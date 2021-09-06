268
Pro Pundits - Seb September 6

How I plan to approach Gameweek 4 and thoughts on the best time to Wildcard in FPL

268 Comments
Share

Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The green arrows of outrageous transfers,
or to take Wildcards against a sea of reds,
and by comparing end them?

Like the Dane himself, we all have a decision to make.

Wildcards are flying, some planned and some as reactions to a tumultuous transfer window.

So, I thought I would take a moment to consider what my current plan is, how that might change and where I want to be in a few Gameweeks’ time in the hope that anyone suffering from similar dilemmas finds good company and perhaps even an alternative perspective.

It’s that or find the ghost of a king to talk to.

CURRENT TEAM

Let’s start with the current team. This is the XV that lined up for me in Gameweek 3:

Fundamentally, there is nothing wrong with this. I have one free transfer and £0.4m in the bank. This does not need Wildcarding for its own sake, but, as with many others, the question of can I Wildcard into an even more advantageous position exists.

Late signings such as Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), possible absentees such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m), Callum Wilson (£7.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m), plus first team opportunities for the likes of Diogo Jota (£7.6m) due to the injured Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) are all relevant and pressing concerns.

As things stand, I am resisting. I am a firm believer that the goal of a Wildcard is to maximise the potential gain between the pre- and post-Wildcard squads, both in the short term and the long term. There is no denying there is an opportunity here, but I do not believe my current team is far behind enough for this to be the optimal moment. I do not consider Ronaldo essential enough to rip up a team for. In fact, I would find it difficult to drop one of the mid-priced forwards for him, such is the value on offer in that bracket currently. Famous last words.

This could change, however. Confirmation that Calvert-Lewin, Wilson and Raphinha, for example, are all out for the coming week could force my hand.

IDEAL GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM

Whatever happens this week, I do have a goal in mind. Whether it be by Wildcard or transfers, the below is how I would like to set myself up from Gameweek 7 based on current information. 

Naturally, the Wildcard will get me closer to this (at least without extra transfers and the associated -4 point cost), but it is mostly possible with transfers too. 

Some compromises may have to be made, such as forgoing the luxury of Josh Brownhill (£4.5m) to Moussa Sissoko (£4.5m) or even opting for Raul Jimenez (£7.4m) in place of one of Michail Antonio (£7.9m) or Calvert-Lewin, but that is acceptable.

Something of an inbetween would be to forgo the Gameweek 4 Wildcard in favour of arriving at my ideal team via a Gameweek 7 Wildcard instead, meaning that between now and then I need only focus on optimising the gains possible via transfers in Gameweeks 4, 5 and 6.

Whilst this was my original intention at the outset of the season, contemplating and writing this article has made me believe I can actually navigate this period without a Wildcard and thus hold it back in reserve for the future.

This is something that could prove a massive advantage when we see a second fixture shift in Gameweek 13 (notably, the conclusion of Chelsea’s favourable run and the beginning of one of the best runs in recent memory for Manchester United). Considering so many will have used their Wildcards by this point, the extra information we will have available and the potential future impacts of COVID developments, this is something that is very attractive to me.

THE WILDCARD

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Calvert-Lewin, Wolves and his Gameweek 2 plans 6

As mentioned, there is however a scenario where I am flipped from an adamant no-Wildcarder into a fully paid-up member of the Gameweek 4 Wildcard crew. A few dominos need to fall for that to happen.

At least two of the following need to look likely:

  • Calvert-Lewin is not fit
  • Wilson is not fit
  • Raphinha is confirmed out
  • Firmino is confirmed out for 2+ weeks
  • New, as of yet unidentified, injuries

If, for example, only Wilson is an issue from the above, I will simply make the move to Jimenez. More than this however would tip the balance of most optimal route in favour of a Gameweek 4 Wildcard for me. This would then present the opportunity to maximise the fixtures between now and Gameweek 7 ahead of arriving at (a slightly modified) ideal team.

The big one here, especially with a Wildcard, is Ronaldo v Lukaku. Their strengths and weaknesses have been discussed plenty over the past few days, so rather than repeat that I want to build on the great work of others and look at a couple of FPL-relevant projections.

