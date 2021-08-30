What impact will Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival have in FPL?

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s move to Manchester United hasn’t even been finalised yet but it’s the main point of discussion among Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers at present.

How to fit the 36-year-old Portugal international into our sides, his impact on existing United assets and how the transfer effects Wildcard plans are been widely debated on site and elsewhere.

There’ll be plenty of coverage on the former Juventus and Real Madrid man on our pages over the September international break, starting with this kneejerk overview of the potential ramifications of his addition to FPL.

MASON GREENWOOD

FPL have hinted that Ronaldo will be priced up as a forward should all go smoothly with the formalities of his move.

And centre-forward is also a position that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Ronaldo operating in when he dons a United shirt:

“He’s evolved as a player, he used to play wide right, wide left, up front. He’s more of a centre-forward for me at the moment, definitely.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo will almost certainly get more game-time than the more peripheral Edinson Cavani (£8.5m) has to date, too, with Solksjaer adding of the veteran Portuguese:

“He is not signing to sit on the bench. He is going to make us a better team.”

Barring some bit-part appearances from Anthony Martial (£7.8m) and Cavani, Mason Greenwood (£7.7m) has been the man tasked with leading the line for United this season.

With Ronaldo arriving and Cavani building up match-fitness (not to mention dodging international duty and subsequent quarantine), those regular run-outs up top will likely be coming to an end despite his scoring of three goals in as many matches.

Ronaldo’s deployment up top doesn’t necessarily mean more benchings in itself: Greenwood has spent more of his time at Old Trafford operating on the right flank, and his goals against Southampton and Wolves came while he was stationed in a wider role. So, too, did many of his strikes in his purple patch at the back-end of 2019/20.

Above: Mason Greenwood’s passes received heatmap in 2021/22, from our Premium Members Area

The youngster has a tendency to drift right even when nominally playing as a central striker anyway so starting position is perhaps not as much of a worry – but rotation soon will be.

He may be safe for now, with Jadon Sancho (£9.3m) still looking a bit off the pace, Daniel James (£6.0m) surely now slipping way down the pecking order and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) a little way from a return.

But eventually, the competition for places will heat up, not to mention the frequency of fixtures when the UEFA Champions League starts after the September international break.

UNITED’S OPTIONS IN EACH POSITION

CF: Ronaldo, Cavani, Greenwood, Martial

LW: Rashford, Pogba, Sancho, Martial, James

RW: Greenwood, Sancho, Rashford, James

AM: Fernandes, Lingard

There are parallels to be drawn with Ferran Torres (£7.1m) at Manchester City: both mid-price midfielders have the potential to haul when on the pitch, but sustained game-time may soon be an issue.

BRUNO FERNANDES

Only those with a Fantasy Football Scout account can read this piece in full but you can pick up yours for free – and get a discount on our yearly Premium Membership – via this link.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT