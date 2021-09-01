254
GoalScorer Challenge September 1

Get involved with the free-to-play GoalScorer Challenge over the international break

Looking for something to do in the September international break? Sign up for GoalScorer Challenge (GSC), where the Premier League action takes a backseat and international football comes into focus.

Given that it’s the very start of September, now’s also a good time to join in – as monthly winners grab a Premium Membership from Fantasy Football Scout.

And best of all, it’s a totally free game!

August’s GSC Summary

There were loads of goals in the first few Gameweeks, with the top pick each week scoring:

  • Gameweek 1: Mohamed Salah (524 picks) got a goal, but it was Bruno Fernandes (27) who took the glory with a hat-trick.
  • Gameweek 2: Riyad Mahrez (295) scored as top pick, but six of the top eight selection also found the net.
  • Gameweek 3: Michail Antonio (410) made it three from three, with 58 entrants benefitting from Ferran Torres’ brace.

Congratulations to Benny Le, who was one of seven people to score five goals in the month. As his picks were slightly rarer than the others, he wins the FFS Premium Membership for August.

Internationals: How to Play

For any new players to GSC, international Gameweeks can be tricky. You need to pick a Premier League player who is representing his country, which means checking their game kicks off after the deadline and that your player is definitely in the squad. 

  • Gameweek 4: Wednesday 1st to Friday 3rd September
  • Gameweek 5: Saturday 4th to Monday 6th September
  • Gameweek 6: Tuesday 7th to Wednesday 8th September

There are plenty of attractive options this time around, including the likes of Liechtenstein v Germany, England v Andorra, South Korea v Iraq, Algeria v Djibouti and Nigeria v Liberia.

There are about 40-50 applicable fixtures in each Gameweek but a little research goes a long way.

The deadline for Gameweek 4 is at 16:45 BST today, so don’t miss out.

GSC is free to play and it only takes a minute to enter each week. You can create mini-leagues and play against your friends, too.

Full details, rules and entry can be FOUND HERE.

  1. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Torres + 4.5 or Trincao + Gray?

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Torres if you have decent bench options. Would lean Trincao over Traore but not convinced by either. Those fixture sure look tasty tho!

      Open Controls
  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Ronaldo v Bruno is set to be a big differential for GW4. Here's how I see the pros and cons of each:

    Bruno Pros:
    - Heart of United's attack pre-Ronaldo
    - Extra points from midfield
    - Already in your squad

    Bruno Cons:
    - Off pens, likely off FKs
    - Less goal involvement with Ronnie in team
    - Lack of chemistry with Ronaldo in national team (not too concerned by this)

    Ronaldo Pros:
    - Goal Machine
    - Focal point of attack
    - Pens
    - OT Buzzing for his return
    - Exciting player to have & terrifying not to

    Ronaldo Cons:
    - Possibly benched to start GW4
    - Need to hit/WC to get him in
    - Time to gel with new squad (I doubt this)

    I'll be captaining whichever I choose to go with, so Ronnie would only have to make up +2 points to make it a profitable hit. Going for Ronnie would also mean keeping Barnes for a price drop and fixture against City.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Barnes out is the priority imo. Maybe consider a wildcard if u want a lot of moves

      Open Controls
      1. Geordie19
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        I think Barnes out is a priority but I also think ronaldo if fit is a must.

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Even if it means taking a hit to get Bruno out of the squad?

          Open Controls
        2. Geordie19
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          No I don’t think so as you’re replacing like for like in a way. Removing a weaker player should be priority so Barnes out to maybe Raph?

          Open Controls
      2. Cheeky Onion
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        I'm tempted to keep it simple and do Barnes > Torres/Gray/Sarr. Would like Jota already have 3 Liv

        Open Controls
      3. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        personally waiting another week on Barnes as i want to switch him for Raph who has Liverpool, so will do for free next week.

        Bruno to CR7 feels more fun and with so many premiums it feels the right structure to have one spot for 12m+ mid and another for a 12m+ fwd, so can use FTs to chase captains if needed.

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          As of now, Sarr, Torres and Raph are my top replacement picks. Agree about the Liverpool fixture, but Barnes has City so pick your poison

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Transfers should be focused on removing weaknesses rather than chasing new assets.

      Barnes is a priority remove imo so I'd work removing him into any plans you decide to make.

      Open Controls
    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      I was in the exact predicament you are in.

      Removed Barnes. Kept Bruno(C).

      Open Controls
    4. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Could have got him with 2ft yesterday but made the decision not to. If he was 100% certain to start against Newcastle I may have done differently. Fixtures turning soon for Utd and a need for Chelsea from gw7 also a factor.

      Open Controls
    5. Punty McPuntface
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      You forgot to mention the price swing...

      Bruno will drop .2 and Ronaldo will rise .3 before the deadline...maybe

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ronaldo locked until NEW. See fplstatistics.

        Open Controls
    6. Prawnsandwich
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      One option not bring mentioned much is to keep Bruno for NEW, and get Ronaldo by downgrading Salah

      Could be a goal fest, even if Ronaldo negatively impacts Brunos returns, he could still return very well.

      This would require use of an extra transfer though, to replace Bruno with Salah after NEW

      Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Prices in FanTeam are better than FPL.

    Some genuine dilemmas...

    A) Mane + Son + Trincao
    B) Salah + Torres + ESR/Gray

    Surely A is better right? I'm probs captaining Liverpool in GW5 only.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Mane being 2.6m less than Salah really makes you think. I also have a soft spot for Son who I think is a really good asset that is at an awkward price point and thus often ignored.

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          53 mins ago

          Son will score well but not as well as salah - spurs just don’t seem free flowing

          Torres will match mane

          Trincao vs gray is the though one - both have potential- gray has already capitalised on his position and has also sent plenty of decent balls to DCL, trincao has to prove himself imo but looks promising

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            45 mins ago

            I think Gray is way worse than Trincao personally. I keep using the stat but it's what is there... 0.2 xG from Gray vs SOU lee bha. I don't want one of my front 7 players to be him. Trincao at least is shooting and creating and now he has good fixtures.

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              44 mins ago

              Have you watched gray though, the stats aren’t doing him justice it’s his positions he’s taking he’s bound to get more goals and he’s the type of player to score them out of nothing

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                12 mins ago

                Admittedly haven't watched him play much this season. But he has a history of being inconsistent as well and those fixtures were not that hard either.

                Open Controls
            2. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              37 mins ago

              I don’t care about stats but there is one stat you’re missing and that’s actual goals

              Some players are just in the right place at the right time or make their own luck
              Some are just more clinical - Ings i recall didn’t have the ‘stats’ either but kept on banging them in

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                We're talking about trying to predict future returns though.

                Do you consider Gray to be a clinical finisher? Like it or not, high volumes of shots especially for non-elite assets, is much more closely correlated to future returns.

                Stats are there for a reason. We have serial stat busters like Vardy and Son but they are rare and we needed multiple season's data to know who they are. 3 game sample size atm as well and now everyone is saying Gray is a great asset because he scored two low xG chances in a 3 game sample size.

                The truth probably lies somewhere in between, but honestly, from what the stats say, and I don't see your eye test contradicting that significantly, he has overperformed and will not be that good.

                Open Controls
                1. Eat my goal!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Interestingly have you ever compared xG & xA over the season against actual returns

                  Always seems to me that players are always overachieving or under achieving but never matching expectation

                  That’s why I’d rather watch the games and go with players putting in good balls and getting into good positions

                  Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Personally I'd take Jota over Mane if Bobby's out and spread funds elsewhere. Otherwise, B

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        I have Jota either way.

        Open Controls
    3. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Would actually prefer something like jota, son, grealish plus money in the bank if going no salah

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        I have Jota either way.

        Attack would be:

        Mane Son Jota Trincao
        Antonio Ronaldo Lukaku

        It's so nice if you can justify Mane over Salah imo. FanTeam prices are more generous.

        Open Controls
        1. ritzyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Yeah, my front 7 on WC right now are very similar. I just think its salah or jota, mane just feels very meh so would prefer to find the extra cash or drop down a bracket

          Open Controls
          1. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            24 mins ago

            I basically have salah and grealish instead of your mane/son

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              20 mins ago

              Can't afford 🙁 0.6m short.

              And tragically 0.2m short of affording even Torres/Mount hence why I'm trying to find other workarounds.

              Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            Mane is still on 20 odd points in FanTeam because he plays the full 90 so often and shoots. I'm not convinced there's a 2.6m difference between Salah and Mane. That is a big difference in price.

            Open Controls
    4. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Going Salah-less is scary for me, but given the choices yeah A wins here

      Open Controls
    5. chekaro
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Sorry, But B is Better

      Open Controls
  4. FPL_Pugster
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I know alot of people against the WC but you can make a fairly solid team for GW4-16 with the right players.

