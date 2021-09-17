1364
Scout Picks September 17

FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks features Liverpool triple-up

1,364 Comments
Share

A Liverpool triple-up forms the spine of our Gameweek 5 Scout Picks for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

After Sam, Az, Neale and Tom submitted their Scout Squad selections earlier this week, we have chosen our best players ahead of tonight’s 18:30 BST deadline.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation and we’ve used every penny of our £83.0m budget.

GOALKEEPER

With our expensive purchases further forward, we needed a £4.5m option for goalkeeping duties this week. Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) fits the bill after a debut that earned huge plaudits from his manager, and it was no surprise that the Gunners finally recorded their first clean sheet of the campaign when they had their first-choice back four all available for the first time. The rotation risk can’t be eliminated, especially after this match, but a clash with Burnley doesn’t seem like the time to reinstate Bernd Leno (£4.9m) give his inability to handle crosses.

DEFENDERS

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues have had the best backline in Europe since January and are yet to concede from open play this season. Weekend opponents Tottenham Hotspur offered very little in the final third in Gameweek 4, registering just two shots, and are a lowly joint-18th for big chances created in 2021/22. That lack of goal threat, plus an injury crisis in north London, makes us keen on Chelsea representation at the back. It’s always a nerve-wracking game trying to second-guess Tuchel’s line-ups but Reece James (£5.6m) at least had a ‘rest’ last weekend thanks to suspension and his tallies of four shots and five key passes in just 161 minutes of pitch-time really catches the eye.

On the subject of solid defences, Manchester City’s often doesn’t get the attention it deserves thanks to their exploits further forward. The reigning champions are on a run of three clean sheets and have remarkably only conceded one shot on target since the opening weekend, with even Ederson (£6.0m) smothering that effort at source. With injuries to other centre-halves and concern over possible rotation at full-back, mainstay Ruben Dias (£6.0m) is the safe play.

A home match against Palace might have looked like a stonewall banker for a clean sheet under the dour Roy Hodgson but Patrick Vieira has got the Eagles playing with a bit more attacking verve since his appointment. But shut-outs are only a small part of the reason why we love Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) so much, and the Liverpool right-back is in red-hot form: over his last 14 matches, the prolific chance creator is averaging 7.8 FPL points per match.

Marcal (£4.6m) delivered the goods for us last week but we’re changing flanks for Wolves representation against a Brentford outfit who look solid at the back but who are struggling up top. Marcal has generally been providing service from out wide but Nelson Semedo (£4.9m) is the one who has been more regularly drifting infield into threatening goalscoring positions and had two of the six big chances that Wolves created last weekend. Semedo’s 11 penalty box touches is a tally beaten by only two FPL defenders this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 2? 6

The solid centre-half pairing of Marc Guehi (£4.5m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) look like they could really improve the fortunes of Palace’s backline this season but after Liverpool racked up 52 shots against Leeds United and AC Milan in the last week, we can’t look past the Reds on home soil. Serious consideration was given to a rested Sadio Mane (£11.9m) after he registered an eye-catching 10 goal attempts against the Whites but it was unsurprisingly his two attacking comrades who instead received the bulk of the votes in this week’s Scout Squad.

Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.5m) totals of 16 goal attempts, 14 shots in the box and 12 chances created all rank among the top three players in the Premier League this season, while his points-per-match average of 9.5 is the best among FPL midfielders. And Diogo Jota (£7.7m), as he did for much of the previous campaign, is right up there Liverpool’s premium midfield pair for underlying stats: a total of 0.99 big chances per 90 minutes is even better than what Salah is managing this season. Had it not been for Mane’s wastefulness in Gameweek 4, the Portuguese – who carved out six chances last Sunday – would have dodged a blank.

With slight concerns over Ferran Torres’ (£7.2m) minutes after five successive starts for club and country over the last fortnight, we’ve opted for a relatively rested Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) as our not-entirely-risk-free route into a potent Manchester City attack. Gundogan evoked memories of last season’s purple patch with his stats against Leicester last weekend, racking up six shots and four key passes.

We have yet to see the best of Leeds this season but as luck would have it, along come Newcastle United. The Magpies are woeful at the back, bottom of the table for goals conceded and big chances allowed. They also shipped seven goals to Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season across their two meetings. Raphinha (£6.5m) has yet to catch fire but still sits 14th among FPL midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) despite facing fairly sturdy backlines in Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool.

FORWARDS

The best FPL forwards to consider as Calvert-Lewin and Antonio replacements 7

On the subject of the Friday night game, Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) was cleared to play by his manager to quieten the social media frenzy around a possible ‘pinged’ hamstring. Among the top five Fantasy forwards for penalty box touches and shots in the opposition box despite the tricky start to the season, the striker averaged 5.89 points per match in away fixtures last season and four of his five double-digit hauls came on the road.

It was a toss-up between Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) for our premium forward slot. With little to separate their own credentials, it’s as much about the opposition this weekend. Nuno Espirito Santo’s counter-attacking Spurs look like they will fare better against the bigger teams this season but are ravaged by injury going into Sunday’s game. West Ham, meanwhile, have registered just two clean sheets in their last 15 Premier League fixtures (both against Southampton) but may well set up in a more defensive shape in east London, as they did in both league meetings with the Red Devils last weekend. The Portuguese gets the nod, marginally, with the Hammers’ loss of an out-ball in Michail Antonio (£7.9m) likely to invite more pressure and the form of Craig Dawson (£5.0m) iffy.

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries 4

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

BobMcMayday, who triumphed 74-68 in Gameweek 4, has set the target to beat.

Our champion this week is Boleyn Boy.

The Scout Picks are 3-1 up on the community this season.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 5: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,364 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sarr or Traore (im not gonna pick Raph on WC he is out)

    Open Controls
    1. nadman89
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      sarr but
      why iis raph out lol

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      yeh having doubts on wc myself
      have not considered traore one bit so maybe Sarr and keep 0.5 itb

      Open Controls
    3. Visionaries
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Source on Raph?

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think the guy who covers Leeds on Skysports mentioned it before some mins

        Open Controls
    4. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    5. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      you don't know he's out. Stop spreading stuff.

      Open Controls
  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Firmino back in training next week. Jota will be fine for the next 2

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      yes thats what I like to hear 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      At least

      Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why do people think Jota's place will even be taken by Firmino? He's been way better than Firmino

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        He might be a better ‘striker’ but Firmino plays the role that’s required a lot better

        Open Controls
        1. cjhewitt92
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          With Elliot set for long time out injured, and Liverpool first choice back 4 all fit, could Jota be moved into central midfield, behind front 3.

          Open Controls
        2. Threat Level Midnight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
    4. cjhewitt92
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      With Europe could Firmino, Jota, Salah and Mane all rotate to have best 11 available for key games

      Open Controls
  3. RUUD!
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Jiminez or Bamford and why?

    Open Controls
    1. nadman89
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      if you have raph id go jimmy if you dont have raph id go bamford

      Open Controls
      1. RUUD!
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Never fully understood this point, why does it matter what other players I have? I want the guy who will score more points, irrespective of who else I've got

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hedging bets, you can't be certain when backing anyone after all

          Open Controls
        2. Khark
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Its the cautious way to play the game. Depends what sort of manage you are. I do say bamford regardless though in this case.

          Open Controls
  4. aapoman
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Ayling Veltman
    Salah Bruno Jota Raphinha Benrahma
    Toney

    Foster; Livramento, Scarlett, Antonio*

    2ft and 2.5itb. After the rumors about Raphinha I'm completely lost... Any ideas on what to do? Might keep Bruno for now and sell Toney and Ayling -> Bam/Jimenez -> Semedo.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'd still prioritize getting one of Lukaku or Cristiano in.

      Open Controls
  5. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Worth doing Son to Jota if i'm already starting Tsimi right? Have Fernandez first and only playing asset on bench currently.

    Open Controls
  6. GCM0803
    7 mins ago

    Bruno, Ings > Torres, Ronaldo??

    Or is this not really an improvement

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thats good

      Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
      just now

      Read the article above. Torres has played 5games in two weeks if you include the internationals. Is a risk

      Open Controls
  7. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Antonio, Raph, Barnes and Benrahma all in my starting 11 and my first sub is Livramento away to City…

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Still time to wildcard

      Open Controls
    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Antonio, fair bench.
      Raphinha - ill put money on he starts, he's on the Leeds twitter feed for the game.
      Barnes - Scored against Napoli, form starting to come for him as he hit the bar against city as well?
      Benrahma, didn't play 90 against Zagreb, could be upfront.

      Don't panic, its a marathon not a sprint. Damage limitation weekend like most of us.

      Open Controls
  8. Milkman Bruno
    6 mins ago

    I’m on FH and have Raphina? Where are the rumours coming from?

    Open Controls
    1. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Someone saw something in twitter which wasn't official or confirmed. Now flames are spreading, as always.

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        just now

        What was it they saw?

        Open Controls
  9. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    If Raph is out, I’m 5-4-1 with no subs. Could be a long weekend!

    Open Controls
  10. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    new article

    Open Controls
  11. King Kun Ta
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    On WC....

    A Callagher or B Benrahma (keep him)?
    1 Gray or 2 Doucoure?

    Ta lads!

    Open Controls
  12. fplfansss
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Dias, Coady
    Jota, Salah, Benrahma, Gray
    CR, Lukaku, Dennis

    Steele, JMA, Manquillo, Omobamidele

    Open Controls
  13. nadman89
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    whered these raph rumors come from i literally transferred him in this morning

    Open Controls
  14. zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Transfer out for Semedo:

    A) Tsimikas
    B) Omobamidele?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.