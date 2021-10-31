847
Dugout Discussion October 31

Ings absent and Bailey starts as Smith reverts to back four system

847 Comments
Share

Sunday’s Premier League action continues in Birmingham as Aston Villa host West Ham United.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes four changes from Gameweek 9, with Kortney Hause (£4.4m), Marvelous Nakamba (£4.5m), Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) and Leon Bailey (£6.4m) coming in for Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) and Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m), who drop to the bench, plus Douglas Luiz (£4.6m) and Danny Ings (£7.8m), both of whom are missing from the matchday squad.

As a result, it looks like a 4-3-3 system for Villa, with Bailey and Emiliano Buendia (£6.3m) flanking Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) up front.

Meanwhile, David Moyes names an unchanged XI from their Gameweek 9 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, J Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Mings, Tuanzebe, Young, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Davis, A Ramsey

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Dawson, Noble, Diop, Masuaku

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

847 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KnightSlayer
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would you downgrade a third on the Bench forward to non playing forward to get a second 4.5 playing goalkeeper

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. GE
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes and no
      I would downgrade a third on the bench, but not to get a second goalkeeper

      Open Controls
  2. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    How many teams will advance from the 8th division to the 7th division in H2H-leagues?

    Open Controls
  3. MikeS
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Cancelo-james-chilly-taa
    Mount-salah-foden-ESR
    Hwang-vardy
    (Benny-dier-scarlett-steele)

    2mn itb.. any moves worth it?

    Open Controls
  4. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    How was Raph today?

    Another case of having to be happy with a return but could have been much more?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Rubbish

      Open Controls
      1. CrouchDown
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Really? Getting rid?

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yep I got rid already for ESR

          Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Looked rusty first half but was a bit better in the 2nd half

      Open Controls
    3. Meechoo115
      23 mins ago

      Problem is Leeds look awful without bamford

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Bamford is crap too

        Open Controls
    4. Dammit_182
      just now

      Yea, I feel Raphinia to ESR is the Twitter transfer of the week.

      Open Controls
  5. AzzaroMax99
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Antonio to Toney is a no-brainer? King is tempting but tough fixtures in the next few weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      His ownership will remain high so risk involved in that move

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yup but he is out of form obviously. Fixtures are not promising either.

        Open Controls
        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          He isn't. He should have had 2 assists today.

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          He scored last week

          Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hwang is better imo

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Forgot about him. Good option!

        Open Controls
    3. GE
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      What have Toney done?

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Will play vs Nor xD

        Open Controls
    4. Dammit_182
      just now

      Toney is a troll.

      Open Controls
  6. The Head-Ake
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    2FT and 1.1 ITB. Please help, haven't paid attention for a while and now my rank is around 2.6 million. Looking to bounce back asap 🙂

    Sanchez
    Duffy Livramento Cancelo Christensen
    Salah Raph Havertz Greenwood*
    Ronaldo Vardy

    Foster Gilmour Tsimikas Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Get greenwood out

      Open Controls
      1. The Head-Ake
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        What would you suggest? I'm thinking Mount or Foden but not sure

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Foden

          Open Controls
        2. MikeS
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yep.. either is an improvement.. hopefully mount is back next game

          Open Controls
        3. MikeS
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Or go both for havertz and greenwood..

          Open Controls
    2. The Head-Ake
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Just one change? What about other FT? I'm playing WC the week after

      Open Controls
  7. Leew35
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    4-1 and no attacking points for cress, Benrami and antonio wtf lol

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      beny got an assist.

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yer benny got assist

        Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who is everyone getting for Antonio?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Get rid

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Benching next week, have 15 good playing options now and his fixtures get better towards Xmas so want to keep

      Open Controls
    3. KnightSlayer
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Benching Antonio next week playing Duffy & Livramento

      Open Controls
  9. Bonus magnet
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Team below now due a WC. Do you agree. Who to keep though??

    Foster | Sanchez
    Azpi | Livra | Shaw | Reguilon | Tsimi
    Gundo | Mahrez | Salah | Havertz | Bissou
    Antonio | Jimenez | Aubameyang

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      For sure... Urgent wc

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes buy try and play it over IB.

      Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks like a gw3 that's been left ever since. Wildcard needed

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    The onlyb Sh*tty asset turning up in the points tables is Cancelo.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Oh and Jesus if you like.

      Open Controls
  11. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    6 points from trio Kane - Toney - Antonio 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Year of the defenders.. I might even go 5 at the back permanently.. two chelsea, taa, cancelo and either Liv, a thirds Chelsea or vvd

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        TAA, Chilwell, James, Cancelo, Livramento?

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yep.. stunning defence.. I just need to do dier to Liv to get that.. either rudigier or vvd would work too..

          Open Controls
        2. Ian & Zen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That's been mine for a few weeks now. Thought most people would have the same

          Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      5 Auba, Vardy & Antonio

      Open Controls
  12. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    It's the week of the budgets. Let's go Hwang! Give us a 17 pointer!

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes!!! Go on hwang..

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      The budgets are keeping everyone in the loop.

      Only Cancelo is outscoring Gallagher mate.

      Open Controls
  13. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    64, all out! Just hope tomorrow's game doesn't hurt the rank!

    Open Controls
    1. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      What rank?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        just now

        61k

        Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Good score! Well done

      Open Controls
  14. Art Vandelay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Nuno gone apparently.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Time to do Raph to Son

      Open Controls
      1. Art Vandelay
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Don’t sell don’t buy. Might be Mason till Christmas…

        Open Controls
  15. PartyTime
    31 mins ago

    How did Antonio do today?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Anonymous

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        just now

        Damn

        Open Controls
  16. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Chilwell Rudiger TAA Livra
    Salah Raph Havertz
    Antonio Toney Vardy

    Subs: Foster Cancelo Benrahma Gilmour

    Any early thoughts for next week? 0.1 ITB

    A) Ben / Raph to Gallagher / ESR
    B) luxury transfer of Rudi to James (love the high upside than the steady stream)

    - WC left in case needed in near future

    Open Controls
  17. KnightSlayer
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Manquillo to Johnson

    Just not sure how Nailed Johnson is

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sideways AF

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      just now

      Your team must be good

      Open Controls
  18. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Benched Ramsdale, Saka and Livra.
    Played Antonio, Vardy, Foden, TAA etc.

    Only have Jimenez left. Cue a 5-0 victory without any Jimenez involvement.

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ramsdale, Livramento, Gallagher here 🙁

      Open Controls
  19. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    A. Dias > Chilwell/James (got cancelo and no Chelsea defence)
    B. Gray > ESR
    C. Both for a hit

    Open Controls
  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    City at home losing to Palace, even the Soton draw seems a few challenges ahead for them.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      just now

      Omobamidele outscoring Cancelo & Dias combined even with the tough fixture

      Open Controls
  21. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Would anyone play a FPL version where points are weighted by ownership?

    Basically divide points by ownership to encourage variety - more punts, more fun (maybe)

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      I would love for FPL to be a live game where you can make subs during a match.

      Will make things much more competitive.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        that is interesting.

        Maybe have bigger squads to play with.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      No. Template is fun.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah and people crying over having to autocap Salah.

        FPL is becoming a boring game not being able to control your outcome.

        Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’d give it a go!

      I enjoy the draft versions but people I play with often lose interest after the excitement of the draft

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yep - draft this year has been great for me. (Except I benched Rice today for Gray tomorrow - oops)

        Open Controls
  22. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who would you sell first

    Tierney
    Azpilicueta
    Both

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Tierney

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tierney

      Open Controls
    3. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Tierney made of glass

      Open Controls
    4. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If fit, I’d want to hold Tierney for WAT and NEW at home in the next 3 GWs. Azpi, I’d be okay with moving on after BUR next week.

      Open Controls
  23. PascalCygan
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    I’ll probably leave it a few days and come back to it but I’m really not sure what to do with my team after an awful few weeks…

    I almost brought in Chilwell this week but it would’ve been for -8. Do I bring him in this week for Marcal?

    I wanted to bring Son in for GW12 so the Chilwell would mean I’d have to take a hit to get Son in. Or do we hold off on Spurs?

    1FT 4.4ITB
    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger
    Salah Foden Raphinha Gray ESR
    Vardy Toney

    Steele Livramento Marcal Street

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      For now, hold off on Spurs I'd say. If Nuno is gone by or during the break maybe consider Son but even then whoever comes in won't have had much time

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cool, thanks. Chilwell worth it this week maybe then?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I'm still wary of Chelsea defensive assets and how long they'll stick in the first XI but you're not moving from a different one to another so yeah I'd say go for it, like you needing to get rid of Marcal I need to get rid of Semedo!

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Nice one, thank you

            Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      I’d hold off on Spurs for sure.

      Usually my attitude is - who do I want now? And who is my weakest link?

      (Ideally those positions and budgets line up).

      Marcal > Chilwell makes complete sense to me.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. That’s a good way of putting it.

        Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Similar issues. I want to get Son but that would mean I don't get Chilwell. I have Christensen in place of Marcal

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tough isn’t it? Good points raised above regarding both sides of it. I am still tempted by the high upside of Chilwell. I’ll have to just take the price rise - my fault for wasting my wildcard a while ago!

        Open Controls
  24. Wenger 11
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    Rud Dias White Jansson
    Zaha Mane Mbeumo Bruno
    Vardy Jesus

    Any advice?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Any bench?

      Open Controls
      1. Wenger 11
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Pukki Brownhill liv

        Open Controls
  25. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Money not an issue, which one would you pick?

    A) Son
    B) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      B, better team

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        True, but surety of starts!?

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A.. I expect Nuno to get sacked soon and Son is just an elite finisher but B is better value for money imo

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        B definitely is. But does he continue featuring in that 11 regularly!

        Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Son is an exceptional player whether it is in a dross team or not.

      Open Controls
    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Plus Son is nailed AF

      Open Controls
    6. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      That’s tough. I’ve just got Foden but could want Son soon. Both?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Mane and Salah.

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cannot afford both. Son has great fixtures coming up. Foden is super exciting but not sure if he plays 90 every game.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Risk it. Bank on Spurs getting a boost when Nuno gets sacked and Son goes on a scoring spree

          Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yup, Son is better than any City attacking asset you can own.

          The points table does not lie.

          Open Controls
  26. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    GTG (baring no injuries of course)?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Rudi Duffy Livra
    Salah(c) Saka Foden Mbuemo
    Vardy Jimenez

    Bench: Cancelo Antonio Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice bench 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Pricey at least

        Open Controls
  27. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    29 with one to play….
    On my bench 😆

    Open Controls
  28. Pedersen
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    I want ESR, should i replace Mbeuma or Raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      If they're all you're looking at, then I'd probably do Raph to bank some extra ££

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Keeping Mbeumo will save you cash if you Raphinja > ESR.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.