Scout Notes September 13

Antonio the most-sold FPL player of Gameweek 5 as one-match ban looms

We’ve got Scout Notes from another Gameweek 4 match in this article, rounding up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Southampton v West Ham United.

For a briefer recap of Saturday’s games, our Scoreboard summary here has all the main talking points.

SOUTHAMPTON 0-0 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Bonus: Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m) x3, Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) x2, Mohamed Salisu (£4.5m) x2
  • Red card: Michail Antonio (£7.9m)

ANTONIO BAN

Antonio suspended for Gameweek 5 as Brighton suffer defender injury 3

The highest-scoring and most-owned forward in FPL will miss Gameweek 5 as a result of his sending off on Saturday.

Michail Antonio (£7.9m) will be suspended for one match after being dismissed for two bookable offences against Southampton and the Fantasy exodus has already begun, with a remarkable 700,000 managers offloading the striker by Monday morning.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) will now presumably lead the line against Manchester United next weekend, having deputised for Antonio last season.

For those still weighing up whether to keep or sell the in-form forward, the Hammers’ schedule isn’t atrocious from Gameweek 6 onwards (see above) but favourable fixture swings for the likes of Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.4m), plus the form of the premium picks, will turn more heads between now and Friday’s deadline.

Of longer-term concern may be Said Benrahma (£6.4m). The match stats look encouraging – he was joint-top for chances created and shots, with two of each – but he was, in reality, anonymous and eventually hooked after an hour. He’s now had just one touch in the box over the last two Gameweeks.

“I thought today we played some really good football in the first half but the mid to forward area we did not connect.

“It looked like that had all been away, Pablo, Said, Mic so it looked like we lacked a real connection.” – David Moyes

It was just one under-par game, of course, but with the UEFA Europa League about to get underway, Nikola Vlasic (£6.0m) now pushing for a start, Benrahma’s underlying numbers being so-so, and Moyes’ track record for being lukewarm on the Algerian, having an exit plan might not be the worst idea.

SAINTS CHANGE SHAPE

Antonio suspended for Gameweek 5 as Brighton suffer defender injury 4

One other thing to factor in regarding West Ham is that, after their whirlwind, high-scoring start, other teams may be changing their plans in order to frustrate them.

That happened on Saturday, with Ralph Hasenhuttl paying the Hammers the ultimate compliment by tweaking his usual 4-2-2-2 to a more defensive 4-1-4-1.

“The goal was very clear. They have their biggest threat with deliveries from the half-channel or from the side in the box. We forced them to play a little bit more to the centre and try to play there.

“Yes, we had less possession but no we didn’t have less chances to win the game. I think we have never been so close to win against them.

“This was always a team we were really struggling against, today I must say, especially the defence work from all of the team was amazing. This is the key of staying in the game and having a chance to win it.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on his formation change

“They have by far played their best game against Antonio. We were always struggling against him in the past and today he was sent off and the red card frustrated, because there was no chance for him.

“This was exactly their job and it’s good to see they have this quality because this is what I want to see.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on his two centre-halves

The tactical switch is one to monitor going forward: it may have been a one-week only decision but if not, James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) could enjoy more attacking freedom playing ahead of – and not alongside – Oriel Romeu (£4.5m).

It might also help boost the assist potential of budget FPL asset Tino Livramento (£4.1m), who earned his fourth straight start on Saturday. Saints, who kept their first Premier League clean sheet in six months here, didn’t concede a single big chance to their visitors.

BUDGET FORWARD BROJA IMPRESSES

Newport County v Southampton - Carabao Cup Second Round

FPL managers have been starved of sub-£5.5m forward options this season but Armando Broja’s (£5.0m) cameo on Saturday brought the Albania international to attention.

The ex-Chelsea striker caused the West Ham backline plenty of problems in less than 20 minutes of pitch-time, hitting the post from distance before seeing a headed effort cleared off the line.

“He was a slow starter when he was coming in but in the last three weeks it’s impressive how quick he learns and how quick he wants to do it better.

“On Saturday I have seen why we signed him and why the scouts wanted him to sign and this is good. The first two weeks, I was looking what he has to give for me and I can see now, to be honest.

“I had some very serious conversations with him to tell him what I want to see and he’s been a bit of a slow starter, you need to push him a little bit I think, and now he’s moving in the direction I want to see and definitely shown his qualities he has so far in this moment. This is very positive for me.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on Armando Broja

If Hasenhuttl persists with one starting striker, that’s an immediate dent in Broja’s appeal but he’s one to monitor ahead of Gameweek 8, when Saints’ fixtures turn for the better.

One other thing to note was the Southampton boss saying post-match that the omission of Che Adams (£7.0m) was due in part to wanting to use players who hadn’t been away on international duty, although a number of capped players did feature from kick-off.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu (Diallo 53), Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Redmond, Armstrong (Broja 74).

