Back your Fantasy nous for the chance to win £10k with free-to-play game

Sponsored by Fantasy5

There are a lot of Fantasy games out there at present but how many will let you enter a team for free and still offer a substantial weekly cash prize?

Fantasy5 does just that.

The easy-to-play Fantasy game uses a familiar, FPL-style scoring system and comes with the incentive of a whopping £10,000 prize every week.

Best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to get involved.

Gameweek 1 is now live, so you can start picking your selections for the five matches involved: Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City v Liverpool, Newcastle United v West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City.

PRIZES

As well as the £10k weekly prize, there are other incentives.

Fantasy5 will run a leaderboard over the course of 2021/22, with Champions League final tickets, £250 and a replica kit all up for grabs for the podium finishers.

Premier League match tickets are the reward for the leading manager in August, with a replica kit also on offer in Gameweek 1.

HOW TO PLAY

The rules are simple: enter a team by picking one player from each of the five nominated fixtures each Gameweek and, if they all exceed their ‘points target’ for that match, you’ll be taking home all – or at the very least a share – of the money.

There is no budget in Fantasy5 – if you wanted a team packed full of the big names, then you’re free to do so.

Naturally, the so-called “better” players will have a higher points target and Fantasy5‘s projections are a good indicator as to who is expected to perform well on any given matchday.

For example, on the opening weekend, Mohamed Salah will have to score in excess of 12.5 points in Liverpool’s clash with Norwich if the Egyptian is to help you on the way to the jackpot.

By contrast, the Canaries’ Lukas Rupp only has a points target of 4.5 to better.

Fantasy5 are the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question as well as the live score and time – as shown in the above image.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

SCORING SYSTEM

If you know anything about Fantasy Premier League, the Fantasy5 scoring system is easy.

Quite simply, it’s FPL without the bonus points.

For newcomers, players gain – and lose – points in Fantasy5 through the following outcomes:

Action Points scored Playing up to 60 minutes 1 Playing more than 60 minutes 2 Each goal scored by a goalkeeper/defender 6 Each goal scored by a midfielder 5 Each goal scored by a forward 4 Each assist 3 Clean sheet by a goalkeeper/defender (must play 60+ mins) 4 Clean sheet by a midfielder (must play 60+ mins) 1 Every three shots saved by a goalkeeper 1 A penalty save by a goalkeeper 5 Missing a penalty -2 Every two goals conceded by a goalkeeper/defender -1 Yellow card -1 Red card -3 Scoring an own-goal -2

18+. #ad.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT