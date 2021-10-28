136
October 28

Who I think are the best Brentford players in FPL for Gameweek 10 onwards

136 Comments
After a high-variance, polarising week for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, we must now look ahead to Gameweek 10 and the new challenges it brings.

There are plenty of opportunities to make up ground lost in Gameweek 9 and I would like to talk about a team that have impressed me to no end this season: Brentford.

The Bees sit 12th in the Premier League table with 12 points, which is about what you would expect from a ‘good’ promoted side. However, the underlying numbers have not just been good, they’ve been great.

Before that, I would like to provide some context by mentioning that they were second bottom of the Season Ticker from Gameweeks 1-9.

However, let’s look ahead now to the next nine weeks:

Brentford sit right at the very top of the Scout ticker for the next nine Gameweeks. Gameweek 10 is a great entry point too, as the below image shows that their next three opponents, Burnley, Norwich and Newcastle. are in the bottom three for non-penalty expected goals conceded (xGC) this season.

Let’s have a look at Brentford’s attacking numbers over the last four Gameweeks. For context, they have played Liverpool, West Ham, Chelsea and Leicester over the aforementioned period. All four of these teams finished in the top six last season:

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    The 2 transfers I have in mind are Azpi to Chilwell and Saka/Raphinha/Brownhill to Foden

    What are people's thoughts on losing Raphinha this GW before the Norwich game for Foden and upgrading 5th mid in Brownhill to Foden? I would need to downgrade Vardy for funds later regardless to fit in both Son and Foden.

    1FT 4.1ITB
    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Livramento Azpi*
    Salah Saka Raphinha*
    Antonio Toney Vardy
    Foster Mbeumo* Duffy Brownhill

    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep Raph this week imo

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I did both last night otherwise I'd have been priced out, but the price rise never came. I expect both to rise tonight though.

      If money isnt an issue hopefully you'd find out news today or tomorrow but cant see Raph being 100%

    3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would do Brownhill > Foden

    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Keep Raphinha unless he's out long-term, and wait for news on Azpi but I'd say the same for him. I think moving between Chelsea defs will often end in disaster

  2. cheese XL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Save transfer? Bench order correct?

    Foster
    TAA James Cancelo Dias
    Salah Foden Raphinha
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Ramsdale ESR Livra Brownhill
    1ft, 1.3itb

    Cheers

    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good..Ramsdale over Foster imo

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Save very nice team

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Help needed please

    A Armstrong to hwang for free
    B Armstrong and semedo to hwang and chillwell for a hit
    C Armstrong and semedo to boja and cancelo for a hit
    D Semedo to Laporte to free and keep Armstrong

    My defense is taa James semedo livra white

    Thank you 🙂

    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B, get Chilwell

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers 🙂

  4. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Lots of Azpi to Chilwell moves. Is Azpi definitely out or a doubt?

  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    just now

    0FT, 1.5ITB.

    GTG? Plan is Sarr -> Mount next week.

    Sanchez
    TAA Livramento Rudiger
    Salah Jota Foden Sarr
    Jimenez Antonio Vardy

    Steele White* Brownhill Amartey

  6. Life is a Fantasy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Livra
    Sa(l)ah - Havertz - Raph - Benny - Raph
    Antonio - Kane

    4.0 - Shaw* - Coady - 4.5

    1FT 0.1ITB. Any thoughts here? Was thinking Shaw>Brentford Def, but not sure with Raya out, might just roll the FT for next week. I'm going to want Son in for Havertz in the near future. Thanks all.

