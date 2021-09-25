427
Scoreboard September 25

FPL Gameweek 6 round-up: Saturday review, injury news and the things we learned

427 Comments
Share

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) scored for the fifth occasion in six Gameweeks on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) produced a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) blank for the first time since his return to Manchester United.

Raphinha (£6.5m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m), Demarai Gray (£5.8m) and Diogo Jota (£7.7m) all delivered attacking returns on a good day for mid-price midfielders, while Michail Antonio (£7.9m) returned to scoring ways and Manchester City banked their fifth clean sheet in six league matches.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of the day’s games but in the meantime, our resurrected Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from the day’s Gameweek 6 fixtures.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, PROJECTED BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

FPL Gameweek 6 round-up: Saturday review, injuries and lessons learned 1

Raphinha (£6.5m) recovered from a hip injury to feature and score in Leeds United’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United but, after overcoming a blow to the head in the first half, was withdrawn midway through the second period – and pictured with ice on his legs on the hosts’ bench.

“He let us know that it was becoming difficult to stay on the pitch. Throughout the whole week, he was recovering from the knock he received against Newcastle. He played a great game as long as he could stay on the field.” – Marcelo Bielsa on Raphinha

Burnley goalscorer Maxwel Cornet (£6.0m) is one of three new injury worries for the Clarets.

“We lost J-Rod with a hamstring yesterday. Unfortunately, we lost Vyds to an injury. We’ve lost [Cornet] to an injury, [too]. It’s too early but I think it is his hamstring.” – Sean Dyche

Reece James (£5.6m) limped out of Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City with an ankle problem, the extent of which is still unknown.

“I don’t know about Reece [James] at the moment. He twisted his ankle and it was very painful for him. I have no other news on him at this stage but let’s see how he is in the next few days.” – Thomas Tuchel

Two other defenders in the same price rung, Manchester United’s Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Harry Maguire (£5.4m), came off with injuries in their defeat to Aston Villa.

“Sorry, I can’t give you any updates. We will have to use today and tomorrow and Monday or when we get the scans done and see how we are.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) was back on the bench for Liverpool for their clash with Brentford, who lost goalscoring centre-half Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) to a hip problem in the first half.

Rodri (£5.5m), John Stones (£5.3m), Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m), Joe Willock (£5.9m) and Jack Harrison (£5.8m) were among the previously flagged players who returned to their respective clubs’ matchday squads on Saturday.

THE THINGS WE LEARNED

FPL Gameweek 6 round-up: Saturday review, injury news and the things we learned 2
NEVER BACK AGAINST CITY’S DEFENCE

It’s five clean sheets on the spin for Manchester City, who didn’t look like conceding at all against Chelsea: the Blues have the lowest expected goals (xG) total of any side in Gameweek 6 so far.

Many of us will be considering City defenders from Gameweek 8 onwards but who would back against them shutting Liverpool out next weekend? Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded only two ‘big chances’ all season and just five shots on target – that’s eight fewer than any other side.

Following his assist at Stamford Bridge, Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) is now top among FPL defenders for points this season.

WHO IS ON PENALTIES AT UNITED?

Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) skied a stoppage-time penalty as Ronaldo watched on in Manchester United’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Naturally, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was plagued with questions on spot-kicks in his post-match press conference and didn’t give us a completely clear-cut answer on who will take them in future.

“The decision [on who will take penalties] is made before the game, yeah.

“Bruno has been excellent, he’s such a good penalty taker and today, you’d back him with your mortgage. He’ll step forward every day of the week, for the club and the team, sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.

“This is going to be the headline isn’t it? Bruno has been excellent and Cristiano is probably the one who has scored the most penalties in world football. So we’ve got great takers here.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

MID-PRICE MIDFIELDERS REMAIN EN VOGUE

Salah is well clear at the top of the FPL midfielders’ table but the chasing pack are dominated by sub-£8.0m options.

And a look at FPL’s ‘form’ table (points divided by a club’s games played over the last 30 days) shows just why the likes of Sarr and Gray are so in demand.

The trio of Everton players featured above are all now among the top ten highest-scoring midfielders of the season.

Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) have both returned in four of their six starts, while Andros Townsend (£5.4m) appears to be on penalty-taking duties in the absence of Everton’s two strikers – the winger scored from the spot in the Toffees’ 2-0 win over Norwich City.

FIVE DEFENCES TO TARGET

Five teams remain without a clean sheet this season and they all showed on Saturday why they are sides to target from an FPL perspective, conceding in their respective Gameweek 6 fixtures and allowing plenty of chances along the way.

Norwich, Watford, Newcastle, Leeds and Burnley are the clubs in question and all of those teams are in the bottom six for ‘big chances conceded’ in 2021/22.

All bar Newcastle of that quintet conceded between 1.99 and 2.17 expected goals (xG) on Saturday.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 6

Another week and another table-topping appearance from Antonio, whose expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of 1.63 was the highest in Gameweek 6 so far. The West Ham also couldn’t be bettered for shots in the box (six).

Antonio (5.41) is only narrowly behind Salah (5.43) for xGI over the course of the season, despite playing one game fewer.

The fall of Fernandes in FPL circles has been remarkable but he is not a complete busted flush, especially if – and that’s a big if – he remains on penalties. He created a remarkable 10 chances on Saturday, twice as many as any other player, and more than any other player in a single game in the last 20 months.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.7m), who has now delivered attacking returns in five of his six appearances this season, took his tally to 16 key passes with another five at Watford. He is now top among FPL forwards for chances created.

Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) certainly seems to be benefitting from playing as a sole striker and not sharing the limelight with Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.1m). He racked up more penalty box touches (14) than anyone else in Gameweek 6 and is second for that stat among forwards in the season as whole, as well as shots in the box.

Vardy is now level with Salah and Antonio for goals scored (five) in 2021/22.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

427 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Very much tempted to do Ronaldo/Semedo > Lukaku/Cancelo (-4) for exact money.

    However doubt I can legislate moving so early whilst Semedo plays NEW next whilst Cancelo plays LIV.

    It's a nice thought, but I can make up the difference by downgrading Traore next week(!)

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Disgusting, un-intentional top post.

      Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
      5 mins ago

      Yeah I’m holding off for now I think. So much could change during the week

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Assuming Bruno stays on penalties, who scores more?

      A. Ronaldo
      B. Bruno
      C. Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don't think I can call that. Vardy impressing, but Leicester as a whole haven't.

        Open Controls
  2. Milkman Bruno
    15 mins ago

    Which looks better here?

    A) Jota and Dcl to Gallagher and Lukaku -4
    Or
    B) Shaw and Coufal to Alonso and Rudiger -4

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Who comes in for Shaw if you don't do that?

      DCL is dead-weight till he's back, but if he were back (they said 2-3 weeks right?), would go for B. Either not terrible moves honestly.

      Open Controls
  3. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Not saying he will ever leave my team but TAA was pretty dire defensively and offensively today.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      He will have is off days just like any other player.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Well tbf we do judge him to a different standard.

        Open Controls
  4. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    A.J. is been outclassed.

    Usyk’s ring IQ is phenomenal

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      AJ rocking & holding on

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He’s gone!

        Open Controls
    2. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      AJ's in big trouble here

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Recovering that round

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah he's recovered well in those 3 rounds.

          Open Controls
  5. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Assuming Bruno stays on penalties, who scores more?

    A. Ronaldo
    B. Bruno
    C. Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ronaldo of course.

      Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sanchez foster
    Taa alonso marcal ayling tsimi
    Salah sarr raphinha benrahma greenwood
    Anotnio ronaldo obafemi

    Stick one more week before WC or hit

    Open Controls
  7. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bottomed!

    Which one player to bench next GW??

    A) Gray
    B) Gallagher
    C) Jota
    D) Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dennis

      Open Controls
    2. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dennis

      Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gray

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dennis

      Open Controls
    5. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      So many votes for Dennis (lee)

      Why not bench Jota vs MCI?

      Open Controls
  8. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Currently on wild card. Need help with this decision:
    A) Sarr
    B) Benrahma
    C) Gray
    D) Raphina
    Need to pick 3 to accompany Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A B and D

      Open Controls
    2. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      ABD

      Open Controls
  9. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Christensen and Rudiger worth the value over Alonso? Bit torn.

    Open Controls
    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      From an attacking point of view, Alonso hasn't really hurt us non owners, 1G 1A in 6 games?

      Open Controls
  10. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Have Digne and Shaw. Plan is to get rid, any reason to hold off given the upcoming price drops?

    Plan was James and Alonso, but is it safer to go Alonso & Rudiger now? Or maybe Alonso and Dias?

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      What if Alonso, Rudiger or Dias break their legs midweek?

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Then i've been unlucky and take a hit

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Oh sweet summer child

          Open Controls
    2. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Midweek injuries I guess

      Open Controls
    3. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cancelo, Azpilicueta

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait till Weds

      Open Controls
    5. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cancelo & Rudiger.

      Wait till Thursday atleast I would say.

      Open Controls
  11. Joey Barton and Friends
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Doubt he will stay in them though

    Open Controls
  12. noquarternt
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Even as a Ronaldo captainer,

    The end of the Man U Villa game was nothing short of hilarious.

    Quality entertainment.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      It wasn’t as a Bruno capper I can asure.

      On a positive note I thought Bruno was great in the game overall

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Captain him again vs everton he loves them

        Open Controls
    2. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looking back at that pen carefully, looks like Bruno skied in intentionally.

      Open Controls
  13. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Digne+ Torres—>Raphinha + rudiger (-4)? Good moves?

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d say so, but lots of midweek matches and training sessions.

      Open Controls
  14. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Jota owners planning to keep or sell?

    City next week and Firmino is back (he's also not called up by Brazil).

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Too many other fires at the moment!

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      See how the week goes. Wasn't originally going to sell Ronaldo (for Lukaku, yet) has Everton are Everton, but that performance was iffy. No Shaw either. Now slightly more tempted.

      Kinda wanted to keep Jota for Watford by no Bobby & Jota going on International Duty surely hints towards a Bobby start in GW8. Would go Jota > Torres for example but Torres will be with Spain too 🙂

      Open Controls
  15. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    AJ getting back into it

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rd 6

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        AJ won that one

        Open Controls
    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      AJ hurt Usyk in that round alright.

      Great fight so far.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        3-3

        Rd 7

        Open Controls
  16. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Many were saying Gray won't be able to keep up his form but he just keeps on ticking over. He is going to get even better once DCL is back IMO.

    Open Controls
  17. Jebiga
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is swhaw injured?

    Open Controls
  18. Footieboot
    2 mins ago

    Alonso was dire today. Chilwell will surely start to grab minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yup - id expect Chilwell to start eating into Alonso’s minutes very shortly

      Probably Alonso-Juve/Chilwell-Southampton

      Open Controls
    2. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Rudiger or Mendy.

      Open Controls
  19. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    A) Sarr and Williams
    Or
    B) Gray and Duffy
    0.2 short of Sarr and Duffy unfortunately.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.