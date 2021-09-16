409
Team News September 16

FPL Gameweek 5 team and injury news: Bamford fit, Wilson injured, DCL out

With there being an earlier-than-usual Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline and Thursday seeing more press conferences than usual take place, we’re bringing you a bonus edition of the team news round-up this week.

This article summarises the key talking points from today’s eight concluded pre-match pressers, with Friday’s press conference summaries to follow tomorrow.

For more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

There’s only one place to start Thursday’s recap…

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford was passed fit by Marcelo Bielsa to end the spiralling speculation about a potential hamstring injury.

Leeds have a bona fide crisis at centre-half, however, with Robin Koch (pelvis), Diego Llorente (muscle) and Pascal Struijk (suspended) all sidelined.

“Bamford has no difficulties. Forshaw is finishing the recovery of his injury, from next week he will be available.

“Of the four centre-backs that we have, we are not able to count on Diego, Pascal or Koch but we’re in conditions to resolve the issue.” – Marcelo Bielsa

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh/toe) has been ruled out for around two to three weeks after missing the Monday night win over Burnley, so the Everton striker joins Fabian Delph (shoulder) on the sidelines for this trip to Villa Park.

“It’s what I said after the game, still we have to wait some weeks – we don’t know exactly how many but he will not be available for two or three weeks.” – Rafael Benitez on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

James Rodriguez‘s (match fitness) involvement must be in some doubt, too, with Rafael Benitez typically cautious over whether he would be brought back into the fold this weekend. 

“He’s training with us. We had a day off yesterday, today was the first training session, he will train [again] tomorrow and after we will decide, depending on how he’s doing.” – Rafael Benitez on James Rodriguez

MANCHESTER UNITED

Edinson Cavani (knock), Alex Telles (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (shoulder) remain out ahead of the trip to West Ham United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t provide us much new on the fitness latest of Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson, both of whom have been back in training after injury and illness but neither of whom featured in the defeat to Young Boys in midweek.

Henderson lined up for the under-23s last Sunday in a bid to build up match fitness.  

“Edinson [Cavani] hopefully will start training with us after the weekend. Hopefully, maybe Monday. Maybe he’ll be involved on Wednesday, who knows.” – Ole Gunner Solskjaer

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The visit of Leeds comes too soon for Martin Dubravka (foot), Paul Dummett (calf), Callum Wilson (thigh) and Jonjo Shelvey (calf) but Steve Bruce revealed on Thursday that Ryan Fraser (ankle) is “okay” following a return to training.

“We’re not going to put a time on it. He’s making good progress but unfortunately this week, he’s not made it.” – Steve Bruce on Callum Wilson

The Newcastle boss also confirmed that Javier Manquillo, Ciaran Clark and Joe Willock had all shaken off knocks that they picked up in the defeat to Manchester United.

ARSENAL

Granit Xhaka (suspended), Rob Holding (knee) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) will all miss the trip to Burnley but Arsenal didn’t declare any fresh injury concerns in their weekly medical bulletin. 

“He’s been training in and out this week. His load had to be managed because he was in the early stages of the injury, but he’s pushing everybody as always and he wants to be involved. We’ll see what’s best for him.” – Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey

“It’s the same in every position. We want them to make each other better. We are competing against opponents, we are not competing against each other here. We are just trying to bring in players that raise the level of the players who is playing that position, the level of the team, the level of the club and this is the only reason. Obviously, for Bernd, it wasn’t a pleasing communication to tell him he wasn’t playing but he is a top professional and a top person so he should be disappointed but he should support his team-mate like they all do with him every time he has played, and that’s exactly what he has done.” – Mikel Arteta on Bernd Leno/Aaron Ramsdale

SOUTHAMPTON

Stuart Armstrong (calf) and Theo Walcott (unspecified) will miss the trip to Manchester City but Shane Long has returned to training after a spell in isolation and Will Smallbone has also been back on the grass with the Saints squad after eight months out.

“Longy is back in the squad since yesterday, Walcott and (Stuart) Armstrong, they are still out with injury. It will take a little bit of time.

“The positive thing is that Will [Smallbone] is in the team session the whole week now, he looks good and is very happy that he’s back on the training ground with the team.

“Every team has different strengths and it doesn’t mean that you now play with this shape all the time. [The change to a 4-1-4-1] worked quite well but we must have a look. I don’t want to speak too much about what we have planned.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BURNLEY

Dale Stephens (ankle) is still some way from a return but Sean Dyche is gradually getting more and more of his squad back to fitness, with the Burnley boss saying that Nathan Collins (unspecified) would be “back amongst it” this weekend.

Kevin Long (twice) and Connor Roberts have also featured for the under-23s in the last week after recovering from injury.

“He is certainly available… but pitching him in at the right time is important. It’s got to be appropriate when he plays, why he’s playing, how he figures, and his understanding of the team. His English is still pretty limited.” – Sean Dyche on Maxwell Cornet

WATFORD

Ben Foster (hamstring) is available for selection and Kiko Femenia (match fitness) will be assessed after a return to training but the Norwich match comes too soon for Joao Pedro (knee), who is nevertheless closing in on a return after three months out.

409 Comments
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    This better guys?

    Sanchez
    TAA James Semedo Marcal
    Salah Jota Raphina
    Lukaku Jesus Bamford

    Steele Gray Sissoko Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
    2. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I would rather Antonio over Jesus and Cancelo over Marcal if that works. Also Gallagher over Gray.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        No City attack is a bad idea imo

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Fair enough, too much of a minefield for me. Especially on a wildcard, transfer waiting to happen. Also city can score 5 goals but they’re so spread out between the team.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Yeah one them isn't it mate

            Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I prefer this one minus Ramsdale

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24135042

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Sorry, wrong link lol

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          My other team with Sanchez in goal?

          Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        That comment is the wrong one I think mate

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I prefer the team ypu posted on the previous page without Ramsdale though.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Sanchez?

            Open Controls
    4. Carlton P
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I really fancy Sarr to haul over the next 3 gws. So much so that I’m going without Jota

      Open Controls
  2. caldracula
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Bachmann
    TAA Cancelo Shaw Ayling
    Salah Greenwood Jota Raphina Benrahma
    Lukaku

    Foster, Livramento, Scarlett, Antonio.

    I know the bench is light and could be an issue but really fancy doing the Ben > Gallagher move.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Is it this weeks fixture that puts you off Gallagher, or more than that?

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        That and having two transfers next week will be a plus. Also feel like I’ll struggle to make the move next week with WHM playing Leeds unless Ben is benched/reduced minutes and blanks and Gallagher could get something against Pool he’s looked great. I guess if that does happen the move will be easier next week. Caught in between two minds!

        Open Controls
    2. Whatever100
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Palace have LIV away this GW so maybe not this week for Gallagher.

      Open Controls
  3. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Barnes owners finally rewarded.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Haha what a troll! Oh Harvey.

      Open Controls
  4. Gunneryank
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Oh really! Ayoze! Great shot.

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Barnes shoud have scored earler.

      Open Controls
  5. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Coufal Ayling Tsimikas
    Salah Torres Benrahma Raphinha Brownhill
    Ronaldo Antonio Ings
    A)ntonio to Bamford
    B)enrahma to Sarr/Gallager
    C)oufal to Semedo
    Its C isnt it?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thinking B myself but C is also a good option.

      Open Controls
  6. Bounce
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    What if I told you that I've made a team with... 3 premiums... and also includes TAA & Antonio... in a 3-4-3 formation. Would you admit that's balanced? Note... * indicates a bench player.

    [11.6 - 12.6]
    Lukaku, Salah, Ronaldo

    [7.5 - 7.9]
    TAA, Antonio

    [5.7 - 6.5]
    Gray, Benrahma, Raphinha

    [4.0 - 4.6]
    *Steele, *Williams, *Livramento, White, *Sissoko, Sánchez, Marçal

    Sánchez | Steele
    TAA | Marçal | White | *Livramento | *Williams
    Salah | Raphinha | Benrahma | Gray | *Sissoko
    Ronaldo | Lukaku | Antonio

    Open Controls
  7. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Play Ayling (new) or Omobamidele (WAT)?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Ayling

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. FC Hakkebøf
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Just did Antonio to Bamford (hopefully Antonio will drop 0.1 and Bamford rise 0.1 before deadline). Leaves me with this team:

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White
    Salah (C) Jota Gwood Benrahma
    Ronaldo Bamford Toney
    ___
    Steele Ayling Duffy Brownhill

    Plan is do Toney to Edouard/ASM/Denis or another one week punt before gw7 WC.

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Toney transfer is for gw6...

      Open Controls
  9. FPL_Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    On WC:
    Sa Steele
    TAA James Semedo Marcal Livramento
    Salah Jota Raphinha Gray Sissoko
    Lukaku Bamford Antonio

    I've a strong 12 to cover Antonio this week plus can bench James against City next week and take it from there! Wolves triple defence is a risk obviously but I'm loving their defensive stats. I'll be a bit snookered if Traore or Jimenez bang though.

    Any feedback appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Great - tierney over semedo

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Feel like your wildcarding a few weeks to early

      Open Controls
  10. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    RMT my WC team pls: A or B and general advice.

    A Team

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Duffy Maçal Livramento Omobamidele
    Salah Grealish Gray Dallas Sissoko
    CR7 Rom Antonio

    B Team

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Duffy Maçal Livramento Omobamidele
    Salah Gray Jota Trincão Sissoko
    CR7 Rom Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Raiser153
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Both teams look quite unbalanced because you have 3 big players and TAA.

      I'd go B if had to choose one though

      Open Controls
  11. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Not overly fond of my team rn but this is what I'm on currently:
    DCL > Bamford done, 0FT 0.4ITB
    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Veltman Ayling
    Salah(c) Jota Raphinia Benrahma
    Ronaldo Bamford

    Foster - Antonio* Allan Amartey

    g2g?

    Open Controls
  12. BURNS
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    A) Raph, Bennie, White

    B) jota, Gallagher, B.Williams

    Open Controls
  13. Raiser153
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on my team/squad please guys

    Sanchez (Guaita)
    TAA, Rudiger, Shaw (Ayling/Duffy)
    Bissouma, Raphinha, Sarr, Salah, Gray
    Ronaldo, Bamford (Antonio)

    0.8m ITB

    Idea is to swap Ronaldo for Lukaku from week 7 and also bring in another Chelsea defender (replace Shaw).

    Any ideas for GW5 with this squad or plans for the next couple of weeks?

    Thanks in advance 🙂

    Open Controls

