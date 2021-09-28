191
Champions League September 28

The best players to own and captain for UEFA Champions League Fantasy Matchday 2

191 Comments
Share

The second round of UEFA Champions League games of 2021/22 is here and there are some massive ties lying ahead. Here’s a run-through of what you need to know for your UCL Fantasy ahead of Matchday Two.

There are some incredible prizes on offer in this free-to-play Fantasy game even for late entrants, from Champions League final tickets to Playstation 5s and replica shirts.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below. 

And don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (pin code: 33TKWHOD07), where there will be additional prizes on offer.

How to play UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football 2021/22 – a beginner’s guide

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

TEAMS TO BACK

AJAX

A total of 22 goals in their last four games highlights the sort of devastating attacking form this Ajax side are in. They face a Besiktas side riddled with injuries across the pitch which should give assets like MD1 hero Sebastian Haller (8.5m), Antony (7m) and Noussair Mazraoui (4.5m) a great opportunity to score big yet again.

RB LEIPZIG

Three goals against Manchester City was far better than anyone expected Jesse Marsch’s side to get in MD1 and they’re fresh from a 6-0 weekend win over Hertha Berlin. They’ve reverted to the 4-2-2-2 Marsch was famous for at RB Salzburg and it has paid dividends, especially for Christopher Nkunku (7.5m), Nordi Mukiele (7m) and Emil Forsberg (5m).

REAL MADRID

Top of La Liga with a goal difference of +21, Ancelotti’s Real side have quality across the pitch. They face Moldovan minnows Sheriff and are led by a resurgent Karim Benzema (10m), who has 15 goal contributions in just seven games. Although Sheriff got a MD1 win against a poor Shakhtar Donetsk side, Real should have far too much quality for them to repeat their earlier heroics.

ATALANTA

Whatever their domestic form is, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta side always seem to turn up in the UCL. They battled to a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan at the weekend and now face a Young Boys side who beat Manchester United on MD1 but aren’t even top of their domestic league. The win over United was far more due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s failings than Young Boys’ own brilliance and Atalanta should put them back in their place.

ZENIT ST PETERSBURG

Zenit impressed against Chelsea in MD1 and were inches away from securing a draw against the European champions. They face a Malmo side who were one of the poorest on MD1 and Zenit should be able to take advantage of that. Veteran striker Artem Dzyuba (8m) nearly scored on MD1, has re-secured his spot in their starting line-up, is on penalties and has three goals in his last two games.

BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern have won eight games in a row under Julian Nagelsmann and have 22 goals in their last five in all competitions. They’re a far superior side to a Dynamo Kyiv team which lost 3-0 to Shakhtar in midweek’s Ukrainian Cup final. Robert Lewandowski (11.5m), Thomas Müller (9.5m), Joshua Kimmich (6.5m) and co will likely continue their great form and run riot in Munich.

CHELSEA

Although they lost to Manchester City at the weekend, this Chelsea side is still one of the best teams in the world and far superior to the Juventus side they’re playing. This game looks great for their defence, as Juventus are missing some key attacking pieces and Thomas Tuchel’s side have kept four clean sheets in six Premier League games.

BIG TEAMS TO AVOID

BARCELONA

It’s sad to see a side like Barcelona in this state, but they’re in complete disarray. Their weekend win over 17th placed Levante was their first in three games, after draws with La Liga minnows Cadiz and a very poor Granada side. Benfica are a solid side and may well have enough to overpower Ronald Koeman’s pedestrian team.

MANCHESTER UNITED

After losing their last UCL game and a weekend defeat to Aston Villa, Ole’s United now face a Villarreal side who beat them in May’s Europa League Final. Something isn’t working for the Red Devils at the moment and they’re best avoided until they have broken through this rough patch.

JUVENTUS

The Old Lady are tenth in Serie A and likely to be missing both Paulo Dybala (9m) and Alvaro Morata (9.5m) up front. They host the European Champions in Turin and can only be expected to come out second best.

PSG & MANCHESTER CITY

These are both top sides in great form. Whilst they are likely to play out a great game on Tuesday evening, it’s incredibly hard to predict and probably best left alone in UCL Fantasy terms.

CAPTAINCY

TUESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER

Captain Sensible: Karim Benzema

Eight goals and seven assists in seven La Liga games shows what sort of form the talismanic Frenchman is in under Carlo Ancelotti. Real are flying in La Liga and should sweep aside Sheriff Tiraspol, with Benzema set to star.

Captain Differential (under 10% owned): Sebastian Haller

Haller has nine goals in five games for club and country and Ajax have 22 goals in their last four games. A player in great form playing for a club in great form with an easy fixture. Haller is a great value captaincy option.

WEDNESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER

Captain Sensible: Robert Lewandowski

Lewy got a brace in MD1 and Bayern have been quality under Nagelsmann. The visit of Dynamo Kyiv presents a great opportunity for the Polish striker to add to his MD1 brace and get back on the scoresheet after failing to score for the first time in 19 club games against Greuther Fürth on Friday.

Captain Differential (under 10% owned): Artem Dzyuba

Dzyuba has form and fixture here, with three goals in his last two games. He faces a poor Malmo side and could score big as Zenit’s attacking talisman.

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL

Five differential picks to give your squad an edge over your competitors.

  • Raphael Guerreiro (6m) – 3% – An attacking defender who’s been in great form recently for Marco Rose’s side, Guerreiro will be even more important to a Dortmund side likely missing both Marco Reus (8m) and Erling Haaland (11m). Sporting Lisbon were poor on MD1 and Guerreiro is well placed to take advantage of that on MD2.
  • Antony (7m) – 3% – Three assists in MD1, playing for an attacking side in great form, with a great fixture. For his price, Antony is a brilliant MD2 option.
  • Edin Dzeko (7.5m) – 1% – Dzeko has four goals in his last three league games for Inter and is outperforming the more expensive Lautaro Martinez (10.5m). A proven goalscorer in good form against poor opposition in a Shakhtar Donetsk side which were turned over by Sheriff Tiraspol on MD1.
  • Karim Adeyemi (7m) – 1% – Adeyemi won three penalties against Sevilla and has much easier MD2 opposition in a Lille side struggling for form. The German starlet has seven goals in nine Austrian Bundesliga games for Salzburg.
  • Ruslan Malinovskyi (7.5) – 0% – The Ukrainian midfielder scored against Inter Milan at the weekend and has a great fixture against Young Boys Bern. He’s on most set-pieces for Atalanta and will be involved in whatever they do against the Swiss minnows.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

191 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    So after most people thought CR7 would be on penalties and were wrong, how confident are we that Lukaku is on pens, and why?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Apparently he was never going to be on penalties with Jorginho around

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Not to dispute this, but do you have any links to good sources that confirm it? It seems like a lot of people still believe the opposite.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          No source really, few were having that discussion in morning.

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      The evidence points to Bruno on pens.

      Does the hoo ha make it less likely to swith it around in fact?

      Open Controls
    3. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Im not convinced Lukaku is on pens, guess we will have to wait and see.

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      I thought the opposite - Jorginho is Chelsea’s penalty taker, and possession is 9/10’s of the law

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        You were right on Bruno being the taker over CR7, I remember that. Well done!

        Open Controls
  2. Il Capitano
    37 mins ago

    Will move Haaland + AWB to Lewa + Mazraoui if we don't get any further updates to give me this team (0 ITB):

    Adan Bounou
    Azpi Hakimi Mazraoui Roussillon Kimmich
    F. Torres Muisala Casemiro Jorginho Alvarez
    Lewandowski Ronaldo Lukaku

    Should I be considering LL this week? Some rotation doubt with Torres + Musiala and I have no clear C1 pick.

    Open Controls
    1. Harry the Hack
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      If you aren't captaining Benny this gw you are in for a hard time

      Open Controls
  3. Zen Arcade
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    What's the difference between a price and a "price point"?

