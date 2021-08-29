1185
Scoreboard August 29

FPL Gameweek 3 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries

1,185 Comments
Son Heung-min (£10.1m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.6m) both scored on Sunday, while Chris Wood (£6.9m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) also found the back of the net to open their 2021/22 accounts.

However, it was a day to forget for those who handed Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) the armband, as the Portuguese picked up a booking and returned just two Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points at Molineux.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of the day’s games but in the meantime, our resurrected Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, PROJECTED BONUS

KEY FPL TALKING POINTS

  • Son produced his second double-digit haul of the season against Watford, as his first-half free-kick made it three wins from three for Tottenham Hotspur. The South Korean international has now scored 10 goals, supplied seven assists and picked up 20 FPL bonus points in his last 19 home matches.
  • Following their 1-0 win, Spurs are yet to concede a goal this season. However, they have given up 31 shots – only Burnley (42), Arsenal (39) and Leicester City (32) have allowed more.
  • Harry Kane (£12.3m) made his return to Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting XI, but produced just one FPL point as he missed a couple of late openings on his first Premier League appearance of the season.
  • Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m) made seven saves in Gameweek 3, compared to just one across the opening two matches. Moussa Sissoko (£4.5m) also made his Watford debut, and as a result, hands FPL managers another budget midfielder to consider.
  • Wood and Bamford both found the back of the net at Turf Moor, their first goals of 2021/22.
  • Following today’s win, Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League away matches (W18 D10), which is a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history
  • Greenwood’s winner means that he has now scored three goals in as many games this season, and is three FPL points ahead of teammate Fernandes.
  • Paul Pogba (£7.7m) performed in a deeper midfield role at Molinuex today, which meant he only touched the ball once in Wolves’ penalty area and registered a single goal attempt.

Paul Pogba’s touch heatmap in Gameweeks 1+2 (left) and Gameweek 3 (right)

INJURY WATCH

Sean Dyche made just one change to his Burnley starting XI, with Ashley Westwood (£5.4m) recovering from a toe injury to replace Jack Cork (£4.5m) in the Clarets engine room.

Diego Llorente (£4.5m) returned from injury for Leeds United, but Junior Firpo (£4.9m) and Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) were both missing with Covid.

For Wolves, Willy Boly (£4.9m) and Daniel Podence (£5.5m) returned as substitutes, while Edinson Cavani (£8.5m) arrived off the bench for Manchester United on 53 minutes, having been granted additional leave time on the back of his Copa America exploits. 

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 3

Following today’s matches, Wolves duo Adama Traoré (£6.0m) and Raúl Jiménez (£7.4m) both rank amongst the top five players for shots, with 12 each, over the opening three rounds.

The pair also feature amongst the division’s top chance creators, which does suggest that they could offer value from Gameweek 4 onwards, when their fixtures ease.

Traoré now trails only Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) for penalty area touches, with 27, a total he shares with Michail Antonio (£7.9m).

1,185 Comments
  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Any good WC teams around?

    Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Don't look down

      Open Controls
    riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I kinda like mine atm

      Raya 4.0
      TAA Semedo Reguilon Digne Livramento
      Salah Torres Raph ESR 4.5
      Lukaku Antonio DCL

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm wildcarding ESR out. What could possibly go wrong...

        Open Controls
        riot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          If Bobby's out I'll probably squeeze Jota in for him instead to be fair

          Open Controls
      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Looks a 433?

        Open Controls
    Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I don't mind mine atm

      TAA, Shaw/James, Marcal (Tanganga, White)
      Salah Raphina Benrahma Gray Sarr
      Ronaldo Lukaku (4.5)

      12.5/13m Ronaldo should fit

      Open Controls
      Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I forgot my keepers...but still reluctantly sticking with Sanchez.

        Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Jota
    Torres
    Greenwood
    Alonso
    Duffy
    Livramento

    Am considering going with all of these on a WC. I may only get 7 starters some gameweeks 😆

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Seen worse.

      Open Controls
  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    This golf playoff is amazing 🙂

    Open Controls
  Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thinking about Bruno to a mid mid, to fund Ings --> Ronaldo.

    Probably going to be wildcarding in GW7, so which option is the most appealing?

    A) Greenwood
    B) Jota
    C) Raph
    D) A.Nother

    Already have Torres & Benrahma

    Open Controls
    Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      If Firmino is out longer term, Jota is easily the best fix. Excellent underlying numbers, nailed with Palace Leeds Brentford Watford next 5, would be insane. Klopp said Firmino's injury was "not too bad" though so need to wait.

      Open Controls
      Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        agree he is the best fit. Greenwood+Ronny seems a bit overkill. Raph I've kind of got earmarked from GW5 for one of Torres or Benrahma

        Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Jota is a must when Firmino is out.

      Open Controls
      Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        how long is he out for?

        Open Controls
        Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          No idea. I think we should basically hibernate for 8 days and come back on Wed next week.

          Open Controls
          Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            I take it you're not happy with all the transfer activity, Camzy? You can ignore it for 8 days, you know 😉

            Open Controls
          Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            seems like a reasonable plan. am sitting on +0.1 with both Bruno and Ings so there is no danger of TV forcing my hand with those. ronaldo will be price locked as well, although i suspect greenwood could rise by tmr

            Open Controls
          Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            That sounds ideal.

            Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          I don't really care. He's a transfer out when it looks like he's not in favour any more.

          Open Controls
  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    We all know Bruno will haul vs Newcastle.

    Open Controls
    Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cr7 will hauler harder

      Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      that's FPL. He'll probably be on pens too.

      Open Controls
      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Doesn't need pens.

        Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Why he insists on vacating the midfield and playing as a striker, I don't know. Pogba and Fred had no-one short to pass to.

          Open Controls
          TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Home game should see a different Bruno.

            Open Controls
    Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Do we?

      Open Controls
    riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Only hauls will be Wilson and ASM playing Bruceball

      Open Controls
  Daghe Munegu
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    What do you guys think

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White
    Salah Bruno Grealish Raphina Benhrama
    Ings Antonio

    Steele Ayling Tsimikas Perica

    1ft 0.4 itb

    Obvious move seems to be Ings to DCL

    Would you do Bruno Ings to Lukaku/Ronaldo Torres/Mount/Greenwood/Gray instead?

    Open Controls
    MikeS
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tsim out

      Open Controls
  LSK
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Good start but I’m tempted to wildcard.

    Sanchez/4.0
    Trent, Shaw, Reguilon/Tsimikas, Livramento
    Bruno, Salah, Barnes, Benrahma, Greenwood
    Ings, Antonio/4.5

    What do you think?
    A) Wildcard
    B) Barnes out for a mid priced mid
    C) Barnes and Ings out for in DCL and mid priced mid -4
    D) Barnes, Ings and Bruno out and for Ronaldo and 2 mid priced mids -8

    Open Controls
    Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      your team looks fine. better to save that wildcard for the chelsea fixture swing

      spend some hits if you want to freshen it up

      Open Controls
    Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      C or just Ings > DCL looks best for now. Team looking good so def not WC

      Open Controls
  SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Son's xG actually 0.54 or is my source bad?

    Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't get the attraction of Nuno's attackers.

      Open Controls
  MikeS
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    When will cr7 be added to the game guys? I'm getting impatient

    Open Controls
    riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      They haven't even signed him yet

      Open Controls
  Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Klopp on if Firmino is okay: "Not really. Probably a muscle. I hope it is not too big." [Sky]

Jota.

    Jota.

    Open Controls
  420king
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Barnes to:

    A) Torres (have Grealish)
    B) Benrahma (have Antonio)

    I have 2 FT and 0.1 ITB, so and I'd like to to this move today before the price chances.

    Open Controls
  jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    If I'd ignored my team completely and left the armband on Greenwood I'd have had a great GW lol.
    At least the pain is now over and I'll take the 500k drop on the chin!

    Open Controls
  Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A) Raph + DCL
    B) Torres + Jimi
    C) Torres + DCL

    A and B gives the option to do Bruno to CR7 in GW5 (Assuming he'll cost 12.5)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.