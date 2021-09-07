Last chance to enter FanTeam’s £1m season game – start on 202 points in GW4

Sponsored by FanTeam

Thought you’d missed the boat on FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game?

Fear not, as you have one final chance to enter ahead of Gameweek 4 – and you won’t be starting from zero points!

Late registration is still open for FanTeam‘s season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of £1m.

And if you sign up for a Fantasy Football Scout annual Premium Membership for the 2021/22 season and a FanTeam £1m Premier League game ticket worth £20, you’ll get a refund or extension on your FFS Membership!

Finishing in the top 5,000 places ensures a cash prize, with £200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 11am BST on Saturday morning will be handed a whopping 95% of the average Gameweek 1-3 scores (which equates to 202 points), so will immediately have the edge over thousands Fantasy managers who were involved from the outset.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 4.

While those who registered teams before 2021/22 got underway will only have one or two free transfers (and the precious Wildcard) in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

GAMEWEEK 1-3 EYE TEST AND STATS

Picking a squad ahead of Gameweek 1 relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s performances and statistics may now be immaterial.

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 3 will have the benefit of having seen all 20 Premier League clubs in action on the first two Gameweeks of 2021/22, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date underlying stats when creating their teams from scratch.

For example, shots on target are now rewarded with points in FanTeam – so we can see now see which players are racking up the efforts for their teams (as above), as well as the usual goals and assists.

READ MORE: Top FanTeam tips from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

FIXTURE SWINGS

A number of sides are about to go on excellent fixture runs, namely Wolves, Leeds, Watford and Arsenal, while the likes of Aston Villa are set to embark on trickier schedules.

For example, late entrants can select Patrick Bamford (£7.5m) over Danny Ings (£8.1m) and be one step ahead of the curve in readiness for Leeds’ eye-catching fixtures.

MAKE ROOM FOR RONALDO…

While most of us face a CR7-sized headache as to how to accommodate Manchester United’s ‘new’ signing, late entrants can either add him from the off – he’s priced up as a more tempting £11.5m forward in FanTeam, too.

A home fixture against a defensively suspect Newcastle United side immediately after the international break certainly look appealing.

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

NOMINATED FOR ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL’ AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS 2021

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT