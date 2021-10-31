Ings absent and Bailey starts as Smith reverts to back four system

Sunday’s Premier League action continues in Birmingham as Aston Villa host West Ham United.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes four changes from Gameweek 9, with Kortney Hause (£4.4m), Marvelous Nakamba (£4.5m), Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) and Leon Bailey (£6.4m) coming in for Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) and Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m), who drop to the bench, plus Douglas Luiz (£4.6m) and Danny Ings (£7.8m), both of whom are missing from the matchday squad.

As a result, it looks like a 4-3-3 system for Villa, with Bailey and Emiliano Buendia (£6.3m) flanking Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) up front.

Meanwhile, David Moyes names an unchanged XI from their Gameweek 9 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, J Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Mings, Tuanzebe, Young, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Davis, A Ramsey

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Dawson, Noble, Diop, Masuaku

