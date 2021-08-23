341
Scout Notes August 23

Son injury latest, Greenwood in form and £4.0m FPL defender Livramento stars

341 Comments
Share

We continue our more detailed Scout Notes of the Gameweek 2 action with a look at Southampton v Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur.

[anon_only]
[/anon_only]

SOUTHAMPTON 1-1 MANCHESTER UNITED

  • Goals: Mason Greenwood (£7.6m)
  • Own goals: Fred (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Che Adams (£7.0m) | Paul Pogba (£7.7m)
  • Bonus: Greenwood x3, Luke Shaw x2 (£5.5m), Mohammed Salisu x1 (£4.5m)

Manchester United left St Mary’s Stadium with only one point after a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Saints took the lead after 30 minutes via a deflected Che Adams (£7.0m) effort which turned out to be a Fred (£5.0m) own goal. However, United fought back in the second-half, eventually equalising through Mason Greenwood (£7.6m).

For United, Jadon Sancho (£9.4m) appeared off the bench on 59 minutes, replacing the ineffective Anthony Martial (£7.9m), while Raphael Varane (£5.5m) was an unused substitute.

As a result of their draw, it’s now 27 games in a row without defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Premier League away games.

GREENWOOD AND POGBA CONTINUE IMPRESSIVE STARTS

For the opening hour, Greenwood was relocated from his Gameweek 1 centre-forward role to a wider position to accommodate Martial, but still found the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

United’s no. 11 has only registered a combined four shots in the box across the opening two rounds, but is certainly making them count, while it’s also worth noting that he took four of the Red Devils’ seven corners on Sunday.

As for Paul Pogba (£7.7m), the Frenchman collected a fifth assist of the season after teeing up Greenwood for his equaliser, and produced some classy moments as he continued in a more advanced role. In fact, no player on the pitch had more penalty area touches than Pogba on Sunday:

However, it was a day to forget for those who handed Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) the armband, as the Portuguese blanked and picked up a booking which meant that he produced just one FPL point for his efforts.

At the back, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side conceded a single goal for the second week running, but that didn’t stop Luke Shaw (£5.5m) from collecting two bonus points, having created one big chance and successfully completed 37 of his 45 attempted passes.

LIVELY LIVRAMENTO

Southampton look to have captured a real gem in 18-year-old right-back Tino Livramento (£4.0m), who has now started both of the Saints opening matches and looked excellent in Gameweek 2. 

One storming run in the first-half particularly stood out, as did his six interceptions.

Interestingly, Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0m) replaced left-back Romain Perraud (£5.0m) on 82 minutes, with the former Chelsea man seeing out the full 90 ahead of next week’s visit to Newcastle United.

It’s also worth noting that Ralph Hasenhüttl switched from his usual 4-2-2-2 formation to a back three at half-time, as Jan Bednarek (£4.5m) replaced Theo Walcott (£6.0m). That meant Livramento took on a wing-back role, though his attacking instincts were often curtailed by Shaw and Pogba’s attacking movements.

The change of shape was something Hasenhüttl touched on in his post-match interview:

“It was an intense week to prepare for this game. It’s good that in the end we take something for the work we have done for this game. It’s always a risk to change the shape after a good first half and surprise the opponents and be in the end more stable.

After the first 10 minutes we were struggling to find this shape because it’s not about being passive or deeper, we should still be on the jump but in a different way – it works quite well. That moment we conceded a goal but in the end after 70 minutes we had the bigger chances, we should normally win the game, but in the end that is how it should be.”

Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) also deserves a mention, as the summer signing linked up well with Adams and made some excellent runs. He perhaps should have done better with a brilliant chance deep into the second half, but his prospects look good ahead of meetings with the ropey defences of Newcastle United (a) and West Ham United (h).

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud (Walker-Peters 79), Walcott (Bednarek 45), Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo (Diallo 70), Adams, A Armstrong 

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred (McTominay 76), Matic (Lingard 86), Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Martial (Sancho 59)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 0-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

  • Goals: Dele Alli (£6.5m)
  • Assists: none
  • Bonus: Hugo Lloris x3 (£5.5m), Davinson Sanchez x2 (4.5m), Alli x1

ALLI BACK ON THE FPL RADAR?

Dele Alli (£6.5m) scored his first league goal in 17 months and Harry Kane (£12.4m) made his long-awaited return as Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Molineux. 

