Vardy’s goals, Tielemans’ advanced role, Sarr and Saint-Maximin return again

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 write-ups with analysis of Leicester City v Burnley and Watford v Newcastle United.

LEICESTER CITY 2-2 BURNLEY

Goals: Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) x2 | Maxwel Cornet (£6.0m)

VARDY DELIVERS AGAIN AFTER EARLY OG

The in-form Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) scored twice – as well as an own goal – against Burnley as he moved to the top of the Premier League scoring charts, level with Michail Antonio (£7.9m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.6m).

It’s now five goals, an assist and eight bonus points in six matches for the veteran striker, with his 40-point total bettered by only Salah, Antonio, Joao Cancelo (£6.1m) and Said Benrahma (£6.5m).

Time will tell whether or not it’s sustainable, but with Crystal Palace (a) up next, he does look like an appealing differential option with just 12.4% ownership.

Elsewhere, Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) was excellent in midfield, and is clearly benefitting from the introduction of Boubakary Soumare (£4.8m) in Gameweek 5, who has featured alongside Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) in the Leicester engine room.

Above: Youri Tielemans’ average position by Gameweek 2021/22

Over the last two Gameweeks, no midfielder has taken more shots (10) than Tielemans, though it is worth noting that only two have arrived in the box, with his 0.31 xG total putting a bit of a dampener on things.

However, his 1.25 xA – another league-leading total amongst midfielders – does suggest that he can provide further assists from open-play and set-pieces, with his role one to monitor moving forwards.

IHEANACHO ASSISTS AS LOOKMAN IMPRESSES

Despite starting on the bench, Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) was introduced just after the hour mark and bagged an assist, his first Premier League attacking return of the season so far.

Whether or not it will be enough to force a start in Gameweek 7 remains to be seen, but the performance of team-mate Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) does suggest that he should keep his place in the starting XI.

His decision-making did let him down at times, but he added urgency to the Foxes’ attacks and created four chances for his team-mates.

Meanwhile, on the opposite flank, Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) served up another blank despite registering six goal attempts, five shots in the box and 13 penalty area touches. It isn’t quite happening for the England winger right now, with his place in the XI possibly under threat.

PEREIRA HOOKED AT HALF-TIME

With Jonny Evans (£5.4m) missing, Leicester looked vulnerable at the back, a theme which has been apparent throughout 2021/22, with 11 goals conceded in their five matches since the opening day of the season.

As a result of those issues, Ricardo Pereira (£5.5m) was hauled off at half-time having been caught out-of-position for Maxwel Cornet’s (£6.0m) goal, with Rodgers wanting more defensive solidity.

The defence has become a major concern, which should be of interest to Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) owners, with Manchester United up against the Foxes in Gameweek 8.

“It was a little frustrating in terms of the result. We were much better going forward, we were much more creative, we created numbers of opportunities and scored two excellent goals. Burnley defended their box so well, they made some great blocks and last-ditch tackles. I’m more worried about how we defended, we can be much better in terms of our defending. Overall, we created enough and a point was deserved in the end.” – Brendan Rodgers

CORNET SCORES BUT PICKS UP INJURY

With Norwich City (h) up next, Burnley players will receive a little more attention than usual this week, especially for those planning a one-week punt before activating their Wildcard during the international break.

Chris Wood (£6.8m) thought he had scored a late injury-time winner only to see his header ruled out for offside, while summer signing Cornet followed up his midweek EFL Cup assist with an impressive volleyed goal in the first-half, though he did suffer a hamstring injury after the restart, which Sean Dyche touched on post-match:

“Maxwel, has nipped his hamstring so we’ve got to wait and see how that settles. He grew into the game I thought. First 15, he was sort of finding his way. His goal was a fine finish and he has another chance after that and he gets in some really good positions. I think he sees the game quickly and I think he’ll grow into what we do.”

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira (Castagne 45), Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare (Iheanacho 62), Lookman (Maddison 78), Barnes, Vardy

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil (Lennon 87), Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet (Gudmundsson 45+2), Vydra (Barnes 70), Wood

WATFORD 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED

Goals: Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) | Sean Longstaff (£4.5m)

Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) | Sean Longstaff (£4.5m) Assists: Joshua King (£5.5m) | Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m)

Joshua King (£5.5m) | Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m) Bonus points: Saint-Maximin x3, Sarr x2, Longstaff x1

SARR STRIKES AGAIN

Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season in Gameweek 6, as Watford came from behind to earn a point against Newcastle United.

The Senegalese winger now ranks third amongst all midfielders for FPL points with 39, ahead of an appealing trip to Leeds United in Gameweek 7.

Ismaila Sarr’s xG shot map 2021/22

In a lively encounter, the Hornets thought they had a winner in the 87th minute when Joshua King (£5.5m) slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow (£4.5m) – but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

ROSE EXCITES

Since making his first Premier League start for Watford in Gameweek 5, Danny Rose’s (£4.3m) performances haves stood out.

The 31-year-old has posted team-leading totals for final-third touches, successful take-ons and interceptions during that time, and has also taken a couple of corners.

The Hornets’ long-term fixtures aren’t that appealing, but at just £4.3m, Rose could still offer value if he emerges as a week-in, week-out starter.

In goal, Ben Foster (£4.0m) made a second consecutive start, with Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m) absent with a knee injury, though it remains to be seen whether or not he will hold onto the jersey once both are available.

CONSISTENT SAINT-MAXIMIN

Newcastle United’s winless start to the Premier League campaign continues, but there were positives at Watford.

The Magpies finished the game with 20 shots, their highest tally in 2021/22 so far, but failed to put the Hornets away. In fact, Steve Bruce’s side now rank joint-sixth amongst all Premier League sides for goal attempts this season, while their 7.48 xG is only slightly lower in ninth.

If that goal threat continues, they could offer value from Gameweeks 9 to 15 when fixtures ease.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m) has now returned in five out of six Gameweeks so far, producing two goals, three assists and seven bonus points during that time. As a result, he now ranks fourth amongst all forwards for FPL points, with 35, only trailing Michail Antonio (£7.9m), Vardy and Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m).

“You can’t dominate like we did and only be 1-0 up. The game should be over. And we nearly got punished. Watford always had some part in the game and in the last 10 minutes they caused us problems but overall, we were by far the better team. Both teams wanted to win it and we know how crucial it is to get our first win. We went all out for it. It’s disappointing we didn’t get it. We’ve got the makings of a half decent team and we’ve got to remember that. When you are up against it, you have to see it through. All I’m trying to concentrate on is the team and how I can affect a match. I’ve got to try and ignore everything else. It’s not very pleasing, I understand their frustrations but I’m not walking away.” – Steve Bruce

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia (Ngakia 67), Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Kucka (Pedro 64), Sissoko, Cleverley (Tufan 45), Sarr, Dennis (Etebo 75), King

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock (Gayle 83), Longstaff, Almiron (Murphy 79), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

