Fantasy5 August 11

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

800 Comments
On top of the £10,000 weekly jackpot (and myriad other prizes) on offer in the free-to-play Fantasy5 game, we are delighted to announce that there’ll be £100 a month up for grabs to the top player in the dedicated Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

Mini-leagues are a new feature of Fantasy5 this season, allowing you to compete amongst friends and track each other’s predictions over time.

Fantasy5 are also giving away £1,000 across 10 randomly chosen mini-leagues, so set yours up today to be in with a chance of being picked (mini-leagues must have a minimum of five entrants to be eligible).

HOW TO JOIN THE FFSCOUT MINI-LEAGUE


The league join code is PM92QCG or you can just click here to join.

HOW TO PLAY FANTASY5

The rules are simple: enter a team by picking one player from each of the five nominated fixtures each Gameweek and, if they all exceed their ‘points target’ for that match, you’ll be taking home all – or at the very least a share – of the £10k jackpot.

There is no budget in Fantasy5 – if you wanted a team packed full of the big names, then you’re free to do so.

Naturally, the so-called “better” players will have a higher points target and Fantasy5‘s projections are a good indicator as to who is expected to perform well on any given matchday.

For example, on the opening weekend, Mohamed Salah will have to score in excess of 12.5 points in Liverpool’s clash with Norwich if the Egyptian is to help you on the way to the jackpot.

By contrast, the Canaries’ Lukas Rupp only has a points target of 4.5 to better.

Fantasy5 are the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question as well as the live score and time – as shown in the above image.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

SCORING SYSTEM

If you know anything about Fantasy Premier League, the Fantasy5 scoring system is easy.

Quite simply, it’s FPL without the bonus points.

For newcomers, players gain – and lose – points in Fantasy5 through the following outcomes:

ActionPoints scored
Playing up to 60 minutes1
Playing more than 60 minutes2
Each goal scored by a goalkeeper/defender6
Each goal scored by a midfielder5
Each goal scored by a forward4
Each assist3
Clean sheet by a goalkeeper/defender (must play 60+ mins)4
Clean sheet by a midfielder (must play 60+ mins)1
Every three shots saved by a goalkeeper1
A penalty save by a goalkeeper5
Missing a penalty-2
Every two goals conceded by a goalkeeper/defender-1
Yellow card-1
Red card-3
Scoring an own-goal-2

  1. FPL Diet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    RMT please… 352

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Tsimikas
    Salah - Bruno - Mahrez - Benrahma - ESR
    Ings - Antonio

    Steele - Ayling - Amartey - Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      A) Mahrez, Benrahma, ESR
      B) Raphinha, Greenwood, Toney

      Rest is 100% template and in my opinion the ‘optimal’ picks. So it’s really just those 3 positions where the main gains/ losses will come from

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Diet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      You have 1 mil ITB right? Cause I'm on a BB team looking like:

      Sanchez - Bachmann
      TAA - Shaw - Coufal - Tsimikas - Amartey
      Salah - Bruno - Barnes - Benrahma - ESR
      Ings - Antonio - Toney

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Diet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Good call, yes 1m in the bank

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          I believe those 2x 4.0 defenders makes the BB GW1 very good this year. Realistically I would probably take a -4 to fix ESR/Benrahma and Bachmann/Sanchez, but that's nothing compared to much it normally costs me (or how long I hold on to an expensive bench).

          Is your 1 mil to go ESR -> Raphinha straight after GW1?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Diet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            32 mins ago

            Was going to try & save it until GW3 , happy to hold ESR - think he’ll have a breakthrough season , was more for Mahrez to Son or to beef up the defence

            Open Controls
          2. Bertonian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Is it nit best to use BB for a double game week later in the season where you have prepared for it by using your wildcard.

            So you could have up to 15 players playing 2 games in a game week.

            Open Controls
  2. Tomas_brolin
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    How certain is is Tsimikas starts vs Norwich? With Milner a possibility. 75%?

    Would you double up with Trent or play Veltman instead?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      90% - I’m doubling up unless press conferences say anything different

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Nothing is really certain in gw1 other than Salah and Bruno!

      Not even Kane...

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      100% ; Milner was played LB out of desperation not choice.

      Open Controls
  3. jamesuk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Welcome any comments on my picks fellas. Wondering whether I need to get some WHam players in and perhaps Digne for Maguire... Also I don't have a strong bench (no bench at all really). What do you reckon?

