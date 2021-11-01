249
Scout Picks November 1

Gallagher in FPL demand as Palace move top of the fixture ticker

249 Comments
We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes with analysis of Manchester City v Crystal Palace, where we also highlight the pick of the Eagles’ squad for their forthcoming good run of fixtures.

For a briefer summary of Saturday’s Premier League action, click here, while you can read up on some more matches in detail below.

MANCHESTER CITY 0-2 CRYSTAL PALACE

  • Goals: Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m), Conor Gallagher (£5.6m)
  • Assists: Gallagher, Michael Olise (£5.4m)
  • Bonus: Gallagher x3, Joel Ward (£4.5m) x2, Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) x1

PALACE TOP OF THE TICKER

Bottom of the Season Ticker for the first 10 Gameweeks of the campaign, Crystal Palace rise to first place from Gameweeks 11-20.

It’s not a completely straightforward run but there are meetings with eight of the 11 worst teams for goals conceded in 2021/22, not to mention the six sides who have scored the fewest goals.

The Eagles certainly put in a convincing audition on Saturday, beating Manchester City to nil at the Etihad thanks to goals from Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.6m).

It’s these two players who are the stand-out picks from an attacking perspective, and indeed they are the Palace assets with the most transfers in ahead of Gameweek 11. Gallagher, in fact, is the second-most bought midfielder across all 20 teams.

Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) has played out on the left flank in the last three Gameweeks, diminishing his goal threat (just three shots in as many fixtures), while Christian Benteke (£6.3m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.9m) appear to be ‘horses for courses’ selections: the former when against ‘low blocks’ and the latter perhaps for his work rate against the bigger sides.

Gallagher is both Palace’s leading shot-taker and chance creator in 2021/22, and is now the fifth-highest-scoring FPL midfielder, having bagged his sixth and seventh attacking return of the campaign in the win at the Etihad.

As we pointed out last week, the close-range shots have dried up somewhat: his expected goals (xG) count was a whopping 2.48 in Gameweeks 2-4, compared to 0.48 in the last six Gameweeks.

But bar spot-kicks, Zaha hasn’t been that much more of a sustained threat to warrant the additional outlay, with his goal at City his first big chance from open play all season – his other two coming from the penalty spot.

Given the calibre of teams that Zaha and Gallagher have already faced and the less-daunting tests ahead of them, you’d expect both of their high-quality shot counts to rise over the coming 10 Gameweeks.

“In the one vs one Wilfried is a really dangerous player and he can stretch the opposition team by running behind. And that was the decision that we made and it worked today. And now I think it’s good to to show to the players that we have an interesting team and it’s important for them to understand that anybody can bring some things to the to the team.” – Patrick Vieira on his decision to play Wilfried Zaha as a central striker against Manchester City

Above: Conor Gallagher was behind only Jack Grealish for chances created (CC) at the Etihad on Saturday. It should be pointed out that the Chelsea loanee was only back on set pieces because of a benching for Luka Milivojevic (£5.4m), which was likely a tactical one to bring the more physical Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) into midfield.

Despite their tricky opening to the season, Palace sit an excellent third for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2021/22.

Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) deserves a mention as a budget goalkeeper for those FPL managers on a Wildcard or still searching for a replacement for David Raya (£4.6m). It’s not just the potential for clean sheets but bonus, too: he’s fourth among top-flight goalkeeper for baseline bonus points (BBPS), with those sideways balls out from the back helping him rack up those oh-so-important pass completion stats.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m), fifth among all FPL defenders for passes attempted, is another who could collect the odd bonus point for the same reason, and has had more shots in the box (four) than the rest of the Eagles’ backline altogether.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) is Palace’s leading chance creator from defence (six), meanwhile, and has looked better going forward this season.

It’s a struggle to make a case for either player over Valentino Livramento (£4.4m), who can better Guehi for goal attempts and Mitchell for key passes and final-third touches, even if the Eagles do have perhaps a marginally better run over the next 10 Gameweeks.

CITY SLIP UP

This was just an off-day for City, the type of goalless game where the cynics will point to the dearth of centre-forward options available to Pep Guardiola while others will highlight the fact that they had stuck four goals past Brighton a week earlier.

The Citizens’ goal count after 10 matches is on the low side when we look at previous years under Guardiola; only last season’s tally, when both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus (£8.7m) picked up injuries in the opening quarter of the campaign, is inferior.

SeasonGoals after 10 league matches
2021/2220
2020/2117
2019/2032
2018/1927
2017/1835
2016/1724

The form of the out-of-sorts Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), so often the creative hub of the side but who was hooked after less than an hour of Saturday’s defeat, is perhaps exacerbating the (relative) lack of goals, which are still being scored at an admittedly decent rate of 2.00 per match.

“We are a team who are able to do it but against teams who defend deep sometimes it’s difficult to find the right moment to punish them. We created lots of chances against West Ham [in the EFL Cup] and conceded few and today it was the same again except for the five/ten minutes. We produced more but we have to score more goals, we knew it.” – Pep Guardiola on goalscoring

Luckily for owners of Phil Foden (£8.2m), he still looks integral to the current City set-up. Arguably the best option at both centre-forward and left wing at present (he occupied both roles at times on Saturday), his bit of magic in an otherwise quiet display led to a Jesus goal in the second half of Saturday’s defeat that was subsequently disallowed for a marginal offside call.

And Joao Cancelo (£6.4m), remarkably and perhaps tellingly given what we discussed above about goal threat, is now City’s leading shot-taker of 2021/22 (see below) after having five stabs at goal from distance on Saturday.

Aymeric Laporte‘s (£5.5m) red card will see him suspended for the Manchester derby, meanwhile, with John Stones (£5.3m) surely set to take his place at Old Trafford.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Cancelo (Mahrez 77) , Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (Stones 60), Bernardo, Grealish (Sterling77), Jesus, Foden.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyaté (Olise 77), McArthur, J Ayew (Benteke 65), Édouard (Schlupp 73), Zaha.

249 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Who will play CB v City at weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Stones Dias

      Open Controls
  2. jai1212
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Duffy James
    Salah(C) Havertz Raphinha Saka
    Armstrong Kane Antonio

    Subs: Dias Livramento Brownhill

    2FT and 0.4 its

    How do I get Toney in?

    1. Saka >> ESR / Armstrong >> Toney
    2. Duffy >> Manquilo / Armstrong >> Toney
    3. Kane >> Toney (Havertz to Son in GW 12)

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      All good options to be fair.

      At a push 1

      Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Reguilon back on the menu.

    Conte will probably try the wingback system do 3-5-2. Kane & Son up top would be gold

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      100% in my plans

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Antonio, Haverts and Tierney out , Hwang, Son and Reguilon in

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        5 mins ago

        May get both Son & Kane tbh then if they improve defensively, Reguilon in as well

        Open Controls
        1. Wensink
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Difficult to admit as a Spurs supporter but Harry is broken.

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Son I have, but Kane is still a big question mark. Is he really going to collect himself, I don't think his issues were coach related.

          Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Is that defense going to be good enough? I am pretty happy with my TAA, James, Chilly, Cancelo + Livra.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        just now

        Guess we would have to wait & see

        Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Conte confirmed as next coach?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Odds for that 1.1 so with almost 90% certainty.

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        24 mins ago

        Soon

        Open Controls
      3. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        No way, unless he wants to ruin his career

        Open Controls
    5. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Do Spurs have three decent CBs to play that system?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        just now

        Dier, Tanganga, Romero, Sanchez. Good options for that role

        Open Controls
  4. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Pick 1:
    1. Gray to Gallagher
    2. Gray + ronaldo to gallagher + Kane -4
    3. Gray + Antonio to Gallagher + toney -4

    Will bring in son or havertz next week irrespective of what I do this week

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
    4. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I don’t see a new manager changing Harry Kane’s fortunes

      Open Controls
  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Foden Raphinha Saka
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    (4.0 Livramento Semedo Sissoko)
    1 FT & 1.0m

    Save FT this week?

    Will use my 2 FTs to get Son or Kane for GW12 onwards. Can do any of these:

    Saka & Vardy ➡️ Mbeumo/5.8 & Kane
    Saka & Vardy ➡️ Son & 7.7m fwd
    Vardy & Sissoko ➡️ Son & Hwang
    Semedo & Vardy ➡️ Kane & 4.5m def

    Open Controls
  6. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I actually like people going into trap named Gallagher. They won't stick to him long enough and will probably sell him before his next haul.

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Granted he is more attractive when Milo is off the pitch - but he is most certainly not a trap. Excellent player who warrants attention

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Didn't everyone desperately want to get rid of him for the last few weeks?

      Open Controls
    3. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      I don't buy this at all. He is their engine and they look good. He is class.

      Sorry.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      I don't think he's a trap. But he's a bit hot and cold so he's a hold and play through thick and thin type of player. For 5.6m he will be good value.

      Open Controls
    5. RedRo
      29 mins ago

      I didn't agree with this at all when I 1st read it but I see you had Harrison for 5 GWs so I acknowledge your expertise on traps. 😉

      Open Controls
  7. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Thoughts on how to use this FT?
    Antonio -> Toney maybe?

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell White Livramento
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo Douglas Luiz
    Vardy Antonio Jimenez

    1 FT, 1.3 ITB

    Open Controls
  8. SouthCoastSaint
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Last two Monday night fixtures:

    Saka injured vs Palace
    Guaita conceding 95th minute goal.

    Semedo red card or Jimenez penalty miss tonight?

    Who has everyone got left

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hwang and Townsend.

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hwang and Gray

      Open Controls
      1. shiraz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Jimmy and begovic

        Open Controls
  9. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Gray and Antonio
    To
    Gallagher and Toney for free?

    Bank 2m for future use I.e Son

    Open Controls
    1. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I understand about antonio with west ham's upcoming fixture getting tougher. But still not convince with toney.

      Open Controls
  10. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Normally I’m suspicious when people say they think they’ll have to burn a transfer… but unless any injuries come up, I’m struggling this week! Any ideas?!

    Ramsdale / Foster
    TAA / Cancelo / Chilly / Duffy / Livra
    Salah / Raph / Son / Mbeuno / Havertz
    Vardy / Toney / Davis

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      That's a tough one. Maybe Duffy for someone more nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks, that did cross my mind, but I can’t see anyone more nailed at 4.3 or below?

        Open Controls
    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Sell Foster so you're not tempted to play him ahead of Ramsdale in the future GWs 😉

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Lol, Foster gets another chance in GW12. If that backfires, I’m rage transferring both of them out!

        Open Controls
    3. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Duffy > lamptey (if he is fit and ready)
      Davis > Gelhardt (exciting prospecr)

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Bought Duffy at 4.0, so my 0.1 ITB doesn’t stretch to Lamptey. Davis to Gelhardt is one I’m considering… just not sure if it’s worth the 0.1 considering he’s last on my bench and not getting much game time for Leeds yet

        Open Controls
    4. Penguin & Tonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Depends if any cas in the bank. Vardy or Havertz look weak.

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Only 0.1. I can’t see who I’d want to switch them for this week regardless though, both have great fixtures

        Open Controls
  11. PartyTime
    56 mins ago

    Wol vs Eve prediction?

    Going with 2-2

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      28 mins ago

      1-1

      Open Controls
    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      2 - 1

      Open Controls
    3. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      1-0

      Open Controls
  12. Dave9291
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA / Cancelo / Rudiger / Chilwell
    Salah (c) / Mount / Foden / Mbeumo
    Vardy / Antonio

    Steele / Jiminez / Livra / Brownhill

    1FT 0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Would probably play Jimi for Cancelo

      Open Controls
  13. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    I need a Hwang masterclass or I will be heading out of LMS

    Open Controls
  14. LarryDuff
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Getting Gallagher and Coady points off the bench 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Livra and Gallagher here 🙂 Alonso scoring for me even when not playing.

      Open Controls
  15. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Am I allowed to not so humble brag after getting inside top 1 million (0 ft, 0 itb) with a lot of bench points.

    Ramsdale / Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, Chilly, James, Livra
    Salah, Son, Raphinha, Saka, ESR
    Antonio, Jesus, Toney

    Raphinha, Antonio and perhaps Jesus might be the ones who need to go first? The problem is that I don't see any obvious targets with this bench headache team. Hwang is one to monitor at least, but DCL and Bamford seem to be out longer term for example. I still remember when I wanted 4-6 mid priced forwards, but slim pickings now 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Bench headache FC.

      Would look at downgrading Saka > Brownhill to get some funds to upgrade Jesus or Raphinha and solve the bench problem.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Doesnt that imply that there are expensive players worth owning?

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Prices on Bamford and DCL now, Richarlison at option?

      Open Controls
    3. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      I woudnt get rid off Raphinha. Even though Leeds is not as good as last season, he still looks amazing value and will get returns. Maybe Jesus first due to rotation upcoming weeks with UCL + Int Break

      Open Controls
  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Really comfortable and happy with my team this week, 2fts after itb.

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Tierney
    Salah(C) Haverts(vc) Foden Raphina
    Jesus Jimenez

    Foster Antonio Livramento Sissoko

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Havertz foden both might be rotated soon Once lukaku, werner is back /city rotation etc. And jesus too

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Haverts out for Son gwk12

        Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Definitely looks fine to roll FT.

      Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    TV check? I think I'm doing well not that it matters that much at this stage.

    TV: 103.9m
    SV: 101.7m

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      TV 102.8
      SV 101.1

      Open Controls
    2. FFSbet.com
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      TV: 104M
      SV: 102M

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hey Camz. Considering my late transfers and my awful decisions it ok at 102.8. But for example I didn’t do Azpi to Chilwell in the end last week and that’s 0.5 difference. I’ve a few drop 0.2-3

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah there have been opportunities to be more aggressive with TV. I haven't taken all the chances. But this year I also didn't screw up any value on WC (activated in GW8 immediately) so that has helped.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          The only time I was aggressive I did Ings to Bamford and I actually lost 0.2 on that.

          Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Which is which? Is the one given on the app actually TV even though it says squad value? Mine is 102.5 and it's the first year I've decided not to care about it at all - with pleasing results.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah it's the one that says squad value + money ITB > that's your team value.

        Sell value is when you go to transfers page and sell all your players. That's your sell value.

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Ah right thanks. That's a paltry 100.7 then.

          Open Controls
    5. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      103.6 / 101.5

      Open Controls
    6. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      TV: 103.3
      SV: 101.9

      Open Controls
    7. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      102.5
      101.0

      Open Controls
    8. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      TV: 102.6
      SV: 101.00

      I dont really let price changes affect my moves, very rarely is that the case

      Open Controls
    9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      TV 104.1
      SV 102

      Open Controls
    10. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      TV: 102.8
      SV: 101

      Open Controls
    11. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      TV 103.6
      SV 101.9

      Most importantly haven’t really been priced out of anything I’ve wanted to do really.

      Open Controls
    12. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      TV 103.6
      SV 101.7

      Open Controls
    13. sovietrockettes
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wow. that’s top notch.

      Open Controls
    14. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      102.1m
      100.8m

      Mine is always rubbish. Even when I've been top 10k I've never had much more than that.

      86k overall rank.

      Open Controls
    15. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      TV 103.1
      SV 101.1

      Open Controls
    16. sovietrockettes
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      TV 103.2 - I am inside top 9.5k though despite some more awful decisions (Foster over Ramsdale last minute)

      Open Controls
  18. FFSbet.com
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    January should be fun,no AFCON players and we will probably have few NEW players.

    Open Controls
  19. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    40 mins ago

    I am constantly sitting at 400 k. Was 1.7 million before gw 4. Sarr, salah captaincy helped me to jump. Do you think its possible to finish top 10 k? How should i Approach?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Extremely easily.

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        How?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Well for starters you’re many points behind. Have a few differentials and don’t panic.
          What’s your team ID?

          Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Easily achievable even if you are still 400k at xmas. Just keep making more right decisions than wrong ones, but with fixtures piling up soonish it might be wise to bulk up the bench if your team hasn't already

      Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm on a similar trajectory this season. I was 1.88million going into GW 5, but after wildcarding that week its been all green arrows, currently around 300k.

      Open Controls
    4. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Only 69pts between 400K and 10k. You can do that in a week if you go differential and get lucky.
      But that's risky. Instead it's easily grindable out across 10 game weeks of sensible, relatively fortunate play.

      Open Controls
    5. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Just play it cool. You can coast into top 10k from that rank.

      Open Controls
  20. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Does anyone agree that for the climate, there should be no fan flights for single away games in Europe or for internationals? No away allocations given.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      No opinion.

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      What if you support the club playing away but live in the city the game is being played?

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not for me but maybe those those environmentalists who claim to want to save the world don’t jet around the world or get taken around in big 4x4s

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Pollution from travel is only a small part of the issue.

        Bigger issues lie around waste disposal. Companies need to start being held accountable

        Also wats happened with the destruction of forest life over decades to accommodate for industrial and commercial reasons is something which has become one of the biggest and scariest threats. Governments and corporations will fund these projects but claim to be pro environment. I see literally nothing in most news articles about this

        Open Controls
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Small but very significant. it's all about the carbon footprint...

          Open Controls
        2. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Agriculture is the number 1 problem and yet it’s so often ignored too. Many things need to be sorted out first before we can stop telling people to fly

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Is it? Have you seen George Monbiet's article this week. Really poignant stuff

            Open Controls
    4. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Does anyone agree that for the climate, people should stop having fun

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Stupid comment.

