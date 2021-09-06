93
FPL September 6

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard

93 Comments
Share

Having already assessed the best goalkeepers and defenders on offer, our position-by-position analysis of the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard continues as we take a look at the midfielders.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

BEST PREMIUM MIDFIELDERS

Captain Sensible – Gameweek 1 2

Having already combined two goals and two assists this season, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is the standout premium midfielder on offer.

The Egyptians 13 goal attempts ranks top amongst all midfielders, while he has also supplied three big chances for his team-mates. His immediate fixtures suggest that he can be a key captaincy pick, too:

While the fixtures are good, they perhaps don’t have enough appeal to warrant a Liverpool double-up, which in all likelihood rules Sadio Mane (£11.9m) out, though it is worth noting that he sits joint-top with Salah for shots in the box this season, with 11.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) remains one of the most popular FPL picks, though it is harder to make a case for him following back-to-back blanks, plus the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m). 

Last season, Fernandes was Manchester United’s talisman, finishing with an excellent 244 FPL points. However, with Ronaldo now in the team, it may well reduce his Fantasy appeal, especially if he were to take on penalty-taking duties.

Also consider…

Son Heung-min (£10.1m) has produced two double-digit hauls already this season, via two goals and four bonus points, though it is worth noting that Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures do take a turn for the worse following Gameweek 4.

And unfortunately, it’s a bit too early to consider Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), despite a possible return to the Manchester City bench at Leicester City in Gameweek 4.

BEST MID-PRICE MIDFIELDERS

From Gameweeks 5 to 10, Leeds United sit top of our season ticker for ease of fixture, which promotes Raphinha (£6.5m) in our thinking.

The Brazilian has already delivered a goal at home to Everton in Gameweek 2, with set-pieces giving him the edge over team-mate Jack Harrison (£5.9m). There has also been talk of a possible no. 10 role in light of Daniel James’ (£6.0m) arrival, which is something to monitor moving forward.

However, at the time of writing, there is uncertainty surrounding his availability in Gameweek 4, with possible FIFA sanctions hanging over several Brazilian Premier League players.

Diogo Jota (£7.6m) is likely to earn significant interest if Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Brazilian limped off shortly before half-time during the 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea in Gameweek 3, and was expected to undergo further tests.

We’re still awaiting an update on that, but if he were to miss a spell, Jota could well become one of the very best midfield options in the game, given his impressive per 90 minutes stats in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ fixtures are about as good as it gets between Gameweeks 4 and 9.

Despite losing three in a row, Bruno Lage’s side have faced three tough opponents in Leicester City, Spurs and Man Utd, and for those eying up their assets, the underlying numbers do point to a change of fortunes.

In his new left-wing role, Adama Traore (£6.0m) has attempted 12 shots and created nine chances for his team-mates so far. How his performances stack up against weaker opposition who will naturally sit a bit deeper remains to be seen, but his goal threat numbers are encouraging. 

Francisco Trincao (£5.9m) also deserves a mention, though the fact he was hooked after 69 minutes in Gameweek 3 is a slight concern, especially with Daniel Podence (£5.5m) lurking.

Adama Traore (left) v Francisco Trincao (right) goal threat statistics 2021/22

Mason Greenwood (£7.7m) is more appealing than team-mate Paul Pogba (£7.7m) right now, given the Frenchman’s deeper role at Molineux in Gameweek 3, though his position in the starting XI isn’t 100% clear following the arrival of Ronaldo. 

Also consider…

Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) has produced eight shots and created eight chances so far, with a particularly appealing set of fixtures coming up – Wolves (h), Norwich City (a) and Newcastle United (h).

However, if you are focusing on longer-term picks, Mason Mount (£7.5m) is a solid investment given Chelsea’s fixture swing in Gameweek 7. The Blues midfielder has claimed two assists in the first three Gameweeks, and should benefit from Romelu Lukaku’s (£11.5m) excellent hold-up play in the final-third.

Like Salah, Said Benrahma (£6.4m) has combined two goals with two assists so far, though his underlying numbers (see below) do suggest that he might struggle to continue delivering at his current rate in the coming weeks.

 Midfielders ranked by expected goal involvement (xGI) delta 2021/22

Finally, we should also touch on Man City’s midfielders, with the usual rotation risk caveats. 

