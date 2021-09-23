745
Members September 23

Three attacking FPL defenders who have caught my eye for Gameweek 6

745 Comments
Stevie of EyeTestFPL spotlights three Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders that caught his eye in Gameweek 5, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.5m)

In the game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Brendan Rodgers set up in a new 4-3-3 formation which involved playing James Maddison (£6.8m) at right wing whilst deploying a solid three-man midfield consisting of Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) and Boubakary Soumare (£4.9m).

Even though Maddison started out on the flank, Rodgers would always envision him playing more centrally and so, in this new formation, Ricardo Pereira was encouraged to push further up the pitch to provide the width.

Maddison’s central positioning was important in making sure that Leicester never ran out of passing options in midfield.

However, in the second half, as Leicester were chasing the game and needed more directness, Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) was brought on for Maddison.

After the tactical switch, Pereira almost immediately struck a chord with the new signing as Lookman would often make runs down the right channel.

Leading up to Jamie Vardy’s (£10.4m) goal, Lookman made a similar run down the channel before combining well with Pereira.

There were also glimpses of the Pereira of old when he attempted to make an inside run into the box which was unfortunately not spotted by Lookman, who instead chose to take a pop at goal himself.

Between the two full-backs, Pereira (left) was clearly given more freedom to roam forward than Ryan Bertrand (£4.9m) (right).

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 6: Tips, captains, team news and best players

745 Comments
  gart888
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Gunn Bamford White Sissoko
    1 FT, 0.4 ITB
    Roll the transfer?

    Gunn Bamford White Sissoko

    1 FT, 0.4 ITB

    Roll the transfer?

    Open Controls
    jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    Salah's Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Reckon Raphinha plays?
      Only just catching up on the Leeds news now

      Open Controls
  jonnybhoy
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wilcard team thoughts?

    Vardy to Lukaku for GW7

    Sanchez 4m
    TAA Rudiger Tomiyasu Livra Manquillo
    Salah Sarr Gray Gallagher McCarthy
    Vardy Ronaldo Antonio

    Open Controls
  FCSB
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Predicted scores:

    Watford v Newcastle
    Southampton v Wolves

    Open Controls
    Salah's Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      3-2

      2-1

      Open Controls
      FCSB
        • 5 Years
        just now

        so… Jimenez or ASM?

        Open Controls
    Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      3-1
      1-0

      Open Controls
      FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        so… Jimenez or ASM??

        Open Controls
        TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          just now

          He just predicted 0 goals for Wolves.

          Open Controls
    Lingard's Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      2-2

      2-0

      Open Controls
      TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        so… Jimenez or ASM?

        ASM right?

        Open Controls
  Salah's Sonnet
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hey guys, not had much time this week to get on here much, feel at a bit of a loss as to what to do here.

    Main issues I guess are Raphinha, and not having Antonio (swapped him to Lukaku during his suspension)

    Sanchez
    Tierney - TAA - Shaw - Livramento
    Raphinha* - Salah - Jota - Benrahma
    Lukaku - Ronaldo
    ______________________________
    Foster: Allan: Williams: Scarlett

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    A) Sell Lukaku > Antonio (but will only want Lukaku back after this GW)

    B) Raphinha > Sarr ( and pocket 0.4 ITB)

    C) Simply save FT and have 2 FT’s (to move for maybe a Chelsea defender next GW and possibly a City asset also).

    Any advice greatly appreciated here guys, would love to keep this good run going. Cheers.

    Open Controls
    Lingard's Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      definitely not A. B imo

      Open Controls
  Lingard's Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Would appreciate some thoughts on this

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Livra
    Salah Jota Raph Sarr
    CR7 Antonio Bam**

    Steele Dier Coady McArthur (1ft 0.5m itb)

    A) Bam -> Dennis (then get lukaku next week for Antonio)
    B) Bam -> ASM/Jimenez/Maupay (then get lukaku for cristiano)

    Open Controls

