UEFA Champions League Fantasy 21/22 Discussion

After FFFrog’s article on the best UCL Goalkeepers, it’s time to begin planning your Fantasy UCL teams in preparation for the start of the competition next Tuesday. In order to help you plan your teams, comments below this dedicated article will be limited to UCL Fantasy only – feel free to discuss your latest thoughts, drafts and ideas!
For those of you new to the game, I strongly recommend giving ElFozzie’s beginner’s guide to UCL Fantasy a read to get you up to speed before you dive into setting your Matchday 1 teams up.
If you wish to join the Fantasy Football Scout UCL Fantasy league, the code to enter is 33TKWHOD07.
I personally can’t give much insight into Fantasy UCL, so I’ve enlisted some help to get you going…
Matchday 1 Fixtures
Tuesday 14 September 2021
Young Boys vs Manchester United
Sevilla vs Salzburg
Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica
Barcelona vs Bayern
Villarreal vs Atalanta
LOSC vs Wolfsburg
Malmö vs Juventus
Chelsea vs Zenit
Wednesday 15 September 2021
Beşiktaş vs Dortmund
Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Club Brugge vs Paris
Manchester City vs Leipzig
Atlético vs Porto
Liverpool vs Milan
Sporting CP vs Ajax
Inter vs Real Madrid
For future planning, however, you may wish to check out FPL_Austria’s season ticker that they’ve kindly put together, along with his watchlist of the top players to target in each position.
You can check out the full ticker and watchlist here which will be updated regularly as the competition progresses. Austria also has a series of Twitter threads detailing some of the best options from each UCL Group, so make sure to chuck them a follow if you enjoy that content.
Matchday 1 Predictions
We also have a series of predicted results for Matchday 1 provided to us by the superb FPL Facts
A full version of his predictions that powered Facts to OR 5 by MD3 last season can be found here along with some of their top picks for the week. You can expect more projections work during the competition so make sure to chuck them a follow if you’re on Twitter!
Set-Piece Takers
Finally back over to FPL Austria again for a superb list of predicted penalty takers for each time to help pad your squad out. It can be really tricky to predict who will be on penalties at the start of the season but this is a great list to get you prepared.
Many thanks to Mullered in Maenam for recommending we create this article, and of course to FPL_Austria and FPL Facts for their help putting this article together, please do check them out on Twitter for more UCL related content.
Let’s see your Fantasy UCL drafts!
Hey all, as I say just a short community article that we can limit comments on to just UCL Fantasy so you have somewhere to discuss your teams and plans.
I won't be playing myself this year, so again a big thank you to FPL Austria and FPL Facts for kindly providing some top-notch assistance here! If anyone wants to take over and post their own short little articles for following matchweeks, perhaps looking at their top picks of the week or even just what the weeks fixtures would be, you'd be more than welcome!
Enough talk - let's see those drafts and what you're thinking as I'm sure there will be many new players this year