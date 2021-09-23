Three attacking FPL defenders who have caught my eye for Gameweek 6

Stevie of EyeTestFPL spotlights three Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders that caught his eye in Gameweek 5, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.5m)

In the game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Brendan Rodgers set up in a new 4-3-3 formation which involved playing James Maddison (£6.8m) at right wing whilst deploying a solid three-man midfield consisting of Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) and Boubakary Soumare (£4.9m).

Even though Maddison started out on the flank, Rodgers would always envision him playing more centrally and so, in this new formation, Ricardo Pereira was encouraged to push further up the pitch to provide the width.

Maddison’s central positioning was important in making sure that Leicester never ran out of passing options in midfield.

However, in the second half, as Leicester were chasing the game and needed more directness, Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) was brought on for Maddison.

After the tactical switch, Pereira almost immediately struck a chord with the new signing as Lookman would often make runs down the right channel.

Leading up to Jamie Vardy’s (£10.4m) goal, Lookman made a similar run down the channel before combining well with Pereira.

There were also glimpses of the Pereira of old when he attempted to make an inside run into the box which was unfortunately not spotted by Lookman, who instead chose to take a pop at goal himself.

Between the two full-backs, Pereira (left) was clearly given more freedom to roam forward than Ryan Bertrand (£4.9m) (right).