    Have exact money for this WC

    Raya (4.0)
    TAA - Ayling - Dufy- Marcal -Liveramento
    Salah - Raphina - Gray - Traore - Gilmour
    CR7 - Lukaku - Antonio

    Wolves/Leeds/Chelsea/Liverpool all have solid runs upto GW16. Surely better now to catch all the rises.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Reminds me of the time I made a solid team for weeks 1-10

      But here we are wanting to wildcard

      Open Controls
    2. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I slightly drunkenly played my WC last night. Ended up with something similar:

      Sanchez (4.0)
      TAA - Coufal - Dier - Livra - Williams
      Salah - Greenwood - Benrahma - Allan - Gilmour
      CR7 - Lukaku - Antonio

      You have to make sacrifices to get 3 big hitters, but I think it's worth moving for them now, because post-rises it'll be impossible to squeeze in all 3.

      Open Controls
  5. Miami Monkey
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA Shaw White (Livramento Amartey)
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Benrahma (Brownhill)
    DCL Antonio Toney

    1.4m ITB, 1 FT. Feel like things are in decent shape. Can obviously do Toney/Bruno to Ronaldo/Torres for a it. But am I crazy to feel like it's a better idea to hold? Gives us time to see if DCL is fit, Toney has a good fixture, Ronaldo may not start, can see how long Firmino may be out in case I decide on Jota instead of Torres, etc.

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Similar squad with similar thoughts. I'm playing the wait and see game but watching prices.

      Open Controls
  6. Geordie19
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    It feels strange to do Ings and Wilson to Ron or Lukaku and Fodder as losing 2 players for 1. But this means in gw5, plan is to get Jota and Bamford in. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  7. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    What would you do with this lot, friends? I'm open really

    Meslier (4.0)
    TAA / Shaw / Coufal (Livramento, Omobamidele)
    Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Barnes / Benrahma
    Bamford / Ings (Obafemi)

    0.5 in the bank, 2 free transfers

    Open Controls
    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Bruno Ings Barnes to Jota Ronaldo Torres?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It sure is one of the options!

        Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ings Barnes to DCL Jota depending on injury news, maybe.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Appreciate it, mate! (So DCL over Antonio and Jimi you reckon?)

        Open Controls
        1. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not really! I'll probably do Ings to Jimenez this week but I can't tell others to do it and I already have Antonio.

          Open Controls
  8. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A) Raph + Jimi
    B) Traore + DCL

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like A

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Coin toss, B for me

      Open Controls
    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
  9. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Potential GW5 WC

    (433)

    Meslier
    TAA Robbo Reece Semedo (Livra)
    Salah Raphinha Sarr (Allan Sissoko)
    Ronaldo Jimenez Antonio

    Robbo is just a placeholder for Chilwell/Rudiger in GW7.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      I like it except for Jimenez, wolves all bark no bite. But given the fixture's. few better alternatives.

      Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Quite like this. Would rather Robbo/Allan>Torres/Williams, but other than that its good.

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thank you.
        Quite like Robbo because he gives me a nice route to Chilwell.
        These are the fixtures i get.
        Robbo (CRY bre)
        Chilwell (SOU bre NOR new BUR lei)

        And we know the attacking potential these guys have. Torres for me is not nailed. Jota too same reason.

        Open Controls
        1. Threat Level Midnight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Completely fair, looks good then.

          Open Controls
          1. Weeb Kakashi
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Cheers mate! GL

            Open Controls
  10. doher.ty
    53 mins ago

    A) Ronaldo and a 6.7 mid
    B) Lukaku and Torres or Jota

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Rudiger, Sanchez
    Salah, Greenwood, ______
    Pukki, DCL, _____

    Bench: Raph, Gilmore, Liv

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      10 mins ago

      A could be with Sarr and 0.7 itb

      Open Controls
    2. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Over the next 6+ I like Lukaku + Jota if Firm is out a lot

      Open Controls
  11. svgcr
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bruno & Ings for Torres & Ronaldo -4
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      If no other issues in the squad, go for it. My thread above sheds some good light on this

      Open Controls
  12. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    With a bench of Veltman - Tsim - Brownhill, who do you transfer Barnes out for?

    A) Torres (worried bench isn't strong enough for rotation risk)
    B) Gray
    C) Sarr
    D) Raph
    E) Other (7.6 max, already have 3 Liv)

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. KunDogan (B.D.)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sorru, he is apprently 7.7, go for D

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Only issue is against Liv GW4. Fixtures are great after that tho

          Open Controls
  13. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is Marcal nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not with Alt Nouri and eventually Jonny back

      Open Controls
    2. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      One question, why you ruines your 10 year old grav and username only for Ronaldo?