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          I have thought about this issue very carefully actually, I have a masters in climate change policy and it is a significant part of my job

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Kaboom

            Open Controls
          2. Amsterhammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            That might be the case. But it doesn't come across in your original comment. I'm inclined to agree with Gentle turks.

            Open Controls
    5. alsybach
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      What on earth are you talking about, the odd football flight ✈️ which probably flies anyway, whether or not the are football fans on board is a drop in the ocean.

      Open Controls
      1. schlupptheweek
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Tbh your spot on. You can make the same argument about any sport and if you fancy going abroad on holiday. At the end of the day humanity needs to address waste, overpopulation and implementation of new technology. Politicians flying private jets to a climate conference is no better morally than Argentina players getting a private jet to avoid coronavirus risk.

        Open Controls
    6. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Want to solve the problem? Ban meat consumption & coal altogether. Problem solved.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not really, renewable energy isnt zero carbon.

        Open Controls
    7. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Remember reduce, reuse, recycle, so absolutely people should ask themselves, 'do I really need this?', before buying anything.

      For some football fans the away trips are their only luxury and that is ok. People need some luxury in life. The issue is in thinking we need everything. We dont

      Open Controls
  21. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    The writing on the wall tonight will be in big red capitalised letters, read it. Hwang is the third striker you have been looking for

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Brought him this week so hope you are right. But I have only seen him play 90 v Brentford and he was absolutely awful.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He does have some bad games, but more good then bad

        Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Wolves don’t create much though so can he keep scoring with every chance he gets. Saying that Everton shipped 5 to Watford though so could be more opportunities tonight

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I think Hwang is there to address that problem in parts, he should get some assists soon.
        Everton and Wolves should play to win, open game hopefully

        Open Controls
  22. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Anyone on UCL?

    I did a no-research limitless team for this week

    Szczęsny, Ederson
    Bonucci, Sandro, Alonso, Cancelo, Süle
    Salah, Mané, Sané, Nkunku, Mahrez
    Lewandowski, Vini Júnior, Pino

    MC players probably move once I think of rotation.

    It’s a fun chip!

    Open Controls
  23. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sarr to Gallagher's no-brainer, right?

    Open Controls
    1. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Fixtures are good, but this weekend's return was the first in several weeks. Great player, but how directly he'll be involved in goals is debatable...

      Open Controls
  24. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who is the best 4m def to get?

    Not gonna play him, but some minutes would be nice!

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Amartey is 3.9, been playing regularly for leicester

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Who is his competition?

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Vestergaard, I suppose.

          Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Manquillo probably most nailed.

      Then you have Amartey, Omobamidele and Johnson all at 3.9, latter 2 both scored this weekend

      Open Controls
  25. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Do you guys reckon I should keep Kane and Son now Nuno has gone?

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes!

      Open Controls
    2. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not sure on Kane, but I'm happy keeping Son. Time will tell!

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks both

        Open Controls
  26. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    EVERTON : Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Iwobi, Allan, Gbamin, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison.
    Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Delph, Tosun, Gordon, Davies, Rondon, Welch.

    WOLVES : Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Hee-Chan, Jimenez.
    Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Storer

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      No Hwang then

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hee-Chan

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Or is that who Hee-Chan is?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah mate

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Hee-chan is his family name, Hwang his name.

          Open Controls
      3. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        hee- chan

        Open Controls
      4. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hee Chan Hwang

        Open Controls
      5. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        FPL always use short names, you must not have looked at a Brazilians name before (for example)?

        FPL name: Jesus
        Real name: Fabio Borges Hernandez Rudamol sicacio Barry

        Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Jimi you have locked White to my bench so now owe me a brace

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Digne owners finally catch a break.

      Open Controls
  27. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Current team:

    Sanchez (Begovic)
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger White Livramento
    Salah Raphinha Foden (Sarr Benrahma)
    Vardy Antonio (Scarlett)

    1,5m in bank and 1 FT

    which option?
    A. Sarr to Mbeumo/ESR this week and Vardy to Kane next week

    B. Save transfer and Vardy and Sarr to Son and Wilson/Toney next week

    C. White to Reece James/Chilwell this week and assess next week

    D. Wildcard

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  28. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Glad Troare isn't starting

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      So are Wolves fans

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        just now

        And players 🙂

        Open Controls
  29. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wow, that’s an attacking Wolves team…

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.