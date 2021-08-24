434
Scout Notes August 24

Does Jesus’s star turn on the right flank spell bad news for Mahrez in Gameweek 3?

434 Comments
MANCHESTER CITY 5-0 NORWICH CITY

  • Goals: Tim Krul (£4.5m) own-goal, Jack Grealish (£8.0m), Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m), Raheem Sterling (£11.0m), Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m)
  • Assists: Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) x2, Ruben Dias (£6.0m)
  • Bonus: Jesus x3, Laporte x2, Dias x2

JESUS EXCELS OUT WIDE

Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) is a regular for his national side on the right flank but we’ve seldom seen him deployed on the wing for Manchester City.

That’s the tactic Pep Guardiola turned to on Saturday, with the Brazilian and Jack Grealish (£8.0m) stationed either side of ‘out of position’ FPL midfielder Ferran Torres (£7.0m) in the front three.

Above: Gabriel Jesus’s touch heatmap in Gameweek 2, via the Premium Members Area

His performance was excellent and he was unlucky not to complete a hat-trick of assists given that he was the provider of the cross that led to Tim Krul‘s (£4.5m) own-goal.

While we’re never sure what Pep Guardiola has up his sleeve in any given Gameweek, such was the success of the tactical experiment that it could easily be repeated against Arsenal in Gameweek 3 – which would spell bad news for Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m), who at least salvaged something out of a substitute’s appearance on Saturday by slotting home City’s fifth goal.

“He’s a player who likes to be wider than central position. One of the reasons why I’m a manager is when you can work with people and humans like Gabriel. He never complains, he plays five minutes, he plays the best five minutes he can do.

“He’s happy on left, right or centre and today the connection with Kyle was exceptional. I’m pleased with his performance; he was involved in three of our goals and is an incredibly important player for us.” – Pep Guardiola on Gabriel Jesus

EARLY START FOR PEP ROTATION

Guardiola made five changes to his starting XI for this victory.

It’s not just the rotation that makes pinpointing a strikerless City asset in FPL tricky: their 16 shots against Norwich were spread across 10 players.

Grealish only chalked up the one effort, an inadvertent touch from a Jesus cross that resulted in his first City goal, but his 11 penalty box touches was a high in this fixture and Guardiola wants his summer signing to start turning close-to-goal proximity into returns.

“If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem, yeah (he can score more). When Raheem was here when I first arrived he didn’t have goals in his mind and we immediately changed his arrival. Today he scored because he arrives in the centre, he’s a machine there. He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. Jack has this mentality to score goals and win games as well.” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

It was business as usual for last season’s meanest defence, who allowed Norwich just one shot on goal.

Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) and Ruben Dias (£6.0m) delivered attacking returns but Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) again caught the eye offensively, registering more than twice as many penalty box touches than ‘false nine’ Torres.

On the injury front, Ilkay Gundogan (£7.4m) was able to start for the Citizens but neither Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) nor John Stones (£5.4m) made the squad due to fitness reasons.

£4.0m WILLIAMS ARRIVES

We’re lucky to get one playing £4.0m defender in some seasons but we’re blessed with a handful of them at present, and another could be joining the ranks in the form of Brandon Williams (£4.0m).

The Manchester United defender has signed for Norwich on a season-long loan and his arrival probably couldn’t be timed better with regards to playing time, with Daniel Farke bemoaning the fact that four of the reigning champions’ five goals came from the left-back area – Williams’ position.

The current occupier of that role, Dimitris Giannoulis (£4.5m), was hooked at half-time, with replacement Bali Mumba (£4.0m) coming in for some criticism from his manager after the game.

“We are disappointed with the result and especially with the way that we conceded four times the same goal – their players getting in behind my left-back for an easy tap-in. We were a bit unlucky with the second phase after the set piece for Laporte’s goal, but I’m disappointed with how we conceded the other four goals.

“We prepared the whole week because City always plays like this with a chipped ball or low pass behind the last row and the right winger tries to be there with the movement. I wish we defended those situations with a bit more individual quality but we didn’t today so we have to accept the loss.

“It was a tough first half for Dimi. It’s a tough start for him and his first time playing on this level. Last week, he faced Mo Salah who finished the game with one goal and two assists. I wanted to wait at least until half-time not to embarrass him too much and we have to accept it’s his first time playing on this level. He needs to adapt and he knows that he has to fulfil the role with a bit more quality.

“Bali affected the game but conceded twice the same goal. I was a bit disappointed with his behaviour for the fifth goal because you can’t play offside and just throw the arm up in the air.” – Daniel Farke

Naturally, a £4.0m Norwich defender is a mite different from a Liverpool asset at the same price, so expectations will have to be lower of a player who is part of a backline that looks as unconvincing it did two seasons ago.

