Get involved with the free-to-play GoalScorer Challenge over the international break

Looking for something to do in the September international break? Sign up for GoalScorer Challenge (GSC), where the Premier League action takes a backseat and international football comes into focus.

Given that it’s the very start of September, now’s also a good time to join in – as monthly winners grab a Premium Membership from Fantasy Football Scout.

And best of all, it’s a totally free game!

August’s GSC Summary

There were loads of goals in the first few Gameweeks, with the top pick each week scoring:

Gameweek 1: Mohamed Salah (524 picks) got a goal, but it was Bruno Fernandes (27) who took the glory with a hat-trick.

(524 picks) got a goal, but it was (27) who took the glory with a hat-trick. Gameweek 2: Riyad Mahrez (295) scored as top pick, but six of the top eight selection also found the net.

(295) scored as top pick, but six of the top eight selection also found the net. Gameweek 3: Michail Antonio (410) made it three from three, with 58 entrants benefitting from Ferran Torres’ brace.

Congratulations to Benny Le, who was one of seven people to score five goals in the month. As his picks were slightly rarer than the others, he wins the FFS Premium Membership for August.

Internationals: How to Play

For any new players to GSC, international Gameweeks can be tricky. You need to pick a Premier League player who is representing his country, which means checking their game kicks off after the deadline and that your player is definitely in the squad.

Gameweek 4 : Wednesday 1st to Friday 3rd September

: Wednesday 1st to Friday 3rd September Gameweek 5 : Saturday 4th to Monday 6th September

: Saturday 4th to Monday 6th September Gameweek 6: Tuesday 7th to Wednesday 8th September

There are plenty of attractive options this time around, including the likes of Liechtenstein v Germany, England v Andorra, South Korea v Iraq, Algeria v Djibouti and Nigeria v Liberia.

There are about 40-50 applicable fixtures in each Gameweek but a little research goes a long way.

The deadline for Gameweek 4 is at 16:45 BST today, so don’t miss out.

GSC is free to play and it only takes a minute to enter each week. You can create mini-leagues and play against your friends, too.

Full details, rules and entry can be FOUND HERE.

