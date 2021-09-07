110
FanTeam September 7

Last chance to enter FanTeam’s £1m season game – start on 202 points in GW4

110 Comments
Sponsored by FanTeam

Thought you’d missed the boat on FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game?

Fear not, as you have one final chance to enter ahead of Gameweek 4 – and you won’t be starting from zero points!

Late registration is still open for FanTeam‘s season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of £1m.

Finishing in the top 5,000 places ensures a cash prize, with £200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 11am BST on Saturday morning will be handed a whopping 95% of the average Gameweek 1-3 scores (which equates to 202 points), so will immediately have the edge over thousands Fantasy managers who were involved from the outset.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 4.

While those who registered teams before 2021/22 got underway will only have one or two free transfers (and the precious Wildcard) in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

GAMEWEEK 1-3 EYE TEST AND STATS

Picking a squad ahead of Gameweek 1 relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s performances and statistics may now be immaterial.

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 3 will have the benefit of having seen all 20 Premier League clubs in action on the first two Gameweeks of 2021/22, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date underlying stats when creating their teams from scratch.

For example, shots on target are now rewarded with points in FanTeam – so we can see now see which players are racking up the efforts for their teams (as above), as well as the usual goals and assists.

READ MORE: Top FanTeam tips from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

FIXTURE SWINGS

A number of sides are about to go on excellent fixture runs, namely Wolves, Leeds, Watford and Arsenal, while the likes of Aston Villa are set to embark on trickier schedules.

For example, late entrants can select Patrick Bamford (£7.5m) over Danny Ings (£8.1m) and be one step ahead of the curve in readiness for Leeds’ eye-catching fixtures.

MAKE ROOM FOR RONALDO…

Image

While most of us face a CR7-sized headache as to how to accommodate Manchester United’s ‘new’ signing, late entrants can either add him from the off – he’s priced up as a more tempting £11.5m forward in FanTeam, too.

A home fixture against a defensively suspect Newcastle United side immediately after the international break certainly look appealing.

110 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    How's the below looking chaps?

    4.5
    TAA, Shaw, Coady
    Salah, Raphinha, Gray, ESR
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    (Steer, Ayling, Sissoko, Livramento)

    Just about talked myself into 3 premiums + TAA. ESR rotation with Ayling & even Sissoko should just about work with upcoming fixtures. May get caught out without Greenwood/Jota/Torres but can't have them all and they'll presumably all lose some minutes at some point.

    Cheers!!

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      I like it - The difference between our teams (not including bench) is I have greenwood, Jota, and Pukki where you have Gray, ESR and Ronaldo. Both viable I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  2. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    58 mins ago

    If Ronaldo trained with United today, surely he’s in line to start against Newcastle? Forget what The Sun said. We have enough knowledgeable people on here to offer thoughts.

    Open Controls
    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      He available to start for sure. But we can't be certain he will. Maybe 70/30 in favour of a start imo. Wouldn't surprise be to see him start on the bench but others feel much stronger he will come straight in and start.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      he will have trained with about 5 team mates, non-first-teamers but it is Ronaldo so not sure that matters - the only thing I'd think of is if they've done loads of 'pressing' drills that Ronaldo won't be up to speed on yet, also the fact it's mugging Cavani off a little bit but he seems nice so doubt that will be a factor - I reckon it's about 85/15 for a start now annoyingly

      Open Controls
    3. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      The day any of us start believing the Sun will be a sad day indeed.

      Open Controls
      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Freddie Starr never ate that hamster?

        Open Controls
    4. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      He played 90 minutes last week for Portugal, is in training this week. You would assume he is fully fit. If he is fully fit why wouldn't he play?

      Not buying the learning a system cobblers. He's a striker the goal is the same size.

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Very much this last sentence is it. Especially knowing he won't be pressing a ton as it is.

        Open Controls
  3. Heres hoping x 7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Ronaldo guaranteed to start vs Newcastle?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Here's hoping.

      Open Controls
    2. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Gaurenteed? No. Likely? Yes.

      Open Controls
  4. Puntillimon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    So..
    - dcl still yellow flagged
    - Son hurt
    - Cr7 may be quarantined ..?
    - lukaku “hurt”
    - uncertainty on the Argentinians and Brazilians

    Pays to not activate the wildcard or make those early transfers!

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Doesn't change much if you're on a wildcard. Unlimited transfer and assuming we get news in the pressers should be ok.

      Open Controls
    2. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      More worried about the Wilson one personally, going to eat a price drop I fear.

      Open Controls
  5. COK3Y5MURF
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Not sure if this has been asked before, but will Ronaldo start this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Not sure.

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Yes IMO.

      Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      100%, I am Ronaldo so I know

      Open Controls
      1. Harry the Hack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks for taking time out from training to help us out Ronny.

