernandes.

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) performed in a deeper midfield role at Molinuex today, which meant he only touched the ball once in Wolves’ penalty area and registered a single goal attempt.

Paul Pogba’s touch heatmap in Gameweeks 1+2 (left) and Gameweek 3 (right)

INJURY WATCH

Sean Dyche made just one change to his Burnley starting XI, with Ashley Westwood (£5.4m) recovering from a toe injury to replace Jack Cork (£4.5m) in the Clarets engine room.

Diego Llorente (£4.5m) returned from injury for Leeds United, but Junior Firpo (£4.9m) and Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) were both missing with Covid.

Hello everyone, a few days ago I tested positive. After some tough days, both my family and I are well and still isolated. I won’t be able to help my team today but I will support you from home!#MOT 💙🤍💛 pic.twitter.com/dytBdbY8ZK — Junior Firpo (@JuniorFirpo03) August 29, 2021

For Wolves, Willy Boly (£4.9m) and Daniel Podence (£5.5m) returned as substitutes, while Edinson Cavani (£8.5m) arrived off the bench for Manchester United on 53 minutes, having been granted additional leave time on the back of his Copa America exploits.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 3

Following today’s matches, Wolves duo Adama Traoré (£6.0m) and Raúl Jiménez (£7.4m) both rank amongst the top five players for shots, with 12 each, over the opening three rounds.

The pair also feature amongst the division’s top chance creators, which does suggest that they could offer value from Gameweek 4 onwards, when their fixtures ease.

Traoré now trails only Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) for penalty area touches, with 27, a total he shares with Michail Antonio (£7.9m).

