Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 5

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Lukaku or Ronaldo? It’s the question that is on many Fantasy managers’ lips this week – but you can select both and be £10,000 richer come Sunday night…

We’re talking about the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 5 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Watford

Aston Villa v Everton

West Ham United v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Ourselves and FPL Nymfria have selected our own picks for Gameweek 5, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 September.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 5 PICKS

With Liverpool’s key players needing two or more returns (attacking or defensive) to beat their points targets this weekend, we instead turn to an asset from a revitalised Crystal Palace side. Conor Gallagher is second among all Fantasy players for expected goal involvement (xGI) since he made his Eagles debut in Gameweek 2 and has been involved in four of Palace’s five goals in that time.

It’s hard to pick which way the battle between two of last season’s promoted clubs will go at Carrow Road this weekend. Watford haven’t carved out a single big chance in the last three Gameweeks but they should have an easier time of it against the bottom-of-the-table Canaries and Ismaila Sarr has had eight shots and created nine chances in 2021/22 to date.

Ollie Watkins really caught the eye at Chelsea last weekend, registering six shots and nine penalty box touches against arguably the best defence in the country. He’s part of a Villa side that are getting a lot of their attacking bodies back from injury and illness and, crucially, he hasn’t so far been redeployed out wide to accommodate Danny Ings.

A rest for Mason Greenwood in midweek bodes well for a start against a West Ham side who will be juggling domestic and continental duties for the first time this season. Greenwood found the net in this corresponding fixture in 2020/21, racking up a joint-high five shots in the process.

With Romelu Lukaku needing three attacking returns to beat his points target, we’ve instead gone for Edouard Mendy as our selection from the Spurs v Chelsea clash. Clean sheets have been arriving with regularity under Thomas Tuchel but Mendy has been kept busy, picking up five save points in his last three outings. Along with a shut-out, he’ll need six stops to pass his points target of 7.5 – something he managed in both Gameweeks 3 and 4.

NYMFRIA’S GAMEWEEK 5 PICKS

Odsonne Edouard impressed against Spurs in Gameweek 4, coming on to aid an emphatic win for Crystal Palace. Liverpool have conceded in two of their last three games in all competitions and if an ever-improving Palace can build on their performance last weekend, he could get some joy going forward.

Ismaila Sarr is such an important part of the way Watford play. The Hornets started 2021/22 with a bang and have since struggled but they will see this Gameweek as an opportunity to restart their season. Sarr will be at the heart of that attacking threat and his routes to points are manifold, with the potential for both goals and assists.

Demarai Gray‘s performance on Monday evening has put him firmly on the radar of all FPL managers, if he wasn’t already. He has now registered three goals in as many matches and is in one of the best spells of form we have seen in his club career. In the continued absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it will be up to the likes of Gray to return goals for Everton at Villa Park and I can see him going close to his points target.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in both games that he has played for Manchester United on his return to the club and I can only see this continuing against West Ham this weekend. Without Michail Antonio, West Ham may struggle for the out-ball and the Red Devils should see plenty of possession with which to feed the Portuguese.

Spurs started the season well until a poor performance against Crystal Palace and this is something that they will want to bounce back from in Gameweek 5. As their talisman, Harry Kane will likely be involved in any goals that Spurs score; Romelu Lukaku’s points ceiling was too high for my tastes and these games are normally tight affairs.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

#ad 18+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT