Dugout Discussion September 18

Marcal the most-bought defender of Gameweek 5 ahead of Wolves v Brentford

Two of the statistically better defences of the 2021/22 Premier League season so far meet at Molineux this lunchtime.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Neither of these sides has conceded more than one goal in a single match in this embryonic campaign, with the Bees only an 89th-minute Brighton strike away from registering their third clean sheet of the season in Gameweek 4.

Both defences are among the top five clubs for fewest ‘big chances’ conceded, too.

Wolves’ defensive fortitude and favourable fixture run has no doubt contributed to the raft of recent transfers used on Marcal (£4.6m), Fantasy Premier League’s most-bought defender of Gameweek 5 – although last weekend’s two attacking returns were obviously the main catalyst for that.

Bruno Lage’s side are generally underrepresented in FPL, however, with Conor Coady (£4.5m) their most-owned asset at 7.0%.

Ivan Toney (£6.3m) remains Brentford’s most popular Fantasy asset at 13.7% but he has lost around one million owners since the beginning of the campaign, with only a solitary attacking return against Aston Villa to show for his endeavours so far.

As for the team news, it’s very uneventful: both sides are unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Mosquera, Boly, Silva, Hwang, Dendoncker

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Baptiste, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Ghoddos, Jensen, Onyeka, Zanka, Forss, Wissa, Roerslev.

  1. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wolves are playing like an away team. So many mistakes.

    Open Controls
    1. GROBARI
      • 1 Year
      just now

      They lost first 2 games at home

      Open Controls
  2. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone else do Toney > Bamford? I guess I could have waited just one week

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I did Toney to Dennis...

      Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Adama 😮

    Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hey guys what happened with Doherty why he not playing for spurs ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Because he's been dreadful.

      Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He stinks

      Open Controls
  5. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    So how long will it be until we see the first 'Hwang On' user name pop up on here?

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I like hwang man myself

      Open Controls
  6. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Should’ve known not to trust a manager who wears a tracksuit with no baseball cap!

    Open Controls
  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    OMG Traore so close again...

    Open Controls
    1. GROBARI
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      If bad cross is close,yes it was close then

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bad cross? It was on a plate.

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      this is a new football cliche

      Open Controls
  8. Cruicky
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    said before Brentford would do alright in the Prem - Thomas Frank's style of football suits it more than the Championship. They create plenty of chances, just needed them to fall to Toney rather than Mbuemo and co.

    This Wolves performance puts in perspective how poor Watford were last week really if anything.

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Raya might be gold even against top 6 sides.

      Open Controls
  9. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Old Jimmy is there heading that in...

    Open Controls
  10. 272MK
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Urgh. Maybe I shouldve gone James than Semedo.

    How nail on is James? Who's his competitior?

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      2 mins ago

      Azpi or CHO

      Open Controls
      1. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is CHO even an option?

        Open Controls
  11. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Strangely Semedo looks more attacking after switching to 4 at back, gets inside attacking positions more while Traore pushed out wider. Similar to what shaw does.

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      just now

      Agreed. But Brentford defending so deep and well

      Open Controls
  12. lespaul
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Should Hwang owners hold?

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Hwang popular around here?

      Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nice

      Open Controls
  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Toney>Bamford going well so far

    Open Controls
  14. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Raya booking Inc.

    Open Controls
  15. Bounce
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    So many reactionary comments on here during matches.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      just now

      Oh? I hadn't noticed.

      Open Controls
  16. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    People on WC should have gone CR7/Rom/Toney up front.:)

    Open Controls
  17. Doug McCasual
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    starting to think traore is cursed

    Open Controls
  18. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    What r u guys having for lunch? I think I'll be ordering some Wagamama

    Open Controls
  19. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Where is my Raya save points?

    Open Controls
  20. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Mbeumo u legend

    Open Controls
  21. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Could be worse...

    He's transferred out Toney and gone triple Wolves in defence...

    https://twitter.com/FPL_Nutmeg/status/1439207762555199492?s=19

    Open Controls
  22. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Where's Marcals cleanie and goal?

    Open Controls
  23. GROBARI
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Trincao is so bad,how he managed to play for Barcelona

    Open Controls
  24. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Hwang lively.

    Open Controls

