Members October 1

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 7 preview and latest team plans

Friday night finds Mark Sutherns back alongside Andy for another members-only chat to ease us into Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7. You can find this latest video over on our YouTube channel.

This week’s episode begins with Mark stepping aside to allow Andy to enjoy the glory of a huge green arrow from Gameweek 6, as a 69-point return put him inside the top 200k.

From then on, the pair embark on their preview of Saturday and Sunday’s fare as they discuss the recent rash of defensive injuries, the lure of the Wildcard and – once again – the appeal of the Chelsea and Manchester City rearguards.

As usual, they also review their own line-ups, with Andy enjoying a purple patch and the luxury of rolling two transfers over the break, while Mark is rather pessimistically bracing himself for another red arrow.

  1. Mo Salah No Mane
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    YNWA!

    Open Controls
    1. Life_Ban
      1 min ago

      Read this too quickly as YAWN

      Mark would not be pleased!

      Open Controls
      1. Mo Salah No Mane
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Lol good 1

        Open Controls
  2. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who is more essential.

    A. Antonio
    B. Taa (when fit)

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      just now

      This season's TAA is untouchable when fit imo

      Open Controls
  3. tbos83
    19 mins ago

    GTG? Have made transfers..

    Sanchez
    Shaw Christensen White
    Salah ESR Benny Gray
    Lukaku (c) Ronaldo Antonio

    Steele Kovacic Digne Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Life_Ban
      1 min ago

      Digne gonna punish you

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        just now

        I figure he will prob get subbed in for Shaw anyway

        Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Burnley's last home PL win: 27/01/2021

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      So it's due!

      Open Controls
  5. Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    How likely do you think it is that Alonso, Shaw and Coufal all miss out this weekend?

    As long as one of them plays I can afford to punt on Alonso this week rather than Rudiger...

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Shaw is the squad for tomorrow so you should be fine

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Don't do it mate, Rudiger is the best pick from Chelsea def. I'm almost certain that Chilwell will start over Alonso. Chilwell has rest coming up while Alonso has international duty

      Open Controls
  6. Dr Dream
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Going with Lukaku (c).... I have a feeling it may turn out to be the one and only time. Not been impressed with him so far really, we’ll see.

    Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hi......2fts and 1.5mitb....wildcarding tomorrow.

    A...ayling and jota to rudiger and raphinha

    B......taa jota king to rudiger luiz lukaku (c) - 4

    B means I have both Ron and Rom this week for their decent home games. Think lukaku best captain option....

    Sanchez
    Shaw white livra (taa ayling)
    Salah greenwood jota benrahma (gilmour)
    Ronaldo (c) Antonio king

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  8. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pick one for a Wc draft

    A Ronaldo + Saka + Semedo
    B Son + Jimi + Dias

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. DeltaKilo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B but Cancelo

      Open Controls
  9. ZeBestee
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is bringing in Rud for James for a hit worth it?

    Brandon Williams is the cover for James.

    Open Controls
    1. chriscosta
      • 10 Years
      just now

      not for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes if you don't plan to double up on Che def

      Open Controls
  10. KirkhamWesham
    16 mins ago

    Who is best pick to play? Veltman or Manquillo?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Velt

      Open Controls
      1. KirkhamWesham
        just now

        Cheers, guys.

        Open Controls
  11. GCM0803
    15 mins ago

    Alonso or rudiger?

    Open Controls
    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rudiger if you want to play safe or Alonso for a bigger ceiling but rotation risk. Choice is yours 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. KirkhamWesham
      2 mins ago

      Rudiger.

      Open Controls
    3. MountainBeach
      • 9 Years
      just now

      rudiger

      Open Controls
  12. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sanchez home to Arsenal or Foster away to Leeds?

    Feel like Sanchez has more CS potential, whereas Foster will probably get a point more due to saves.

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Sanchez

      Open Controls
  13. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    On Wildcard A or B
    Thanks

    A Zaha
    B Sarr

    A ESR
    B Doucoure

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Neither and neither

      Open Controls
    2. DeltaKilo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      BA

      Open Controls
  14. Prawnsandwich
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    According to Ben Dinnery in his latest vid, theres "no doubt in his mind that Alonso starts, as Chilwell doesnt have enough minutes, doesnt look sharp and Alonsos been Chelsea's shining light "

    Anyone familiar with Dinnerys record on these things?

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      If he is not friend of Tuchel I dont trust him,I do think Alonso starts but I could be wrong. Tuchel may want Ben crosses to get better conection with Lukaku.maybe even Tuchel hasnt decided yet 100 pct

      Open Controls
    2. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He’s got a pretty good track record. I’m like 90% aligned to his thoughts and generally for the most part, pretty accurate

      Open Controls
  15. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Who should i get?
    Azpi Alonso or City def?
    Full defence atm (not including bench)
    Marcal - Duffy - Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. MountainBeach
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm leaning towards 1 CFC and 1 City.

      Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m leaning towards 2 Chelsea and Duffy/Livramento rotation, nothing but a sea of green

      Open Controls
  16. DeltaKilo
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hey lads and lasses

    on WC and have 2.1 ITB

    Ramsdale
    Rudiger Cancelo Alonso
    Sarr Raphinha Salah Benramha
    Lukaku Antonio Jimi

    Foster Coady Longstaff Liva

    Should I upgrade somewhere? Azpi in or Semedo maybe?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Fly Emirates
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Depends how much you want Trent when he's fit

      Open Controls
  17. Brehmeren
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to start this gw: Livra or Williams

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Livra

      Open Controls
  18. AdamJ91
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ayling & Torres > Rudiger & Raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. DeltaKilo
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep and double yes if its for free

      Open Controls
      1. AdamJ91
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It is for free 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      looks good

      Open Controls
    3. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Excellent moves

      Open Controls
  19. emyoueffsee
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Defence consists of White, Shaw, Trent, Ayling and Tsimikas. I have 1ft and 1.2m itb. Thinking of doing Ayling to Rudiger as have exact funds. Good choice or should I consider other options. Would still have to sweat on Shaw but don't think it's worth a -4 to remove him.

    Sanchez
    Shaw Rudiger White
    Benrahma Salah Sarr Raphinha Grealish
    Antonio Ronaldo

    Steele Tsimikas TAA Obafemi

    Not decided on captain yet but prob be Ronaldo or Antonio. GTG?

    Open Controls
  20. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    After being hacked and not wanting s -200 this week, here is my FH team...

    Sa
    Azpi / Alonso / Cresswell
    Raphina / Benny / Bruno / Gallagher
    Ronaldo / Wood / Lukaku

    Fodder bench.

    Bruno a differential in my ML

    Open Controls
    1. EffPeeEll
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Number 1 in the world hacked and deleted.

      must be gutted lol

      Open Controls
      1. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Whoever did it to me has initiated an email change ( I wasn't emailed about this!) Luckily I managed to cancel it.

        Open Controls
  21. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Capt.
    Ronaldo raphinha vardy

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 6 Years
      just now

      CR7

      Open Controls
  22. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Sanchez (Steele)
    Rudiger Shaw* White (Livramento) (Amartey)
    Salah Jota Sarr Greenwood (Brownhill)
    Ronaldo Antonio Toney

    1ft, 3.0 itb

    Wildcarding GW 8.

    a. Jota/Greenwood > Son
    b. Amartey > Chelsea/City defender
    c. Something else

    Open Controls
  23. F4L
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can't believe Dallas got 171 points last season, was that a record high for a starting 4.5mil defender?

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dont know,but Martinez as GK also 4.5 ,manage to get 186,and he wasnt oop

      Open Controls
  24. YEAH PITCH!
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is holding TAA?

    Open Controls
  25. KirkhamWesham
    4 mins ago

    Am I gtg? (WC next week.)

    Sanchez
    Rudiger Veltman Christensen
    Sarr Salah Benrahma Raphinha
    Dennis Antonio Ronaldo(C)

    Steele Jota Manquillo TAA

    Open Controls
  26. EffPeeEll
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Is Bielsa running Raphina into the ground.

    Poor fecker is carrying a hip injury yet being asked to step up each week.

    guy is gonna break soon shirley?

    Open Controls
    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Feels like it doesn’t it

      Open Controls
  27. Dusty Donut
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are people expecting Alonso to be benched this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hoping yes, expecting no

      Open Controls
    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nope,we are not sure that he starts 100 pct

      Open Controls
  28. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jota out for -4?

    Back up is Brownhill

    Open Controls
  29. Manani
    • 9 Years
    just now

    if Jota/TAA dont play, I will have to play Livermento.

    Worth a FT to transfer either out?

    Open Controls

