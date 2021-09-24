FPL team reveal: Who I’m replacing Ilkay Gundogan with for Gameweek 6

After five Gameweeks of the 2021/22 campaign, I’m sat with a fairly uninspiring Fantasy Premier League (FPL) rank of 633,801.

Having been positioned around 300k in Gameweek 3, it’s been a challenging couple of weeks for my team.

However, with margins fine (see below) and many FPL managers deploying chips in the opening weeks, focusing on rank at this stage of the season probably isn’t worth it.

Live totals needed for ranks, via Ragabolly’s excellent LiveFPL website

So, ahead of Gameweek 6, here is how I’m currently set-up, armed with one free transfer and £0.9m in the bank.

With a Wildcard pencilled in for Gameweek 8, any moves I make will at most be two-week plays.

That also came into my thinking last week, with an idea to use the ‘Gundogan’ spot as a rotating position that I could have some fun with, focusing on short-term punts before I Wildcard.

That didn’t exactly go to plan in Gameweek 5, as Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) and Manchester City underwhelmed, but it’s something I’m going to continue with this week, as the rest of my team looks ‘okay’, providing Raphinha (£6.5m) is fit of course.

So, with a budget of £8.2m, who is on the Watchlist?