      Open Controls
      1. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        *ruined

        Open Controls
      2. Viva Ronaldo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Because it's... VIVA RONALDOOOOO VIVAA RONALDOOOOOO!!

        Open Controls
  14. ingvar1111
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft? (0.3m ITB)

    Sa
    Dias TAA Tierney
    Salah Torres Raphinha Traoré
    DCL Antonio Ronaldo

    Subs: Ward, Livra Williams Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Spectaular

      Open Controls
  15. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Or a better question, which Wolves defenders are the most nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Coady

      Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Semedo by a mile

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
        1 min ago

        Semedo isn't more nailed than Coady

        Open Controls
  16. tangtastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    If you own:

    Lukaku (AVL)

    and

    CR7 (NEW)

    Who would you captain gw4? (On the basis that CR7 def starts)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Lukaku - no Martinez in goal swings it

      Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      CR7

      Better footballer

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lukaku.

      Controversial, but I prefer him if it's this week alone given what we know. AVL without Martinez and maybe Mings. They've looked quite poor so far and Chelsea are a really good team.

      I prefer Ronaldo though for the two games after though and that's what's making the decision tougher.

      Open Controls
    4. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have 'em both now thanks to a possibly ill-advised WC. Captaining Lukaku. Guaranteed to start, bedded into team, no Martinez.

      Open Controls
  17. RAMZES666
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Honest feedback pls for my WC draft

    De Gea
    TAA Dier Marcal
    Salah Torres Odegaard Trincao
    Ronaldo Lukaku Jimenez

    Sub: Steer Amartey Williams Mendy(the 4.4m mid)

    Open Controls
    1. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Odegaard seems like a wild punt - given form and current stats its a shot in the dark.

      Traore > Trincao

      Traore has 12 shots overall, compared to 8 for Trincao so if you can afford 0.1m I'd go for Adama.

      Do you have any money in the bank? Would downgrading De Gea for +0.5m allow you to upgrade Jiminez to DCL?

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      ESR & Tierney are better picks than Odegaard and Marcal.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Don't go for Jimenez over Antonio. Just don't. I like Trincao though.

      Open Controls
  18. Strchld
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bruno, Ings and Barnes out
    Ronaldo, Jota (If Firmino inj.) and Torres/Raphinha for -4 looks good, right?
    Really annoying wait Barnes dropping again when I dont wanna make those moves yet. Or do Barnes to Raphinha already?

    Open Controls
  19. The Big Fella
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    I can get three premiums but to do so, I will need three 4.5m defenders i.e. no TAA and no Shaw. I was going to sell the latter now anyway because I think United will concede more with Ronny. There are still some very good value 4.5m defenders (Marcal/Coady, Ayling etc.). I could even go with Sanchez from Spurs, who are looking good. Worth it or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think Varane has increased Utd’s defence more so than Ronaldo not tracking back will decrease it

      Open Controls
      1. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This was my first thought too. Ronaldo will get grief at times but it won't be cos Shaw is conceding goals.

        Open Controls
  20. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    I decided to wildcard one week early no point in keeping Barnes, Buendia, Cash and Ings.

    I have two drafts - a benching Daniel James one. With him starting in place of Rudiger gw 5. And a Jota gamble draft if Firmino is out.

    Daniel James - Bench draft:

    Sanchez (Steele)
    -
    Matip-Coady-Duffy-Rudiger (4.0)
    -
    Salah-Benrahma-Greenwood (Allan -James)
    -
    Ronaldo-Antonio-Lukaku

    #######

    Or Jota draft:

    Sanchez (Steele)
    -
    Coady-Duffy-Matip-(Livramento-,4.0)
    -
    Jota-Salah-Benrahma-Greenwood (Allan)
    -
    Ronaldo-Antonio-Lukaku

    @@@

    TLDR:

    So it is basically:

    Rudiger and Daniel James
    Or
    Jota and another 4.0m defender
    -
    Really torn over it the team without Jota looks more balanced. And he may not start or even get more than 60 after gw 4.
    But Liverpool fixtures look great.
    Alternatively getting Rudiger in saves a transfer and Daniel James has great fixtures from gw5.

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Can we get a TLDR for the TLDR?
      😉

      Open Controls