PROJECTION 1: RONALDO V BRUNO FERNANDES FPL POINTS

Cristiano Ronaldo's FPL price and position revealed

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

268 Comments Post a Comment
  1. hewittj1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Great article. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Phlajo
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ings+Brownhill to Jimenez and ESR for -4 and exact cash?

      Will change formation to 3-5-2 and gives me

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw Coufal
      Bruno Salah Son Benrahma ESR
      Antonio Jimenez

      (Forster Livramento Omobamidele Perica)

      Open Controls
      1. Phlajo
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oops

        Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    bottomed

    get which 2 of those (traore sarr gray)
    keeping in mind gw5 my transfers likely will be benrahma toney -4 to raphinha dcl/jimi/bamford
    so raph and which trio 1 fwd. 2 mid.

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Traore & Gray for me. Sarr is the talisman for Watford but T&G simply play for much better teams.

      Any of those forwards could work out.

      Open Controls
  3. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Good day good people. Am I ready for a couple of more weeks without pressing WC?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Coufal, White
    Salah, Bruno, Raphinha, Benrahma
    DCL, Antonio, Ings

    0 ft

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Bench: 4.0 ,Ayling, Tsimi, Brownhill

      Open Controls
      1. polis
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        Depends how you play the game but definitely not super urgent.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Add some Wolves next GW and you're aces

      Open Controls
    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      You are fine. Good team, and you can move Bruno and Ings on for CR7/Lukaku and someone like Jota after you get more info from the next GW.

      Open Controls
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Now that Foden and KDB are back training, will this effect Torres in terms of him starting the next couple of game weeks?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      let me just text Pep to find out his plans

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        24 mins ago

        Thanks, I tried him this morning but no response yet.

        Open Controls
        1. Harry the Hack
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          His phone must be flat, hasn't gotten back to me either

          Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      It's Pep. This news may have made many dodge a bullet.

      Open Controls
    3. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Just spoke to Pep and he told me if DAVAMC needs him he will play Torres. (smile)

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    4. kevchenko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Whoever knows the answer, can they also let me know who who scores more this weekend out of Kane, Ronaldo and Lukaku.

      Thanks,

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        I would get all 3 with Salah and then you don't have to worry.

        Open Controls
        1. Harry the Hack
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          Pep just got back to me and said KDB starts, so might have to bring him in too

          Open Controls
        2. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          I'm interested in trying to do well again though, not just make the best team I can on the screen.

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            I hope you have a sense of humour. (smile)

            Open Controls
            1. kevchenko
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Haha yes of course 🙂

              Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      It affects everyone in that attack

      A fully fit Pep roulette is the scariest thing. I can't say everybody's role with certainty until KDB starts three games in a row or is confirmed out for much longer. And even then, it's still a guess

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Jesus had his second coming at RW and booted Mahrez after all the FPL conversation of preseason

        Gündo last season came out of absolutely nowhere, and it's not a new talent. Pep just had him caged

        I can't predict. I can only assess, react and guess

        Open Controls
    6. tuvok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      All the usual caveats about Pep roulette etc but it looks like Grealish and Foden share time on the left; Mahrez & Jesus on the right; Sterling and Torres the 9 role; Gundo, Bernardo, & KDB interchange as the two 8s. This is what the average positions & quotes so far indicate, and Pep has said whoever is in form will continue to play.

      TLDR - I don't think their return will affect Torres much, his competition is with Sterling

      Open Controls
  5. Hoolala
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Ings to jimmy, townsend to sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Jim

      Open Controls
    2. kevchenko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Both good probably.

      Ings out first.

      Open Controls
      1. Hoolala
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yeah i meant to use 2ft

        Open Controls
        1. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yeah they look good, don't think the Townsend to Sarr needs to happen this week though if they're home to Burnley.

          I'd hold a FT to be honest.

          Too sideways a move.

          Open Controls
          1. Hoolala
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            But the thing is townsend might nt start. Thats why…

            Open Controls
            1. Hoolala
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              I dont want to start someone that might not start… because of the nonsense iwobi hahaha

              Open Controls
              1. kevchenko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Haha yeah that's fair enough.... do it then. I always try and roll transfers where I can but that does look an upgrade, perhaps me saying sideways before was a bit unfair as you're right, the mighty Iwobi is there...