        Now get back in quarantine

        Open Controls
    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      To be honest - and it kind of pains me to say it - As box office as it would be, I don’t think he will start

      I think if Cavani is fit he’ll get the nod as Ole loves Eddy and after the mountains they moved to persuade him to sign for another year I think Ole will feel a bit of an obligation there

      Similarly with Greenwood - it would be so harsh not to start he kid in the form he’s been in & would do his confidence no good at all

      Plus Ronaldo is only through the door a wet minute, so in terms of tactics/prep etc he’ll be a bit behind (not something that can’t be fixed with a few days on the training ground though)

      That’s the head talking though

      The heart says - it’s ronaldo - of bloody course he’s starting

      Open Controls
    6. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      This is actually the first time anyone has asked.

      Open Controls
  6. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    The more this week goes on, the more I think I might just captain Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      Thinking the same myself.. Will be questions on a lot of the others.

      Open Controls
    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      If Jota starts I don’t like Salah at all to be honest.

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        What? Why?

        Open Controls
      2. WHUFCSmith23
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        Why?

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Compare Salah stats with Firmino v with Jota. Massive difference. When Jota starts Salah plays wider to help with the build up more where as when Firmino plays he drops deep to build up and Salah carries the goal threat in the box.

          Open Controls
    3. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      This is on my mind too

      Open Controls
    4. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Salah bangs regardless of Jota and co.

      Open Controls
    5. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      When does Salah return from international duty, or did he stay in the UK?

      Open Controls
  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Coady, Killman, or Marcal?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Coady

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Coady for sure

        Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Marry coady, Kill killman and sh*g marcal

      Open Controls
    3. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Marcel is *probably* safe for now, but his attacking value probably isn't worth the extra risk

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers guys!

        Open Controls
  8. unclesbasement
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Is Son out for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Why are you asking us, he's your son.

      Open Controls
      1. Harry the Hack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        29 mins ago

        he's a bad dad. check out the username.

        Open Controls
      2. unclesbasement
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        hes not speaking to me after I hit him with a kane

        Open Controls
        1. doher.ty
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Fair enough

          Open Controls
          1. unclesbasement
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Two can play at that game 😉

            Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Too early to tell.

      Open Controls
    3. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      I read he was likely out, but will wait for press conferences.

      I wouldn’t be risking him v palace with tougher games to come.

      Open Controls
  9. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is Lukaku going to outscore DCL over the next 3?
    Dont think so.

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      DCL has better fixtures but I think the Villa and Spurs game are both fine for Lukaku to do well in.

      Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      close one, could go either way really

      Open Controls
    3. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Think Rondon allows him to get the op and fitness sorted though?

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Doubt it. Unless DCL is injured.

      Open Controls
  10. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Urghhh Son getting injured is so annoying. Went too early with 2 FTs to avoid price changes.

    Do you think it worth a -8 to go Son and Ings -> Ronaldo and Grey.

    Or just accept the wildcard now?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      willy

      Open Controls
    2. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      If you're going to do a -8 I think you just play the WC

      Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      If these are the only changes, will depend if you think a WC is worth more than 8 points.

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        I feel like I wanted to wait a few more weeks for fixtures and form to settle; plus son has done well for me so far and palace is a great fixture.

        -8 feels a bit much but FOMO with Ronaldo is proving pretty strong

        Open Controls
      2. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Compared to no wildcard, a wildcard is definitely worth much more than 8 points.

        But is a wildcard later instead of now worth 8 points? Not so sure.

        Open Controls
        1. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Well that was helpful.

          Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Who u got on the bench if son doesn't play?

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Veltman, so ok fixture or I go heart over head and go Tino Livramento

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Got a Veltman problem myself - don't think it's likely he'll get straight back in with the form Duffy has shown, no?

          Open Controls
          1. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yep I’m carrying a few issues like Veltman as not sure he’ll start; or Brighton keep a clean sheet anyway.

            Open Controls
    5. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      I've more or less stopped making early moves having been stung by this type of stuff so many times. Quite nice not bothering to check FPL Statistics ever.

      I would not take the -8. Just cross your fingers he plays.

      Open Controls
    6. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      WC

      Open Controls
    7. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Actually, I remember having Son last season and then I took him out when he was "injured". Next game he played and hauled against 10-men United.

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Very good point, that burned me as well.

        I’m definitely waiting for press conferences

        Open Controls
  11. luk46
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Where does this Traore hype come from? Fixtures and xG are both good, but I don’t really get the interest, despite the „fun to watch“ aspect. I think Adama could get some assists, but can’t see him scoring more than 5 goals a season due to no end product.

    Open Controls
    1. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yeah I agree with you. There's a lot of people who have jumped on the bandwagon here but it's like Harvey Barnes all over again.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That's a good comparison. It's exactly like the Barnes bandwagon.

        Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Where does this Traore hype come from? [proceeds to identify two key reasons in fixtures and XGi]

      Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      6m. Midfielder. Great fixtures. Elite underlying stats. People need to remember in previous seasons he was always a RWB / RM who played wide and deep. Now he’s a left forward and carries the most goal threat in an attacking side. Yes his end product isn’t great but it’s not as bad as people make out

      Open Controls
      1. Kun Tozser
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Zero end product

        Open Controls
      2. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        The 6m bit is key for me.

        I don’t expect regular returns at that price but with fixtures and stats he’s easily capable of 25-30 points over next 5 which is great value.

        Open Controls
      3. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        That's kind of the thing though. He seems like a RWB playing too far up the pitch. I prefer actual attacking creative players so it doesn't make sense to drop the likes of Benrahma for him.

        Open Controls
  12. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Just following up on what MBP said, what's the chances Ronaldo's debut is saved for a televised match?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      I can't see it happening. Maybe his full debut perhaps?

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Slim.

      Open Controls
    3. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It would be a massive shame if he was only brought in for commercial reasons. Let's hope that isn't the case

      Open Controls
  13. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who would you start?

    A. Reguilon (pal)
    B. Benrahma (sou)
    C. Duffy (bre)

    Open Controls
    1. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      All three, all good options. If I had to pick; C, A, B.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      17 mins ago

      B all day every day

      Open Controls
  14. Tomas_brolin
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    I’ve tinkered too much. Marks out of 10 for this WC please?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Semedo (ayling Williams)
    Salah Jota Raph GRAY/ESR (Allan)
    Ronaldo (c) Antonio dcl

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      7

      Open Controls
    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      7. Not a fan of Gray / ESR.

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jimmy instead of Jimenez and upgrade ESR?

      Could also save 0.5 of doing Ayling to Williams

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A strong 7 from me

        Open Controls
    4. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      just now

      8

      Open Controls
  15. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    If u were on wc, will u choose torres, greenwood or jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      yes i probably would

      Open Controls
    2. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      All would be a nice shout

      Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Jota if Firmino is out for first 2 games. Torres if not

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Possibly not Jota, but it depends on the whole Firmino thing.

      Open Controls
    5. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota and Torres probably.

      Open Controls
  16. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    One has started the season in the form of his life, one is likely to get more minutes due to other injuries, and one has leicester liverpool chelsea away in his next 4, with KDB and Foden returning, you decide

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      The last one sounds interesting

      Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I wouldn't worry about the Leicester fixture!

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Leicester are paying a slightly makeshift defence and then they play Southampton at home - any of those mids are a decent two week punt imo

      Open Controls
  17. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Will this (WC) do? please?

    Sanchez (Ward)
    TAA / Shaw / Semedo (Duffy / Livra)
    Salah / Mount / Raph / Traore (Bissouma)
    CR7 / Antonio / DCL

    Sorry to go over old ground!

    Open Controls
    1. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would be tempted to hold off on Mount for now and go Torres for a short-term punt. Or Jota. Looks great overall though.

      Open Controls
  18. borgir
    14 mins ago

    So my team now, good?
    Raya
    Reguilon, TAA, Shaw, Alonso
    Salah, Jota, Benrahma
    DCL, Antonio, CR7

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      4 defs and 3 mids nothing for me, but looks very strong!

      Open Controls
  19. Hart-ake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    If Son is out, how about: Son & Armstrong to ESR and Ronaldo. Would be my third 5.5 mid though.

    Open Controls
    1. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Would be for a minus 8.

      Open Controls
  20. Jp2020
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Thinking that holding the wildcard for now is probably my best option, just can't justify major surgery to my team right now:

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Dier
    Salah, Bruno, Greenwood, Harrison
    Antonio, Jimenez, Toney

    Steele, Femenia, Livramento, Brownhill
    1.7 ITB

    Gonna try and keep a couple of FT to get Mount and Lukaku in before GW7 for Bruno and Toney

    Open Controls
  21. Don Rogers FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    My Son has just told me that Ronaldo trained today? Is this nonsense?

    Open Controls
    1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      He has trained with Juventus 4 weeks ago, video on youtube

      Open Controls
      1. Don Rogers FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        pictures of him at the training ground on Sky sports apparently?

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ronaldo is one of the fittest players alive and he is 36.

      Open Controls
  22. 272MK
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Someone convince me of Traore Jota Torres. I want Torres but his fixtures urhhh. Plus Champ League approaching

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Torres playing as Man City Striker.

      That is all you need to know.

      Open Controls
  23. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    A: Shaw + ESR
    B: Tierney + Sarr
    C: Dier + Saka

    Open Controls

