813
Members September 24

FPL team reveal: Who I’m replacing Ilkay Gundogan with for Gameweek 6

813 Comments
Share

After five Gameweeks of the 2021/22 campaign, I’m sat with a fairly uninspiring Fantasy Premier League (FPL) rank of 633,801.

Having been positioned around 300k in Gameweek 3, it’s been a challenging couple of weeks for my team.

However, with margins fine (see below) and many FPL managers deploying chips in the opening weeks, focusing on rank at this stage of the season probably isn’t worth it.

Live totals needed for ranks, via Ragabolly’s excellent LiveFPL website

So, ahead of Gameweek 6, here is how I’m currently set-up, armed with one free transfer and £0.9m in the bank.

With a Wildcard pencilled in for Gameweek 8, any moves I make will at most be two-week plays.

That also came into my thinking last week, with an idea to use the ‘Gundogan’ spot as a rotating position that I could have some fun with, focusing on short-term punts before I Wildcard.

That didn’t exactly go to plan in Gameweek 5, as Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) and Manchester City underwhelmed, but it’s something I’m going to continue with this week, as the rest of my team looks ‘okay’, providing Raphinha (£6.5m) is fit of course.

So, with a budget of £8.2m, who is on the Watchlist?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

813 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jimmyabs1987
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Play ASM or gray?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gray

      Open Controls
    2. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gray - it's Norwich

      Open Controls
    3. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Gray

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You on crack? Gray is a captaincy contender.

      Open Controls
    5. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gray, Simples.

      Open Controls
  2. Puntillimon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    On wc
    Would you go ASM or Jimenez?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      50 mins ago

      Jim

      Open Controls
    2. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Jimmy.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      ASM

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I changed my mind. Probably Jimmy unless you can do something significant with the savings ASM offers.

        Open Controls
    4. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Look at shots on target this season between the two

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    2 week punt before wildcard

    Toney to josh king

    Is that worth a go?

    Alternatives asm or Barnes

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      I prefer barnes. Looked sharp at EL

      Open Controls
    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I like the King punt

      Open Controls
  4. 03farmboy
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Benrahma or Sarr???

    Open Controls
    1. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Benrahma

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Ben for long term. Sarr for next 2

      Open Controls
    3. Miro
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  5. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Too early to be "chasing" but is Antonio a better captaincy shout for someone with a rather uninspiring 600k OR? Over Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      I wouldn't factor rank into the decision this early in the season, just who you think will do better. I'd go Salah personally.

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Fair enough, I'm leaning Salah too...just feel that it might be worth the 'differential' given the Leeds defence

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Double digit scores in first three games, Red followed by missing one game.
      Still ahead by 10 points on the other strikers!

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      It doesn't matter what rank you are. What matters if who you think scores more points? Antonio or Salah. It's really that simple.

      Open Controls
      1. @FPL_Scorpio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        ^ what he said

        Open Controls
  6. 1966 was a great year for E…
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Has there been any more news on Raphina since yesterday, spotted in training or anything?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Consensus from Leeds fans is he will play

      Open Controls
      1. Halftime Lemon
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Just heard Summerville may have been drafted into senior squad from u23s as possible replacement for Raph. Could just be bench cover tho

        Open Controls
  7. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Foolishy wildcarded, gtg? 1.8itb

    Guaita
    TAA/James/Alonso
    Salah(c)/Pogba/Sarr/Gray
    Ronaldo/Antonio/Armstrong
    (Foster/Liv/Duffy/Gilmour)

    Open Controls
  8. Abaddon
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Grealish to Benrahma?

    Yay or nay

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Naw

      Open Controls
      1. Abaddon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It’s naw or never?

        Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Lol no

      Open Controls
  9. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Trent • Shaw • Semedo
    Salah • Jota • Raph • Barnes • Ben
    Ronaldo • Jesus
    (Steele / Livramento / Hoever / Obafemi)

    Jesus to Antonio the obvious move? Will most likely WC GW7/8

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      You're a loyal fella still having Barnes in the squad. Either Jesus or Raph are the transfers out; would only do Raph if you plan on transferring back in soon or still have WC plans for GW 7/8

      Open Controls
  10. 2hotty
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Worth keeping Torres or is it time to shift already have Salah Jota Benrahma and Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am holding playing 9 with cracking fixtures on horizon

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      He'd be first out in your midfield. If no other problems in the squad then transfer to fodder to improve elsewhere unless you plan on using 3-5-2

      Open Controls
    3. Miro
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Keep

      Open Controls
  11. linkafu
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    A Antonio Sarr
    B Vardy Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Krafty Werks
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A all day

      Open Controls
  12. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    1 FT - 1.2m ITB and plans to WC either GW 7 or 8. Looking for best 2 week punts
    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Regulon
    Salah - Raph - Torres - Benrahma
    Ings - Ronaldo- Toney

    Foster - Veltman - Tsim - Brownhill

    A) Toney > ASM
    B) Ings > Antonio
    C) Torres + Toney > Sarr + Antonio (-4)
    D) Raph + Ings > Sarr + Antonio (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. 2hotty
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Deffo need to get Antonio i like D

      Open Controls
    2. Krafty Werks
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C for me

      Open Controls
  13. Miro
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Play Coufal or Liveramento ?

    Open Controls
    1. Krafty Werks
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Tight but just Coufal for me.

      Open Controls
  14. Krafty Werks
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Play which 2? Thanks :

    A - Rudiger (H vs Man City)
    B - Tierney (H vs Spurs)
    C - Semedo (A vs Southampton)
    D - Duffy (A vs Palace)

    Open Controls
    1. Miro
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      AB imo

      Open Controls
    2. Abaddon
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A and D

      Open Controls
  15. Nedvěd11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bench Saka or Dennis?
    Already got Sarr.

    Open Controls
    1. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Tough choice - I'd lean to playing Dennis based on opposition

      Open Controls
  16. linkafu
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    A Antonio Sarr
    B Vardy Benrahma
    C Antonio Benrahma

    Open Controls
  17. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    I'm sure it's been asked a million times this week, but who to captian?

    A) Salah (Seems a good pick, but away to a Brentford side who've been solid at the back)
    B) Ronaldo (Playing at home, seems like the obvious choice)
    C) Antonio (Away to a wide open Leeds side with several absentees in defence. Fresh off suspension which might affect his form, but could be another great differential)

    On B, but tempted to punt on C

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.