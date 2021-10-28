Who I think are the best Brentford players in FPL for Gameweek 10 onwards

After a high-variance, polarising week for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, we must now look ahead to Gameweek 10 and the new challenges it brings.

There are plenty of opportunities to make up ground lost in Gameweek 9 and I would like to talk about a team that have impressed me to no end this season: Brentford.

The Bees sit 12th in the Premier League table with 12 points, which is about what you would expect from a ‘good’ promoted side. However, the underlying numbers have not just been good, they’ve been great.

Before that, I would like to provide some context by mentioning that they were second bottom of the Season Ticker from Gameweeks 1-9.

However, let’s look ahead now to the next nine weeks:

Brentford sit right at the very top of the Scout ticker for the next nine Gameweeks. Gameweek 10 is a great entry point too, as the below image shows that their next three opponents, Burnley, Norwich and Newcastle. are in the bottom three for non-penalty expected goals conceded (xGC) this season.

Let’s have a look at Brentford’s attacking numbers over the last four Gameweeks. For context, they have played Liverpool, West Ham, Chelsea and Leicester over the aforementioned period. All four of these teams finished in the top six last season:

