Meet the Manager – Turning a ‘good’ FPL season into a ‘great’ one

Joe meets another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager with a stellar career record.

Kareem Kahil is no stranger to a strong finish in FPL, with 11 top 100k season-ending ranks across his career.

But how can FPL’s ‘Mr Consistency’ push on and take his game to the next level?

In his chat with Joe, Kareem reveals his strategies for success in achieving a good end to a campaign. But he also casts a critical eye over the years and explains how he hopes to achieve a great end to a campaign, perhaps even a top 100 finish.

Across his career, patience and paying close attention to team news have helped him. Another has been backing ‘safe’ premium players as captain.

Hits have also been kept in check, with no more than seven to eight each campaign.

But these strategies have only got him a ‘good’ not ‘great’ end to a campaign.

He details how he is trialling a more aggressive approach, to steal a march on the millions of new FPL managers that have joined the game over the last decade.

This has already started with a Gameweek 4 Wildcard and he explains how this has set him up for Gameweek 5 and beyond.

Kareem also aims to use statistics more, after relying on mainly the ‘eye test’ so far.

A crucial decision is whether to back Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m), Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) or both across the next few Gameweeks. He reveals his strategy for dealing with the addition of these heavy hitters to the game this season.

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and are offering the community a unique insight into Fantasy management.

Joe’s chat with Kareem can be viewed below.

