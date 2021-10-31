48
Scout Notes October 31

Raphinha stars as Leeds win at Norwich in Gameweek 10

We begin our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 Scout Notes with analysis of Norwich City v Leeds United.

For a briefer summary of Saturday’s Premier League action, click here.

NORWICH CITY 1-2 LEEDS UNITED

  • Goals: Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) | Raphinha (£6.6m), Rodrigo (£6.3m)
  • Assists: Milot Rashica (£5.2m) | Daniel James (£6.0m), Kalvin Phillips (£4.8m)
  • Bonus (projected): Omobamidele x3, Raphinha x2, Rodrigo x1

RAPHINHA DELIVERS

After a dismal first-half low on any real quality, the match burst into life after the break when Raphinha (£6.6m) dribbled past three players to fire his team into the lead.

As a result, it’s now four goals in nine starts for the Brazilian this season, who grew into today’s game and ended the day with match-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, crosses, successful take-ons, final-third and penalty box touches. 

Notably, he was also positioned higher than any of his team-mates (no. 10 below), including Rodrigo (£6.3m), Daniel James (£6.0m) and Jack Harrison (£5.7m).

Leeds United’s average position map v Norwich City in Gameweek 10

Raphinha’s opener unsurprisingly arrived from Norwich’s left-flank, a zone which they have struggled to defend all season. 

In fact, only Leicester City have conceded more chances from that side across the opening 10 Gameweeks (see below), which could be good news for Tino Livramento (£4.4m), who faces the Canaries’ soon.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo scored for the second successive match, while the game also marked Kalvin Phillips’ (£4.8m) first Premier League start since Gameweek 7.

Despite starting today in the bottom three, Leeds now sit 17th just four points behind Leicester City in 10th, who they face at Elland Road next Sunday.

NORWICH STRUGGLE TO CREATE

After today’s loss, it’s now eight defeats in 10 games for Daniel Farke’s side. 

During that time, they have managed just three goals, and rank bottom for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG).

Today’s equaliser arrived direct from a corner, with budget defender Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) heading home, but there was a real lack of goal threat from open-play again, which has been a theme throughout the season. 

Norwich City have managed just one goal from open-play all season, with their 4.11 xG open-play total the lowest in the division

ADVANCED AARONS

Despite another defeat, Max Aarons (£4.4m) impressed from his right wing-back role against Leeds. The 21-year-old was stationed high up the pitch and took up some nice positions in the final-third.

Max Aarons touch heatmap v Leeds United in Gameweek 10

However, given Norwich’s issues at both ends of the pitch, it’s difficult to get too excited about any of their assets right now, despite an appealing run which see’s them take on Brentford (a), Southampton (h), Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) and Newcastle United (a) in the coming weeks.

“There was good effort and a good team performance today, but we lacked quality in both boxes. We were the better side in the first half; when we equalised, the atmosphere was buzzing and we had the whole stadium on our side. Then they scored and it changed the mood again. In a tight game this is decisive.” – Daniel Farke

Norwich XI: Krul, Kabak, Hanley (Placheta 88), Omobamidele, Aarons, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Dowell (Tzolis 69), Sargent (Idah 77), Pukki

Leeds XI: Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Shackleton (Drameh 71), Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, James (Forshaw 77), Harrison, Rodrigo (Roberts 88)

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Antonio is on a great run of form

    Open Controls
  2. Leeroy357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this potential wildcard?

    Ramsdale - 4m
    Chilwell - James - Cancelo - TAA - White
    Salah - Son - Foden - Raphinha - 4.5m
    Antonio - Toney - 4.5m

    1m in the bank so could do raphinha to jota but am worried about his minutes at the moment, any thoughts appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Livramento over White!

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        And use 1m to get ESR over 4.5m

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I think there's a 4.4 FWD

          Open Controls
      2. Leeroy357
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers, Livramento is a good shout.
        0.1m short on 4.5m to ESR, maybe keep Sanchez in goal over Ramsdale to get the 0.1m?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          4.4 FWD Keinan Davis!

          Open Controls
    2. insertcomedyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree with above. Wouldn’t do Jota. Enough rotation risks there.

      Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hoi hoi. Anything need attention, or plan to save?

    Foster
    Trent Chilwell James
    Foden Havertz Raphinha ESR
    Vardy Jimenez Edouard

    Bach | Cancelo, Grealish, Livramento | 1FT. 1.6 ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nice bench! Foster needs sorting, but you already knew that.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Bach to Guaita a possibility then. But still tempted to leave the Watford keeps in and save the transfer

        Open Controls
    2. BooYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Where's Salah?

      Open Controls
  4. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    A horrible gameweek has just gotten even worse after todays fixtures. Only Antonio, no Raph.

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      9 mins ago

      It's so frustrating there were 4 goals and the lone striker wasn't involved in any

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Antonio is extremely highly owned so it doesn't matter that much.

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          just now

          18% isn’t extremely highly owned

          Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        He was very involved just not in fpl sense.