Ferran Torres (£7.1m) has thrived up front for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, returning 18 FPL points in Gameweek 3 alone. For some, a run of out-of-position starts for the champions is tempting, but with De Bruyne and Phil Foden (£7.9m) back in training, how many minutes he can get beyond Gameweek 4 is still a bit of an unknown.

BEST BUDGET MIDFIELDERS

Calvert-Lewin on Everton penalties - but Ings stays second in line at Villa 3

Demarai Gray (£5.6m) has impressed for Everton in his three league games for the club, scoring his first Toffees’ goal against Leeds United and following it up by giving Rafa Benitez’s side the lead at Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 3. Now the challenge for the winger is to perform consistently week-in, week-out, something he was often criticised for not doing while at Leicester City. 

Emile Smile Rowe (£5.4m) is an alternative option, if you believe Arsenal can kick-on with several key players returning of course.

From the bargain options, Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) has been taking set-pieces at Norwich City, while Moussa Sissoko (£4.5m), Allan (£4.5m), Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) and James McArthur (£4.5m) should at least offer appearance points each week.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

93 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Bruno C

    Open Controls
    1. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Remember he scored his 3 goals without any penalty, Ronaldo would distract defenders and gives him more space.

      Open Controls
      1. Sanchit
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Remember half of his goals last 1.5 seasons were from penalties

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No guarantee he’s lost them either

          Open Controls
      2. BobbyV
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        CR7 ain't doing the donkey work for anyone

        Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Ballsy...

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Top or knocked out of Last Man Standing 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      I really really want to do this and not take hits or prepone my WC to get Ronaldo in

      Open Controls
    5. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Bruno(c) let's go!

      Open Controls
    6. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Good shout. Bruno has the potential to be an even better asset with the arrival of Ronaldo.
      Having said that, I might still sell Bruno to bring in Ron this time, even if I am quite patient when it comes to jumping on bandwagons. The temptation is just different level.

      Open Controls
      1. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Scenes when Bruno outscores Ronaldo, can't wait, bring it on.

        Open Controls
    7. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Your name needs changing.

      Open Controls
      1. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I am working on it, my grav too, i don't know what is Cudicini doing there.

        Open Controls
    8. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’m on this too! My luck is bound to change at some point!

      Open Controls
  2. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Final piece of the puzzle...

    a) Shaw, Tierney/Semedo and Gray

    b) Tierney, Semedo and Benrahma/Traore/Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A, probably Tierney.

      Open Controls
  3. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Talking myself into 3 premiums + TAA, which do you prefer?

    A) Lukaku, Raphinha, *Gray
    B) DCL, Jota, Greenwood

    Despite Jota & Greenwood's short term prospects I'm thinking A edges it for nailedness/assurance of starts?

    *Would be starting two of Gray/ESR/Ayling/Livramento/Sissoko each week which should be doable.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      A for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  4. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Shaw White Tsimi Omo
    Salah Bruno Sarr Benrhama Barnes
    Antonio Ings Toney

    A) Ings + Bruno > Lukaku + Torres
    B) Ings + Bruno > Lukaku + Greenwood
    C) Ings > DCL
    D) Barnes > Raphinha
    E) Wildcard this mess

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      I had a very similar team and I wildcarded. The sensible option is probably C or D but I really wanted Ronaldo and Lukaku both in. Your TV could take a bit of a hit also without WC, not that that should be a primary consideration.

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah the TV is already taking quite a hit. I didn't want to but I think the sensible option would be to wildcard to avoid this getting any worse. And probbaly need one of Lukaku or Ronaldo in asap

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  5. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    What's the issue with Raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      May need to isolate

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        He didn't travel

        Open Controls
    2. jay01
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Potential 5 day ban from.playing games since brazils last fixture. This is for the clubs refusal to let them go on international duty. Means a number of players out of gwk4 like fabinho and alisson too.

      Doubt it happens though but one to watch

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      No issue- didn’t travel and surely FIFA cannot impose ban after debacle in Brazil last night

      Open Controls
  6. Jacktastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Where’s the new ‘game week dashboard’ ? Can’t find it in the members area and there’s no link in the new members area (beta) article.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      https://members-beta.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/#/

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/29/new-look-beta-premium-members-area-now-available/

      Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    The article says Spurs fixtures turn for the worse from GW4. They face Palace, Arsenal, Villa & Newcastle in their next 5 games.

