Dugout Discussion November 1

Richarlison starts as injured Digne misses out on Wolves v Everton

In the final match of Gameweek 10, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Everton at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Bruno Lage makes two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Leeds United in Gameweek 9, as Ruben Neves (£5.4m) and Francisco Trincao (£5.8m) replace Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m) and Adama Traore (£5.9m), both of whom drop to the bench.

Long-term absentees Jonny (£4.5m), Yerson Mosquera (£4.5m) and Pedro Neto (£6.4m) remain out, and have been joined on the sidelines by Marcal (£4.5m), who misses out with a calf injury.

Willy Boly (£4.9m), however, has recovered from an unspecified issue and is named as a substitute.

After last weekend’s horror show against Watford, Everton boss Rafael Benitez makes four changes, with Mason Holgate (£4.2m), Jean-Phillipe Gbamin (£4.5m), Alex Iwobi (£5.8m) and Richarlison (£7.4m) coming in for Lucas Digne (£5.2m), who misses out with a muscle injury, Tom Davies (£4.9m), Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) and Salomon Rondon (£6.0m).

Yerry Mina (£4.9m), Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m), Andre Gomes (£4.9m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) all miss out as expected.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Hwang, Jimenez 

Subs: Hoever, Podence, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Storer

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Gbamin, Townsend, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Kenny, Delph, Begovic, Tosun, Gordon, Davies, Lonergan, Rondon, Welch

  1. Maddamotha
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Antonio > Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      12 mins ago

      Not unless you need the 1.5m

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  2. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    THREE BEAUTIFUL BAPULARS FOR JIMMY!! YAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSS

    Open Controls
    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Its 3 points lol

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        for those of us who own Jimmy....those are important

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Oh Jimmy, Jimmy!!

        Open Controls
      3. GreenAmberRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Let them have their moment...

        Open Controls
      4. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Every point matters

        Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      BOOM!

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      \o/

      Open Controls
    4. Yozzer
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Are you ok bud ?

      Open Controls
    5. Bossworld
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Puts me top 60k I reckon. Kept identical team to GW9. Patience pays off

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        100%. Patience is the key to this game.

        Open Controls
  3. Mbeumo's Post
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Killan lose bonus to keane

    Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Pick one

    A. Hwang
    B. Toney
    C. Wilson
    D. Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      1 min ago

      Toney or hwang

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Hwang or watkins

      Open Controls
    3. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B for the GW, Wilson/Hwang beyond that

      Open Controls
  5. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Thanks for the green arrow Jimmy!

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      This.

      Open Controls
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Another stormer from Gray

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably the worst performance I have ever seen from a PL footballer

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Was he really that bad? Last game I saw him in was against ManUtd and he was probably the best player on the pitch. Glad I got rid a fair while ago though

        Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pythons out for Jimmy!

    Open Controls
  8. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thank god this GWs finally over :,)

    Open Controls
  9. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    They look okay vs Norwich and Burnley, gw 13 and gw 14, but Nor is unfortunately away. Those fixtures afterwards are not nice imo. Luxury transfers to get in and out.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reply fail about Hwang + Raul.

      Open Controls
    2. Meechoo115
      6 mins ago

      Jimi is a solid pick

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hwang is a solid pri…

        Open Controls
        1. Dave’s Rubber Digne R…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Prefer Jimi to Hwang based on tonight’s game but the c2m difference could be good elsewhere depending on team.

          Open Controls
  10. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hee Chan not score.

    Open Controls
    1. Dave’s Rubber Digne R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looked good, goal disallowed. Probably should have assisted Jimi on a couple of occasions if not for poor final passes.

      Open Controls
  11. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Liverpool will need to defend carefully versus that Wolves attack. Id put Matip on Hwang…

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      That wasn’t anything special

      Open Controls
  12. 03farmboy
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which is best move this week?

    Hwang to Toney
    Or
    Townsend to Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Townsend to Mbeumo easily

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Would be happy to have Hwang, he was only unlucky, Raul had jammy goal.

        Open Controls
  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Rudi Duffy Livra
    Salah(c) Saka Foden Mbuemo
    Vardy Jimmy

    Bench: Antonio Raphinha Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      6 mins ago

      I would play Antonio over Jimmy Saka Livra

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Would play Raph over Duffy/Livra

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I might also

        Open Controls
    3. Meechoo115
      4 mins ago

      Actually I would play three subs over Duffy Livra jimmy

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s tempting to bench boost. Can easily see Duffy, Livra and Jimmy getting 15-20 points.

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          just now

          If your reserve keeper is foster then deffo. Also can’t see any rotation this week. Save covid

          Open Controls
  14. Levi's 501
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    It's a Jimmy and Lowton party week 🙂

    Open Controls
  15. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Jimenez's consistency is unreal

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Postman for a reason.

      Open Controls
  16. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jimmy next 4:

    pal
    WHU
    nor
    bur

    Lovely

    Open Controls
  17. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Antonio to Toney
    B) Dias to James (bench Cancelo/Antonio)

    Current team with 2 FTs:
    Ramsdale
    TAA Rudi Cancelo
    Saka Salah Raph Mbeumo
    Antonio Vardy Jimenez

    Bench: Foster, Livra, Dias, Luiz

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      just now

      Dias to Chilwell. Bench Cancelo

      Open Controls
  18. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Antonio > Jimmy for free? 😛

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      No brainer

      Open Controls
    2. Meechoo115
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Bam Saka Laca
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  19. Meechoo115
    4 mins ago

    Strike force to have is Antonio Jimmy and Toney or ronaldo. Latter depends on your defence / midfield investment.

    Open Controls
  20. Bam Saka Laca
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Good to save FT?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Livramento
    Salah Mbeumo Gallagher
    Kane Hwang Ronaldo

    Steele Townsend Jansson Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Save FT

      Open Controls
  21. Meechoo115
    2 mins ago

    Livra. Cancelo. Antonio. Bench one

    Open Controls
    1. Bam Saka Laca
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Livra

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cancelo or Antonio. I'll play the attacker.

      Open Controls
  22. Bonus magnet
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Sell 1 of Gundo or Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sell both when possible

      Open Controls
  23. Meechoo115
    just now

    Would you bench boost

    Foster
    Cancelo
    Livra
    Brownhill

    Open Controls

