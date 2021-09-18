25
Interview September 18

Meet the Manager – Turning a ‘good’ FPL season into a ‘great’ one

Joe meets another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager with a stellar career record.

Kareem Kahil is no stranger to a strong finish in FPL, with 11 top 100k season-ending ranks across his career.

But how can FPL’s ‘Mr Consistency’ push on and take his game to the next level?

In his chat with Joe, Kareem reveals his strategies for success in achieving a good end to a campaign. But he also casts a critical eye over the years and explains how he hopes to achieve a great end to a campaign, perhaps even a top 100 finish.

Across his career, patience and paying close attention to team news have helped him. Another has been backing ‘safe’ premium players as captain.

Hits have also been kept in check, with no more than seven to eight each campaign.

But these strategies have only got him a ‘good’ not ‘great’ end to a campaign.

He details how he is trialling a more aggressive approach, to steal a march on the millions of new FPL managers that have joined the game over the last decade.

This has already started with a Gameweek 4 Wildcard and he explains how this has set him up for Gameweek 5 and beyond.

Kareem also aims to use statistics more, after relying on mainly the ‘eye test’ so far.

A crucial decision is whether to back Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m), Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) or both across the next few Gameweeks. He reveals his strategy for dealing with the addition of these heavy hitters to the game this season.

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and are offering the community a unique insight into Fantasy management.

Joe’s chat with Kareem can be viewed below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

  1. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone else think this was an interview with OGS for a second?

    Open Controls
  2. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ayling to Livramento the likely move, if it looks that he's playing midfield regularly... will be monitoring price as always, but happier if I can leave this for deadline. No huge sale of Ayling obvious just yet.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Duffy, Williams and Livra very active on FPLstatistics.

      That could be the result of many moving to have both Ronaldo and Lukaku.

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Held off benrahma to raphinha due to injury rumours

    Raphinha scores but may still be injured

    Benny now injured too! Up sets Billy gilmour today!

    Open Controls
  4. Please Answer Me
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Ederson 4.0
    Robertson VVD Amartey Livramento Duffy
    Mane KDB Pepe Odegard 4.5
    Kane Richarlison Aubameyang

    Open Controls
    1. Nikolai Volkoff
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
    2. We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too much going against the template, and triple Arsenal attack is a big red flag

      Open Controls
  5. Knock Down Your Aerial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Whats up with Benrahma? Or is it just twitter BS?

    Open Controls
    1. CR7 is Home
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Moyes mentioned he has a knock

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Confirmed by Moyes he to a knock on the knee in the Europa.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        *took*

        Open Controls
    3. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep just a knock

      Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Moyes beat the shite out of him and is now blaming it on the Europa match.

      Open Controls
  6. TB303
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Missed the game how serious does Raph’s injury look?

    Open Controls
    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      He seemed fine. I wouldn't consider it to be serious.

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hip injury. I have shipped him. Benrahma also took a knock on his knee in the europa. I have shipped him as well.

      Obviously both could be fit GW6 but I am mot taking chance having over 12m sat on my bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Can’t tell if serious

        Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    SIUUUUUUUUUU!

    Open Controls
  8. I am
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Friend hacked team...I have Siggurdson from Everton as captain and B Menndy from Man City as vice?

    A) Yes

    B) No

    Open Controls
    1. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      good man!

      Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      That guys not your friend

      Open Controls
  9. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Jimi benching just twitter nonsense or more to it?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      just Coady switching players around on his WC. nothing to worry

      Open Controls
  10. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bruno masterclass today like last season away against west ham, yall remember ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Too many masterclasses to remember one specifically

      Open Controls