For Alli, his winning goal suprisingly arrived from the penalty spot, having won it himself after being brought down by Jose Sa (£5.0m). With Kane arriving off the bench in the second-half, it’s debatable just how important this development actually is, but it’s certainly something worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

Aside from the penalty, Alli performed in a deeper role on the left of Spurs’ midfield three (see below), which did restrict him to just 11 final-third touches.

Above: Dele Alli’s touch heat map v Wolverhampton Wanderers

It’s also worth noting that his only goal attempt on the day arrived from the penalty spot, though Spurs were pinned back for large periods and had to settle for just 42% ball possession.

Elsewhere, Kane made his first appearance of the season as he replaced Son Heung-min (£10.0m) in the 72nd minute. The 28-year-old held the ball up well and could have doubled the visitors’ lead but for a good stop from Sa.

Son, who is owned by 24.2% of FPL managers, worryingly left the pre-match warm up prematurely, though he did come out for the first-half as expected.

Having been asked after the game how he was, Nuno Espirito Santo said:

“For now he’s alright. In the warm-up, he had a strange feeling but he was okay to play. I don’t know. Let’s assess him now. I didn’t realise (he was walking gingerly). I’m sorry.

Meanwhile, it is now back-to-back clean sheets for Spurs, with Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) collected maximum bonus on both occasions. The Frenchman has already made 10 saves this season, a total no other goalkeeper can beat. 

Having dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side in 2020/21, this season, Spurs have held their own to see out results in Gameweeks 1 and 2, which does suggest there could be value in their defence ahead of Watford (h) and Crystal Palace (a), perhaps via £4.5m options Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier.

WOLVES ATTACK THROUGH CHANNELS

Roared on by an enthusiastic crowd, Wolves were perhaps unlucky not to come away with a point.

The dangerous Adama Traore (£6.0m) wasted a succession of chances, as Bruno Lage’s side attacked mainly through the channels.

That meant Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) was heavily involved in the final third, and could be one to monitor ahead of their fixture swing in Gameweek 4.

During the opening two rounds, Wolves have registered an encouraging 42 shots – only Liverpool have attempted more. They also rank fourth for expected goals (xG) from open play, though it is worth mentioning that they have been behind in both matches for large periods, which invariably leads to more attempts as they have had to chase the game.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss (Silva 84), Semedo, Neves, Moutinho (Dendoncker 72), Marcal, Trincao (Ait-Nouri 84), Traore, Jimenez

Spurs XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Alli, Moura (Lo Celso 67), Bergwijn (Winks 90+1), Son (Kane 72)

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 2

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries 4

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

341 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lignja
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Best Spurs 4.5m defender?

    Open Controls
    1. Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Dier

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Dier

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Webster

      Open Controls
    4. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m on the hunt as well, arguably from a player and ability point of view, their second most expensive defensive signing should be the player to start, so the Dier to drop out. But I’ve got nothing to go on here.
      Any Spurs fans card to hazard a guess?

      Open Controls
  2. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Any thoughts?

    Sanchez (Foster)
    Shaw Alonso Ayling (Tsimikas, White)
    Salah Buendia Mahrez Bruno Pogba
    Antonio DCL (Scarlett)

    Thinking:
    A) Salah --> Son ( but will need a -4 to get him back if GW4 back, free if GW5)

    B) Mahrez + Alonso ---> Son + Dier (-4)
    Ideally, Chilwell back + Dier cleansheet to clear my 4 pts. No def subs.

    C) Anything else ?

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Hmm, can see A backfiring, especially if Son is injured and Nuno is downplaying it.

      At the same time, I have that fear that Mahrez may get a decent haul against Arsenal. Maybe just sell Alonso?

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        That is an option too! Cheers!

        Open Controls
  3. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Should be green as long as they don't get negative points plus nothing huge for Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Ok...

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I reckon this is to my post Holmes? Appreciated sir

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
  4. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    For the ones that are looking for a Son 'cover' or just another Spurs mid asset for the good short term fixture run. Alli, Bergwijn or Moura and why?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Lies! I was bottom...

      Alli for me

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Not something you want to admit to! 😀

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Ha!

          Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      None of them. Despite winning and scoring the penalty, Alli mostly stayed too deep to be dangerous and the other 2 did next to nothing.

      Open Controls
    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Think it is Son or nothing. Need to see a bit more from Alli before I consider him a viable option

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      None, get Son or Kane really

      Open Controls
    5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      It's Son/ Kane or nothing

      Open Controls
  5. lindeg
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    84 pts with vardy to go. No bruno or salah paying off!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Didn't worked well in first week I guess 😛

      Open Controls
      1. lindeg
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Decent enough with 79 pts gw1

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          That’s pretty bad.

