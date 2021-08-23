Budget FPL players Duffy and Bissouma catch the eye as Toney shows more threat

We’ve Scout Notes on two more Premier League games from Gameweek 2, looking at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from both matches.

For a recap of all of Saturday’s games click here, while a summary of Sunday’s fixtures can be found here.

Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 Watford

Goals: Shane Duffy (£4.1m), Neal Maupay (£6.5m)

Shane Duffy (£4.1m), Neal Maupay (£6.5m) Assists: Pascal Gross (£6.0m), Yves Bissouma (£4.5m)

Pascal Gross (£6.0m), Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) Bonus: Duffy x3, Bissouma x2, Maupay x1

£4.1 DUFFY IN DEMAND

Shane Duffy‘s (£4.1m) FPL renaissance continued in style on Saturday with a goal, a clean sheet and a 14-point haul against Watford.

In the ongoing absence of Joel Veltman (£4.5m) and Dan Burn (£4.5m), the budget defender continues to stake a place for not only a sustained run in Brighton and Hove Albion’s starting XI but also our Fantasy squads – particularly as Kostas Tsikimas’s (£4.1m) race might be run with the return of Andrew Robertson (£7.0m).

Tsimikas is the only FPL defender who has had more transfers in than Duffy ahead of Gameweek 3, with over 160,000 managers recruiting the Ireland international.

“Shane has done really, really well, he’s been a breath of fresh air. It’s a credit to him and we just want to help him enjoy his football which he is doing.” – Graham Potter on Shane Duffy

There are legitimate medium-term concerns about what happens when Veltman and Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) make a comeback but Duffy barely put a foot wrong on Saturday, with Brighton’s defence – which has been solid under Graham Potter for some time – utterly shutting down Watford. Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) made just one save, with the Hornets’ expected goal (xG) tally of 0.45 the third-lowest of Gameweek 2 so far.

One other thing to note is how much Duffy’s presence at corners and free-kicks seems to be damaging Lewis Dunk‘s (£5.0m) FPL appeal: the former has popped up with a division-high seven attempts from set-piece situations this season, the latter zero.

It’s better news for Pascal Gross (£6.0m) and Solly March (£5.5m), however, Albion’s two dead-ball specialists who have another giant target to aim at. Gross now has two assists in as many matches.

BISSOUMA’S IMPORTANCE

Much has been made of Ben White‘s (£4.5m) departure to Arsenal but centre-half is one area where Albion aren’t lacking for options who can slip seamlessly into a well-drilled system, even with Veltman and Burn out.

Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) is someone they probably can’t afford to lose, however, and it’s worth paying attention to what happens to the Mali international ahead of next week’s transfer deadline as his future could have a big say on the appeal of Brighton’s Fantasy assets – particularly their defenders – in 2021/22.

The midfield shield was absolutely superb on Saturday, ranking top among FPL midfielders in Gameweek 2 for interceptions (five) and joint-third for tackles won. Indeed, it was his dispossession of the visitors’ Tom Cleverley (£5.0m) that led to an assist for Neal Maupay‘s (£6.5m) goal.

While the attacking returns will be few and far between (this was his third in four seasons), his status as the most-owned £4.5m midfielder will likely only be challenged by the corner-taking Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) in the short to medium term.

MAUPAY INJURY LATEST

Maupay made it two goals in as many games but a shoulder problem forced the striker off at half time.

“He’s not too bad. We’ll see how it goes over the next day or so. We’re hopeful it’s just a few days/weeks. That’s what we’re hoping for.” – Graham Potter on Neal Maupay

The Hornets’ own Gameweek 1 goalscoring hero, Emmanuel Dennis (£5.0m), barely got a sniff.

And this was the second successive match in which Watford, who boasted the best defensive record in the Championship last season, conceded two goals; they had also shipped on 10 occasions in three meetings with Premier League sides in pre-season.

A yearly reminder, then, that the step up in class can make a mockery of second-tier statistics, particularly when sides are readjusting to the higher calibre of opponent.

“The Premier League doesn’t give you a second chance. This is the level. Sometimes you make a mistake, this is the Premier League. Today it was like this.” – Xisco Munoz

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Duffy; March, Lallana (Moder 80), Bissouma, Gross; Trossard (Mwepu 72), Maupay (Connolly 45), Mac Allister.

Watford XI: Bachmann; Masina, Kabasele, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart (King 65); Louza (Hernandez 45), Etebo, Cleverley; Sema (Deeney 78), Dennis, Sarr.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford

Goals : None

: None Assists : None

: None Bonus: Pontus Jansson (£4.5m) x3, Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) x2, Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) x1

DEFENCES ON TOP

Despite Brentford’s goalscoring exploits in the second tier and Crystal Palace’s summer replacement of the pragmatic-but-dour Roy Hodgson, these two sides’ defences have outperformed their attacking assets so far.

The Bees now have two clean sheets from two and it’s perhaps no surprise, with a 3-5-2 formation preferred to more expansive 4-3-3 set-up. Even the wing-back system, which was used towards the back-end of 2020/21, has been made more safety-first with the inclusion of three bona fide central midfielders rather than a more attack-minded option like Saman Ghoddos (£5.5m) behind the front two.

As for Palace, the capture of Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) – as well as the signing of the promising Marc Guehi (£4.5m) – looks an astute one given how much he galvanised Fulham’s backline last season.

The two sides’ defences have allowed a combined 56 shots so far this season but, crucially, have only conceded one big chance apiece.

Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) and Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) picked up bonus points to supplement their clean sheets on Saturday, with the latter in an ‘out of position’ role in his more customary central midfield.

David Raya‘s (£4.5m) superb save from James McArthur (£4.5m) helped preserve his shut-out and status as the highest-scoring sub-£5.0m goalkeeper.

ANOTHER BLANK FOR TONEY – BUT MORE PROMISE?

The two sides’ talismans, Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) and Ivan Toney (£6.5m), drew blanks for the second successive week, with the former in particular flattering to deceive.

Toney was more involved in the goalmouth action than he had been in a shot-less outing against Arsenal, at least, registering five attempts in all, one of which was a towering header from inside the six-yard box from a corner.

“100%, Ivan will score goals. I felt in the game today there was fantastic work ethic, he worked so hard to pressure and he was a constant threat throughout the game. He’ll be tough on himself because he knows he should have scored one of the big chances from the corner. If he can’t give us goals now, he’ll give them in another time.” “I don’t think he tried too hard. I think sometimes we lacked a situation where we played him in for a bigger chance. Also from set piece situations. I think he had a very decisive action where he sent a cross across goal in the second half. He was very efficient.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney

The ‘out of position’ Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) continues to catch the eye, taking three of Brentford’s corners and hitting the woodwork with a direct free-kick.

Palace’s Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) had a similar afternoon, taking the Eagles’ set plays and striking the underside of the bar with a close-range shot of his own.

“I think Conor had a really good game. I think he was unlucky not to score the chance that he created. He was full of energy on the field. “The club worked really hard to bring him to Palace, and there was a couple of clubs around him.” – Patrick Vieira on Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Zaha, Benteke, Schlupp (Ayew 68).

Brentford XI: Raya; Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer; Henry, Janelt (Bidstrup 87), Norgaard, Onyeka (Ghoddos 70), Canos; Mbuemo (Wissa 77), Toney.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 2

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT