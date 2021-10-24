1589
Scout Notes October 24

Vardy and Mbeumo injury latest as Tielemans keeps up fine FPL form

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 Scout Notes with analysis of Brentford v Leicester City.

BRENTFORD 1-2 LEICESTER CITY

  • Goals: Mathias Jorgensen (£4.5m) | Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), James Maddison (£6.7m)
  • Assists: Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) | Patson Daka (£7.1m)
  • Bonus: Tielemans x3, Jensen x2, Maddison x1, Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) x1

WHY WAS VARDY SUBSTITUTED AT HALF-TIME?

Vardy injury latest as Tielemans keeps up fine FPL form 1

FPL’s joint-top scoring forward, Jamie Vardy (£10.8m), was substituted after 45 minutes in Gameweek 9.

Following the match, Brendan Rodgers revealed that the veteran striker had felt something in his knee during the warm-up, and was taken off after his manager felt he wasn’t moving right in the first-half.

“He felt something in the warm-up, something in his knee but he felt OK to give it a go.

You could see he wasn’t as dynamic or moving like he normally would be, so there was no point risking it further if he’s sore. So, we gave him a breather and brought Patson on.

We will have a look at that tomorrow (Monday).” – Brendan Rodgers

His replacement – Patson Daka (£7.1m) – followed up his Gameweek 8 goal and subsequent four against Spartak Moscow with an assist. When on the pitch, he generally delivers, and if we were to see a period on the side-lines for Vardy, Daka would surely see huge Fantasy interest ahead of Arsenal (h) and Leeds United (a).

CONSISTENT TIELEMANS

Today’s match also saw a wonderful strike by Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), who has now produced two goals and two assists in his last five appearances. Regardless of the system – Leicester have used a 4-3-3, 4-4-2 and 3-5-2 in recent weeks – the Belgium midfielder is thriving, and after collecting maximum bonus, now sits joint-fifth amongst all midfielders for FPL points.

Statistically, amongst all sub-£7.0m midfielders, he ranks sixth for expected goal involvement (xGI), which is partly down to how many of his shots are coming from outside of the box. However, his creative numbers remain excellent.

Youri Tielemans xG shot map 2021/22

Sub £7.0m midfielders ranked by xGI 2021/22

Elsewhere, James Maddison (£6.7m) opened his 2021/22 account after a swift counter-attack, which Rodgers touched on after the game:

“He’s returning to the level, he’s been competitive when he hasn’t got the ball and that keeps the tempo. He showed some real moments of quality.

(The goal) will be really important for him. His job is to create and score goals. When you don’t have that, you do lose confident. We have been analysing his game, and what’s important for him to be at this level. 

You can see in his last few performances, he’s gradually got better. I’m delighted for him.”

MBEUMO INJURY NEWS

As for Brentford, it was another encouraging display by Thomas Frank’s troops on Sunday, who dominated for large periods and narrowly won the xG battle.

Up until Tielemans struck, they were comfortably the better team, with Ivan Toney (£6.5m) having a goal controversially ruled out for offside and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) missing a good chance early on. However, the latter looked off the pace and was eventually hooked just before the hour mark. Frank later explained that the withdrawal of the ‘out of position’ midfielder was enforced.

“Bryan Mbeumo and Ethan Pinnock will be out for [the EFL Cup on] Wednesday. Hopefully, they are available for Saturday, it is too early to say yet.

“Bryan is a minor hamstring issue. It is not a big one because that would rule him out for the next couple of weeks. We took him off as it was the early stages so, hopefully, he can be available for Saturday.” – Thomas Frank

Despite today’s setback, the Bees’ are about to embark on an appealing run, as they rank top of our season ticker for ease of fixture between Gameweeks 10 and 16:

Toney and Mbeumo (if fit) are the standout attacking options, but the defence shouldn’t be overlooked. In fact, only Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea have a lower non-penalty xGC total so far this season:

“We deserved three points. We battered them for the first 45 minutes, there were only one team in the game.

I’m proud of the performance and the boys, and although we weren’t as dominant after half-time, and the only thing I can blame us for is the second goal. 

We have to do better in terms of recovery and getting back in, but if we can replicate this game again and again, we’d win it seven times out of 10.” – Thomas Frank

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock (Ajer 45), Canos, Onyeka (Ghoddos 77), Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo (Forss 57)

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu (Vestergaard 68), Pereira, Tielemans, Soumare, Castagne, Maddison (Perez 78), Vardy (Daka 45), Iheanacho

  1. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Any FPL drinking game ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Every red arrow drink a slab.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        And if you're celebrating a greenie, drink a slab.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Gray arrow, slab?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            Slab.

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 day, 14 hours ago

              Nice

              Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Every time your attacker almost scores (but doesn't) + Every goal against your defender

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Yes?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Slab

          Open Controls
          1. The Son-dance Kid
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 14 hours ago

            Maguire's head?

            Open Controls
    3. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Take a shot every time a player you were considering but didnt transfer in scores/assists.

      Open Controls
    4. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      Pretend to be a Man Utd fan for 90mins.

      Don't stop drinking until the final whistle.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Pretend to be Havertz and drink s slab for every goal you don't score.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 14 hours ago

          😆

          Open Controls
    5. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 14 hours ago

      1 shot every time Foo Fighter posts

      Open Controls
  2. Mozumbus
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      A. Greenwood + Coufal > Douglas Luiz + TAA
      B. Greenwood + Rudigar > Mbeumo + TAA (have Azpi)
      C. Raphinha + Rudiger > Douglas Luiz + TAA

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        A. Wouldn't sell Digger.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Anyone considering Tielemans as a possible Raph replacement?

        Never owned him before. Or would going to the likes of ESR be a better option (Arsenal though!)

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Yes, I’m considering him for Townsend.

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Considering but I'm probably going to take a punt on Trossard instead

          Open Controls
        3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          "Arsenal though" is on exactly the same number of points as the much glorified Manchester United. ESR is on 40 points vs Tielemans' 47. A price difference of 1.0 will tilt me towards ESR.

          Open Controls
      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Hey gang. 1 FT and 1.8m in the bank.
        McCarthy
        TAA Azpi Cancelo Livra
        Salah Townsend Foden
        Hwang Vardy Antonio

        Steele Raph ESR White

        I’ll wait until Friday for the press conferences, but would you save transfer here or make a move?

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          I would save

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Yep, save

          Open Controls
        3. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Raph > slab

          Open Controls
        4. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 14 hours ago

          Thanks all

          Open Controls
      4. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Waiting for Liverpool, Chelsea and City to finish off their EFL fixtures then make a decison to go 3 of each for GW10.

        Already on double each.

        Will activate bench boost to hopefully cover the hits.

        Risk involved could kill my rank but hauls unlimited. Sets me up beautifully for upcoming fixtures as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Yikes. Good luck.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            Russian roulette...

            Open Controls
        2. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 14 hours ago

          If all FPL teams are beautiful where do ugly GameWeeks scores come from? 😉

          Open Controls
      5. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Is there a Leeds presser today?

        Open Controls
      6. TeddiPonza
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Current team - 2m in bank and 1FT

        Sanches
        TAA Cancelo Rudiger Livramento White
        Sarr Salah Greenwood Raphinha! Benrahma
        Vardy! Antonio Scarlett

        Best option?

        A. Wildcard
        B. Greenwood to Mount/Foden/Havertz
        C. Raphinha to Mount/Foden/Havertz
        D. Both B and C for a hit
        E. Something else

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Definitely B unless ole gets fired. Will be a wait and see for vardy and Raph news

          Open Controls
      7. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Should I captain Salah or Antonio next GW?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Tick tock...

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Good one

          Open Controls
      8. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Seeing Moyes finally resume parking the bus has brought Cresswell back on my radar. He'd been ticking along with attacking returns, but clean sheets were scarce until Moyes remembered how to defend in GW8

        Or maybe Coufal to Johnson was the key, via injury?

        Ah well. I won't even go there until GW16+, so that's a lot of scouting time

        Open Controls
      9. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        1.7 ITB, No Chelsea at all here. Best and safest route here Mendy to avoid rotation?

        Can do Sanchez to Mendy for free.

        FSanchez
        TAA Livra Dias
        Grealish Salah Raph* Gray
        Kane Antonio Hwang

        Foster White Bissouma Duffy

        Will wait for news in Raph but can take a hit anyway if he's out.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Sanchez is 10 pts behind Mendy. Don't you think that extra 1.5 could be better spent in the outfield?

          Get a Chelsea defender like Chillwell, Rudiger etc.

          Open Controls
          1. Van der Faart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            Only concern about Chelsea defence is rotation. Rudiger probably the least likely to be rotated?

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              1 day, 15 hours ago

              That is who I got.

              Open Controls
        2. Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Keep Sanchez IMO. White to Chilwell?

          Open Controls
      10. bigdip
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        1ft & 3.1mn itb
        Foster
        Azpi- Rudiger- Dias - Cancelo - Livramento
        Raphinha - Salah - ESR
        Jimenez - Vardy - Antonio
        _______________________________
        Ramsdale: ESR: Sarr: Brownhill

        A) Sarr to Foden/Mount
        B) Raphinha to Foden/Mount
        C) Sarr & Raphinha to Foden & Mount (-4 hit)

        Any other suggestions welcome

        Open Controls
        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          I'd wait for news on Raphinha first but a few of those moves look like your chasing last weeks points.

          Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Don't like any. Wait for pressers.

          Open Controls
        3. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Raphinha to Mount if Raphinha is out for the next 2

          Open Controls
      11. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        This season has really punished me for taking hits….

        Gameweek 5:

        Toney —> Bamford (-4) ahead of their amazing run of fixtures. Toney proceeds to get 17 points in the following two games and Bamford gets injured.

        Gameweek 9:

        Jota —> Havertz (-4). Havertz gets NO returns from a 7-0 thrashing and Jota gets his first double point haul of the season.

        Other hits this season have never ended points positive. Even got lukaku in for a hit who proceeded to get injured…

        This game is painful sometimes. Any support or advice appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Pick your hits wisely.

