237
FanTeam September 2

Top FanTeam tips from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

237 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam’s season-long Premier League Fantasy game is well underway, with another guaranteed £1m up for grabs.

And who better to turn to for tips on the big-money FPL-style game than Josh Wooldridge, the winner of last season’s €200k first prize.

Josh will be writing for Fantasy Football Scout throughout the season, and in this, his latest article, he offers his thoughts on the new Shots on Target Bonus.

Top FanTeam tips from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

After a very close Twitter poll (@CheckjoshFF), the Fantasy Football community narrowly chose for me to write my next article on the Shots On Target (SOT) bonus in FanTeam.

So, without further ado let’s get right into it! 

WHAT IS THE SHOTS ON TARGET BONUS AND HOW IS IT AWARDED?

After its successful implementation during FanTeam EURO 2020, the Shots on Target bonus is now part of this season’s £1m Premier League Fantasy game.

It is awarded in the following way:

  • Midfielders and Forwards – 0.4 points per SOT
  • Defenders – 0.6 points per SOT
  • Goalkeepers (just in case!) – 1.0 point per SOT

I like it because it is extremely simple for FanTeam users to understand, so everyone is on a level playing field from the off.

It is also a clever way of rewarding assets who are very involved in games, but perhaps have been unlucky not to score. 

HOW TO IMPLEMENT THE NEW RULE INTO OUR FANTEAM STRATEGIES

So, now we have gone over what it is, let’s try to implement this new rule into our FanTeam strategies.

I am going to start at the very top with the premiums, as this is the simplest to deal with.

The reality is, I don’t think it changes our selections too much.

We pick the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Son Heung-min (£9.5m), Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Harry Kane (£12.0m) because they are all heavily involved and like to take lots of shots. They will all equally benefit from the SOT bonus and I will continue to select them throughout the year when they have favourable fixture runs.

So, the impact of this rule on the premium midfielders and forwards is minimal. 

However, one of the most crucial spots where we need to apply this rule is on mid-price midfielders and forwards, particularly in the £6.0-8.0m bracket.

Whilst in Fantasy Player League (FPL), owning a player who shoots a lot can be a disadvantage as it can cost on the Bonus Points System (BPS), there is no drawback to ‘greedy’ mid-price assets here.

So, the likes of Diogo Jota (£7.5m), Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m) and Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) could all be astute picks who will benefit from this new SOT bonus.

Soucek ranked first amongst all mid-price assets in 2020/21 for shots in the box, while Jota and El Ghazi are both well known for their shoot-on-sight policy.

This bonus could be a very subtle but significant way across the season of making such players ‘stand out’ from other similarly-priced assets.

Soucek could benefit even more than others, due to the fact that he always completes 90 minutes too – the perfect FanTeam asset!?

For defenders, I think it does shift the way we should think about them and influences who we should pick in our FanTeam squads.

Centre-backs become much more attractive as a result of this bonus, because they tend to have a lot more shots than full-backs overall.

That being said, it does not mean that full-backs and wing-backs are not in play, but merely that we should be a lot more selective with which ones we pick in our teams. Full-backs with high assist potential will still have a place at times in our squads, but I will be paying much more attention now on whether they have at least SOME goal threat.

There you have it. I am going to end by recommending three mid-priced players in each position who I think will finish near the top of the rankings for shots on target this season:

  • Defenders – Lewis Dunk (£5.0m), Harry Maguire (£5.5m), Romain Saiss (£4.5m)
  • Midfielders – Jota, Soucek, Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m)
  • Forwards – Ivan Toney (£6.0m), Adam Armstrong (£6.5m), Ollie Watkins (£7.5m)

Thank you all for reading and let me know what you think in the comments below!

Josh joined Az earlier this week on our new, dedicated FanTeam channel, to offer his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League game. You can watch the video here

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

237 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Advice appreciated!

    A) Torres, Raphinha, Dier
    B) Benrahma, Raphinha, Shaw
    C) Greenwood, Benrahma, Dier
    D) Torres, Gray, Shaw
    E) Torres, Benrahma, Matip (Greenwood instead of Jota)

    Rest of Team:

    Sanchez
    TAA, Coady, X
    Salah, Jota, X, X
    Ronaldo, Antonio, DCL

    (Foster, Ayling, Livramento, Sissoko).

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A then D

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  2. Kimmich
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    A) Sanchez + Sarr
    B) Sa + Gray

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B if no DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Kimmich
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have Calvert Lewin

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Close. Probably still B ha

          Open Controls
  3. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Best GK 5.0 or less?

    Open Controls
    1. jimmy.floyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Sa, Meslier

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Sa

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He's my current top pick, but I'm going to have to throw Lloris into the mix

        Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Blimming difficult

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Isn't it though? Not enough data/gws. We're all waiting for a 4.5ish to emerge.

        Open Controls
    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      Need more time to figure it out for me.
      One of the reasons not to WC I reckon.

      Open Controls
  4. jimmy.floyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Dier nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Such a useless asset last year and now in the bonus twice so far

      I think he's the favoured partner if Romero comes in

      Open Controls
  5. 97PG
    1 hour ago

    Has there been any follow up on Firmino's injury yet?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      I’ve heard about 20 different diagnoses on podcasts. Don’t trust any of them.

      So no idea myself.

      This is from the Liverpool site on an article about Minamino -

      “ While not as bad as some feared, it could still see him miss a few games of the club's Premier League campaign following the international break.”

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 mins ago

        Note this is from yesterday on the official LFC site.

        Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    1.Bruno ings -> ronaldo grealish (-4)
    2. Ings -> Dcl
    3. Save ft and bring ronaldo for free

    Also have a plan for gw7wc

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw dier ayling tsimi
    Salah bruno raphinha benrahma greenwood
    Ings antonio obafemi

    0.9 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  7. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Benrahma, Barnes
    Toney, Antonio, Ings

    Steele, Amartey, Tsimikas, Gilmour

    2ft 1.2itb

    A) Bruno, Ings > Ronaldo (c), Raphina
    B) Bruno, Ings, Barnes > Ronaldo (c), Raphina,Torres -4
    C) Bruno, Ings, Barnes, Tsimikas > Ronaldo (c), Raphina, Torres, Jota -8
    D) WC

    Any other suggestions?

    Feel like I'd like to make some moves now with the imminent price drops for Tsimikas and Barnes.

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        You think the -8 will pay off?

        Open Controls
    2. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bruno-Ings-Tsimikas to CR7-Jota-def of your choice now and Barnes to Raph next week?

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        That's a good suggestion. Just don't think Barnes is going to do anything against city plus his price is going to drop again. But yeah Raphina after Liverpool is probably more sensible.

        Open Controls
        1. KunDogan (B.D.)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          At least don’t buy Raph before you know that he plays gw4

          Open Controls
    4. Tango74
      28 mins ago

      Why raphina
      He could be banned by Fifa

      Open Controls
    5. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno, Ings > Ronaldo, Havertz?

      Open Controls
  8. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Watched the FPL black box stream.

    Mark trying hard to make a case for not getting Ronaldo.

    He goes on and on about United not having good wingers to cross to Ronaldo and United’s fixtures being poor till gw 14/15.

    Ronaldo will get plenty of service from Bruno and Pogba to compensate for any lack of crosses.

    Also, we can all get Ronaldo for the next 3 and then jump onto Lukaku in gw 7. So that fixture argument is nullified.

    I feel it’s just that Mark has locked himself into Lukaku for the next few and is just being stubborn to look at the upside that Ronaldo has to offer while trying to convince people to not get CR7 and keep his ownership low to avoid his rank damage. 😀

    Classic case of trying to make his moves last week look good while ignoring points that’s staring at us. I’ve been guilty of this myself in the past. Another example being Lateriser last season with Werner.

    Nice try Mark. 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Indeed and whilst this week lukaku is prime option next week and week after we'll get the flat track bully absent from the entire match!

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        47 mins ago

        Except there’s no reason to think Lukaku is a flat track bully - he returns against good teams better than Ronaldo.

        And he’ll be aided by Chelsea being a better team than United, who haven’t started particularly well.

        Completely get Mark's points on the crosses, and then some follow up tweets showing that United did adapt for Cavani for a spell.

        I think the main take away is that Ronaldo is awesome, but not necessarily better than Salah, Lukaku, Kane as far as a premium goes. And so playing the fixtures with him makes some sense.
        He’s not fixture proof. And he’s not a better premium option than anyone else. At least this is what last years stats say.

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          44 mins ago

          That’s why getting Ronaldo for the next 3 and then switching to Lukaku makes perfect sense.

          But, Mark can’t do that and hence the scare mongering.

          He would definitely have got Ronaldo in if he had 2 FTs.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            20 mins ago

            I have two frees and I’m not getting Ronaldo.

            I’m not convinced MU can adapt immediately, he might play less than 90 and I have Bruno and Greenwood already.

            I’d rather extra information before making such a huge structural change to my team.

            I don’t think it’s scare-mothering at all.

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              16 mins ago

              I am in same boat so how are you using your transfer this week ?

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                12 mins ago

                Ings > DCL most likely.
                Still unsure to be honest.

                Kind of want Jesus and can afford it if he’d doesnt go up but it seems silly in the long run.

                Bamford maybe? But then I’d almost rather roll with Ings and do that the next week.

                Plenty of time to figure it out.

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  just now

                  Ings to DCL good move for you although I can’t afford to do that as can only get A 8m replacement and not keen on bamford

                  Open Controls
          2. Guba
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Tbf, he's not in complete denial because he showed his old team at the start of the stream and what moves he would have made and they included Ronaldo.

            Open Controls
        2. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          42 mins ago

          2nd paragraph is key here.

          Chelsea squad which is 2 world class players deep in most positions and being led by an exceptional manager.

          Man Utd average squad with poor set of back up players. Some of the positions don't even have world class starters. Led by a manager who has won nowt.

          Chelsea will probably finish 20pts ahead of Man U this season.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            29 mins ago

            It could end up MU get in more shoot outs given their defensive issues and Chelsea are more 1-0 or 2-0. Which might help Ron over Rom.

            Hard to know. MU losing 3-2 is better for Fpl than Chelsea winning 1-0.

            Open Controls
          2. pundit of punts
            • 8 Years
            26 mins ago

            No one is having Ronaldo for the season.

            Have Ronaldo for the next 3 when Lukaku has bad fixtures and then get Lukaku from gw 7 onwards.

            Switch back to Ronaldo in gw 14/15 again.

            An arguably inferior team/manager didn’t stop united from scoring 5 vs Leeds.

            Also, fwiw, I think united will score more goals this season than Chelsea with that attack but won’t mount a title challenge.

            But, Chelsea will be close to winning the title with lots of clean sheets but much less goals scored than united.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              24 mins ago

              Don't say "No one". you have no idea what everyone else is doing.

              Open Controls
              1. pundit of punts
                • 8 Years
                21 mins ago

                Of course

                *Most

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  I've kept 6.3M back in the bank so that I can get both. Still thinking on it.

                  Open Controls
        3. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          Totally agree on playing the fixtures

          Ronaldo against 3 leaky defences and then switch to lukaku for his great run is the sensible choice

          Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Yeah, I kind of got the same feeling. It was analytical but for sure not 100 % objective.

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Could mean Pogba and/or Bruno are the player(s) to getin fairness, combined with Lukaku

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Ronaldo will score the goals that they create.

        Much rather have the goal scorer in that case.

        Open Controls
    4. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      He's a content creator. I don't think he would ever say anything to try and influence the masses to boost his own rank mind you, that's not in his nature

      Open Controls
    5. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Also, he mentioned about Ronaldo not getting enough time to train with United and settling in.

      That’s now taken care of by Portugal releasing him from international duty and him being back in Manchester.

      Gets to train for more than a week with United now.

      Stars are aligning.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 mins ago

        Except for all the MU players away on their own international duty.

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          It was Mark’s argument.

          I honestly feel that players of his caliber don’t need any bedding in.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            True true.

            Open Controls
    6. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Watched it also.

      Cognitive basis for sure. Don’t think he was aware to be honest.

      Open Controls
    7. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Plenty was discussed but I don’t think there was much mention about OSG management style what we may expect on that front

      Open Controls
    8. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not sure a top striker needs to bed into a team TBH. It's not like someone coming into a defensive back line or a central midfield partnership. Sure there will be some tweaking and getting used to the runs and movement for the team.

      Let's face it Newcastle routinely surrender possession and only play on the counter so there will plenty of opportunity for the Man Utd players to work out how to make chances.

      Open Controls
    9. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I had two FTs and wasn’t even tempted by Ronaldo. He should do well, but suggesting someone’s reasons for not wanting him equate to being in denial or ignoring points staring at us seems a bit of a stretch

      Open Controls
  9. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Seems like most people like to go 343 which I find odd since we have 3 mid priced strikers in midfield who'll ultimately get more points. Basically for me it comes down to

    Jota/Greenwood/Torres vs DCL

    They're all cheaper too which means the .6/1.2 can go elsewhere for upgrades

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      The only reason I can see 343 is for DCL (plus other options emerging out of nowhere)

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      I think you, like many RMTs I'm seeing now, have a string of rotatable mid-price mids. You have to prepare for one or even two on a bad week, to go missing. My default formation is 343, but I expect to go forward with a 433 on multiple occasions. For next week I'm even looking at a freakish 523 if Raphinha goes missing.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        I'm all for 352 with a really solid backline since it's where the value is

        DCL stretches the budget just a tad too far - teams still look good but I honestly think having TAA, Shaw & Laporte to become TAA, Shaw, Reece or even TAA, Reece, Rudiger will pay dividends

        Don't think DCL really scores more than Jota or Greenwood, although he is nailed and the other two could be a transfer waiting to happen

        Open Controls
        1. Guba
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'm currently 3-5-2 and most seasons I always opt for this formation but I'm going to be changing to 3-4-3 myself I expect to accommodate both DCL and later Lukaku.

          Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      Exactly the same here too Mate!!! I’m back and forth with it all the time, 3-4-3 just feels a safer formation I guess, but I’m really torn!!! I have draft for both formations ready if my decision goes down to the wire!!!

      Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      I have 5 in midfield and agree to an extent but this logic isn’t good.

      DCL is nailed. Greenwood won’t be soon. Jota won’t be when Firmino is fit. Torres? Seriously? Like how Mahrez was playing really well and then got benched against Norwich and Arsenal?

      DCL is a better option than all.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Ha, yeah I guess thats the thing... DCL being nailed, as I just replied to Andy

        But then we have the Antonio tight rope, in my mind I'm keeping DCL as his backup coz right now there isn't anyone else

        Open Controls
        1. Guba
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Bamford will also be a very viable option from gw5, I'd argue better than a lot of the mid-priced mids due to their various rotation issues should Antonio get injured etc.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Yeah I guess there is also Jimenez too that could be viable

            Open Controls
    5. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      3-5-2 is the goat formation. Never let's me down. There's always more differential options in midfield

      Open Controls
    6. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      43 mins ago

      I’m a firm 3-5-2 player but that assumes 2 premiums in the midfield.

      I can see that shifting to 3-4-3 if I make a fwd a premium (which I likely will).

      Open Controls
  10. jimmy.floyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Currently on a WC. Which one is better option?
    A Son Bamford Gray Traore Dier Semedo
    B Jota DCL Raphinha Benrahma Shaw Reguilon

    Have Salah and Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Oldie99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Son and Ings OUT
    Traore and CR7 IN

    For a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. jimmy.floyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not Traore

      Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  12. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard pls ?

    Steele Sã

    TAA Coady White Livramento Williams

    Salah Jota Greenwood Benrahma Bissouma

    Ronaldo Lukaku Scarlett

    0.0 itb

    Open Controls
  13. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Anyone else used the transfer planner? If so, how have you found it?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      I find it really useful. The only problem is it doesn't quite integrate price changes, so I need to keep a manual record too.

      Open Controls
  14. Finding Timo
    43 mins ago

    Giving me a headache As I have 2 transfers but which one guys please a) Bruno & ings to ronaldo & Torres or b) Tsimi to Williams to help then do Bruno & ings to ronaldo & jota for GW5?

    Open Controls
  15. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hypothetical WC

    4.5 - 4

    TAA - Dier - Marcal - Coady - Duffy

    Salah - Jota - Greenwood - Torres - Benhrama

    Ronaldo - Antonio - 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      My non WC team has the same attack except Grealish for Torres, same gk, TAA and Coady same as well.

      That makes me incrediblely happy to have a similar team to WCers with just a -4.

      Open Controls
    2. The King
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not a fan

      Open Controls
  16. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Evening. ..... any thoughts on tsimikas to semedo - 4?

    Defence is:

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw white (ayling tsimikas)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No, you can field defenders. Not worth the hit.

      Open Controls
  17. Warbling Wendy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Fernandes ia going to outpoint Ronaldo in the one-off game against Newcastle, isn't he? It's sods law, I can already see the tears on here flowing

    Open Controls
    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably.

      But it wont really matter come the gameweek Ronaldo will be so highly owned that we will all be in it together.

      Open Controls
      1. Warbling Wendy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        True, but the tears will still flow a river

        Open Controls
    2. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      2 pts v 1 maybe

      Open Controls
  18. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Is Martin Odegaard nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Warbling Wendy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I wish i could nail that sexy tomato

      Open Controls
  19. CobraKai
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    On WC.. cant decide Torres vs Benrahma ?

    Have Antonio, who to pick.

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Torres

      Open Controls
      1. CobraKai
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        thx

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah I’d do Torres.

      Open Controls
  20. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    England XI v Hungary: Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Phillips; Grealish, Mount, Sterling; Kane

    Strongest XI?

    Open Controls
    1. 1zverGGadeM
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No Trent No Party

      Open Controls
    2. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      +TAA yes

      Open Controls
  21. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Laporte or Rudiger?

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rudiger - safer starter

      Open Controls
    2. 1zverGGadeM
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Laporte is risky but also a threat.
      Rudiger is safer choice

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      A message to you: Rudi

      Open Controls
  22. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    So, who from the U21s tested positive? Xhaka too, from the Swiss squad. Any other notable dolts?

    Open Controls
  23. The King
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thinking of doing something along the lines on Bruno & Ings - > Pogba & Lukaku

    This also means I can spend the extra cash elsewhere

    Thoughts please, anyone else doing this

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I don’t buy Pogba as a truly good long term option for FPL. 100x would do Greenwood over him for example.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't do that before seeing how Bruno does with Ronaldo in the team. Villa's fixtures look tricky for wins on paper, Ings is well capable of scoring on grass in them.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.