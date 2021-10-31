Raphinha stars as Leeds win at Norwich in Gameweek 10

We begin our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 Scout Notes with analysis of Norwich City v Leeds United.

NORWICH CITY 1-2 LEEDS UNITED

Goals: Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) | Raphinha (£6.6m), Rodrigo (£6.3m)

Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) | Raphinha (£6.6m), Rodrigo (£6.3m) Assists: Milot Rashica (£5.2m) | Daniel James (£6.0m), Kalvin Phillips (£4.8m)

Milot Rashica (£5.2m) | Daniel James (£6.0m), Kalvin Phillips (£4.8m) Bonus (projected): Omobamidele x3, Raphinha x2, Rodrigo x1

RAPHINHA DELIVERS

After a dismal first-half low on any real quality, the match burst into life after the break when Raphinha (£6.6m) dribbled past three players to fire his team into the lead.

As a result, it’s now four goals in nine starts for the Brazilian this season, who grew into today’s game and ended the day with match-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, crosses, successful take-ons, final-third and penalty box touches.

Notably, he was also positioned higher than any of his team-mates (no. 10 below), including Rodrigo (£6.3m), Daniel James (£6.0m) and Jack Harrison (£5.7m).

Leeds United’s average position map v Norwich City in Gameweek 10

Raphinha’s opener unsurprisingly arrived from Norwich’s left-flank, a zone which they have struggled to defend all season.

In fact, only Leicester City have conceded more chances from that side across the opening 10 Gameweeks (see below), which could be good news for Tino Livramento (£4.4m), who faces the Canaries’ soon.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo scored for the second successive match, while the game also marked Kalvin Phillips’ (£4.8m) first Premier League start since Gameweek 7.

Despite starting today in the bottom three, Leeds now sit 17th just four points behind Leicester City in 10th, who they face at Elland Road next Sunday.

NORWICH STRUGGLE TO CREATE

After today’s loss, it’s now eight defeats in 10 games for Daniel Farke’s side.

During that time, they have managed just three goals, and rank bottom for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG).

Today’s equaliser arrived direct from a corner, with budget defender Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) heading home, but there was a real lack of goal threat from open-play again, which has been a theme throughout the season.

Norwich City have managed just one goal from open-play all season, with their 4.11 xG open-play total the lowest in the division

ADVANCED AARONS

Despite another defeat, Max Aarons (£4.4m) impressed from his right wing-back role against Leeds. The 21-year-old was stationed high up the pitch and took up some nice positions in the final-third.

Max Aarons touch heatmap v Leeds United in Gameweek 10

However, given Norwich’s issues at both ends of the pitch, it’s difficult to get too excited about any of their assets right now, despite an appealing run which see’s them take on Brentford (a), Southampton (h), Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) and Newcastle United (a) in the coming weeks.

“There was good effort and a good team performance today, but we lacked quality in both boxes. We were the better side in the first half; when we equalised, the atmosphere was buzzing and we had the whole stadium on our side. Then they scored and it changed the mood again. In a tight game this is decisive.” – Daniel Farke

Norwich XI: Krul, Kabak, Hanley (Placheta 88), Omobamidele, Aarons, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Dowell (Tzolis 69), Sargent (Idah 77), Pukki

Leeds XI: Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Shackleton (Drameh 71), Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, James (Forshaw 77), Harrison, Rodrigo (Roberts 88)

