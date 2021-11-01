253
Scout Notes November 1

Digne injury latest as Jimenez impresses: FPL notes from Wolves v Everton

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 Scout Notes with analysis of Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton.

For a briefer summary of Saturday’s Premier League action, click here, while you can read up on some more matches in detail below.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 2-1 EVERTON

  • Goals: Max Kilman (£4.5m), Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) | Alex Iwobi (5.8m)
  • Assists: Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3m) | Michael Keane (£5.0m)
  • Bonus (projected): Jimenez x3, Keane x2, Iwobi x2

WOLVES BUILDING MOMENTUM

After tonight’s 2-1 win at Molineux, Wolves have now won four of their last five Premier League matches, drawing the other one, and are up to seventh in the table.

Despite a slow start which saw them lose their opening three games, they are now currently one of the form teams in the division, ahead of an appealing run of fixtures which sees them take on Crystal Palace (a), West Ham United (h), Norwich City (a) and Burnley (h) in the next four Gameweeks.

Striker Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) has now produced attacking returns in each of his last four starts, after calmly lobbing Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) in the first-half. However, it could have been more for the Mexican, as he hit the woodwork from a Nelson Semedo (£4.9m) cross, and ended the night with match-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances and penalty box touches.

Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan (£5.7m) had a goal ruled out by VAR, having been just offside, while he was also a little unfortunate not to bag an assist.

£4.3M AIT-NOURI ON CORNERS

In a lively and adventurous display down Wolves’ left flank, budget defender Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3) supplied an assist for Max Kilman’s (£4.5) opener direct from a corner.

The youngster shared corner-taking duties with Joao Moutinho (£5.0m) on the night, and could become a real FPL asset if he nails down a starting spot ahead of Marcal (£4.5m), who was again absent through injury.

Digne injury latest as Jimenez impresses: FPL notes from Wolves v Everton 2

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s touch heatmap v Everton in Gameweek 10

Elsewhere, Adama Traore (£5.9m) dropped to the bench after a quiet performance at Leeds United in Gameweek 9, with Francisco Trincao (£5.8m) replacing him in the starting XI, while Ruben Neves (£5.4m) also featured at the expense of Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m).

OUT OF SORTS EVERTON

Following last weekend’s 5-2 loss against Watford, Everton continue to look out of sorts and have now lost their last three Premier League games.

Tonight, they struggled from the off in a narrow 4-4-2 formation, with huge spaces regularly appearing in front of their back four. In response, they switched to a 4-5-1 just after the half-hour mark, with Richarlison (£7.8m) operating as their lone forward. That did at least stop the relentless pressure they were under, and signalled an improvement in the second-half, though it still wasn’t enough.

Notably, Wolves’ first goal arrived from a set-piece, which the Toffees are struggling to defend on a regular basis this season. In fact, they have now conceded 44 attempts from dead-ball situations, more than any other side bar Crystal Palace.

A mounting injury list, which already includes the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m), is clearly taking its toll, then, with Lucas Digne (£5.2m) adding to their woes with a muscle injury which kept him out of tonight’s fixture. The 28-year-old France international will now be assessed, though it is unclear whether or not he will be fit for Everton’s next game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“He was feeling a bit of discomfort so we left him out” – Rafael Benitez on Lucas Digne

With that fixture in mind, Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Son Heung-min (£10.2m) owners could be the next to profit from Everton’s shaky backline in Gameweek 11.

“It is a pity because we didn’t play in the first half. We had a lot of character and chances in the second half, it was maybe a little too late. That was the reaction we were expecting but it was just a shame we didn’t do it in the first half.

They were growing in confidence. We have to see what we did in the second half for 90 minutes. Obviously, we didn’t do it and that is where we have to improve.

We saw the character in the second half to react after a bad first half. I think we are close but missing the players that can make a difference.” – Rafael Benitez

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Trincao (Podence 79), Hwang (Silva 90+4), Jimenez (Dendoncker 90)

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Gbamin (Delph 45), Townsend, Iwobi (Gordon 78), Gray (Rondon 90), Richarlison

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) Antonio + Foden
    B) Aubameyang + Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. isthoralive
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Antonio & Gallagher

      Open Controls
  2. deluca
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Cancelo TAA James
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo
    Antonio Jim Kane

    Steele Livra White Luiz
    0.1 ITB 2FT

    Thinking Kane to Toney this week then next week Mbeumo to Son?
    Or should I keep Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Good moves. Harry can do one.

      Open Controls
    2. isthoralive
      23 mins ago

      Yeah I would, Kane’s done nothing so far this year, definitely does not warrant a spot a that price

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        past performance is no indication of future returns, gamble responsibly

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      I'd hold Kane at this point if you have him personally, but then again if you've no other use for your FT and will otherwise end up burning it and then will be bringing in a better Spurs asset (at least on this season's form) then I can't fault the moves

      Open Controls
    4. Root
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Keep Kane. I'm planning to buy him next week. Vardy Havertz Azpilicueta -> Kane Son Reguilon (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Triple spurs just like that?

        Surely it's a wait and see for now

        Open Controls
        1. Root
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'll wait 1 week. Then it's LEE/bur/BRE/NOR next four.

          Open Controls
          1. Stupendous
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            They are still crap until I see otherwise

            Open Controls
      2. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Crazy getting a spurs defender.. I been trying to ditch dier for ages.. might keep him now though with the prospect of s new manager and easy run. Certainly wouldn't bring a spuds defender in tho

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          As the great Sidney Deane said in white men can't jump, "you can put a cat in an oven, but that don't make it a biscuit"!

          Open Controls
        2. Root
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I think Reguilon will do great under Conte.

          His skillset translates nicely to the wingback position, in my opinion, and Conte has always maximised the talents of players in wingback areas (Moses, Alonso, etc)

          Open Controls
    5. deluca
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Any suggestions on what to use my FT on if I decide to keep Kane?

      Dont think i can get both Son and Kane without getting rid of Foden which I dont want to do. Son is my preference over Kane

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Only way of doing this that I can see is downgrade 2 players, likely Jimenez to Hwang and Antonio or a def, not sure it'll be worth it

        Open Controls
      2. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Son is my preference.. luckily I'd then be blocked from getting kane with both dier and Scarlett

        Open Controls
  3. MikeS
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Spurs should sign Wenger as their new manager

    Open Controls
  4. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is Jota dead in the water?

    Surely he's still an option???

    Firmino isn't cutting it imo so he plays enough, and can score off the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      As in Jota plays enough

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      of course but depends how you like to play
      if you react to him blanking from cameos every other week or get frustrated when he's not starting then look elsewhere, but if you're happy for him to just sit and accumulate returns then he's decent option!

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      There are better, more nailed on cheaper options than him.

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Fair but he can be so explosive!

        Open Controls
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    A Antonio Foden or
    B Hwang Son -4

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B.. although get foden another eay

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        *way

        Open Controls
  6. HellasLEAF
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Coufal or Shaw for James

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Why would you want to lose James? Too early to move for Shaw, looking good from GW15.

      Open Controls
  7. Please Answer Me
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Whats happening with Mbeumo? Do we think he'll go back to starting?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably will but hasn't been too impressive, similar to Brentford.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.