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’d interpret it as price being an exact figure eg Salah 12.5m, whereas price point is more of a range eg Jota price point of 7-8m

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      6.3 is a price, 6 or 6.5 is a price point.

      Doesnt make sense but it is considered for easily switching between players around that price.

      Open Controls
    3. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Price is the current price of something, price point would be the price someone would be happy to pay.

      Open Controls
  4. Zen Arcade
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    I saw a lorry with "DCL Haulage" on the front yesterday. I guess he can earn more as a much sought after HGV driver than he can as a footballer now.

    Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Tuchel says Kante has covid, and James isn't too bad but that it's about pain management for him. Hard to know when he'll be back but sounds like a better prognosis than what Ben Dinnery said

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wonder if he played with Covid on Saturday...

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Do you have a link re James? Haven’t seen anything other than Dinnery

      Open Controls
    3. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://link.chelseafc.com/1WUW/5070425f
      Here's a link from The 5th Stand, Chelsea FC's official app: Tuchel rules four out of Juventus trip

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Natedog, thoughts on our last conversation where you said Ben Dinnery wouldn't of posted that James is out for 28-113 days if it wasn't right?

      I'd stated that I was sceptical he could make an accurate diagnosis from watching it on TV & without physically assessing the player or any confirmation from the cub / player what the actual injury was our the grade / severity.

      Open Controls
  6. apprehensivepipe4
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    ON WC RMT

    Ramsdale Foster

    TAA Alonso Rudiger Cancelo Livramento

    Salah Grealish Raphinha ESR Douglas Luiz

    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    .2 ITB

    Open Controls
  7. clarkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Mendy
    TAA Rudiger Cancelo
    Salah Raphinha Sarr Benhrama
    Lukaku Antonio Pukki

    Foster White Liv Luiz
    2m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Knock Down Your Aerial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not Pukki

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Done Shaw to Rudi, Green out for a hit or GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA/Rudi/Ayling
    Salah/Greenwood/Benrahma/Raph/Sarr
    Ronaldo(c)/Antonio

    Steele/Duffy/Tsim/Scarlet

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      just now

      GTG. Wouldn't take a hit.

      Open Controls
  9. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    I was all for WCing in general 8 but I’m super tempted with this team now.

    It all depends on the Raphinha injury situation. If he’s good to go then o will play the WC and if not then I will hold as he may miss gw 8 as well due to internationals.

    Ramsdale - Foster
    TAA - Alonso - Rudiger - Laporte - Livramento
    Salah - Son - Raphinha - ESR - Brownhill
    Lukaku - Jimenez - Armstrong

    Will have a Burnley striker vs Norwich this he in place of Armstrong and then switch next week. Amazing fixtures for this team.

    Thoughts? I’m so so tempted now.

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      No Antonio no Ronaldo

      No thanks

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ronaldo a no go with those fixtures and I feel his ceiling is pretty low compared to other premiums

        Antonio has dodgy fixtures ahead. The dream run of fixtures is over now

        Open Controls
        1. Harry the Hack
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          I think the one thing you can't say about Ronaldo is he has a low ceiling

          Open Controls
        2. Stupendous
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Rubbish but your opinion regardless

          Open Controls
        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I agree that going no Ronaldo is a valid strat.

          But I think saying he has a low ceiling is a bit absurd. It's Ronaldo. He can get a hat-trick out of nothing.

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Antonio is probably the best value player in FPL this season.

      I don't care what fixtures he has, he stays until he gets injured or his form and stats go off a cliff, the latter of which looks unlikely given West Ham's strong team.

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        This,him and Salah are the only ones in my wc draft staying atm

        Open Controls
  10. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Marcal+Bam+CR7
    To
    Rudi+Antonio+Luk
    For a hit?

    Open Controls
  11. Back of the Garnett
    22 mins ago

    Couple of WC drafts leading me to the same core team of...

