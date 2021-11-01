Richarlison starts as injured Digne misses out on Wolves v Everton

In the final match of Gameweek 10, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Everton at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Bruno Lage makes two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Leeds United in Gameweek 9, as Ruben Neves (£5.4m) and Francisco Trincao (£5.8m) replace Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m) and Adama Traore (£5.9m), both of whom drop to the bench.

Long-term absentees Jonny (£4.5m), Yerson Mosquera (£4.5m) and Pedro Neto (£6.4m) remain out, and have been joined on the sidelines by Marcal (£4.5m), who misses out with a calf injury.

Willy Boly (£4.9m), however, has recovered from an unspecified issue and is named as a substitute.

After last weekend’s horror show against Watford, Everton boss Rafael Benitez makes four changes, with Mason Holgate (£4.2m), Jean-Phillipe Gbamin (£4.5m), Alex Iwobi (£5.8m) and Richarlison (£7.4m) coming in for Lucas Digne (£5.2m), who misses out with a muscle injury, Tom Davies (£4.9m), Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) and Salomon Rondon (£6.0m).

Yerry Mina (£4.9m), Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m), Andre Gomes (£4.9m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) all miss out as expected.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Hoever, Podence, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Storer

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Gbamin, Townsend, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Kenny, Delph, Begovic, Tosun, Gordon, Davies, Lonergan, Rondon, Welch