          Open Controls
          1. lindeg
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Considering the scores of bruno and salah, id say its decent

            Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          That was not decent for gw1.

          Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Lol its not paying off at all, it's working out roughly the same so far

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Nice score.

      Open Controls
    4. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      welcome to join 'The No BS League' if you're going without those two...just the 8 FFS managers on board 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A) White to duffy/dier
    B) Toney to Dennis
    C) burn ft

    Sanchez foster
    TAA shaw White ayling livra
    Salah Bruno jota raphinha gilmour
    Ings antonio toney

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A. I wouldn't burn it

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Take it you expected Arsenal to beat Chelsea and keep a cs and wanted White for the City game?

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Nope. But I'm also not sure what to do with my ft and didn't expect a 4.0 defender from a decent defensive side, with attacking threat to be an option

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Duffy will soon lose his spot

          Open Controls
  7. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    Taa shaw Ayling Tsim Livra
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Benharama Gilmour
    Ings Antonio Toney

    2 ft 0 itb ..best moves to do here?

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Maybe something involving Mahrez + Toney. Get DCL maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        That's the thinking..which one looks better-

        A Mahrez + Toney to Raph+ DCL (0.9 itb to upgrade Tsim)
        B Mahrez + Toney to Son +Dennis (0.4 Itb)

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I like A

          Open Controls
        2. Wrench
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
  8. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I think the next game is a big one for Greenwood - will be back up front I think with Sancho in and Martial out, and I think it's still too early for Edinson.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'd put a lot of money on him scoring again

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Must have missed something. Why are Sancho and Martial out? I know Martial had a poor game, but did he pick up an injury as well or something?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        He said sancho in for martial

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Naa u read it wrong. He said Sancho in Martial out 🙂 he's perfectly fine

        Open Controls
  9. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Top 13 scoring players so far, not a striker in sight....

    Lloris
    TAA Alonso James Pinnock Tsimikas Duffy Mings
    Salah Bruno Pogba Greenwood Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Antonio hasn't played yet 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah this is a bit silly.

        Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Antonio will join this club after today's game

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I sure hope so but aint got a good feeling

        Open Controls
    3. RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ings has 15, same as Alisson, Mings & Jansson.
      So no forwards in the top 12, but there is one in the top 16.

      Open Controls
  10. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Thoughts on Williams as a 4.0 at Norwich?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      basically irrelevant

      Open Controls
      1. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Really? Typically all we look for from a 4.0 is that they start and I wouldn't have thought he'd go on loan to somewhere that wasn't going to happen.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          People think Norwich are going to concede all 38 games here. No point asking. I'd get Duffy or Livramento before him though myself. If you're doing the 3 rotating 4.0s then Williams is good for that third slot

          Open Controls
  11. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Salah, Jota, Bruno, Benrahma
    Antonio, Ings

    Who out these would you pick to go along with above?

    A DCL
    B Greenwood (this move will require a hit)
    C. Wilson
    D. Bamford (plan to own Raphinha after internationals whenever he is eligible)
    E. Richarlison

    DCL will need a Livramento to come too, whilst the others a 4.5m defender would do

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
    2. tangtastic
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Jota out, greenwood in

      Next week..

      Inga out, DCL in

      Open Controls
  12. jackruet
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    need barnes hatty, blank benrahma and red card antonio

    Open Controls
  13. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    If Antonio scores and stays fit tonight i think he becomes the best captain option for GW3 especially if he keeps pens

    Open Controls
    1. COK3Y5MURF
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Scoring tonight has nothing to do with scoring next week

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Form does kinda help though

        Open Controls
        1. COK3Y5MURF
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Not scoring means out of form? So Salah and Bruno out of form?

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            58 mins ago

            No need to be so bloody difficult, no one said that but scoring week in week out helps confidence and yes better form is important

            Open Controls
            1. Harry the Hack
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              I don't think Bruno's confidence is an issue

              Open Controls
          2. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            39 mins ago

            Someone p!ss on your Korn Flakes old chap?

            Open Controls
            1. COK3Y5MURF
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              It's called talking sense

              Open Controls
              1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 4 Years
                just now

                This "sense" obviously makes you a hit at parties...

                Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Well it has at least something to do with it.

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I will be waiting on the Son news.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Do you already have him

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          No. But if he is reported fit I will get him for Mahrez.

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Good move, i can't get him, hate my team already

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              I haven't started too well either. Buendia and Bachmann punts have failed. Toney hasn't performed at all.

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Yeah Toney is my biggest regret, advised everyone against getting him and then still caved in myself!

