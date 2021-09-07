247
Champions League September 7

The best goalkeepers for UEFA Champions League Fantasy

247 Comments
With just one week to go until the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Fantasy game kicks off, our series of preview articles gets underway with a look at the best goalkeepers on offer.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below, and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 33TKWHOD07).

How to play UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football 2021/22 – a beginner’s guide

GOALKEEPER STRATEGY

The best goalkeepers for UEFA Champions League Fantasy

With a squad of 15 players and substitutions possible between days within a Matchday, having two playing goalkeepers is a great way to maximise the points you get.

Make sure that you get a goalkeeper from both sides of the group stage – one who plays Tuesday 14th and one who plays Wednesday 15th – so you know that you’ll always have an option on both days. 

Alongside this, premium goalkeepers are very rarely worth their price tags when you look at the budget options available.

A goalkeeper combination worth between 8.5m – 9.5m is the best use of value at this position.

Most of the options discussed in this article are worth 5m or below, and with the Limitless and Wildcard chips available, plus two transfers between Matchdays, only the first two fixtures for each keeper will be considered. 

THE GOALKEEPERS

As almost all of my goalkeeper options would be considered ‘budget’, I’ve divided them by sides of the draw, rather than by price.

This should help to decide on one keeper from each of the days.

Group E-H kick off the tournament proper on Tuesday 14th, because why not do it the wrong way round, hey UEFA?

GROUP E-H OPTIONS

Juan Musso (4.5m) – Atalanta

Musso has come into Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta side and immediately claimed the number one jersey after a stellar season with Udinese. Opening games against Villarreal and Young Boys are incredibly kind for the Bergamo side, who have proven that they can compete with Europe’s best over the last two seasons. With a 73.6% save percentage in the last year per FBref, Musso should be a strong contender for both save and clean sheet points over the first two Matchdays.

Odysseas Vlachodimos (4.5m) – Benfica

Benfica are much stronger defensively than they are going forward, and Vlachodimos is a great keeper. With a near 77% save rate last season and an opening game against Dynamo Kyiv, the Greek stopper could be a great differential pick at the back. His second game is against a Barcelona side in disarray, which could be a great opportunity to pick up both save points and potentially a surprise clean sheet. 

Yassine Bounou (5.0m) – Sevilla

Bounou was one of the best keepers in last season’s competition and has been gifted a very soft group this time round. Sevilla should be too much for RB Salzburg and Wolfsburg after a great transfer window and they’ve already picked up two clean sheets from three games in La Liga. Although he’s 0.5m more than the previous two picks, he’s part of the strongest side so far and plays two sides under new management and without much European pedigree.  

Edouard Mendy (6.0m) – Chelsea

The only premium player on this list was the highest scoring goalkeeper in the game last season and is part of what is probably Europe’s strongest defence. Opening games against Zenit and a poor Juventus side should be a great opportunity for clean sheets and the Senegalese stopper is also usually good for save points. The downsides with Mendy are his price and the value Chelsea have in defence in this season’s game, although doubling, or even tripling, up on their defence would be no bad thing. 

GROUP A-D OPTIONS

Gregor Kobel (4.5m) – Borussia Dortmund

As you’re about to notice, three of the goalkeepers discussed are part of the same group. They’re all on this list by virtue of being great value and having an easy group by UCL standards. Up first is new Dortmund stopper Kobel. Although Dortmund have looked less than convincing at the back so far, they open their campaign against Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon, and traditionally step their game up on the European stage. They also have first choice defenders like Mats Hummels (5.0m) and Raphael Guerreiro (6.0m) who have only just returned to the squad. For his price, Kobel looks like a great option.

Maarten Stekelenburg (4.5m) – Ajax

With Andre Onana (£4.5m) suspended until early November, Stekelenburg is first choice at Ajax, as he was for the Netherlands at EURO 2020. In the opposite order to Dortmund, Ajax start off their campaign against Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas, but they haven’t had the strongest start to the season, including a 4-0 loss to Feyenoord and a 1-1 draw with Twente. Of the two 4.5m options in Group C, Kobel looks to have the edge over Stekelenburg.

Ersin Destanoglu (4.0m) – Besiktas

Destanoglu gets in as the only starting 4.0m keeper in the game. He opens his campaign against Dortmund and Ajax, but Besiktas could spring a surprise and haven’t conceded a goal in their four Super Lig games so far. He’s the sort of player you bring in because you need him rather than you want him, but he could be a great enabler for that player you want outfield who’s 0.5m out of reach.

Andriy Pyatov (4.5m) – Shakhtar Donetsk

Veteran Ukrainian Pyatov has the kindest opening fixture of any side in this season’s UCL. Moldovan side Sheriff are comparative minnows and Shakhtar were very solid in last season’s competition. Shakhtar’s second game is against Inter Milan, a side they faced in last seaon’s group stage too. Both their group games finished 0-0 last season, and if you fancy that to happen again, then Pyatov may be the best goalkeeper pick of the bunch from Groups A-D.

  1. tbos83
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Is Grealish worth considering? Jota blocked by Tsim

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Get rid of Tsim or save transfer

    2. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Grealish is currently the most nailed city mid in my opinion. You have to pick one and stick.

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Nope.

  2. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    What do you think of this fixtures team?

    Bachmann | Foster

    TAA | Digne | Ayling | Semedo | Robertson

    Sarr | Gray | Raphina | Traore | Salah

    DCL | Bamford | Jimenez

    2.3 mill in the bank

    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Would prefer two premiums

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Benching a lot of points there. Needs a bit more focus.

  3. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Who would you prefer going forward?

    A Tierney
    B Semedo

    Both 4.9m.

    Thanks!

    1. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Semedo

    2. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Avoid Arsenal like the plague

    3. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Tierney

    4. Khark
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Tierney

  4. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    If you are wildcarding, are you happy with Sanchez? Or looking to explore a different route?
    You could consider the goalkeeper spot a differential spot, one that is over-looked by the vast majority, but trust me, keepers do make a difference in close rivalries.

    Lundstram/Henderson was a killer a combo

    1. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      I am spending an extra 0.5 with Sa

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yea Sa isnt a bad option, I was trying to compare him with Kasper the other day. I came to the conclusion that Wolves are better in defence, but Kasper is the better keeper. Small sample tho and my judgement is probably poor

        The benefit of Kasper though is, no one wants a Leicester defender, but there is plenty of cheap Wolevs defenders to take.

    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      I don't see anybody viable apart from Sanchez at 4.5

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Guaita at 4.5 worth looking at? Used to be 5m seems like a bargain

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Not too sure how solid Palace would be with Viera.

      2. diabydoesgallas
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Bachmann?

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Owned him for the first 3 GWs. The only save points he got were from Spurs' long rangers straight at him. Good short term fixtures. But not too sure how he performs post that. On WC. I would want to go with the cheapest, safe keeper.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      4 hours ago

    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Sa

    5. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Not wildcarding, but I like to spend on a decent set and forget keeper.
      Keeping an eye on De Gea.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        I hope Sá will be one. Atleast the fixtures are there until Xmas.

      2. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        5.0 for DDG is a good price, I like keeper pricing this year, nice options.

        Arguments against DDG:
        - A lot of people have Shaw, dont want the double
        - Some people saying he isnt nailed?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          For 0.5m more you could get AWB.

    6. Khark
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Sa for me set and forget. Just slightly annoyed Ruddy is 4.5 and not 4m

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        and yes, a good point, the Wolves back up keeper is 4.5. That is a factor, reaffirms my belief that Schmeichel and a wolves defender is the best option if picking between Sa and Kasper.

  5. Our Tiny Servant
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Is this reasonable? I’m a bit shaky with the defence.

    Sanchez 4.0
    Trent Coady Amartey Veltman Duffy
    Salah Jota Grealish Traore Allan
    Ronaldo Antonio Calvert-Lewin

    ???

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yes, your defence is horrid

    2. diabydoesgallas
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      That defence is too poor imo

    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Yes, you should upgrade one of your cheap defenders to a quality one.
      Maybe take cash from up front or Grealish/Jota to Raphinia.

    4. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      DCL/4.0 defender> Jimmy/5.0 defender

    5. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Jota>Torres then sort defence out

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        sorry, Grealish>Torres

        1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          This is what I would do. Or Raphina.

          1. Our Tiny Servant
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            Ah yes Leeds have good fixtures. That could work.

    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Downgrade Jack and sort the defence out.

    7. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      It's ok for the short term perhaps while Coady has the fixtures, but at best I think you'll need more defensive transfers than you'll want to make.

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    As if the Internationals were not enough of a problem....
    AFCON looms

    Premier League players going to AFCON 2021
    January 9 to February 6 2022

    Arsenal: Thomas Partey (Ghana), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast)

    Aston Villa: Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe)

    Brentford: Julian Jeanvier (Guinea), Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Ghana),

    Brighton: Yves Bissouma (Mali)

    Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast)

    Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (Senegal), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

    Crystal Palace: Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana), Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

    Everton: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Ivory Coast), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

    Leeds United: None

    Leicester City: Daniel Amartey (Ghana), Nampalys Mendy (Senegal), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)

    Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Naby Keita (Guinea), Sadio Mane (Senegal)

    Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

    Manchester United: Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

    Newcastle United: None

    Norwich City: None

    Southampton: Moussa Djenepo (Mali), Mohammed Salisu (Ghana),

    Tottenham Hotspur: None

    Watford: Peter Etebo (Nigeria), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Adam Masina (Morocco), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria)

    West Ham: None

    Wolves: Romain Saiss (Morocco)

    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Thanks. Fortunately a ways off yet.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      A bit too early to be planning for January moves. I like your commitment though.

    3. Khark
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Liverpool the biggest losers here by some way

    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Salah and Mane only missing 2 games anyway

    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      January? Come back at Christmas with this

    6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Mendy, Salah, Mane, Sarr

      Liverpool could be in diffs that month

    7. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Have an upvote for your efforts.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Good work. On my planner, I currently have none of them in my squad on those GWs. Must remember to keep it that way.

  7. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    With Coleman, Son, DCL, all now injured my strategy to avoid using the WC is in tatters..no more bad news please

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      DCL confirmed?

    2. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      DCL should be ok. 1FT and you should be fine.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I'm thinking more bad news, lets get it out of the way now

  8. Heres hoping x 7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    When can Ronaldo price start to increase? I have transfers in mind by 0.1m movement and I can't do it

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      I think he unlocks 7 days after added to FPL.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Locked until 11th I think...

      1. Old and Slow
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Does that mean that transfers after the 11th (only) affect his price?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Yes

  9. Finding Timo
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Should we be worried that Bruno is going to be tired as played full 90 mins then got travel back to Manchester ?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      No he isn’t going to miss playing in Ronaldo’s first game

      1. Finding Timo
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yeh agree think he will play but won’t be as fresh / rested as ronaldo

  10. TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    A lot of people feeling forced into an early wild card due to Tsimi blocking Jota who they want because Firmino is injured...

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/10/sky-sports-fantasy-football-team-reveal-triple-brighton-double-villa-and-toney/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23945536

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Are they?

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Wondering who the "a lot of people" you speak of?

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Come off it, there has been loads of people listing it as part of a reason for a wildcard. A wildcard they might have saved were it not for wanting Jota and Ronaldo

          1. Threat Level Midnight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            I have seen a total of 0 people saying that was the reason.

            1. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              So you either haven't been reading or you're full of shiit

              1. Threat Level Midnight
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                Have an up vote

    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I’ll happily take the 17 pts from just 2 weeks to move him on for a hit

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        So 13pts. But yes it's true he did well

    3. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I am taking him out as part of -8

    4. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      They bite 😉

      I was close, but that pesky assist did for me.

    5. Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Not me.
      I didn't have him from GW1 which was a mistake but i'm not stuck with him now.

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Me neither. On the balance of things I think it played out as a draw.

    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Pretty extreme to WC because of that.

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        It's that coupled with wanting Ronaldo. Would be folly to do it for that alone

    7. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Hopefully, as a Jota owner since GW1, Tsimikas owners have had it too good, dodging price drops left right and centre and even getting a cheeky assist!

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        They did well. But they're losing 4pts with him now at least. I think it's worked out about even tbh

  11. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Håland x2 against the mighty Gibraltar.

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Is there nothing this man can't do

  12. Spoox777
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    How does this WC team look please?

    Schmeichel / Ward
    TAA / Dias / James / White / Semedo
    Salah / Torres / Raphinha / Gallagher / Allan
    Ronaldo / Antonio / Toney

    Thanks.

  13. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Traore or Gray? Not sure if I trust either but fixtures are good.

    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Traore of those, you dont have DCL or Jimi?

    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Traore imo

    3. Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Gallagher better option than Gray but Palace have tougher fixtures. Gray too inconsistent.

  14. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Pick 1 as a long term pick, regardless of price (FPL Draft game):

    A) Torres
    B) Gray
    C) Maddison

    Cheers!

    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Torres by a long way, then Maddison

    2. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

  15. Old and Slow
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Really didn't want to wc yet, but my targeted go-to low price enablers, Alan and Williams, are about to rise.... Sigh. They are just trying to force me to do it....

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Wow. If those two bench warmers are the reason to WC I really think you should put the vodka down, have an early night and look at this fresh tomorrow.

      1. Old and Slow
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        It was sangria.... And maybe it was the sangria talking too...lol

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      who and who?

    3. Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I usually WC early around GW4-6. If you leave it too late you can't afford the players you want as they've gone up in price.

  16. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Will Son play vs Crystal Palace? 🙁

    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Maybe

    2. Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      They'll need him COYP!!!

  17. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Watching Denmark 3-0 Israel at HT. 20 goals scored in 6 group matches and none conceded. This groups just to easy for all the big teams.

    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Expect some flack from our Scottish contingent

      1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        I don't know about that. We actually doing them a favour, beating Israel means the Scots go up to second 😉

        1. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Assuming they win??

  18. Our Tiny Servant
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thanks for all your help earlier.

    Is this better?

    Sanchez 4.0
    Trent James Coady Veltman Duffy
    Salah Jota Raphinha Traore Allan
    Ronaldo Antonio Calvert-Lewin

    Do I really need Veltman? Find a cheaper option to free up a few 0.1s?

    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Livramento looks a steal

  19. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for a -4?

    Ings Bruno Toney to CR7 Raph DCL

    Cheers

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'd ask again after pressers with those 3