The fixtures do ease for Williams and his new teammates from Gameweek 5 onwards, however, with the Canaries top of our Season Ticker from then until Gameweek 14.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, (Palmer 69), Grealish (Mahrez 75), Rodri, Jesus, Silva, Torres (Sterling 61).

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis (Mumba 46), Rupp (McLean 46), Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Cantwell, Pukki (Sargent 77), Rashica.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 2

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries 4

  1. tibollom
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    anyone care to talk me out of doing barnes to benharma or toney to armstrong with my remaining FT and roll instead?

    Sanchez foster
    Taa Tsimi Ayling Shaw Livramento
    Salah bruno greenwood barnes brownhill
    ings toney tonio

    Open Controls
    1. Similan
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      i really will keep barnes and toney for gw 3

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nah. Barnes to Benny is good. Only thing is that Norwich game, but Barnes has bot look good in these two games. I did this move after gw1 and feels great.

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        thanks mate, hesitated before GW1 between barnes and benny.. bad move

        Open Controls
    3. MESSINHO
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Other than Foster vs. Steele, we have the same team.

      I'm probably keeping him against Norwich and doing Tsimikas -> Livramento.

      If I had 1 FT, I would roll it tho.

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks mate, did white to livramento just now.. might just hold on barnes for norwich

        Open Controls
  2. Similan
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    sanchez
    shaw taa tsimikas
    salah bruno son townsend esr
    antonio ings

    subs foster veltman white obafemi

    2FT, what will you guys do with this team?

    shaw to dier and esr to benrahma?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes good moves

      Open Controls
      1. Similan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        or shall i wait for new on SON, if he is injured then i will need to -4...

        Open Controls
    2. Dr. Jepsen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do you think tsimikas will play? I have the exact same defense and Veltman and White are out in gw3 so if tsimikas isn’t playing the Shaw transfer sena a bit to early maybe?

      Open Controls
    3. Dr. Jepsen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe Veltman to Livramento to fund the Benrahma transfer instead? Gives you coverage for Tsimikas as well!

      Open Controls
  3. Captain Cheetos
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Perez will be replaced Nacho I assume for 3 games. Is it correct?

    Barnes to Greenwood
    Toney to Nacho vs Norwich. -4

    0.0 itb. Thoughts please. I see greater upside.

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Very sideways with a hit. Wouldn't do it.

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Cheetos
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Or I can do Shaw to Dier and Toney to DCL on -4.

      Barnes on bench, next week Greenwood.

      Open Controls
  4. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which is better for GW 3 and after ?
    A- Gündo
    B- Gündo > Pogba -4 pts
    C- Gündo > Greenwood -4 pts

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A or C

      Open Controls
  5. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    I've just looked and nearly all the people above me in my mini leagues don't have Trent yet on here we all say he is essential.

    Open Controls
    1. F0oTBall GuRu
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      many ways to skin a cat

      Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      People talking about "essentials" and "season keepers" can usually be ignored.

      Open Controls
    3. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No one is essential

      Open Controls
  6. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tsimi -> Livramento
    Ings -> DCL

    Have 2 FTs and exact funds. Should I do it now to prevent being priced out?

    Open Controls
    1. F0oTBall GuRu
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      ings with CRY at home.
      Hold

      Open Controls
      1. F0oTBall GuRu
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sorry BRE at home

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Crystal? He’s got Brentford, not quite as good mate

        Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hmm. I would say yes, but Ings have BRE.

      Open Controls
    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Keep Ings for 1 more surely.

      Open Controls
    4. Rog.
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looking at these exact transfers and also have the exact funds. Definitely doing the Tsimi move. Going to mull over the Ings move but atm I’m leaning towards making it today

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah it’s tough. Set on the first move but the second one is a really head-doer. Going into the IB with 2 FTs would be handy but would rule out DCL in one move.

        Open Controls
  7. Kalix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    People using benrahma's stats to justify not doing Barnes-> Benrahma...

    Have you guys looked at Barnes' stats? Because they are atrocious. Anyone with Barnes should dump him, even if it's for someone else

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep. U cant denied the form + fixtures with benny.

      And the bad form with Barnes.

      Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ofc, and I think Barnes will improve.

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Want Benrahma but it would be stupid to get rid before NOR, Lei will want to bounce back

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        So will Norwich, Leicester look woeful and I'd be very surprised if Barnes starts, Daka Nacho come in for me

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          That's your opinion, I have mine

          Open Controls
          1. chocolove
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Why so defensive? Lol.

            Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Glad I have Benrahma and not Barnes, but to be fair, you can't judge a player whose side is down to 10 men. No real reason Barnes can't come out firing on all cylinders v Norwich.

          Open Controls
    4. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am glad I started with Benrahma and Barnes. Will definitely keep for Norwich. Looking at Barnes to Traore in gw4.

      Open Controls
      1. adam wigan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Sounds a good plan. Traore is really high in the ICT ranking. Always gets in dangerous positions but often lacks the final product- if he manages to add that he could score big. I’m definitely keeping an eye on him too

        Open Controls
  8. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Top of my mini league with a BruNO team. But now I think it's time to be sensible and work towards getting Bruno in. Just so difficult when you don't want to drop ANY of you front 8!

    Open Controls
  9. dmcnam12
    13 mins ago

    Spurs fans: who gets dropped in the Spurs defence once Romero comes in?

    Open Controls
    1. F0oTBall GuRu
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Sanchez

      Open Controls
  10. Eric Banternaaa
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Shaw | Ayling | Tsimikas
    Salah (C) | Mahrez | Bruno | Jota
    Ings | Antonio | Toney

    Bench: Foster | Digne | Gilmour | Veltman

    Thoughts on:

    Toney Mahrez > DCL Benrama 1.2ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Garth Marenghi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yea

      Open Controls
  11. marcus2704
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Having Lukaku would mean going 4-5-1 with my team as it is.

    Is he worth that over (say) a frontline of Antonio and Ings/DCL and a fodder?

    I have a feeling he is going to have a great season but it does unbalance my team considerably.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      There are decent 3-5-2 teams to be had but means you need to sacrifice one of Salah, Bruno or TAA if you want Big Rom

      Sanchez
      Shaw James Ayling
      Salah Bruno Greenwood Benrahma Sarr
      Lukaku Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sanchez 4.0
        TAA 4.5 4.5 4.0 4.0
        Salah Bruno Raphina Benrahma 4.5
        Lukaku Antonio Toney

        If Toney can score this will be my team

        Open Controls
  12. KANTEnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Morning everyone.

    Sanchez,Gunn
    TAA,Tsimikas,Digne,Shaw,Veltman
    Salah,Bruno,Harrison,Sarr,Mahrez
    Toney,Antonio,Perica

    0.5 ITB & 2 FTs

    A) Shaw/Digne, Mahrez & Toney > Lukaku, Gray & 4.5 def (-4)
    B) Digne/Shaw , Mahrez > Son & 5m Mid for free?
    C) sell Digne or Shaw?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Keep Mahrez for the Arsenal game. City should steamroll them.

      Veltman needs to go.

      Open Controls
  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Any merit in ings to Antonio ?

    Ings has 1 more good game and then the fixtures get awful and villa still aren’t looking good, Brentford also seem OK

    Antonio is just so explosive

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d worry about not having Antonio for GW3 - his effective ownership will be high now with a lot considering him for the Armband now

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Exactly, and it’s a move I might make the week after anyway

        Open Controls
  14. Dacra
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Smith Rowe to Raphina for -4?

    Price drop on ESR would price me out, also have Tsimikas to get rid of next week so thinking better to take the -4 now?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Ayling (Amartey, Tsim)
    Salah - Greenwood - Grealish - ESR (Brownhill)
    Antonio - DCL - Lukaku

    1m itb, 0ft

    Open Controls
  15. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    A. Toney to DCL
    B. Shaw Ings to Lukaka 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  16. LucasMoregametime
    4 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Pickford
    Amartey, TAA, Shaw (Tsmikas, White)
    Salah, bruno, Benrahma, Barnes (Bissouma)
    Ings, Antonio, Toney

    Have 2FT and 1.5 in bank

    Thinking Toney and Barnes out to dele/ESR/Odegaard and Jesus or any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
  17. Zoostation
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any glaring moves that need to be made or just roll the FT for 2 transfers in the break?

    Going without Benrahma again will be nerve wracking.

    Sanchez (Gunn)

    TAA Shaw Ayling (Tsimikas,White)

    Salah Fernandes Grealish Raphinha (Brownhill)

    DCL Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
    1. liverpool01
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I also have double Liverpool defence, thinking of transferring out Tsimakas since Robbo should start soon.

      Open Controls
  18. liverpool01
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Best 4.6 nailed defender?
    Are there any 4.5 West Ham nailed defenders?

    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
  19. Rinseboy
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    anything worth a hit this week?
    Toney could be a problem.

    Play Ayling or Livra?

    Sanchez
    TAA Ayling Shaw
    Benrahma Greenwood Salah Bruno
    Antonio Ings Toney
    Foster Livra Tsimikas Brownhill
    1.3 ITB

    Open Controls