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Same here. As a policy I have never started the season with players from newly promoted teams. Picked 2 this year.

                  Open Controls
  14. Zambian FPL Addict
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Got Nicola Pepe and Riyad Mahrez who leaves first?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Pepe

      Open Controls
      1. Zambian FPL Addict
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        Such a disappointment

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yes. Ended the season se well. But too many issues with that team right now.

          Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Tough one that lol

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bloody hell. You sure can pick em.

      Open Controls
      1. Zambian FPL Addict
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Usally have 1 to 3 African players as a policy.

        Open Controls
    4. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      That run of Arsenal games from GW4 to GW20 is so tempting - I wish I could firmly endorse Pepe and hope Arsenal come right. If you're maverick then hold Pepe - quite a few good option for the Mahrez money at the moment.

      Open Controls
  15. dylano21
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Might be crazy but what do you guys think:

    Salah + Obafemi => DCL + Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'd pass

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Don't

      Open Controls
  16. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Norwich fans here?

    Is there chance for B.Williams to be regular starter?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Lol, did you see Giannoulis in the first two games? That saidI will likely get him on wc, but doubt he’ll start in my team.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        3rd bench slot tho?

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          58 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
      2. Pukkipartyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Did not see. Was he that good?:D

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          Awful in first game, worse in second and hooked at halftime

          Open Controls
          1. Pukkipartyy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Hah. Thx!

            Open Controls
  17. fenomeno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Buendia to:
    a) Raph
    b) Benrahma
    c) Traore

    Open Controls
    1. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wait until weds/thurs for more info regarding quarantine

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Leeds fixtures barring 1 game are good.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Too early to answer

      Open Controls
    4. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  18. WHUFCSmith23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Seeing Salah out a lot on here. Are people really doing that?

    Open Controls
    1. tangtastic
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm all for it

      Open Controls
    2. Fantasyfreakstradbally
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Pure madness. Liverpool have blocked salahs international trip. He will be sitting with feet up looking after that wand of a left leg and come out firing for Gameweek 4 and 5.

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasyfreakstradbally
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/08/liverpool-block-mohamed-salahs-egypt-callup-and-other-players-could-follow/?fbclid=IwAR3b_POnUwdn3CoDFgyo53aTCIf2no7dv3BSZ4ULz_vEmwtW705iez1GxfI

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Let them 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Pure madness

      Open Controls
  19. mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Which attacking player do you think will score most pts for Wolves GW4-7?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jimenez

      Open Controls
    2. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      trincao

      Open Controls
    3. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      If I can't choose Semedo I will go Traore. His finishing is horrific but if he keeps getting one on one's surely he starts to put them away eventually.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He really won't, he has been doing it for year, so overrated

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Years*

          Open Controls
    4. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jimi

      Open Controls
  20. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Interesting that the eight teams in the No BS League captained six different assets, five hauling, with just the one blanking:

    Lukaku x 2
    Son x 2
    Greenwood
    Mane
    Jesus
    Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Herogrows
      8 mins ago

      Best league in FPL !!!

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        🙂

        Open Controls
  21. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    If you had to pick one for the whole season -

    Son or Lukaku?

    Open Controls
    1. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      53 mins ago

      Lukaku

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Lukaku

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Lukaku

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Kaku

      Open Controls
    5. tangtastic
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'd go for Son.

      £1.5m extra swings it form me. I'd expect the two to be roughly the same points wise but the extra money changes a mid tier player to premium elsewhere

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Che had 4th best xG last season. Kaku can convert. Spurs defend and try to win 1-0 and even Alli can score their only goal.

        Open Controls
    6. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Lukaku

      Open Controls
    7. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Lukaku

      Open Controls
    8. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Son should be able to match him almost point for point and leave an awful lot of spare change

      5 points per goal and clean sheet points - that’s just structurally very difficult for Kaku (or basically any striker) to compete with & means he will almost certainly exceed him on value, if not on cold hard points

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        If you’re happy captaining Son, sure.

        Open Controls
  22. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Can everyone hold off selling Tsimikas until he rises tonight please?

    Then we can all cash in with 0.1 profit ITB.

    We're in no way manipulating the casual market for financial gain. Absolutely not...

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      This!

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Everyone here who has Tsimikas is waiting for that price rise. You need inform this on official FPL site to have any effect 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      He'll easily rise before the next deadline, don't worry

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      He’s going to rise with real ease.