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen (Yarmolenko 82), Fornals, Benrahma (Vlasic 63), Antonio.

  1. southernrocker1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    I've seen quite a few people talking about moving Ronaldo to Lukaku in Week 7. Surely no-one in their right mind will get rid of Ronaldo if he returns like we expect him to.

    Surely it's inevitable having the two of them up front plus Salah & TAA.

    Is that overboard or just an inevitable reality?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Teams are so unbalanced with all 4 , I don't feel comfortable with 4

    2. openerhm
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      overboard. CR7 returned well against poor team in NEW but in harder fixtures don't think you can expect him to keep same rate (see Black Box analysis on his Juve stats). CR7 to Lukaku looks better to me.

      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This is worth a watch. but there was a lot of my user name involved.

    3. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not easy to put together when premium price points are designed around captaincy. In a few weeks time when we have an average FPL score of 35 points instead of 70 and all ideas to date will be thrown out of the window.

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'm keeping an open mind. See how it goes with ol' Ronald

    5. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Its possible to have em all but you could aswell have antonio + DCL + jota instead of lukaku and 2 cheap mids

    6. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      I agree, oversight on my part wildcarding and not including all 3. Have a 3 transfer plan laid out to fit in Lukaku though by GW7

    7. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Prices can and will change but as it stands 1 million is a hefty difference on current budgets. It buys you an extra Chelsea defender for instance

    8. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I have my team open to all possibilities. I can move quickly if I feel I need to, but for now I see a lot more value in a balanced squad with the likes of Jota, Torres, Greenwood, Pogba, Mount, Zihech, etc in midfield and/or the likes of James, Cancelo, Dias, Cresswell, etc in defence. Not keen on cheap defense with White, Marçal, Dier, etc and Galagher, Gray, ESR in midfield.

  2. openerhm
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    bottomed
    A) Antonio -> Bamford and so start Bamford
    OR
    B) Bruno + Perica -> Sarr/Traore + Ronaldo for -4 and so bench Antonio and play Sarr + Ronaldo

  3. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    To WC or not to WC lads? If not what's the move? Gotta replace Antonio, 1FT and 0.5 ITB, cheers!

    Sanhez,4.0
    TAA,Tsimikas,Shaw,Ayling,Veltman
    Salah,Sissoko,Greenwood,Raph,Benrahma
    Antonio*,Bamford,Ronaldo

    1. openerhm
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Antonio to DCL
      OR carry transfer and play 442

      1. Steiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        This

      2. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Is DCL actually fit? I am/was going to hold Antonio but if dropping again and I am then losing profit on him I will shift to Bamman

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Bench Antonio

    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I wouldnt WC, you've got leeds in place for the next block plus the two best premiums and trent

      I'd be tempted to save and bench Antonio and play Sissoko or Veltman this week. If you want to make a move, Benrahma to your pick of mids but its a minefield atm so i'd just save

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Even if Antonio is injured, I might just bench him. But I've got to sell Benrahma, I think he is no more a good option now.

    1. openerhm
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      agreed - if can put out good starting XI, then would prioritise moving on Benrahma over Antonio. who do you think is best MID around Benrahma's price?

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'm thinking Sarr

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Injured?

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Sorry I meant banned

    3. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Sorry not injured, banned**

    4. ANGRY PERSON
      51 mins ago

      Wait, antonio is injured too ?

      Open Controls
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No no, he is just banned

    5. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      I think raphinha

    6. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I would keep Benrahma. Possible oop game vs Man United, and after that he partners with Antonio. I wouldn't get him now if I was on wildcard though.

      I have both Sarr and Raphinha already, so it could be that I am biased. But I don't fancy them that much over Benrahma. Only because they have better fixtures this week I suppose.

  5. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA-Shaw-Reguillon-White
    Salah-ESR-Traore-Benrahmab- Raph
    CR7

    Antonio-Taimikas-perica

    1FT 3.9 ITB

    Early transfer thoughts

    A) perica > Dcl/Bam bam
    B) Antonio > Lukaka
    C) Anything else

    Currently Planning WC in Gw7

    1. openerhm
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      a and DCL

  6. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    *Repost* Afternoon all! Looking for some advice thanks..

    1FT 0.2ITB
    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White Pereira
    Salah Greenwood Raph Dele
    Toney Ronaldo

    Steele / Gilmour / TSI / Ant

    Not sure what to do, Dele has to go but not inspired with what I can get for 6.7. Also bench is week and Id like to get rid of Toney as well but dont want to take a hit. Any help and advice would be amazing thanks.

    1. Carlton P
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Dele has to go. Probably for Sarr but you will still want to upgrade Toney the following week so a hit will be needed at some point
      Perhaps hold this week and next week do
      Periera + Dele + Toney > wolves/livramento + Gallagher + DCL/bamford

      1. Junks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thank you very helpful!

  7. Carlton P
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Was dead set on benching Antonio but Bamfords fixtures are drawing me in

    1. openerhm
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      if rest of your squad is fine, probably make the move

      1. Carlton P
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Sanchez l Foster
        TAA l Shaw l Ayling l Duffy l Tsim
        Salah l Greenwood l Torres l Benrahma l Gilmour
        Ronaldo l Ings l Antonio
        Wouldn’t say it’s fine but I can get Bamford in this week and Ings > DCL the week after

  8. thegaffer82
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which ONE to bench from these 3 next GW?

    A) White
    B) Ayling
    C) Sissoko

    I'm having to play my dregs thanks to Antonio 🙁

    1. openerhm
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

    3. Carlton P
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      You’re in a better position than most

    4. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd actually play Sissoko against Norwich. Has a better xG+xA per 90 than Sarr.

  9. CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Pickford
    Lamptey Dunk Alonso TAA
    Gallagher Traore Raphina
    ASM Antonio
    Fill in the gaps please. Not for points but pitch entertainment.

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Son and Mbeumo

      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        not bad. not sure about Mbeumo. I like Eze

  10. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Just watched Southampton vs Westham highlights.westham Didn't really play that bad. Bowen was particularly good. Antonio benrahma tried but away game was a factor i guess. Even utd struggled at Southampton. Broja was unlucky not to have the goal.

    In short i dont think antonio suddenly became so bad just because they had 1-2 blanks. They are no messi, Ronaldo.

    About european game, we dont know yet who will play and who will be benched. Still we are selling like crazy whom we thought * not gonna leave my team* unless he is injured.

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Good point. That Leeds game could be decisive for Ant and Ben.

  11. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    A. Benrahma to Sarr for free & play Tsimikas/Livramento

    B. Benrahma & Tsimikas to Sissoko & James/Rudiger for -4 and play Sissoko.

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Ayling Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Benrahma Gray Odegaard
    Ronaldo

    Steele Livramento Scarlett Antonio*

  12. Better Call Raul
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best Webster replacement @4.5m?

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Marcal without doubt

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Look to Arsenal and Wolves

      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        ^this

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      White is a like for like replacement

      Wolves and Marcal are an option but it was completely cack Watford. United performance encouraging but the Spurs one put into recent context.

  13. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Do we think Dennis will do well against Norwich or did he just get lucky against Villa?

  14. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Shaw Marcal White
    Salah Raphina Gray
    Ronaldo Lukaku DCL

    Steer Sissoko Gilmour Livramento

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Looks good to me. Except double Arsenal defence.

    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      DCL to Bam man and upgrade either Gray or defence/bench.

    3. ksmith5666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Ramsdale is not established yet, so could be an issue.

  15. Pinky and De Bruyne
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    What do you think lads?

    Dier--> Marcal -4? I only have Livramento as cover.

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A - 4 requires a Marcal cleanie just to break even. No from me.

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        just now

        tend to agree.

  16. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Pick one

    A DCL Williams
    (Williams Livra Sissoko) Bench

    B Edouard Chilwell/Cancelo
    (Bench 2 of Edouard Sarr Livra Semedo always)

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      Too early for Edouard need more game time to assess.

    2. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      All 3 in B could be on the bench

      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate

  17. Champione
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Have tried a few wildcard drafts and essentially the difference between my favourite drafts comes down to these combos. Which do you prefer?
    A) Lukaku + Gallagher
    B) DCL + Bamford ( +0.9 to upgrade in defence, i.e Tierney > James)

    Salah and Ronaldo will cover captaincy for GW 5 and 6.

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Difficult, probably A cos of Lukaku but would somehow try and fit in DCL with him too

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I think I like A more.

  18. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Mount to raphinha for free or keep mount?

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      just now

      don't like his next 2/rotation risk, I'd lean towards trading. could be more than a 4 point difference. hit or not.

  19. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    On wc

    Sanchez steele
    Taa shaw white veltman livra
    Salah pogba gray esr sissoko
    Bam luk vardy

    Gtg?

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not ESR

      1. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Why? I like how he play and that range we got no one else

        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Gallagher.

          1. Mahjongking
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            And vs liv? Nah

            1. Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              For 5.6 on wildcard I would go for better long term option, I wouldn't like to chop and change just for one game.

  20. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Disregarding price difference: Semedo or Marcal? Semedo sees to carry more goal threat, while Marcal crosses more.

  21. Hochoki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    when the fixture will be out for h2h leagues??

  22. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Reece Semedo (Livra ****)
    Salah Jota Raphinha Sarr (4.5)
    Ron Bamford ****

    Best option

    A DCL Williams (343)
    B Pukki Cancelo (343/442/433)

    A looks safe
    B looks exciting. But benching Headaches.