    Ramsdale - Foster
    Cancelo - Rudiger - Livra - XX - XX
    Salah - Raphinha - XX - XX - XX
    Lukaku - Antonio - XX

    Which options to fill those blanks...
    A) TAA, Alonso - Sarr, ESR, Luiz - ASM
    B) Alonso, White - Grealish, Sarr, ESR - ASM
    C) Alonso, Walker - Saka, Sarr, Luiz - Bamford/DCL
    D) Walker, White - Grealish, Saka, Kovacic - ASM

    Interesting options and can see pro's and con's to all... please discuss

    Open Controls
  12. ZakyJ
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Whats your WC situation? are you holding it?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm dead-ending this week and WC next week.

      Open Controls
      1. teneighty
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here.

        Open Controls
    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      got rid last week, feels good

      Open Controls
    4. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Holding until I need to use it.

      Open Controls
    5. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes. Likely to use next week

      Open Controls
    6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Used it in 4

      Open Controls
  13. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is it worth to do Shaw->Alonso/Rudiger for a hit?(no subs).

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is Shaw definitely out? What is your bench?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No.James*Tsimikas*Obafemi*

        Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Wouldn't do it for a hit because Shaw might play. If Shaw is confirmed out and you have 0 off the bench then I'd take a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
  14. Professional07
    13 mins ago

    Pope
    Mee Rud Alonso Cancelo
    Bruno Rap Saar
    Lukaku Vardy Wood

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      FH?

      Open Controls
      1. Professional07
        10 mins ago

        Yes
        Any changes?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Monitor Raph. What's your bench?

          Open Controls
          1. Professional07
            7 mins ago

            All 4.5
            ITB 1.5

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Why 1.5 ITB on FH?

              Open Controls
              1. Professional07
                just now

                Where should I invest?

                Open Controls
  15. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best move here ? 0.1 itb and 1 ft

    A. Shaw>Laporte
    B. Ronaldo>Lukaku(C)
    C. save a ft into international break

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Rudiger Alonso
    Salah Sarr Benrahma
    Antonio Jimenez Ronaldo(C)

    steele townsend gilmour livramento

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Is Shaw fit to play?

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Archer
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        pushing to play UCL, so prem he should be fine

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hold maybe. 2 FTs should help. And Ronaldo vs Everton is not that bad.

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            cheers

            Open Controls
  16. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Save FT? Have 0.5 ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Marcal White
    Salah Raph Gallagher
    Lukaku Ronaldo Antonio

    Steele Gilmour Livra Mendy

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Save. Team looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. Professional07
        2 mins ago

        Nice
        Save FT

        Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      save ft

      Open Controls
  17. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    A bit wild that there's still no clear "best" keeper this season. IIRC, Martinez had started pulling away by this point last season. Pros and cons for everyone this time. But, to be fair, they've been reasonably predictable with fixtures and expected team performances. Just no clear favourites with that sweet spot of combined save points and clean sheets, except if you go up to Mendy/Ederson and forget the spot

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Had hopes for Henderson. Now thinking Ramsdale might be the best bet.

      Open Controls
  18. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Guys probably asked many times, but would like to ask anyway. Those who are going with 2 biggies and who has cr7 and salah. Would you go for kaku this gw? Am one of them and will keep cr7.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Team posted above.

      Open Controls
  19. Spin The Wheel
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Update on Shaw:

    Solskjaer: "Luke has been in today, so I'll give him a chance to be involved tomorrow..."

    https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-united-injuries-shaw-maguire-21699433

    Open Controls
    1. Knock Down Your Aerial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Decent. Hold price Luke!

      Open Controls
  20. GW6 Mini-League Leaders
    RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    GW6 Mini-League Leaders:
    This is a report on the leaders of various Fantasy Football Scout FPL mini-leagues and community competitions after Gameweek 6.