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      CHE, ars, AVL, new, whu, MUN, eve isn’t a great run of fixtures to be fair

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Yeah, if you own Son or Kane, definitely hold.

      Open Controls
    3. Ruth_NZ
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yeah but don't spoil a good narrative with inconvenient observations like that. 😉

      All the debate concerns Lukaku or CR7 or do you have both but Sir Harry could conceivably blind side the pair of them over the next weeks.

      Open Controls
    4. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      CHE, ars, AVL, new, whu, MUN, eve

      I'm not convinced the fixtures are strong enough to hold Son/Kane, given the alternatives on offer, but of course they could do well.

      Open Controls
      1. Ruth_NZ
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        For Salah you looked at the next 5 fixtures and classified them as good despite City being one of them.

        For Kane/Son the next 5 are cpl CHE ars AVL new. Surely at least as good with the Chelsea game being the tough one.

        Just saying. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          I said the fixtures take a turn for the worse after Palace, so I'm not quite sure why that game is being included here.

          Open Controls
          1. Ruth_NZ
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Because it's the next game. Also think you are under-estimating how bad Arsenal are, that game's a great fixture right now and NL Derby traditionally has goals in it anyway.

            Open Controls
            1. avfc82
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              I suppose I do have some reservations about how Spurs will fare going forward under Nuno, and if they'll score enough goals, but let's see. I'd honestly love it if Son and Kane fire, the more premiums performing the better IMO.

              Open Controls
        2. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Tougher fixtures more the better imo, as Nuno(from his time at Wolves) plays a counter attacking game most times, especially against tough teams. Could benefit both Kane and Son even more imo.

          Open Controls
      2. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        If you consider only the next 5 fixtures, then it's an amazing run of Kane & Son and it makes a very strong case to keep them if you have them. You can sell them after the Newcastle game. But for now they are a strong hold imo.

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Fair, let's see how they get on over the next few fixtures. I'll prob sell Son after Palace, but I'm not 100% sure.

          Do you own either of them?

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes I have Son. Actually got him last gameweek and was tempted by this fixture run until the Newcastle game. I'm surely holding him until then. I hope he does well.

            Open Controls
            1. avfc82
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I hope you're right as an owner... any plans for Ronaldo or Lukaku?

              Open Controls
  8. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    I reckon Andy will WC. On his streams it sounds like he’s been talking himself into it. Plenty others have, Jonty’s on a WC.

    Open Controls
  9. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Not even a mention of Grealish on this article?

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      - 1G 1A in 10 team goals. Not talismanic.
      - 0 bonus points.
      - City fixtures not great

      Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      lei, SOU, che, liv... would you honestly bring him in on a WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'm likely getting rid this week...

        Open Controls
      2. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        I think he looks pretty nailed, more than I expected, so could be a set and forget.

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah, perhaps, I just think if playing a WC now, there are better options. Just my opinion though.

          Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Has only started playing for the League champions. 8m bargain.

      Open Controls
  10. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Talked myself into WC. How's this draft?

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Shaw Dier Coady Livramento
    Salah Greenwood Raphinha Benrhama Sissoko
    Lukaku DCL Antonio

    (Also yet to press confirm, anything I should wait on before?)

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      How many changes from pre WC team?

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        This is my pre WC team so...quite a few

        Sanchez Foster
        TAA Shaw White Tsimi Omo
        Salah Bruno Sarr Benrhama Barnes
        Antonio Ings Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Sanchit
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hmmm your WC team looks much better tbh.
          The WC draft looks good, just monitor Greenwood Raphinha and Lukaku situation

          Open Controls
          1. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Fair enough, thank you!

            Open Controls
  11. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Feel strange about having Ings on the bench but this is my team at the moment...:

    Sánchez
    Shaw, Alonso, Duffy
    Son(VC), Salah(C), Fernandes, Sarr, Gilmour
    Antonio, Toney

    Steele, Ings, Tsimikas, Amartey

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd play Ings over Gilmour but looks good otherwise!

      Open Controls
    2. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Ings over Gilmour for any fixture

      Open Controls
    3. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks both - now starting Ings again 🙂

      Open Controls
  12. Sanchit
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    RMWCT

    A bit different, spending high on defence. ( Robbo vs Jota depends on Firmino news )

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Robbo Shaw Digne (Williams)
    Salah Raphinha Benrahama (4.5 4.5)
    Ronaldo DCL Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks nice, good balance.

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’d get Matip over Robertson (actually, I’d get Christensen), then strengthen the midfield.

      Open Controls
  13. Moh_Hafiz
    18 mins ago

    I don't understand why people think Greenwood may be easily rotated given the form he is in. Isn't he more nailed than Sancho?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      More nailed than Sancho yes, but not totally nailed long term. Should be okay for the short term

      Open Controls
      1. Moh_Hafiz
        10 mins ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
    2. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nailed, yes. But his best performance was when he was playing ST?
      I know he scored from RW last game, but don't think he keeps up his run, underlying numbers are not that good.
      Add in the fact of Sancho Pogba Martial Rashford Greenwood are all potentially vying for just 2 spots on the wings , he could end up playing a lot less minutes

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sancho has definitely more potential to show. I'd put him over Rashford and Martial.

        Open Controls
      2. Moh_Hafiz
        1 min ago

        Number not good? I don't think so. Greenwood is the perfect example of some 1.00 ×G are better than some 2.00 ×G. Cuz I'll prefer Greenwood on 1.00 ×G than Traore on 2.00

        Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      There isn’t a person on this planet who could persuade me to drop Greenwood ahead of NEW(H). Except maybe Ole and Mason himself.

      Open Controls
      1. Moh_Hafiz
        4 mins ago

        110%

        Open Controls
  14. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Current WC with 0.3ITB with a view to move Benrahma > Raphina in GW5.

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Semedo
    Salah Jota Traore Benrahma
    Ronaldo Antonio DCL
    (Steer, White, Livramento, Sissoko)

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d just get Raph over Benrahma. Don’t book any transfers on WC. It’s not like Benrahma has much upside anyway

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah but do you not think Benny could punish against Saints? The likelihood of Raph returning against Liverpool is low.

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Benny has been lucky to get the returns so far he has and looks like he’ll be playing in the left where he’s less effective. Antonio is the main man in that side.

          Open Controls
          1. DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Fair, valid points. Could easily bench Raph against Liverpool and play Ben White?

            Open Controls
          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Antonio is the main man is the only accurate thing you’ve stated there, sorry.

            Open Controls
  15. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    A somewhat different WC...thoughts?

    Sa
    TAA - Rudiger - Dier - Livra - Williams
    Salah - Torres - Raphinha - Saka - Allan
    Ronaldo - DCL - Antonio

    Is Saka going to get minutes? Otherwise I'll do Dier + Saka -> Tierney + Sarr

    Open Controls
  16. Fadi Kiryakoza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    How will you rank these mid-price midfielders?
    Raphinha
    Traorè
    Sarr
    Benrahma

    And will you prefer them over the likes of Greenwood, Torres and Jota with uncertainty around their game time?

    Noting that mount would be a good option from gameweek 7 as will Jota if Firminho is confirmed out

    Open Controls
    1. Big dog
      just now

      Jota will hopefully get a run for the next three tasty fixtures

      Open Controls
  17. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone thinking about Kane instead of Ronaldo/Lukaku etc?

    There is very few people already with Kane, and even fewer considering getting him now with Ronaldo and Lukaku around. 3 London Derbys in the next 3.
    He could be a very shrewd pick

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don’t think I’d get Kane if he was 2m less, tbh. Nuno’s brand of football puts me off.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        personally im not in a position to get Kane or Ronaldo, but Kane would tempt me (currently have Son).

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Already have Son, so not for me. But definitely a good shout as Kane could easily outscore those two in the next 4-5 GWs.

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have you seen Spurs play recently ?

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        yes, im not overly impressed, but we are winning games. I think kane and Son will start the madness of last season again.

        Open Controls
  18. Finding Timo
    6 mins ago

    Sorry repost but any update / news on salah & raphinha if will play GW4 ?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        just now

        Ok thanks sounds like best to hold off transfers until Friday when know for sure

        Open Controls
  19. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Any thoughts here with 2FT's?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Veltman
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Benrahma
    Toney Antonio Ings

    4m - Livramento Brownhill Tsimi

    1.5m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Can you do
      Toney + Ings > Jiminez + DCL/Bamford?

      If you hope/plan on a big hitter forward soon I would do Ings out and roll a transfer.

      Open Controls
  20. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Is Lukaku a serious doubt for next GW?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.