          Open Controls
          1. Riders of Yohan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            Do you not think these hits were wise?!

            Toney had 1 assist and 0 goals in the opening 4. Bamford had a golden run of fixtures.

            Jota was predicted not to start whereas havertz was an out of position midfielder starting up front against a terrible Norwich side. Hopefully he plays for the next three as was always a short term punt

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              1 day, 15 hours ago

              Havertz is out of form and not nailed.

              Wrong punt.

              Open Controls
              1. Van der Faart
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 day, 14 hours ago

                This, plus he's never really done anything in FPL to warrant the bandwagon.

                Open Controls
        2. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Toney>Bamford for a hit wasn’t a great decision…..I did it for free same week and regret it deeply

          Open Controls
        3. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Its a game of luck, for the most part. Treat it as such and you'll enjoy it more.

          Open Controls
        4. 1966
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 13 hours ago

          Sometimes you just have to accept there's a bit of luck involved. Most experts had Jota benched so Havertz wasn't a bad call at all.

          I bought James who didn't play and then got injured, I sold him and he comes back with 14 points. Sold James for Rudiger and Rudiger then got injured playing for Germany. I sold Toney to get Lukaku for a hit, he then got 4 blanks in a row before getting injured and Toney gets a goal and assist the next game. I then swap Lukaku for Vardy for a minus 4 and Vardy got injured in the warm up. Loads of more injuries this season but that's fpl, take the rough with the smooth and remember, it's just a game 🙂

          Open Controls
        5. Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          Wise words all, appreciate it

          Open Controls
      12. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Just saw the Ronaldo kick!!! What on EARTH!? First he wins POTM then he doesn't get a red for this? It's literally what the point of VAR is. There's no way they didn't see this. Did they call the ref to look at it? They must have surely?

        Open Controls
        1. Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          He’s lucky he hit the ball

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            So is Curtis Jones!

            Open Controls
        2. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 15 hours ago

          Looked worse than it was at first. Replay's showed he clearly kicked the ball, but it was agressive and deserved a yellow imo.

          Open Controls
          1. BigRedDog
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 15 hours ago

            No I mean the kick after that? How on earth are people missing this

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              1 day, 15 hours ago

              He kicked the ball, not Jones

              Open Controls
            2. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              1 day, 14 hours ago

              Quite clear from this replay

              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZyBM2NGNr0

              Open Controls
      13. TeddiPonza
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        Sarr should keep his place, even though Watford scored 4 goals after he was subbed off right - as Dennis is suspended?

        Open Controls
      14. Ostrich Baby
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 15 hours ago

        How's this for a wildcard team? Improvements?

        Ederson Foster
        TAA Rudiger Chilwell Livramento Dier
        Salah Jota Bernado Foden Mount
        Antonio Toney Broja

        Open Controls
      15. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 14 hours ago

        Do we still need a captain poll?

        Open Controls
      16. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 14 hours ago

        Ole must be gone by the weekend

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 14 hours ago

          Please no, its far too funny

          Open Controls
      17. DLLM
          1 day, 14 hours ago

          Getting rid of Benrahma.

          A) Son
          Or
          B) Foden and upgrade defender (double up on city or chelsea)

          Open Controls
        • Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 14 hours ago

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/25/is-callum-wilson-the-best-fpl-forward-under-8-0m/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24297085

          Open Controls
        • DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 14 hours ago

          Could Jota now be a good option........weighing up Jota v Mount.......

          Open Controls
          1. BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 day, 14 hours ago

            Jota will be a must-have when Salah and Mane go off to the African Nations Cup

            Open Controls
          2. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 14 hours ago

            He was a good option before. Super unlucky. People got pissed and sold

            Open Controls
          3. McSlu
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 13 hours ago

            Rotation risk deluxe. Mane will not be rested every week, and Klopp clearly prefers Firmino

            Open Controls
        • Finding Timo
            1 day, 14 hours ago

            Hi GTG WC team?
            Mendy - carson
            TAA - cancello - livra - manquilo-chilly
            Mount-salah-foden-brownhill-esr
            Hwang - Antonio- Vardy

            Open Controls
          • Kingduffer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            109 points - with no Chelsea defenders. I've gone from 2,183,589 to 662,617 in 3 weeks Wildcarded last week. And no transfers this week.

            Open Controls
          • Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 day, 5 hours ago

            -4

            Chillwell and Foden IN
            Azpi and Benhrama OUT

            0.1 left so worried about the unpredictable price changes of late?

            Open Controls
          • Finding Timo
              16 hours, 15 mins ago

              Hi a or b (subject to Vardy fitness)?
              A) Mendy - carson
              TAA - cancello - livra - manquilo-chilly
              Mount-salah-foden-brownhill-esr
              Hwang - Antonio- Vardy
              B) Mendy - foster
              TAA - cancello - livra - manquilo-chilly
              Mount-salah-foden-tielmans -esr
              Hwang - Antonio- Jesus

              Open Controls
            • Finding Timo
                15 hours, 21 mins ago

                Hi best midfielder up to 6.7m? Tielmans and mbeumo seem popular but any others? Cheers

                Open Controls