    Martinez (Sanchez)
    Targett Shaw Tsimakas Maguire (Amartey)
    Gilmour Fernandes Salah Mane Grealish
    Nacho (Broja) (Obafemi)

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      It’s not for me.

      You’ll be wildcarding by GW4 100%

      Grealish I’m concerned will get eased in with minuses managed. For me you have to make too many sacrifices to fit mane in

      Open Controls
      1. jamesuk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Think you are right about wildcarding. I do fancy Liverpool early doors tough...hence Mane

        Open Controls
    2. Hattrick Harry
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      About 8 rotation risk players, try to reduce the amount

      Open Controls
      1. jamesuk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Thanks for replying. For rotation risks - Grealish, Nacho, Tsimakis...who are the other 5?

        Open Controls
    3. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      nacho and grealish are far from nailed, and there are better options than maguire at his price tag (i.e. shaw). mane could be a filthy differential against norwich though.

      Open Controls
    4. Setpiecemad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Wow . Probably the weakest team I have seen. Rather just pick a template team if you are new to the game like TAA Antonio Ings Toney etc

      Open Controls
      1. jamesuk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        lol don't hold back 🙂 care to give any advice on why its the weakest team you have seen?

        Open Controls
        1. Setpiecemad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          5 or 6 of your players are not likely to start. Far too risky for week 1

          Open Controls
  4. aapoman
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Son comes to haunt my thoughts again... Opinions on this one?

    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Son Raphinha/Buendia Benrahma
    Antonio Toney

    Foster; Veltman, Ayling, 4.5 fwd

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It’s perfectly decent.

      You prefer Son & Benrahma over Ings & Greenwood for the first few??

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        For some reason I'm just obsessed about having Son. I think he will do really good all season. I know the team could be more balanced without Son but then it would be a bit too template for my liking.

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          57 mins ago

          I’m similar but about Mahrez!! Don’t know what it is.

          I think we will all be spending a lot of transfers on the 3rd midfielder slot this season

          Open Controls
    2. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      since the page changed i'll give a briefer version of my thoughts on son again:
      given that you won't be captaining him, is it really worth having son+fodder over two mid-pricers? he faces city in the first week (3 in 11 scored domestically, 2 of them in 2020 when city were less solid), wolves away in the second week (never scored against them), is under a new defensive manager, may not have kane with him (not sure this negatively affects him much but still). long term i think he'll still be decent value but idk if i'd want to start with him.

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        Hmmm very good points! And yeah maybe having e.g. Barnes and Ings would be better.

        Open Controls
  5. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Not much love for Vardys mate - Nacho?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Rotation risk

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        ok

        Open Controls
  6. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Who to get ?
    A- Mahrez
    B- Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Mahrez

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Diet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Amartey Partey
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Anyone else a bit worried about starting Ings now after the comments about Watkins playing as a CF?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      No

      Ings hasn’t moved there to sit on the bench and only place Ings can play is upfront.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        Yeah, one would think not, but what if he gets rotated with Watkins?

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          53 mins ago

          I find it inconceivable that Watkins and Ings take it in turns to start. Both will play every game when fit

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 1 Year
            51 mins ago

            But that means Villa will have to play 4-4-2. That formation doesn't really work anymore.

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 3 Years
              49 mins ago

              Smith isn’t known for telling the truth.

              We will have to wait and see but I’ll be very surprised if Ings doesn’t start

              Open Controls
            2. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              30 mins ago

              Watkins can play wide.

              Open Controls
  8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Great goal Moreno

    Open Controls
  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Damn. It's been coming.

    Open Controls
  10. donbagino
      56 mins ago

      Barnes vs Greenwood, let's here some voives 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        Greenwood - fixtures & more proven

        Barnes is in my top 5 all time FPL trolls

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        54 mins ago

        Not much in it really

        Open Controls
    • DBossman_2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Which two from Ings, Wilson and Toney?

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Ings & Wilson

        Toney is just the best option 6.5 and below

        Open Controls
      2. aapoman
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        You got Antonio already?

        Open Controls
        1. DBossman_2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          45 mins ago

          Yh he's locked in my team. Just can't decide on the other 2

          Open Controls
      3. FPL Diet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        Ings & Wilson

        Open Controls
    • twhalliii
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Anyone considering Torres playing up front (out of position) for MCI?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        Many times ; was in my first draft . . . but i's massively risky.

        Open Controls
    • Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Chelsea's worst nightmare this pointless game.

      Open Controls

