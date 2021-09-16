FPL Gameweek 5 team and injury news: Bamford fit, Wilson injured, DCL out

With there being an earlier-than-usual Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline and Thursday seeing more press conferences than usual take place, we’re bringing you a bonus edition of the team news round-up this week.

This article summarises the key talking points from today’s eight concluded pre-match pressers, with Friday’s press conference summaries to follow tomorrow.

For more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

There’s only one place to start Thursday’s recap…

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford was passed fit by Marcelo Bielsa to end the spiralling speculation about a potential hamstring injury.

Leeds have a bona fide crisis at centre-half, however, with Robin Koch (pelvis), Diego Llorente (muscle) and Pascal Struijk (suspended) all sidelined.

“Bamford has no difficulties. Forshaw is finishing the recovery of his injury, from next week he will be available. “Of the four centre-backs that we have, we are not able to count on Diego, Pascal or Koch but we’re in conditions to resolve the issue.” – Marcelo Bielsa

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh/toe) has been ruled out for around two to three weeks after missing the Monday night win over Burnley, so the Everton striker joins Fabian Delph (shoulder) on the sidelines for this trip to Villa Park.

“It’s what I said after the game, still we have to wait some weeks – we don’t know exactly how many but he will not be available for two or three weeks.” – Rafael Benitez on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

James Rodriguez‘s (match fitness) involvement must be in some doubt, too, with Rafael Benitez typically cautious over whether he would be brought back into the fold this weekend.

“He’s training with us. We had a day off yesterday, today was the first training session, he will train [again] tomorrow and after we will decide, depending on how he’s doing.” – Rafael Benitez on James Rodriguez

MANCHESTER UNITED

Edinson Cavani (knock), Alex Telles (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (shoulder) remain out ahead of the trip to West Ham United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t provide us much new on the fitness latest of Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson, both of whom have been back in training after injury and illness but neither of whom featured in the defeat to Young Boys in midweek.

Henderson lined up for the under-23s last Sunday in a bid to build up match fitness.

“Edinson [Cavani] hopefully will start training with us after the weekend. Hopefully, maybe Monday. Maybe he’ll be involved on Wednesday, who knows.” – Ole Gunner Solskjaer

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The visit of Leeds comes too soon for Martin Dubravka (foot), Paul Dummett (calf), Callum Wilson (thigh) and Jonjo Shelvey (calf) but Steve Bruce revealed on Thursday that Ryan Fraser (ankle) is “okay” following a return to training.

“We’re not going to put a time on it. He’s making good progress but unfortunately this week, he’s not made it.” – Steve Bruce on Callum Wilson

The Newcastle boss also confirmed that Javier Manquillo, Ciaran Clark and Joe Willock had all shaken off knocks that they picked up in the defeat to Manchester United.

ARSENAL

Granit Xhaka (suspended), Rob Holding (knee) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) will all miss the trip to Burnley but Arsenal didn’t declare any fresh injury concerns in their weekly medical bulletin.

“He’s been training in and out this week. His load had to be managed because he was in the early stages of the injury, but he’s pushing everybody as always and he wants to be involved. We’ll see what’s best for him.” – Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey

“It’s the same in every position. We want them to make each other better. We are competing against opponents, we are not competing against each other here. We are just trying to bring in players that raise the level of the players who is playing that position, the level of the team, the level of the club and this is the only reason. Obviously, for Bernd, it wasn’t a pleasing communication to tell him he wasn’t playing but he is a top professional and a top person so he should be disappointed but he should support his team-mate like they all do with him every time he has played, and that’s exactly what he has done.” – Mikel Arteta on Bernd Leno/Aaron Ramsdale

SOUTHAMPTON

Stuart Armstrong (calf) and Theo Walcott (unspecified) will miss the trip to Manchester City but Shane Long has returned to training after a spell in isolation and Will Smallbone has also been back on the grass with the Saints squad after eight months out.

“Longy is back in the squad since yesterday, Walcott and (Stuart) Armstrong, they are still out with injury. It will take a little bit of time. “The positive thing is that Will [Smallbone] is in the team session the whole week now, he looks good and is very happy that he’s back on the training ground with the team. “Every team has different strengths and it doesn’t mean that you now play with this shape all the time. [The change to a 4-1-4-1] worked quite well but we must have a look. I don’t want to speak too much about what we have planned.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BURNLEY

Dale Stephens (ankle) is still some way from a return but Sean Dyche is gradually getting more and more of his squad back to fitness, with the Burnley boss saying that Nathan Collins (unspecified) would be “back amongst it” this weekend.

Kevin Long (twice) and Connor Roberts have also featured for the under-23s in the last week after recovering from injury.

“He is certainly available… but pitching him in at the right time is important. It’s got to be appropriate when he plays, why he’s playing, how he figures, and his understanding of the team. His English is still pretty limited.” – Sean Dyche on Maxwell Cornet

WATFORD

Ben Foster (hamstring) is available for selection and Kiko Femenia (match fitness) will be assessed after a return to training but the Norwich match comes too soon for Joao Pedro (knee), who is nevertheless closing in on a return after three months out.

