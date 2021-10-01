Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 7 preview and latest team plans

Friday night finds Mark Sutherns back alongside Andy for another members-only chat to ease us into Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7. You can find this latest video over on our YouTube channel.

The video is an exclusive for Premium Members – and there’ll be plenty more to come in 2021/22.

Mark is recording – just for subscribers – every week throughout the upcoming campaign, so sign up via this link in order to see them.

This week’s episode begins with Mark stepping aside to allow Andy to enjoy the glory of a huge green arrow from Gameweek 6, as a 69-point return put him inside the top 200k.

From then on, the pair embark on their preview of Saturday and Sunday’s fare as they discuss the recent rash of defensive injuries, the lure of the Wildcard and – once again – the appeal of the Chelsea and Manchester City rearguards.

As usual, they also review their own line-ups, with Andy enjoying a purple patch and the luxury of rolling two transfers over the break, while Mark is rather pessimistically bracing himself for another red arrow.

Subscribers can view the embedded video below:

