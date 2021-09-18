Marcal the most-bought defender of Gameweek 5 ahead of Wolves v Brentford

Two of the statistically better defences of the 2021/22 Premier League season so far meet at Molineux this lunchtime.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Neither of these sides has conceded more than one goal in a single match in this embryonic campaign, with the Bees only an 89th-minute Brighton strike away from registering their third clean sheet of the season in Gameweek 4.

Both defences are among the top five clubs for fewest ‘big chances’ conceded, too.

Wolves’ defensive fortitude and favourable fixture run has no doubt contributed to the raft of recent transfers used on Marcal (£4.6m), Fantasy Premier League’s most-bought defender of Gameweek 5 – although last weekend’s two attacking returns were obviously the main catalyst for that.

Bruno Lage’s side are generally underrepresented in FPL, however, with Conor Coady (£4.5m) their most-owned asset at 7.0%.

Ivan Toney (£6.3m) remains Brentford’s most popular Fantasy asset at 13.7% but he has lost around one million owners since the beginning of the campaign, with only a solitary attacking return against Aston Villa to show for his endeavours so far.

As for the team news, it’s very uneventful: both sides are unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Mosquera, Boly, Silva, Hwang, Dendoncker

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Baptiste, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Ghoddos, Jensen, Onyeka, Zanka, Forss, Wissa, Roerslev.

READ MORE:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT