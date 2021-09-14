37
Champions League September 14

UCL Fantasy Community Panel – Matchday 1

The UCL Community Panel is back. Once again we have enlisted the help of some keen members from the Fantasy Football Community to give you their top tips ahead of the start of the 21/22 edition which kicks off today. The format for this week is as follows, we give our top picks for each position and we also give our top differential pick with under 5% ownership. The only exception is the GK slot where we simply provide you with our preferred pairing.

The Goalkeepers

Stats Don’t Lie: For the first time ever I think in UCL fantasy I was actually considering spending a bit more on GKs and going for Edouard Mendy (6.0m) due to Chelsea’s defensive prowess. However, after seeing some risk around potential rotation with Kepa Arrizabalaga (5.0m) I have returned to the cheap rotation approach choosing to pair Ersin Destanoğlu (4.0m) and Juan Musso (4.5m). Destenoglu is the only playing GK that comes in at 4.0m and has kept clean sheets in all 4 league games thus far, showcasing a defensive solidity that will need to be carried into what looks to be an evenly matched group. Musso meanwhile has filled the gap in goal left behind at Atalanta after Gollini’s move to Tottenham. Atalanta are slowly building a reputation on the European stage and with two kind fixtures to kick-off this year’s campaign, Musso should get some good points.

Darth_Krid: While many are going the route of Destenoglu and one other in GK, I’m looking to spend a bit more and pair Musso along with Sporting’s Antonio Adán (4.5m). Sporting’s group could really see anyone go through but Portuguese teams have a strong reputation on the European stage and I am hoping that Sporting can replicate the achievements of Porto last season, who were one of the top defensive outfits in the competition. The defence may be relied on even more given the current injury of starman Pedro Goncalves (8.0m)

FFFrog: I have looked to capitalise on the injury of Trubin at Shakhtar by putting Andriy Pyatov (4.5m) in as one of my GKs and pairing him with Musso. Shakhtar have had a solid start to the league season and have one of the most favourable fixtures against Moldovan outfit Sheriff. This gives them a good chance for a clean sheet along with potential save points. Pairing him with Musso means that I have at least one GK with a very solid fixture on the opening Matchdays (Atalanta play Young Boys on MD2) before chips are likely to come into play.

JK: Destonoglu is a clear go-to for me as the only 4.0 starter. I’d be happy to pair him with anyone, to be honest, just make sure that your second goalkeeper’s team plays on the opposite day to Besiktas.

The Defenders

Stats Don’t Lie: The presence of so many elite clubs at this level often leads to significant options and gives us as managers a plethora of options. Despite being just 22, my top defensive pick in Achraf Hakimi (6.5m) has already played at Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and now PSG. On the opening matchday he plays Club Brugge who PSG would be expected to steamroll as they look to finally pick up that UCL trophy with a stacked squad. Hakimi is renowned for his attacking threat and so should provide good potential not only this week but also in later games vs RB Leipzig and Manchester City. My differential pick is Ridle Baku (5.5m) at Wolfsburg. Listed as a 5.5m defender, he has been playing RM this season for Bundesliga leaders Wolfsburg. With a match against out-of-sorts Lille up first and a good group as a whole, Baku could hopefully deliver some hauls.

Darth_Krid: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (5.5m) is a strong favourite for clean sheets in a good group on paper for the Red Devils. He will also likely hoover up points for ball recoveries and is an aerial threat from set-pieces too which provides a stable floor but also a high ceiling. Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui (4.5m), meanwhile, has a goal and two assists in three games in the Eredivisie this season. Attacking defenders are always worth having and with an evenly matched group the Ajax man could put up good scores.

FFFrog: Joshua Kimmich (6.5m) is one of the safest picks in UCL Fantasy. He offers clean sheets, goals and assists as an OOP option. He is also on set pieces and hoovers up balls recovered – an all-around beast. Bayern are a dominant European force and have a good group. What more could you want? Ben Chilwell (5.5m) is currently owned by just 1% of players and was all but confirmed by Thomas Tuchel to start. An attacking wing-back in one of the best defensive teams in the world and of great value at 5.5m, especially with a kind group for Chelsea.

JK: I honestly don’t understand how Kimmich is still classed as a defender after two years of playing exclusively in midfield. Nevertheless, if the UCL fantasy team wants to give us this gift then I will welcome it with eyes wide open. My differential pick is also coincidentally from the Bundesliga. Honestly, all the Wolfsburg defenders have their merits with Jérôme Roussillon coming in at 4.0, Baku playing OOP and Kevin Mbabu (4.5m) and Maxence Lacroix (4.5m) likely to be standouts for Balls Recovered. I might just have to say take your pick but I’ll probably have at least one Wolfsburg defender in my side come MD1.

The Midfielders

Stats Don’t Lie: Can we really look past Mo Salah (10.5m) as a standout? There’s not really much that needs to be said about him. Both him and Liverpool have had a very good start to the season after returns from injury eased their defensive woes and they are slowly returning to their machine-like performance levels from 2 years ago. With Serge Gnabry (10.0m) ruled out through injury, and Kingsley Coman (8.5m) only returning from one of his own, I really like the look of Leroy Sane at 9m. I think his pace and more direct approach will provide a key difference in many Bayern games and even in MD1 will help them expose a Barcelona side in turmoil.

Darth_Krid: Liverpool’s Salah has started the season with a bang and has penalties in his locker too. It’s extremely hard to overlook him in the first European night back at Anfield. Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (9.0m) is really growing into the team after a tricky start, and is now one of the main men for the holders in what is a relatively straightforward group. With Romelu Lukaku (10.5m) part of the Chelsea squad too now, he may also get a few more assists to add to the goal threat.

FFFrog: All FPL players know not to bet against Mo Salah. The second-highest scoring mid in UCL Fantasy last season opens his campaign against AC Milan and Porto and has shown himself to be in great form domestically. Marco Reus (8.0m) is still one of the star men in Dortmund’s high-scoring attack, is just 8m and 4% owned. He’s an incredible option in an easy group for Marco Rose’s side. 

JK: Ilkay Gundogan (7.0m) always seems to be an under-the-radar star in UCL fantasy. Every year he comes in with a kind price tag and the scoring system really seems to suit him as someone capable of accruing significant numbers of balls recovered as well as chipping in with goals and assists. Another player in a similar role is Bayern’s Leon Goretzka (7.5m). He will line up against a much different Barca side, namely without a certain Lionel Messi. His runs from deep and ability to get in the box could make a big difference for Bayern.

The Forwards

Stats Don’t Lie: Much hype is made around Haaland at the moment but given that we get to see their lineups ahead of this week’s easier fixture, I don’t think I can back against UCL’s all time leading goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo (11.0m). Man United have a rather kind group and it wouldn’t surprise me to see Ronaldo once again topping the goalscorer charts by the end of the group stage (provided his minutes aren’t managed too severely). Sebastian Haller (8.5m) has been on fire since moving to Ajax last season and has started this season with 4 goals and an assist in the opening 4 games. I think his group definitely provides potential for Haller to carry this form onto the European stage and at 8.5m he could present great value.

Darth_Krid: Erling Haaland (11.0m) is an absolute monster in the CL and I fancy him to continue the explosive start to his career with Borussia Dortmund having a fairly easy group. I mean 13 goals and 3 assists in 9 games for club and country this season says it all really. Paulo Dybala (9.0m) has secured the striker’s spot for Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and has a favourable fixture against Malmo first up. Juventus will definitely hope to use this game to put any league woes behind them and build form to carry into the league.

FFFrog: Erling Haaland has had a brilliant start to the Bundesliga season in a Dortmund side that are thriving by outscoring their opponents. They’ll aim to do the same against Besiktas and Sporting and Haaland will be at the heart of everything they do going forward. My differential is Youssef En-Nesyri (8.5m) who is Sevilla’s new star man, takes penalties and has an easy group. At just 8.5m, he could outscore some of the Premium options.

JK: Erling Haaland loves a Champions League game. He has 24 goals in 22 European appearances and has only failed to score against Man City out of the teams he has faced in the UCL. There simply seems to be no stopping this mercurial talent. Michy Batshuayi (5.5m) has got off to a flying start at new club Besiktas netting a brace in their most recent game. Besiktas seem a decent attacking side as a whole and could pose significant trouble for a leaky Dortmund defence.

  1. OLA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Guys, any thoughts and opinions are welcome:

    Bounou (Pyatov)

    Trippier Christensen Acuna Roussillon (Mazraoui)

    Mount Jorginho Salah (Reus Alvarez)

    Lewandowski Haaland En-Nesyri

    Me personally, i do not like the absence of Benzema considering his form, not decent defence of Inter and the following fixture

    1. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Nice! I get the feeling Lewy isn't fit - could be wrong.

      Other than Salah/Haaland, I think we have almost entirely different teams!

      1. OLA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Well, need to check the news about Lewi then.

        Thanks!

      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        He is banging goals in Bundesliga. Consistently scoring double digit points in BL fantasy every week 😉

        1. Geoff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Ah! Thought I read he was a doubt!

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            https://www.bavarianfootballworks.com/2021/9/13/22671217/injury-bayern-munich-robert-lewandowski-marcel-sabitzer-serge-gnabry-corentin-tolisso-omar-richards

            Looks like he will be fine

    2. Stats Don\'t Lie
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I worry if that defence is strong enough. None of the big hitters shall we say.

  2. UCL Fantasy - Ceiling Fans
    Geoff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Welcome back all!

    I'm looking to play really aggressively this year, and am looking for high-upside players.

    Who are the best punty picks with huge upside? We're looking for ceiling here, without thinking too much about floor.

    And also, who are your punts? Which players do you think could win UCL Fantasy for you this year?

    1. Darth_Krid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Fred. Nailed on to start and if he scores you get 100% rank gain on his points as I guarantee no one else will have him!

      1. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Hah I did for a second consider Donny van de Beek 😀

        1. Stats Don\'t Lie
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Lingardinho is the one on my radar

          1. Geoff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Considered that too. Pogba if he plays LW too

    2. Zladan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      En-Nesyri is a big differential for me. It means going without Håland/Lukaku though. But his fixtures are incredible.

      CR7 Bruno double up could be a differential but they should both go big with Young Boys and Atalanta.

      Chelsea defensive double up also my plan.

      1. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah, Are you going really big with James and Chilwell?

        I was thinking go with a second United attacker, after seeing the starters

        1. Zladan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Azpi James at the moment.
          Can’t trust Chilwell.

          1. Geoff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Should start this one at least. And Azpi missed out the weekend.. not sure we can trust any of them!

      2. Stats Don\'t Lie
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Lukaku might not start, wouldn't surprise me to see Timo or Kai up top.

        Going heavy on Chelsea defence is definitely valid

    3. The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not punty, but I'm going big upfront Ronaldo, Haaland & Messi
      With Torres in mid, Mendy & Benfica keeper, getting hakimi too mostly

      1. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Punty to have them all I think. I'm looking at Torres now too

    4. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Musiala.

    5. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      And Herrera!

  3. Darth_Krid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Forwards are a nightmare this year, feels like there are 7 or 8 who could all score hat tricks this week. PSG have bloody three of them in one team!

    Head is saying Haaland as he’s an animal in this comp, the heart is saying Ronaldo as a United fan, then the devil on the shoulder is saying ‘What about Lewa, Benzema, Mbappe etc?’

    1. Zladan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      It will likely be a year to rotate them heavily.

    2. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Yah Haaland + Ronaldo seems an easy route, but not sure I want an easy route

    3. Stats Don\'t Lie
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      And this is only among the big guns!

  4. Geoff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Is anyone on Jota?

    1. Zladan
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Firming just strikes me as the UCL striker of choice at LFC.

      Not sure this is a good fixture for LFC either.

      Also feels too risky for a FWD spot.

      1. Zladan
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Firmino*

  5. The Tinkerman
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    First season trying this after enjoying the euros fantasy game, how does it look?

    Bounou (Pyatov)
    Kimmich, James, DCarlos, Wober (Hakimi)
    Salah, Jorginho, Alvarez (Reus, Solomon)
    Haaland (C2), Dybala, En Neysri (C1)

    1. Stats Don\'t Lie
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I like it a lot!

  6. Zladan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Bounou
    Hakimi Shaw Azpi Acuña
    Mount Torres AlanPatrick
    Ronaldo (C1) Håland Messi (C2)

    Kobel Gutierrez Alvarez Kessie

    1. Zladan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Plan Messi & AlanPatrick to Benzema&7.5 in MD2

      WC MD3

  7. Bakule-ski
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Here is it:

    Musso

    Kimmich James Baku Wober

    Musiala Jorginho Nmecha

    Lewa Haaland En Nesyri

    Destan TAA Salah Alvarez

    Baku is a must have for me.. punting on Musiala as Gnabry is injured

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      With you on Musiala and Baku.
      They were late changes I made just now.

  8. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Bounou, Pyatov
    Gosens, Kimmich, Baku, Hakimi Alexander-Arnold
    Reus, Musiala, Palhinha, Solomon, Alvarez
    Depay, Lukaku (C1), Haaland (C2)

    Hoping to see Lingard starting for Man U and then I might try squeeze him in.

    Big at the back is the plan. Hope it works out.

  9. Sleepless in Settle FPL
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Any thought on this wc teams guys?

    Sa (4.0)

    TAA James Shaw Semedo Livramento

    Salah Sarr Gray Gallarcher (4.5)

    Lukaku Ronaldo Pukki

