1553
Dugout Discussion September 25

Torres benched for Chelsea v City as much-captained Ronaldo leads United attack

1,553 Comments
We have the unusual situation of two Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously in the Saturday lunchtime slot.

Chelsea v Manchester City is a mouth-watering prospect at Stamford Bridge, while there is plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Aston Villa.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the chief attraction from an FPL perspective, having been captained by almost two-thirds of the top 10,000 Fantasy managers in Gameweek 6.

Above: Ownership/effective ownership stats for Gameweek 6, via LiveFPL

Ronaldo is part of an unchanged Manchester United side from the win at West Ham United last Sunday.

Edinson Cavani makes the bench after recovering from injury.

Aston Villa’s one starting XI change is enforced, with Axel Tuanzebe, who is on loan from the Red Devils, ineligible to face his parent club. Kortney Hause makes his first Premier League start of the season as Dean Smith sticks with a 3-5-2.

In west London, Thomas Tuchel makes four changes to the Chelsea team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last league outing.

Edouard Mendy returns in goal after recovering from a hip problem, while Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Timo Werner are all recalled.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz drop to the bench, while Mason Mount misses out through injury.

“Thiago [Silva] had some issues yesterday in training, otherwise he would have started.” – Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel has stuck with the same 3-5-2 system he used in the second half against Spurs, with Werner assuming Havertz’s role alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Pep Guardiola has also made four changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Southampton in Gameweek 5.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden both make their first league starts of the season, while Rodri and Aymeric Laporte have recovered from injury to also feature.

Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho are among the substitutes, with the injured Ilkay Gundogan missing out entirely.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Kante, Werner, Lukaku

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo.

Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Lingard, Dalot, Cavani, Heaton, Sancho, Matic, Van de Beek.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ings, Watkins.

Subs: Buendia, Steer, Traore, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Archer, Bogarde.

Post a Comment
  1. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Have funds to do Shaw to either

    A) Cancelo
    or
    B) Rudiger

    Already have Christensen.

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A then

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Cancelo haul!!!! Yes!!!!

    18 from 3 so far even if one is Ronny captain!

    Let's go!

    Open Controls
  3. Daniyal
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    Taa SHAW Livr Williams Marcal
    Salah JOTA TORRES Allan Traore
    Antonio Ronaldo BAMFORD

    2 FT 0.4 in bank
    Initial thoughts are
    Bamford/Shaw/Jota--> Lukaku/Christensen/Sissoko
    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Bamford should be back next week i would have thought.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniyal
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        well let's see for news on that would make things maybe easier

        Open Controls
  4. dark91
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Assist awarded to Cancelo. We feast

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      12pt mega haul!

      Open Controls
  5. Zilla
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    14 from 5, any worse?

    Open Controls
    1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      7 from 4

      Open Controls
  6. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Is there any kneejerk videos yet on You tube? 🙂

    Open Controls
  7. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/25/raphinha-and-digne-passed-fit-to-start-as-antonio-returns-from-ban/

    Open Controls
  8. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    going for wc like this
    Dias Alonso Rudi TAA (livra)
    Salah Raph 7.5 (4.5 - 4.5)
    Antonio Lukaku Bamford/DCL

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      think i prefer something like Benrahma/Gallagher price points to 7.5/4.5 in mid. Should give a better rotation/first sub most weeks

      Open Controls
  9. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Matty Cash is interesting as wingback

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Used to be a winger at Forest before moving to RB and then moving to Villa, so he should be comfortably in final third. Very happy as a Villa fan and defo considering him in a few weeks once our fixtures turn

      Open Controls
  10. Finding Timo
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Best defender for GW7?

    Open Controls
  11. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    So after today, are we any wiser whether to go forward with Ronaldo, Lukaku or both?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Go with the one who has easier fixtures imo

      Open Controls
  12. Gunneryank
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Don't mind a Ronnie blank as he's ubiquitous, so highly owned. Problem is the Salah captain threat, even as an owner.

    What is frustrating though is other players not contributing. Rudi conceding, Greenwood now a real problem. Chemistry in the United squad seems to be an emerging situation. But as a Ronnie captainer, could have been worse. Lukaku blank and a Bruno howler. But i think most Kaku owners didn't expect much vs City.

    Maybe us Antonio and Sarr owners get a little something here in the 2nd round. 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Also, well done to the Cancelo owners.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      All my rivals captained Salah of course

      Open Controls
      1. Nikolai Volkoff
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Few don't have Ronaldo

        Open Controls
      2. Gunneryank
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Well remember going to Brentford isn't going to be like wading through the likes of Norwich, etc. Even Salah will blank once in a while.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          57 mins ago

          I can guarantee you he will score

          Open Controls
          1. Gunneryank
            55 mins ago

            I mean, i wouldn't bet against it mind lol.

            Open Controls
  13. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    oh well at least i transferred shaw to rudiger before this gw)

    Open Controls
  14. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Everyone pondering all week whether to get Rudiger, James or Alonso while it turns out Hause was the defender to get this GW.

    Open Controls
  15. Naby K8a
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Sancho can't even come off the bench sskkk. Is this guy even real?

    Open Controls
  16. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I'm sorry but how is it possible to get 7 points from Shaw Rudiger Lukaku and Ronaldo (C), that ain't just bad luck

    Open Controls
    1. Nikolai Volkoff
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      It'll be 40 another week

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Not while I own

        Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Chelsea were playing City

      Utd had 1 CS all season &

      Ronaldo can’t score every single week

      You have to take some of the blame

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Lol this is brilliant

        Open Controls
  17. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Benrahama so good

    Open Controls
  18. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Raphiniaaaaaaaaaah!

    Open Controls
  19. StevenW
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    I’ve had enough of FPL, brought in Digne last week OG. This week Wildcard played, Vardy captain. It’s just shite

    Open Controls
  20. thegame983
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    ASM assist

    Open Controls
  21. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Benching Raphina wasn't the smartest but nothing new there

    Open Controls
  22. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    14 players at home this GW and only one home team winning thus far...have to laugh as was expecting a good GW due to my home players

    Open Controls