                Open Controls
  6. Phlajo
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Still think ESR will start games when Ødegaard is there?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      He might get pushed wide

      Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Areta has picked up all the tricks from Pep. Rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. Phlajo
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        Obviously not all the tricks, has he? 😉

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 10 Years
          45 mins ago

          He only missed on getting players to actually fit a system, play, defend, score...

          Open Controls
          1. kevchenko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Haha

            Open Controls
    3. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    4. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I have a friend who is an Arsenal nut and he said Odegaard or ESR will play the 8 but he doesn't know which one it will be.

      Open Controls
      1. WHUFCSmith23
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        The other will play the 10 obviously

        Open Controls
        1. Phlajo
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
  7. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Advice greatly appreciated!

    A) 3-4-3 - DCL, Jota, Greenwood, ESR (Ayling, Sissoko, Livramento)
    B) 3-4-3 - DCL, Jota, Greenwood, Sarr (Allan, Duffy, Livramento)
    C) 4-3-3 - Lukaku, Raphinha, Sarr, Ayling (Sissoko, Allan, Livramento)

    Sarr or Traore?
    ESR or Gray?
    Duffy or Williams?

    Cheers!!

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Traore
      Gray
      Williams

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      343 is best by test, so not C.

      Traore
      ESR
      Williams

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ta

        Open Controls
  8. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Lukaku owners in panic mode

    Open Controls
    1. Hiiler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Same as Ronaldo planners,as to if he starts and so on. So all seems to be fair. 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      pfft. My C on Lukaku has not and will not be moving

      Open Controls
      1. Hiiler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I think it's just a precaution rightnow, so no need to move it yet. But would be better if there weren't those kind of news at all. 🙂 Planing to bring in Ronaldo myself not Lukaku.

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I would be relaxed, its not like he is out. Is he out?!?

      Open Controls
      1. Hoolala
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Dont know yet but lukaku is a beast. So i feel he will be fine

        Open Controls
        1. Harry the Hack
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Being such a beast is his issue - he has so many more muscles to strain!!

          Open Controls
  9. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA-Shaw-White
    Salah-Bruno-Gray-Benrahma
    Lukaku-Antonio-Toney

    Steele | Livramento | Amartey | Brownhill
    0FT
    Any worth -4 move..?

    Open Controls
    1. kevchenko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Nah you've gotta stick there haven't you.

      Open Controls
    2. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
  10. Frank Koscielny
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Which 6.0 or less midfielder is best? (Doing Toney + Fernandes for Ronaldo + ??)

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Gray

      Open Controls
      1. Frank Koscielny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      I would go for Sarr, don't have him right now but is first on my list when getting rid of Buendia.

      Open Controls
      1. Frank Koscielny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Gray and Traore are popular. Fornals is doing fine. Harrison could still come good.

      Open Controls
      1. Frank Koscielny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers! It'll probably boil down to fixtures from 4-7

        Open Controls
    4. polis
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Best is difficult. Plenty of options.

      Gray, Traore/Trincao, Fornals, ESR, maybe Sarr

      Open Controls
      1. Frank Koscielny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    5. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Traore for the xG stats and fixtures. Yes he is a bull in a china shop and cant finish, however new position new manager. 2% ownership. Thats a perfect buy point if ever I've seen one.

      You could make similar argument for ESR, although he lacks a bit of selfishness in front of goal for my liking.

      Sarr is the dullards choice.

      Gallager looks quality, but the fixtures are not there at this stage.

      Gray is a trap, had some early returns but not supported by xG - basically the opposite of Traore.

      Open Controls
      1. Frank Koscielny
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        Well, thanks for saving me from a lot of head ache. Always loved a good punt anyways - cheers!

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        You mean Gray better finisher than Adama Traore? I would prefer that to be honest plus money in bank. Have you looked at Traore's record in previous seasons?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Have you looked at Gray? He has 11 goals in 140+ appearences in his top flight career.

          Open Controls
          1. Harry the Hack
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Looked at his heat map now he is at Everton? With DCL finishing, his assist potential is right up there

            Open Controls
          2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I know but would take him over Traore. Not getting either personally. Harrison and or Raphinha my choices. Sarr maybe.

            Open Controls
    6. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      I like Gray, but I'm a owner so a bit biased.

      Open Controls
    7. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Traore good too....

      Open Controls
    8. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'd probably opt for Traore. He has the fixtures and the underlying stats in an attacking team.

      Granted he also has a reputation for not returning output but if you look at how he's actually performed relative to his xG in previous seasons he's not *that* bad.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        He passes the eyetest in flying colors... Surely he has to start finishing with the amount of chances he gets.

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          People must be watching different games to me.Traore can't pass no awareness and no composure. Desperate for a Wolves attacker? Go Trincao he is cheaper plus a better footballer.

          Open Controls
          1. Harry the Hack
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            Except Podence is back and Trincao may not start

            Open Controls
            1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 12 Years
              just now

              True but Trincao in drivers seat has played well. No wolves attack for me though prefer defence.

              Open Controls
          2. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Traore has always been a terrible decision maker, and questionable technique wise. there is no other explanation for his horrendous stats over a long period of time.

            Open Controls
            1. Harry the Hack
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              7 mins ago

              It could just be he keeps slipping on that glistening baby oil that's dripped off his exquisite biceps

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                can't see him an not think of "greased up deaf guy" from family guy.

                Open Controls
                1. Harry the Hack
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  😀 😀 that made me lol

                  Open Controls
            2. sully29
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Are his stats that bad though?

              As per FPL Swede on twitter:

              18/19 xG: 1, Goals: 1
              19/20 xG: 3.5, Goals: 4
              20/21 xG: 2.2, Goals: 2
              21/22 xG: 1.2, Goals: 0

              We're dealing with such low xG up to now that I wouldn't use those to draw firm conclusions as to how good a finisher he is.

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                the fact his xG is so low is surely the problem?

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Have to look at position played too, and being in and out of the team and never nailed, barely getting 90. Its not always as simple as looking at past returns

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    But that in itself is a factor too? Top players (particularly in a team like wolves who don't have deep squads), don't find themselves in and out of a team and struggling to nail down a position?

                    Open Controls
                2. sully29
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Except it isn't particularly low this season. Bear in mind that 1.2 xG in 21/22 is from just three games and is being compared with full season stats from other years.

                  As is he's 5th among all midfielders in terms of xG this season, despite Wolves having had tough fixtures.

                  Open Controls
        2. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          what's the criteria of the eye test?

          Can run fast - check
          Is strong - check
          Can't pass or finish - check

          Open Controls
    9. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      If I were punting now I think I would go for Trincao. Wolves have to score eventually

      Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bamford or Jimenez from GW5 ➡ ? Got Raphinha and no Wolves attack.

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bamford - no wolves attack is a good thing!

      Open Controls
    2. kevchenko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bamford.
      I like a good double-up.

      Open Controls
    3. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wolves attacked is overrated on here.

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Attack*

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Be interesting to see what you do if Jimi or Traore start returning 😉

          Open Controls
    4. Sean
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bamford 100%

      Open Controls
  12. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    First impression on Sebs team (article above) does not need a WC -4 or -8 Max sorts it if issues.

    Open Controls
    1. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Don't see any issues myself. I would roll the transfer unless Wilson and DCL are confirmed out. If Raphinha doesn't play he has bench players. That's why they are there.

      Making 0.1 on changing Tsimikas seems a waste of a transfer to me. Should change him when he wildcards in my opinion.

      Open Controls
  13. Harry the Hack
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Lukaku in freefall! Was on 96% to rise 24 hours ago. Now at 66.7% with the double red arrow!

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Differential captaincy hat trick vs Villa for his owners

      Open Controls
      1. Harry the Hack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm with you!

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I’m gonna be at the game too!

          Open Controls
    2. Meinhoff
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      All WC transfers probably, so no impact on the price

      Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have a feeling Lukuku's ' injury' is one of those International ones that gets him back to London early?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Plus the suspension

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          yeah the suspension plays a bigger part...

          Open Controls
    4. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Lukaku dropping would be hilarious after many expected - and made decisions on - him being 12M by GW7.

      Open Controls
    5. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I think Fix is much more on it at the moment than FPLStats. For example, Wilson has bounced around all over the place on FPLStats, but on Fix he's gradually dropped about 2-3% per day from around -65 early last week to -82 now. Makes much more sense.

      Open Controls
  14. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Benrahma already at 30%+ ownership and have yet to crash the party...

