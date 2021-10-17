444
Scout Notes October 17

Is it time to sell Antonio and Benrahma in FPL?

We start our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 write-ups with analysis of Everton v West Ham United.

For a shorter summary of all of Saturday’s action, click here.

EVERTON 0-1 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goals: Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m)
  • Bonus (projected): Ogbonna x3, Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) x2, Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) x1, Ben Johnson (£3.9m) x1

ANTONIO AND BENRAHMA BLANK

After Michail Antonio (£8.1m) and Said Benrahma (£6.6m) failed to deliver an attacking return for their second and third consecutive matches respectively, is it perhaps time to sell the West Ham duo?

Antonio is currently the most-selected forward in FPL, and is also the second highest-scoring player in his position, averaging 7.1 points per match.

However, at Goodison Park on Sunday, the 31-year-old picked up a needless early yellow card for simulation and looked off the pace in front of goal, despite registering three shots in the box.

There is also a demanding UEFA Europa League campaign to navigate, plus a particularly testing forthcoming Premier League schedule (see below). In fact, between Gameweeks 9 and 15, the Hammers’ sit second-bottom of our season ticker for fixture difficulty.

With the likes of Callum Wilson (£7.3m) now back on the FPL radar following his goal in Gameweek 8, plus Ivan Toney (£6.4m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) embarking on kinder runs of fixtures, there is an argument to move on.

Despite that, and as highlighted by Neale in his recent ‘Is Michail Antonio a fixture-proof pick in FPL?’ article, he does have a decent record against the traditional Premier League elite, while his next opponents – Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa – haven’t exactly been watertight at the back in recent matches. 

That does suggest that selling right now probably isn’t a priority, but his performances moving forward should of course be monitored closely.

As for Benrahma, it’s now just one goal in the last six Gameweeks, and during that time he has been outperformed by team-mate Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), both in terms of FPL points and the underlying numbers.

Said Benrahma (left) v Jarrod Bowen (right) Gameweeks 3 to 8 

With Raphinha (£6.6m) available at the same price, plus cheaper options like Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) emerging, moving Benrahma on certainly looks like a viable option right now.

Elsewhere, Tomas Soucek (£5.9m) had a goal disallowed for offside, while Angelo Ogbonna’s (£5.0m) headed winner from a Bowen corner again highlighted how effective David Moyes’ side have been from dead-ball situations since his appointment.

EVERTON STRUGGLE IN THE FINAL-THIRD

In a game low on quality, Everton lost their first home match of the season after three consecutive wins, with the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and Richarlison (£7.4m) felt up front.

With limited attacking options in reserve, their return can’t come soon enough for the Toffees’, who have now scored just three goals in their last four matches, and worryingly, have registered just nine shots on target and 3.95 non-penalty expected goals (xG) during that time.

In the battle of the budget midfielders, Demarai Gray (£5.8m) put in a couple of teasing balls into the box that Calvert-Lewin would surely have taken advantage of had he been fit, while Andros Townsend (£5.6m) failed to register a single effort on goal, but did whip in 11 crosses, five of which were successful. 

Next up for Everton is a home match against Watford, before their fixtures toughen significantly after, with back-to-back games against Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h), Manchester City (a), Brentford (a), Liverpool (h) and Arsenal (h) right up until Gameweek 15.

INJURY LATEST

Vladimir Coufal (£4.9m) failed to recover from the groin injury that kept him out of international duty, and was replaced by Ben Johnson (£3.9m) in West Ham’s starting XI at right-back.

Prior to the match, Moyes said:

“He’s just had an injury which he picked up in the Cup game against Manchester United, and he’s never really been right since then. He played against Leeds after it, but is just not quite right.” 

As for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, Rafa Benitez revealed in his post-match interview that the Brazilian was the closer of the two to making a comeback. 

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi (Gordon 79), Gray, Rondon

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek (Dawson 79), Rice, Bowen (Yarmolenko 90+4), Benrahma (Lanzini 87), Fornals, Antonio

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

  1. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 56 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Azpilicueta, Cancelo
    Salah, Foden, Raphinha, Mbeumo
    Antonio, Lukaku(c), Toney

    Foster, Livramento, Brownhill, Duffy

    0.7 itb

    Early thoughts for next gw.

    A Foden > Mount (triple up for the next three)
    B Roll transfer

    Also considering playing Livramento. But who do you drop for him?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 54 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. demob
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 35 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
  2. Lethargio Alcantara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 52 mins ago

    Ronaldo and McArthur to Toney and Son for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 48 mins ago

      Yes!

      Open Controls
    2. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 38 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 36 mins ago

      Yeah that’s how you improve a team in fairness

      If you can wait, do so - but moves look right

      Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 51 mins ago

    Does Ronaldo (LIV) -> Vardy (bre), for a hit make sense?

    Sanchez ¦ Steele
    Rudiger Digne Azpilicueta
    Salah Raphinha Gray Gallagher Mbeumo
    Ronaldo Lukaku
    ¦ White Dier Dennis

    Will have 2.3 ITB after this move.

    Open Controls
    1. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 49 mins ago

      I'm lookin to ship out Ronaldo asap. I will defo not lose any value because of this fraud.

      Open Controls
    2. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 44 mins ago

      Not for a hit

      Open Controls
  4. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 49 mins ago

    Simple question..difficult answer: Alonso or Chilwell for Norwich game?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 49 mins ago

      Chilwell.