      Open Controls
  23. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    its so weird that i'm unable to fir in greenwood with my current midfield of-
    Mahrez/Barnes/Bruno/Salah/Brownhill

    Mahrez & Barnes have great fixtures, do i risk it with salah out? i'll get him back for mahrez for GW4 anyway. or is it too risky?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pogba looked better tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        just now

        keeping shaw & fernandes for sure, it's between pogba & greenwood for 3rd spot

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Honestly I think Greenwood & Mahrez have the same level of rotation risk. Both have mixed fixtures.

      Greenwood is 1.4m cheaper.

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        just now

        i agree, i'm keeping mahrez only for arsenal game, basically, i can do Salah to greenwood in GW3, carry 2 FTs in GW4, do mahrez to salah in GW4 & still have around 2 mn ITB & 1 FT left, which i feel can be used to upgrade wilson to DCL.
        is the plan too crazy?

        Open Controls
  24. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team
    Sanchez Foster
    Livramento B.Williams Taa Shaw White
    Salah Bruno Mbuemo Raph Brownhill
    Armstrong Lukaku Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      3 big hitters is hard to fit in when going 3-4-3, try 4-4-2 and see what you come up with

      Open Controls
      1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Why you think its harder?

        Open Controls
        1. Carlton P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I prefer Rudiger/Semedo/Reguillon to Mbuemo. Can drop TAA to Dias and get in Raph for Dallas

          Open Controls
      2. Carlton P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Sanchez l 4.0
        TAA l Reguillon l Semedo l Rudiger l 4.0
        Salah l Bruno l Benrahma l Dallas l 4.5
        Lukaku l DCL l 4.5

        Open Controls
        1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          No Shaw?

          Open Controls
          1. Carlton P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Possibly instead of Rudiger. Fixture swing for both teams gw7

            Open Controls
        2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sanchez 4.0
          Taa Shaw White Livramento Reguilon
          Trincao Salah Bruno Raph Brownhill
          Antonio Lukaku 4.5

          Open Controls
          1. Carlton P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Like it

            Open Controls
            1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Would probably be R.James/rudiger for Shaw

              Open Controls
  25. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Pick one:

    A Reguilon
    B Christansen
    C Dunk
    D Semedo

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  26. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bit of a captaincy dilemma for GW3!
    Could go for any of the below...might even do a lucky dip...who would you choose?

    A. Mane
    B. Ings
    C. Greenwood
    D. DCL
    E. Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        could be a popular differential cappo if he hauls again tonight!

        Open Controls
        1. Carlton P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Won’t be differential next week if he hauls this week!!

          Open Controls
          1. jia you (The No BS League -…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            he will as most will still captain Bruno and Salah

            Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    3. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  27. MessiMagic
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Lukaku will rise in price tonight propably so is it worth a - 4 to bring Lukaku in for Ings (which has easy home game too )?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      WTF lol these price changes!

      Open Controls
      1. MessiMagic
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Crazy!

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      I don’t think Lukaku in for Ings is needed even for free.

      Open Controls
      1. MessiMagic
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I know but will cost other transfer later because of the 0.1 rise 🙁

        Open Controls
    3. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      No. Chill and bring in DCL gw4 and Lukaku for Bruno gw7

      Open Controls
      1. MessiMagic
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thaks!cheers

        Open Controls
  28. @Bryan
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    As a Digne and Shaw owner (+Trent), I am nearly tempted to just plug in James and Rudiger from Chelsea now and just forget about the defence for the foreseeable. I assume Thiago Silva comes in for Andreas Christensen at some point?

    Would ideally be one of the 5.5m Man City Defenders instead of one of the Chelsea double up, but rotation concerns!

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Chelsea's fixtures are tough and they also have rotation concerns

      Open Controls
      1. @Bryan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think Chelsea will concede could get 2 out of 4 clean sheets in the run up to the easing of fixtures, which is not too bad really!

        Open Controls
        1. @Bryan
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Sorry that should read that I think Chelsea is capable of getting two clean sheets in the next 4 games.

          Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Why if all times would you get their defence in now?

      Open Controls
      1. @Bryan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Set and forget + they look likely to be very solid at the back regardless of fixtures. Liverpool and City may score against them, Villa/Spurs have not posted great offensive numbers!

        Open Controls
    3. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Just don’t touch your defence now. Digne fixtures are superb

      Open Controls
    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      might end up pulling in Chilwell & James for TAA & Shaw on the wildcard in wk7. The extra 1.5m might well be needed to fund kaku or kane type moves

      Open Controls
  29. tricpic
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    What chance Kaku rises again before the weekend? On wildcard and playing the in out hokey kokey.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.