Richarlison starts as injured Digne misses out on Wolves v Everton

In the final match of Gameweek 10, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Everton at Molineux.
Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.
Bruno Lage makes two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Leeds United in Gameweek 9, as Ruben Neves (£5.4m) and Francisco Trincao (£5.8m) replace Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m) and Adama Traore (£5.9m), both of whom drop to the bench.
Long-term absentees Jonny (£4.5m), Yerson Mosquera (£4.5m) and Pedro Neto (£6.4m) remain out, and have been joined on the sidelines by Marcal (£4.5m), who misses out with a calf injury.
Willy Boly (£4.9m), however, has recovered from an unspecified issue and is named as a substitute.
After last weekend’s horror show against Watford, Everton boss Rafael Benitez makes four changes, with Mason Holgate (£4.2m), Jean-Phillipe Gbamin (£4.5m), Alex Iwobi (£5.8m) and Richarlison (£7.4m) coming in for Lucas Digne (£5.2m), who misses out with a muscle injury, Tom Davies (£4.9m), Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) and Salomon Rondon (£6.0m).
Yerry Mina (£4.9m), Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m), Andre Gomes (£4.9m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) all miss out as expected.
GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Hwang, Jimenez
Subs: Hoever, Podence, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Storer
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Gbamin, Townsend, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison
Subs: Kenny, Delph, Begovic, Tosun, Gordon, Davies, Lonergan, Rondon, Welch
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Antonio > Toney?