      Open Controls
    2. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 47 mins ago

      does it have to be one out of these two or do you consider choosing a nailed Chelsea option? I'd go for Rudiger personally.

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 34 mins ago

        Rudiger injured...so not a nailed option

        Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 44 mins ago

      At this moment - impossible to say for sure but probably Chilwell

      If alonso starts Malmö that probably means Chilwell starts Norwich

      And Vice-Versa

      But then there’s also still the possibility that he subs whoever starts before 60 minutes vs Norwich too

      And always the possibility that Norwich Nick a single jammy goal too

      Open Controls
  5. sovietrockettes
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 48 mins ago

    hmmm.....1.3 ITB for ESR>Raphinha, yet I might be priced out if I don't make that move tonight. Funny enough, this was also the consideration for the disastrous James v Rudiger as James was 0.1 cheaper...........do I go ahead and make the move?

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 44 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 40 mins ago

      None of the price predictors have Raph up or ESR down for me.

      Open Controls
  6. Werner Bros
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 43 mins ago

    Am I reading right that Leicester don't have a midweek Europa game before next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. demob
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 41 mins ago

      no you're reading rong. they play Spartak moscow away on weds PM

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bros
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 39 mins ago

        Ahh I see, I was only looking at Thursday for the Europa games.

        Trying to decide whether I should wait or make the following moves tonight...

        Greenwood ASM > Mbuemo Vardy

        I only have 0.1 to spare so if both rise then I'm priced out. Vardy looking pretty certain to rise but unsure on Mbuemo

        Open Controls
        1. shorey143
            1 day, 31 mins ago

            Doubt mbuemo would rise?

            Open Controls
            1. Werner Bros
              • 6 Years
              23 hours, 28 mins ago

              he's at 98.8 on fpl stats atm

              Open Controls
        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 22 mins ago

          at Spartak?

          Open Controls
    2. Bam Saka Laca
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 42 mins ago

      Gtg lads?
      FT gone. Keeping Rom and Ron

      Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo Livramento
      Salah Mbeumo Townsend Gallagher
      CR7 RL9 Antonio

      Steele Jansson Sissoko Williams

      Open Controls
      1. demob
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 40 mins ago

        Team looks decent considering forwards. if Kane is back amongst the goals surely better shout than "GOAT" ronaldo. looks more like a donkey from here

        Open Controls
        1. Bam Saka Laca
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 30 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 38 mins ago

        RL9

        Open Controls
    3. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 34 mins ago

      Would you do this for free?

      CR7 Gallagher to Toney Son

      Cheers lads

      Open Controls
      1. shorey143
          1 day, 33 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 24 mins ago

        Just out of interest folks, is there anything drastic to address with this lot please?

        Kaspar Ward
        TAA Cancelo Walker Tierney (Livra)
        Mo Jota Raph Gray (Benrahma)
        Lu(k)aku Antonio (Dennis)

        1FT, 0.0ITB
        Still have WC intact; feels like I should be doing something with it soon, but the above team stacks up well for next GW.
        One more daft question - is it mad to bench TAA (mun) in favour of Livra (BUR)? or play 5ATB and bench someone else?
        Many thanks

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 19 mins ago

          I would maybe even roll a transfer with that team.

          I wouldn't bench TAA, but for context, I did bench him for his 24 pointer v Leicester on boxing day. Never again.

          Open Controls
          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 14 mins ago

            Thanks for the reply. Plenty of time to ponder the starting 11, but rolling the transfer is sensible.

            Open Controls
      3. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 22 mins ago

        Last 24 hours:

        Chilwell - 61k transfers in.
        Alonso - 65k transfers out.

        Alonso 18 pointer coming against Norwich.

        Open Controls
      4. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        23 hours, 37 mins ago

        ?Should be till Friday for any Rudiger news ya think?

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          23 hours, 33 mins ago

          Might hear something before the UCL game.

          Open Controls
      5. Werner Bros
        • 6 Years
        23 hours, 31 mins ago

        Have to decide now or might be priced out tonight. Pick one

        A: Vardy Mbuemo
        B: Son Hwang

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          23 hours, 29 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          23 hours, 24 mins ago

          Yeah A.

          Open Controls
        3. Werner Bros
          • 6 Years
          23 hours, 23 mins ago

          Thanks guys appreciate it. Just hope Vardy is rested midweek now

          Open Controls
      6. RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 hours, 23 mins ago

        Do we think Adam Armstrong will start the next game for Southampton?

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          23 hours, 15 mins ago

          No idea. I like Broja - at 5.0 could be the steal some folks were hoping Hwang might be.
          Burnley, Watford, Villa, Norwich is a delish run of fixtures.

          Open Controls
        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          23 hours, 15 mins ago

          who knows! the fact they won without him doesn't bode well
          i'm probably holding but super frustrating

          Open Controls
        3. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          23 hours, 11 mins ago

          no unless Broja is injured.

          Open Controls
      7. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 hours, 42 mins ago

        Rondon and Iwobi ... these are not professional football players. They make Lukaku look like EPL quality.

        Towsend and Gray can only do so much with Rondon and Iwobi being about 1/2 a decent player combined.

        Open Controls
      8. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Despite his blanking run, how has Lukaku looked recently? Got lucky picking Vardy over him weeks ago. But thinking Ronaldo > Lukaku this week.

        Open Controls

