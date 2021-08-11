£100 prize every month in Scout’s Fantasy5 mini-league

Sponsored by Fantasy5

On top of the £10,000 weekly jackpot (and myriad other prizes) on offer in the free-to-play Fantasy5 game, we are delighted to announce that there’ll be £100 a month up for grabs to the top player in the dedicated Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

Mini-leagues are a new feature of Fantasy5 this season, allowing you to compete amongst friends and track each other’s predictions over time.

Fantasy5 are also giving away £1,000 across 10 randomly chosen mini-leagues, so set yours up today to be in with a chance of being picked (mini-leagues must have a minimum of five entrants to be eligible).

HOW TO JOIN THE FFSCOUT MINI-LEAGUE



The league join code is PM92QCG or you can just click here to join.

HOW TO PLAY FANTASY5

The rules are simple: enter a team by picking one player from each of the five nominated fixtures each Gameweek and, if they all exceed their ‘points target’ for that match, you’ll be taking home all – or at the very least a share – of the £10k jackpot.

There is no budget in Fantasy5 – if you wanted a team packed full of the big names, then you’re free to do so.

Naturally, the so-called “better” players will have a higher points target and Fantasy5‘s projections are a good indicator as to who is expected to perform well on any given matchday.

For example, on the opening weekend, Mohamed Salah will have to score in excess of 12.5 points in Liverpool’s clash with Norwich if the Egyptian is to help you on the way to the jackpot.

By contrast, the Canaries’ Lukas Rupp only has a points target of 4.5 to better.

Fantasy5 are the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question as well as the live score and time – as shown in the above image.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

SCORING SYSTEM

If you know anything about Fantasy Premier League, the Fantasy5 scoring system is easy.

Quite simply, it’s FPL without the bonus points.

For newcomers, players gain – and lose – points in Fantasy5 through the following outcomes:

Action Points scored Playing up to 60 minutes 1 Playing more than 60 minutes 2 Each goal scored by a goalkeeper/defender 6 Each goal scored by a midfielder 5 Each goal scored by a forward 4 Each assist 3 Clean sheet by a goalkeeper/defender (must play 60+ mins) 4 Clean sheet by a midfielder (must play 60+ mins) 1 Every three shots saved by a goalkeeper 1 A penalty save by a goalkeeper 5 Missing a penalty -2 Every two goals conceded by a goalkeeper/defender -1 Yellow card -1 Red card -3 Scoring an own-goal -2

