109
FanTeam September 8

Win a share of €250,000 in FanTeam’s Champions League Fantasy game

109 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

The UEFA Champions League is back and with it comes a chance of winning a life-changing sum of money.

Fantasy managers can put their European football knowledge to the test in FanTeam’s €250K Champions League Group Stage game, which comes with a guaranteed first prize of €50,000.

As the name of the game suggests, there is a total of €250,000 in the kitty, with the top 1,250 managers walking away with cash prizes.

With a maximum of 15,060 entries permitted and, at the time of writing, only around 1,829 teams currently entered, the odds are favourable for those who know their Sheriff Tiraspols from their Shakhtars.

Entries cost just €20 (£16.80), a sum that many of us will have readily forked out in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues in the past.

An unlimited number of teams per user are allowed, too.

Even better: the game rules and scoring system are very similar to FPL, so skills are easily transferred from one game to the other.

So if you’ve ever wanted to own both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in your Fantasy side – now you can!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO FANTEAM’S €250,000 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY GAME

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

  • Slightly from FPL, FanTeam Champions League managers build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.
  • Safety Net feature: If your player doesn’t start, he will be replaced by a starting teammate in the same position whose value closely matches the original selection (descending prices only).
  • A maximum of three players from a single Champions League club can be picked, with the budget for the initial squad set at 100.0m.
  • A captain is chosen to earn double points, with a nominated vice-captain scoring double if the captain doesn’t play.
  • Two free transfers are allowed every Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a maximum of two Gameweek transfers forward but can never have more than four free transfers in their locker.

With only the group stage covered in FanTeam‘s game, there is no need to worry about long-term planning for the knockout rounds, price changes or chip strategy: it’s simply a six-Gameweek tournament, which runs from mid-September to early-December.

For a rule breakdown of the rules, see the above image.

SCORING SYSTEM

Seasoned FPL managers, or those playing FanTeam’s €1m season-long Premier League game, should have no problem in adjusting to the €250K Champions League Group Stage game.

The familiar scoring system is shown above, with the minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points (+0.3/-0.3) if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.
  • Each shot on target is rewarded (+0.4 for forwards/midfielders, +0.6 for defenders, +1.0 for goalkeepers).

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE GAMEWEEK 1 DEADLINE

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

NOMINATED FOR ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL’ AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS 2021

2021 Finalists Announced - Football Content Awards

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE

109 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    If Coleman ruled out, who takes his spot at RB? Holgate?

    Open Controls
  2. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Seeing a few WC drafts with Rudiger/Christensen over Shaw. Is this to save a transfer later on? Surely Shaw’s next 3 are much better considering Shaw is on set pieces aswell.

    Open Controls
    1. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Probably because Chelsea are far better defensively than Man U

      Open Controls
    2. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yeah more or less.

      We (United) aren't keeping three clean sheets in our next three. Two at best, maybe even one.

      That's probably one more maximum than Chelsea will, it's not worth booking a transfer in for that. So might as well go with a Chelsea defender.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      It’s to save a move later on, means that with 2 moves in 7 us wildcarders can be straight onto triple Chelsea which is what it feels like most will be wildcarding to get then anyway

      They also have a good fixture this week

      That’s the theory anyway

      Open Controls
    4. wasp3000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Defo Shaw over either of them. Too many people listening to podcasts saying dont be wasting a FT on a DF bla bla bla

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        This is what i’m thinking. Surely not much of a problem.

        Open Controls
    5. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      I've got both Rudiger and Shaw but I did consider getting Dias and even James ahead of Shaw. I'll keep until GW7 but United at the back have not impressed. If not for an absolute worldie from save from DDG they wouldn't have kept that cleanie.

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        True. Very true

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        I suspect there will be more goals at both ends with Ronaldo in the side. Chelsea will keep far more clean sheets.

        Open Controls
        1. doher.ty
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          Agreed - I think Shaw can still be a good pick but with United fixtures turning soon I don't fault though on WC getting Chelsea defenders in early.

          Open Controls
    6. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      A) Shaw + Coady or,
      B) Tierney + Semedo

      Open Controls
    7. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes. And we still have Fred.

      Open Controls
  3. Galza-The Wanton Trader
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Completed it…!

    Sa
    TAA / Cresswell / Tierney
    Salah / Torres / Raphinha / Adama
    Ronaldo / Antonio / Bamford

    Steele / Allan / Livra / Williams

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      No Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        Has Bamford so was probably something like Bamford and Adam over Jota and a cheap forward.

        Open Controls
      2. Galza-The Wanton Trader
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        I’ve just got in.
        Has there been some Firmino news?

        Open Controls
        1. Mo Mane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          Currently Banned!

          Open Controls
          1. Galza-The Wanton Trader
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            Ah right. Cheers

            I could probably squeeze him in.

            Would probably be Torres and Adama to Jota and Gray.

            Open Controls
          2. Galza-The Wanton Trader
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            I’ve just seen the same applies to Raphinha. 🙁

            Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      no Bruno, no greenwood, no jota

      Raph is currently not playing

      Bamford scored 1 goal

      Poor keeper (1 / 2 points a week)

      ....... afraid this one is Incomplete especially if its a WC

      Open Controls
      1. Tin-Tin76
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        What makes you think Wolves Will concede goals every gw?

        Open Controls
      2. Galza-The Wanton Trader
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        It is a WC.

        I obviously can’t have Bruno and Ronaldo.

        Jota and Greenwood aren’t the be all and end all.

        Sa, Raph and Bamford are for the long term given the fixtures.

        I don’t mind playing Allan v Burnley this week.

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    When is Blackbox?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Tonight

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Ride on time

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'm waiting for it. Hope someone posts here when it goes live.

      Open Controls
  5. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    It seems -4 is well accepted by all here this week but -8 is categorically a no and most folks suggest to use WC. But -8 is only 4 points worse off than -4, right ?

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Maths checks out!

      All hits have to be looked at in isolation. I wouldn't WC if I could fix all my problems for a -8, but if I was taking a -8 and would still have issues I'd probably hit the WC button.

      Open Controls
      1. Blueberg
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Exactly this.

        Open Controls
    2. Galza-The Wanton Trader
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      I don’t reckon a -8 at this stage of the season is the end of the world.

      Especially as most have had a good start…

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd planned out my whole season and on paper had avoided taking a single hit. Now I've got injury questions over Son, DCL, Lukaku and the Raphinha situation. I'm gloomily looking at a -8, hoping it's an isolated case.

      Open Controls
    4. Saubi
      14 mins ago

      Every hit should be looked in isolation. If you think the player you bring will outscore the player you remove by > 4 points in the next 3 GWs (my approach generally to hits) then do it imo. Taking - 8 is completely fine in the early stages as there are still many GWs to recover the hit

      Open Controls
    5. Mozumbus
      12 mins ago

      I'd not ship out a nailed player for a hit. So hit only makes sense for unavailable players where bench cover is also unavailable.

      Open Controls
  6. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    If White drops to 4.3, I can get him in for Tsimikas (as part of a -4 to bring in Ronaldo and Jota) and still have 1.0 ITB to upgrade Toney>Jimenez for GW5........good plan?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Justin Credibles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  7. dshv
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw ayling dier tsimi
    Torres salah raphinha benrahma greenwood
    Antonio ronaldo

    -4 atm.. raphinha probably will miss the gw.. ayling fist sub..

    Am i have to start wildcard ??

    Open Controls
    1. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      You've listed 13 players...
      Use a sub to cover Raph ban?

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I don’t think ayling will do more than 1 point..

        Open Controls
  8. Justin Credibles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts on wildcard options please guys...

    Pickford Bego
    Christensen Dias Coady Williams Livramento
    Salah Torres Benrahma Gray Sissoko
    Antonio Ronaldo Lukaku

    or

    Bachmann Elliot
    Christensen White Coady Williams Livramento
    Salah Torres Benrahma Jota Sissoko
    Antonio Ronaldo Lukaku

    Open Controls
  9. Tabasco
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    With Raphinha out for Brazil I have the envious choice to play Livramento vs West Ham or Gilmour vs Arsenal - who would you pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Justin Credibles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Livramento

      Open Controls
    2. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gilmour.

      Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Livramento easily

      Open Controls
    4. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Still play Raphinha. Gilmour 1st sub.

      Open Controls
  10. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    When does H2H leagues be ready, anyone knows? Thks

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hopefully, fixtures will be showing this week. Tables have been updated at least. Luck of the draw the biggest factor in H2H.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah it's quite funny. I really like, it's a nice way of decompressing from fpl... 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Seems the tables are incorrect atm so that's holding things up.

          Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    A penny for your thoughts on this wc team alternating between 3/4/3 and 4/4/2

    Sanchez
    Taa tierny christensen
    Sarr Salah jota greenwood
    Ronaldo Antonio Armstrong

    4.0 Semado livramento Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      A bit different - stick with it.

      The only note is that Christensen is a short term pick with Silva returning (after GW4).

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Do you think? I’m mostly reading if they stick with 3/5/2 he will still play 75% of games

        Open Controls
        1. doher.ty
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I mean, he will be good value if so but last year the back 3 was Azpi, Silva, Rudi (under TT) Silva was hurt to start, Christensen has played well but Silva is still better imo.

          Open Controls
      2. _figu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        Christensen's place to lose. New contract and playing well.

        Open Controls
        1. doher.ty
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Based on what? Silva played most of the games last year and was hurt to start the season. I think that's wishful thinking.

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Well I have the bench to support it now which before I didn’t

            I think there is a chance silva plays CL as well with Christensen in the league but let’s see

            Open Controls
            1. _figu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yep, same here. Seriously considering him on a WC. If he loses his spot, can always get James/Chilwell in for him at GW7 so there is an easy exit plan, too.

              The team looks actually very good. I'll go pretty similar. Thoughts on the goalie? Sanchez is too boring for me, thinking Bachmann atm. Tough to stretch to Sa/Meslier.

              Open Controls
  12. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    No one going Marcal @ 4.5m?

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'll pay the extra for Semedo.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Alt Nouri and formation might be an issue.

      Open Controls
      1. _figu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep, this too. Can't trust Marcal to keep his place + quite injury prone.

        Open Controls
  13. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    How long is your list of players you currently have but are afraid wont be playing (dont count 2nd gk)
    Mine: Raphinha, Tsimikas

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      15 mins ago

      Tsimikas so far

      Open Controls
      1. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Smooth 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Raph, Son, DCL, Lukaku

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Only Duffy - and I got Livramento and Ayling off the bench if I need to.

      Happy to have done nothing, have 2 fts and no problems with potential injuries or suspensions.

      Chill IB for me.

      Open Controls
    4. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Son, Smith-Rowe, Jimenez

      Open Controls
  14. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Right, final tinkers & I'm coming down to this;

    XXX, Steele
    Trent, Alonso, Marcal, Duffy, Williams
    Salah, XXX, Traore, Gilmour, XXX
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    A) Sa, Benrahma, Allan = 0.3 ITB
    B) Sanchez, Fornals, Gray = Exact Funds

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      I don’t like playing Allan/Gilmour every week.
      Would prefer Gray.

      So B.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That's my only concern too.
        Could do Sa & Trent to Sanchez & Robbo. Allows me to keep Gray and Benrahma so Gilmour as bench

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Team is looking a bit stretched.
      B perhaps.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        As comment above, Sa & Trent down to Sanchez & Robbo means I can keep Gray & Benrahma bench two weak defenders and Gilmour each week?

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Easy B

      Open Controls
  15. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Let's go James McArthur! It is your time to outshine Raphinha!

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Book'em Danno. Murder one.

      Open Controls
  16. dshv
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    If you are on -4 .. raphinha will not play and your only sub is ayling.. would you wildcard ?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      10 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    4. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    5. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      No. Everybody in same boat as you.

      Open Controls
    6. SC not pearls before swine
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not unless you were seriously considering wildcarding anyway. If Raphina being banned is the straw that breaks the camel's back, fine, but playing Ayling over him for a week isn't the worst thing in the world so I don't think it should be a major influence on your decision.

      Open Controls
  17. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Looks like a reprieve for Barnes (!) for me. Not too happy about it though.

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I hope you patience pays off for you!

      Open Controls
  18. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    I can live with this lot...

    4.5m
    Taa Laporte Rudi
    Salah Sarr Torres Traore
    DCL Cr7 Antonio

    Dier Duffy Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      WC?? Nice team mate, i’m not keen on Torres myself

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, placeholder for Raphina I guess. Not even Pepe seems nailed on...

        Open Controls
        1. DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah Benny is a placeholder for Raph for me, i think Jota is worth the extra $$ over Torres especially with Bobby out

          Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very like

      Open Controls
    3. Boz
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very nice!

      Open Controls
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I don’t see how you can wildcard and not have jota or greenwood but that is just me

      Open Controls
    5. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      if you could be so kind Tina......who's Rudi? Dias?

      Open Controls
  19. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you prefer? It’s something im struggling on. If DCL is fit.

    Greenwood + Dennis (3-5-2)

    DCL + Sissoko (3-4-3)

    Open Controls
    1. Old and Slow
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Second one... If he is fit

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Top one assuming Dennis and Greenie keep starting

      Open Controls
    3. Boz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Top purely for Greenwood

      Open Controls
  20. Boz
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Tsmikas stinking up my bench is a right pain blocking a Jota transfer. Worth a hit to swap him to Livra?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      He looked too good to be true because he was

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Wouldn’t use an FT let alone a hit on a bench player but I think the Jota upside makes it worth it in this case

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Agree

          Open Controls
    2. Oliver Tockman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  21. Oliver Tockman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Captain Salah or Lukaku?

    Open Controls
    1. FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Same doubt here,was on Lukaku but with injury news want to go Salah now.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Emi won't save much from a Brazilian jail

      Open Controls
  22. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    On WC, Jota or Mount? Have Salah

    Team would be:

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA / Shaw / White (Duffy / Williams)
    Salah / Traore / Torres / Jota or Mount (Allan)
    Ronaldo / Antonio / DCL

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Jota if Firmino confirmed out for 3-4 gw

      Open Controls
    2. Oliver Tockman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Jota for now
      While Chelsea fixtures are tough and Firmino is injured

      Open Controls
    3. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jota for 3 and then switch to Mount in gw7

      Open Controls
  23. FPL_Motty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Any Leeds fans? Who is the most nailed CB please 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not Leeds, but have been to Elland Rd if that counts. Llorente if fit I'd guess.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.