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Fixtures turn and Europe soon. Will be interesting.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        He has Southampton, Leeds and Brentford in the next 4?

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Leeds away won't be easy for them. And then also Utd.

          Then Eveton, Spurs, Villa, Pool, City.

          Plus Europe.
          Plus potential rotation.

          Open Controls
          1. polis
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Caveat. I've had Bennie from the start too.

            Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Leeds away won't be easy? They've conceded 8 goals in 3 games, the myth of them being a difficult fixture needs to stop.

            Open Controls
            1. polis
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Five of those were one game. You've also seen the players they were missing/had coming back for these three fixtures, no?

              Think they'll probably concede but you seem to think it's now an easy fixture. Bit mad.

              Open Controls
            2. Harry the Hack
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Difficult fixture for your defence. Attackers have a field day

              Open Controls
        2. Sean
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Their performance will drop off with Europe, very little squad depth

          Open Controls
  15. as33
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Benrahma or Ralphinia?

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wreck it Ralph

      Open Controls
    3. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ralph

      Open Controls
  16. LC1
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    It's going to be a tough few weeks but I'm going to resist using wildcard until GW7 (massive turn of fixtures, bring in 3 Chels and get to assess Ronaldo / Bruno ).

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Holding(?) Coufal
    Salah Bruno(c) Greenwood Benrahma
    Antonio Ings

    Foster Raphina Tsimi 4.0

    1 FT 0.3 ITB.

    Best transfer here is Ings > DCL / Jimenez?

    Thank you in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      By "massive turn of fixtures" you mean Chelsea?

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think it's the pre-season hype of GW7, now the dust has settled I'm thinking GW15 I think it is, is better. Just use FT to bring in Chelsea, Wolves and Leeds.

        Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yep Ings out and G2G.

      I'd captain Salah personally, but it's a coin toss between Salah, Lukaku, Ronaldo, Bruno and even Son & Kane aren't far behind.

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate.

        Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      No need to WC that. DCL or Bamford if DCL not fit.

      Open Controls
  17. Sean
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Unless Firmino is out for 4+ GW's think i'll be holding my FT and sticking with Toney up front this week, exciting times.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Everyone else: Bamford, DCL, Jimenez, Ronaldo, Lukaku, Kane

      Me: Toney 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Are you going to keep structure and get Maupay/Armstrong/Dennis in soon for Tobey?

        Open Controls
        1. Harry the Hack
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Pukki is actually a very very valid option with their fixtures

          Open Controls
        2. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Mouth-watering

          Open Controls
        3. Sean
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Unlikely as it doesn't seem like the most effective squad structure, but the only way he can leave my team this week is for Jimi which isn't very attractive (fixture difficulty very similar), other option is to do the Toney Fernandes swap for Jota/Torres and Ronaldo/Lukaku but again I'm not convinced its worth a 4pt hit. Also if I wait another week it opens up getting Bamford who is going under the radar.

          Only thing that will force my hand is Jota getting a guaranteed few starts.

          Open Controls
  18. No Professionals
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    if you can only go with one:

    A) Jota
    B) Greenwood
    C) Torres

    planning on WC'ing in GW7.

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’d wait. If Firmino is out for a few weeks then Jota. Otherwise I’d be tempted by Torres.

      Open Controls
    2. Sean
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably just stick with the one you have as its a guessing game

      Open Controls
  19. Phlajo
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ings + Brownhill to Jimenez and ESR for -4 and exact cash?

    Will change formation to 3-5-2 and gives me

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coufal
    Bruno Salah Son Benrahma ESR
    Antonio Jimenez

    (Forster Livramento Omobamidele Perica)

    Open Controls
  20. The Tinkerman
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any criticism? I think my WC looks like this until close to the deadline (I had Mahrez, Barnes, etc. At least 7 transfers I wanted to make, then Ronaldo came):

    Sanchez, Steele
    TAA, Semedo, ____, Williams, Livra
    Salah, Jota, ____, _____, Allan
    Ronaldo, DCL, Antonio

    Def slot: Shaw/Digne/Tierney
    Mid slots: Traore/Torres/Raph/Benrahma

    Can afford any combination of those players. Depends on injuries to Firmino and DCL.

    James and Lukaku come in GW7 for Ronaldo and one of the 4.9-5.5 defenders

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.