Fantasy5 August 2

Back your Fantasy nous for the chance to win £10k with free-to-play game

There are a lot of Fantasy games out there at present but how many will let you enter a team for free and still offer a substantial weekly cash prize?

Fantasy5 does just that.

The easy-to-play Fantasy game uses a familiar, FPL-style scoring system and comes with the incentive of a whopping £10,000 prize every week.

Best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to get involved.

Image

Gameweek 1 is now live, so you can start picking your selections for the five matches involved: Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City v Liverpool, Newcastle United v West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City.

PRIZES

Image

As well as the £10k weekly prize, there are other incentives.

Fantasy5 will run a leaderboard over the course of 2021/22, with Champions League final tickets, £250 and a replica kit all up for grabs for the podium finishers.

Image

Premier League match tickets are the reward for the leading manager in August, with a replica kit also on offer in Gameweek 1.

Image

HOW TO PLAY

The rules are simple: enter a team by picking one player from each of the five nominated fixtures each Gameweek and, if they all exceed their ‘points target’ for that match, you’ll be taking home all – or at the very least a share – of the money.

There is no budget in Fantasy5 – if you wanted a team packed full of the big names, then you’re free to do so.

Naturally, the so-called “better” players will have a higher points target and Fantasy5‘s projections are a good indicator as to who is expected to perform well on any given matchday.

For example, on the opening weekend, Mohamed Salah will have to score in excess of 12.5 points in Liverpool’s clash with Norwich if the Egyptian is to help you on the way to the jackpot.

By contrast, the Canaries’ Lukas Rupp only has a points target of 4.5 to better.

Back your Fantasy know-how for the chance to win £10k with free-to-play game 4

Fantasy5 are the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question as well as the live score and time – as shown in the above image.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

SCORING SYSTEM

If you know anything about Fantasy Premier League, the Fantasy5 scoring system is easy.

Quite simply, it’s FPL without the bonus points.

For newcomers, players gain – and lose – points in Fantasy5 through the following outcomes:

ActionPoints scored
Playing up to 60 minutes1
Playing more than 60 minutes2
Each goal scored by a goalkeeper/defender6
Each goal scored by a midfielder5
Each goal scored by a forward4
Each assist3
Clean sheet by a goalkeeper/defender (must play 60+ mins)4
Clean sheet by a midfielder (must play 60+ mins)1
Every three shots saved by a goalkeeper1
A penalty save by a goalkeeper5
Missing a penalty-2
Every two goals conceded by a goalkeeper/defender-1
Yellow card-1
Red card-3
Scoring an own-goal-2

  1. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 13 mins ago

    Wow, silly to get a red card there in extra time when you have a bronze medal match coming up…

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 13 mins ago

      Bad top post but people who just saw the Australia Sweden game would understand

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 3 mins ago

      How dare you post about football here. This forum is for RMTs only!

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 43 mins ago

        My apologies. Anyways, here’s my team
        *lists 15 template players*

        Open Controls
  2. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    9 hours, 13 mins ago

    To start the season:

    A) Jota
    B) Greenwood

    4.5 bench defender:

    1) Ayling
    2) White

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 4 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
    2. Brosef Stalin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 54 mins ago

      I would actually go B1. White's early fixtures look awful. Not much in it with Jota and Greenwood tbf.

      Open Controls
  3. How I met your Mata
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 13 mins ago

    Rank these 3 pls

    1 Coufal
    2 Keane
    3 Regulion

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 6 mins ago

      As you are

      Open Controls
      1. Fletch69
          9 hours ago

          Agreed

          Open Controls
      2. Get up ya bum
        • 11 Years
        9 hours, 5 mins ago

        Ignoring fixtures...

        Reguilon Keane coufal

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 4 mins ago

      Who scores more first two GWs:

      A) Chilwell (CPA, ars)
      B) Cancelo (tot, NOR)

      Open Controls
      1. Get up ya bum
        • 11 Years
        9 hours, 3 mins ago

        Flip a coin. (or like me get both 😉

        Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        9 hours, 2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        9 hours, 2 mins ago

        If they both start the first two, Chilwell.

        Open Controls
      4. How I met your Mata
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 1 min ago

        If cancelo starts both B but I don't think he will so A

        Open Controls
    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      9 hours ago

      Tried a 5-man City draft. Isn't too bad at all…

      Sanchez
      Cancelo Digne Lowton
      Salah Mahrez Grealish Gundogan Buendia
      Kane Toney

      Begovic Veltman Tsimikas Perica

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 58 mins ago

        Probably needs more bench cover seeing as you can't make any transfers

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 53 mins ago

          Yeah you’re right. I’ll take money out of Digne.

          Open Controls
      2. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 52 mins ago

        whats the purpose of this?

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 47 mins ago

          If Grealish and Kane join I get 5 City in the draft.

          Open Controls
    4. Fletch69
        8 hours, 57 mins ago

        Stones had by far the best PPG of any defender last year. It sort of looks like he's going to start now, does that make him a better bet than having a double L'pool defence?

        Means I can have a better bench as well

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 hours, 56 mins ago

          He's a lot cheaper than Robertson so if the 1.5 goes a long way in improving your team and first bench option I would do it

          Open Controls
        2. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yes.

          TAA Shaw Stones Digne Reguilon anyone? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Fletch69
              8 hours, 40 mins ago

              Cheers, going TAA, Stones and Shaw to start then, with Coufal and 4.5m on the bench should he good to go

              Open Controls
        3. ritzyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 54 mins ago

          Help! The top menu bar on this site is taking up a third of my screen with some skysports/fanteam/bundesliga links - how on earth do i fix it? Making the site pretty much unuseable.

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 4 Years
            8 hours, 53 mins ago

            Same for lots of people. I hope tey have a plan to fix it.

            Open Controls
        4. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 46 mins ago

          Is Firpo worth the extra 0.5 over Ayling?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            8 hours, 44 mins ago

            I think so

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 hours, 42 mins ago

              Thanks Holmes

              Open Controls
          2. Get up ya bum
            • 11 Years
            8 hours, 42 mins ago

            Firpo probably good for a few assists but there's better value in 4.5 defenders imo

            Open Controls
          3. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 hours, 41 mins ago

            Probably but Meslier might be the best 5.0 spend on a defensive Leeds asset

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 hours, 37 mins ago

              I'd prefer 3 x Leeds outfield players- could be FPL gold

              Open Controls
        5. The Mandalorian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 45 mins ago

          Remember the Suns big exclusive about Harry Kane agreeing to join City for 160m come from a conversation Kane had with someone at his brothers wedding.

          That's cleary BS, Spurs have not agreed to anything and now Kanes gone missing 🙂

          Open Controls
        6. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 43 mins ago

          Best keeper for 5.0m?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            8 hours, 41 mins ago

            Maybe Pickford

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 hours, 41 mins ago

            Henderson or Meslier

            Open Controls
          3. Get up ya bum
            • 11 Years
            8 hours, 38 mins ago

            Messlier

            Open Controls
        7. maccarty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 35 mins ago

          Thoughts on Rodrigo?

          Open Controls
          1. Get up ya bum
            • 11 Years
            8 hours, 33 mins ago

            Underpriced. Will make a mockery of that price tag

            Open Controls
            1. maccarty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              8 hours, 27 mins ago

              very likely

              Open Controls
          2. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            8 hours, 33 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          3. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 hours, 27 mins ago

            Top of all strikers based on pts/90mins/million. A lot of value in him and I reckon him and Bamford may end up sharing more minutes this season. Wait and see for me for now.

            Open Controls
          4. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            8 hours, 27 mins ago

            Will he start? And if so will be be one of the first pulled at 45 of 60th minute if things need changing up? I’m considering him though cause not much else in that price range

            Open Controls
            1. Get up ya bum
              • 11 Years
              8 hours, 18 mins ago

              Last season was a combination of trying to adapt to Bielsa murderball fitness levels and tactics, injuries, covid and recovery. All behind him hopefully. He's world class. He's the first choice starter in the 10 role now. As well as a legit option up front.
              https://fbref.com/en/players/1fb1c435/scout/365_euro/Rodrigo-Scouting-Report

              Open Controls