        Open Controls
  5. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sell one player here?

    Guaita
    Cancelo TAA Rudiger
    Salah Grealish Raphinha Jota Sarr
    Antonio Jesus

    Foster Cresswell Lowton Davis

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sarr for sure for me mate!!

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Like the Guaita pick mate!! I got on him last night too

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I had him for yesterdays surprise points.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Surprise points are always the best mate!!! I was pleasantly surprised with my Foster two points too!!

              Open Controls
  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Evening all!!! So if I were to pick my
    Team on fixture difficulty this week it’s looks like this…… 5-4-1

    Guaita
    TAA Chilwell Rudiger White Livramento
    Salah Raphinha ESR Mbeumo
    Toney
    Bench- Foster Ronaldo Foden Antonio

    Would my bench be too weak??? Haha

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bb material

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Very tempted mate, but I prefer to do it in a Double gameweek for maximum inevitable disappointment!!!! Haha

        Open Controls
  7. insertcomedyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Dias to Chilwell?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    How do you guys feel about triple Chelsea defence next GW? This GW bring in Chilwell, replacing Dias. And next GW Azpi -> TAA.

    Open Controls
    1. gogs67
      just now

      Any triple defence is great when the points are rolling in. Nightmare when it goes the other way.
      If you like the risk then great

      Open Controls
    2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      My defenders atm:
      James, Azpi, Dias, Cancelo, Livra

      Open Controls
  9. Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best Raphinha replacement?
    I will sell him because he is a good player in a weak form/bad team.

    A) Foden and -4
    B) Mount and -4
    C) Zaha or Gallagher (WOL, Bur, AVL, Lee)
    D) Saka or ESR (WAT, Liv, NEW, Mun)
    E) Tielemans (Lee, CHE, WAT, Sou)
    F) Trossard (NEW, Avl, LEE, Whu)

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wondering this myself, thinking right now to go with F for the next 3 at least and then maybe move to E or C depending on funds. Or even a WHU mid after the 3/4 weeks

      Open Controls
  10. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Historically is it really worth holding onto bench boost until DGW ?
    Tempted to play mine next week as my whole team have nice fixtures (with Ramsdale and Guaita) and get that chip out of way.

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can’t confirm with facts, but from my knowledge the chip more often than not fails and people will normally have to WC the week before the DGW to get the bench they want which screws them for the rest of the season. Could be a good idea to get it out of the way now, but depends how long you plan to keep two 4.5 keepers as well I guess

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks handsome.
        That's my personal experience too, so might just say feck it and try something new this season and play it in single game week.

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think you do more harm to your team before/after the weeks you play the BB if you plan for it. I have nothing to back this theory up.

      Open Controls
  11. Thomas Magnum
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    I saw they both scored, but who stood out more between Fornals and Bowen?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bowen.

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks! Probably should’ve guessed as much could be a nice double up at some point

        Open Controls
  12. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Rudi
    Salah, Raph, Gallagher, Havertz
    Ant, Jimi, Vardy

    Foster, Lowton, Livra, Sissoko

    2FT. 1.4 ITB. No idea what to do!

    Havertz to Son ideally after internationals, so need to find some cash:

    A) Raph - Mbuemo
    B) Ant/Jimi - Toney
    C) Something else

    Open Controls
  13. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Foster
    Cancelo James Chilwell(c)
    Salah Havertz Raphinha MBeumo
    Kane Antonio Toney

    Raya* Dias Livramento Brownhill
    2 FT, 0m itb.

    what idea for now?
    a) Raya to Ramsdale
    b) Raya to Guaita
    c) Antonio to Hwang and Havertz to Son
    d) another option

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Think A or B looks good for longer term, not much in it but I’d lean to B (and I own Ramsdale!)

      Open Controls
  14. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play 2

    A) Cancelo (mun)
    B) Raphinha (LEI)
    C) White (WAT)
    D) Livra (AVL)

    Open Controls
  15. FFFoxy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    A)Mbeumo
    or
    B)Trossard?

    Open Controls
  16. Feed tha Sheep
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Buy?
    A. Chilwell
    B. James

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Evening.....what would you consider here please?

    A....dias to Chilwell (bench cancelo)

    B....save ft

    If A I may risk to ahead of Chilwell rise....

    Thanks

    Ramsdale (foster)
    Taa james cancelo (livra dias)
    Salah foden raphinha mbuemo (normann)
    Vardy Antonio toney

    Open Controls
  18. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    With 2 ft, should I bring in Chilwell/James for Azpi? Or wait?

    Open Controls
  19. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which 2 players should I lose in order to get Son and Toney.
    A) Vardy, Allan
    B) Antonio, Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. Abaddon
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Why do you want Son and Toney? For sure not B

      Open Controls
  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Antonio to Aubameyang?

    Open Controls
  21. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    66 pts with Semedo to go (so 66 pts), makes up a little for not captaining Salah last week.

    Off to see Rhod Gilbert now!

    Open Controls