    ** FFSCOUT OPEN FPL LEAGUE

    Ryan Quinn leads for a third week in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league ( https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/68048/standings/c, league code gsnskx) and is now 17th overall.
    It is back in the top five Best Leagues in FPL, based on the average scores of the top five managers in each league. It is now in fourth place, with youtube.com/letstalkfpl second and FPL Blackbox fifth. Our current top five are Ryan Quinn, Dirty Dave, Hashim Salim, JT Venter and Havard Arholm, all of whom are in the overall top 57.

    ** FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

    Ryan also leads for a second week in the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/361/standings/c), which is also open to all. The league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in, but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

    ** LAST MAN STANDING

    See http://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/24/the-last-man-standing-competition-2021-2022/ for details of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c, league code 6dcode).
    The highest scorer in Gameweek 6 was Tim Pitcher with 87 after captaining Salah and getting double digit returns from Sa, Saka and Cancelo. Tim finished 9,382nd in 2017/18 and is currently 1,187th overall.
    The safety score was 37, with 153 teams to be removed and 2,385 going through to Gameweek 7. It will remain open till Gameweek 22, but new entrants must pass all the previous safety scores (Home - torresmagiclms.simplesite.com) to qualify.

    ** HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

    The tables for MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues have now been updated to include the results from Gameweeks 5 and 6, but unfortunately it has not proved possible to fix the problem of some teams not receiving their deserved promotions from last season’s League 9 to this season’s League 8.
    The Head-to-Head Leagues option in the drop-down menu under the Community tab at the top of the FFS Home Page explains how to find your League and Division as well as your fixtures and results for each Gameweek. It also contains each Division’s Total Points and Match Scores for the current Gameweek, and the Total Points table can also be seen at the bottom of the right-hand column on the FFS Home Page. These tables should all be updated every night of theGameweek.
    Dylan Penhallurick still leads League 1 and now has 16 points.
    Filip Suchta in League 3 Division 1 has a maximum 18 points after six straight wins, and so do three managers in League 4, six in League 5, 15 in League 6, 27 in League 7, 62 in League 8 and 83 in League 9.

    ** STRIKERS KEEPERS, LOSERS WEEPERS

    This FFS Community team tournament organised by Boris Bodega and Greyhead will kick off in Gameweek 7. Community article Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Season Preview lists all the teams and assesses their prospects.

    ** TOPS AND VETS

    Dirty Dave played his Free Hit in Gameweek 6 and leads for a third week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/1378/standings/c, league code kgmryk). He had already played his Bench Boost in Gameweek 1 and his First Wildcard in Gameweek 4, and has now risen to 23rd overall.

    Paul Stow leads for a fourth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/1386/standings/c, league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, and is back in the top thousand in 699th position.

    Paul has also regained the lead in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/10031/standings/c, league code 01ef8y), a lead that he previously held after Gameweeks 2 and 3.

    Julian Hancock leads for a second week in Jed Alexander’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/194472/standings/c, league code pztxjt) and is now 8,611th overall.

    2009/10 FPL champion Jon Reeson (Westfield Irons) leads for a sixth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/2594/standings/c).

    Ray Freeman is the new leader in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/39527/standings/c, league code 1zpaad) and has risen to 3,984th overall. He came 19th last season and has also had three other top thousand finishes and two more in the top 10k. He is 64th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

    Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/25315/standings/c, league code hz9bz2) and is now 4,562nd overall.

    ** MODS, CONS AND FAMILY

    Mark Reynolds (MIR) leads for a third week in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/366/standings/c).

    And finally, Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) leads the FFS Family mini-league (fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/342/standings/c) for a sixth week, and has shot up to 64th overall.

    Open Controls
  21. Knock Down Your Aerial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Shaw has a chance against Villareal, I’m happy to hold until the Friday pressers for final update.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Is he worth keeping anyway?

      Open Controls
  22. Frank Koscielny
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Potential WC team for GW8

    Sanchez (Foster)
    Cancelo, Rudiger, Coady (Veltman, Livramento)
    Salah, Jota, Benhrama, Raphinha (Brownhill)
    Lukaku, Vardy, Jimenez

    Too top heavy?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not at all. Sure about Jota?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.