UEFA Champions League Fantasy 21/22 Discussion

After FFFrog’s article on the best UCL Goalkeepers, it’s time to begin planning your Fantasy UCL teams in preparation for the start of the competition next Tuesday. In order to help you plan your teams, comments below this dedicated article will be limited to UCL Fantasy only – feel free to discuss your latest thoughts, drafts and ideas!

For those of you new to the game, I strongly recommend giving ElFozzie’s beginner’s guide to UCL Fantasy a read to get you up to speed before you dive into setting your Matchday 1 teams up.

If you wish to join the Fantasy Football Scout UCL Fantasy league, the code to enter is 33TKWHOD07.

I personally can’t give much insight into Fantasy UCL, so I’ve enlisted some help to get you going…

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Tuesday 14 September 2021

Young Boys vs Manchester United

Sevilla vs Salzburg

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

Barcelona vs Bayern

Villarreal vs Atalanta

LOSC vs Wolfsburg

Malmö vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Zenit

Wednesday 15 September 2021

Beşiktaş vs Dortmund

Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Club Brugge vs Paris

Manchester City vs Leipzig

Atlético vs Porto

Liverpool vs Milan

Sporting CP vs Ajax

Inter vs Real Madrid

For future planning, however, you may wish to check out FPL_Austria’s season ticker that they’ve kindly put together, along with his watchlist of the top players to target in each position.

You can check out the full ticker and watchlist here which will be updated regularly as the competition progresses. Austria also has a series of Twitter threads detailing some of the best options from each UCL Group, so make sure to chuck them a follow if you enjoy that content.

Matchday 1 Predictions

We also have a series of predicted results for Matchday 1 provided to us by the superb FPL Facts

A full version of his predictions that powered Facts to OR 5 by MD3 last season can be found here along with some of their top picks for the week. You can expect more projections work during the competition so make sure to chuck them a follow if you’re on Twitter!

Set-Piece Takers

Finally back over to FPL Austria again for a superb list of predicted penalty takers for each time to help pad your squad out. It can be really tricky to predict who will be on penalties at the start of the season but this is a great list to get you prepared.

#UCLFantasy penalty takers!



🇳🇱 Ajax – Tadic

🇮🇹 Atalanta – Ilicic/Muriel

🇪🇸 Atletico – Suarez/Griezmann

🇪🇸 Barcelona – Depay

🇩🇪 Bayern – Lewandowski

🇵🇹 Benfica – Pizzi

🇹🇷 Besiktas – Ghezzal?

🇧🇪 Brugge – Vanaken

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea – Lukaku/Jorginho

🇺🇦 Donetsk – Tete?#FPLCommunity #UCL — FPL Austria (@fpl_austria) September 5, 2021

🇩🇪 Wolfsburg – Weghorst

🇨🇭 Bern – Siebatcheu

🇷🇺 Zenit – Dzyuba/Azmoun



Please note that some of the penalty takers are hard to predict.

There are several takers for a lot of teams, while some of the others didn't get many penalties at all.#UCLFantasy #FPLCommunity #FPL #UCL — FPL Austria (@fpl_austria) September 5, 2021

Many thanks to Mullered in Maenam for recommending we create this article, and of course to FPL_Austria and FPL Facts for their help putting this article together, please do check them out on Twitter for more UCL related content.

Let’s see your Fantasy UCL drafts!