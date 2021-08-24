731
Scout Notes August 24

Vestergaard injury latest as Antonio and Benrahma haul again

731 Comments
WEST HAM UNITED 4-1 LEICESTER CITY

  • Goals: Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), Said Benrahma (£6.2m), Michail Antonio x2 (£7.7m)
  • Assists: Benrahma, Antonio, Declan Rice (£5.0m), Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m)
  • Red cards: Ayoze Perez (£6.0m)
  • Bonus: Antonio x3, Benrahma x2, Fornals x1, Rice x1

BENRAHMA AND ANTONIO EXCEL

In a dominant victory for West Ham United over 10-man Leicester City, Michail Antonio (£7.7m) scored two late goals and made another in a stellar solo performance.

Said Benrahma (£6.2m) also impressed, as he scored for the second game in a row and added an assist on his way to another 12-point Fantasy Premier League (FPL) haul.

The Algerian lacked consistency in his debut top-flight campaign, but seems to have gained the trust of manager David Moyes in recent weeks.

“I think Said needed to take stock and settle in and realise he had to be a team player as much as an individual. I think that he had not realised that he is part of a team and we have to do all the right things together and because of that he’s actually getting these goals, he’s making goals, which is what we brought him for.” – David Moyes

Meanwhile, Antonio led the line superbly as he became the Hammers record Premier League goalscorer, and after last nights showing, has now attempted more shots than any other player over the opening two rounds:

A possible Gameweek 3 captaincy shout, then, which we’ll explore in more detail in our Captain Sensible article later this week.

Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) also deserves a mention, as he picked up his first assist of the season and ended the match with more opposition-half touches (47) than any other player on the pitch.

There is no doubt West Ham benefitted from Leicester being reduced to 10-men last night, but performances so far have been hugely encouraging and their prospects look good ahead of Crystal Palace (h) in Gameweek 3.

ANOTHER BLANK FOR BARNES

Only Manchester City and Manchester United won more points away from home than Leicester City in the Premier League last season, but the Foxes were outplayed in their first game on the road in 2021/22.

Now, Brendan Rodgers will be without Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) as well for three games as a result of his straight red card.

It was a night to forget for Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) too, as the winger failed to register an attempt on goal and was hauled off for Patson Daka (£7.4m) on 64 minutes. However, owners may be content to hold for one more week, given their Gameweek 3 fixture against Norwich City and the fact Perez is suspended. 

City were without Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) for the clash after the Denmark international picked up a knee injury in training ahead of Monday’s match. Assessing his fitness, Rodgers said:

“Hopefully, he can get back onto the field this week. He was playing in a game in training and just hurt his knee and felt some pain in it. He’s had a couple of scans and it doesn’t show anything too serious. We’re hoping we can get him onto the pitch in the midweek.”

Speaking at full-time, Rodgers also discussed his team’s performance at the London Stadium:

“We’re obviously disappointed with the result. The spirit of the team was really good. We kept fighting. The mentality of the team was really good. With 20 to 25 minutes to go, we were 2-1 [down], and then just as we were about to make the changes to try and make a go for it in the last 20 minutes, we obviously conceded the third.”

We had good possession [early on]. We worked the ball, I just felt that technically, we were too slow on it. We needed to be cleaner in our possession but smoother in our passing, and that would have got us through quicker. It’s something to take forward into the next game.

The first two goals [we conceded] were mistakes. We were in good possession of the ball, but we gave it away. That’s obviously not so good. Then, the other goals, of course, we didn’t defend so well, but it’s also really good play by Michail Antonio. He finishes them really well.”

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma (Noble 88), Antonio (Yarmolenko 89)

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison (Soumare 81), Barnes (Daka 64), Vardy (Iheanacho 81)

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 2

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries 4

  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    I'm gonna look at exploring some players that I feel may be overlooked because they have a history of being disappointments.

    Jesus - FPL players hate him and rate him as a trap but he could start creeping up as a serious differential if he continues his strong performances on the right. Good price but until he shakes his rotation risk off probably an avoid.

    Mount - I see a lot of people saying he's a casual pick. His numbers from the past few seasons aren't great, but his position in the team, his improvement as a player and actually, his raw stats from this season mark him as a potentially strong asset. He might be relatively highly owned overall but among the template, he's very low owned currently so could be worth picking up early.

    Traore - Famously wasteful and a rotation risk. He looks dangerous (although still hopelessly wasteful). The fixtures turn in GW4 though and he is capable of big scores. Wouldn't go for him right now but his price and ability should keep him on people's watchlists.

    Pepe - Another infamous dud. But he's been playing 90 min every game and floating up and around the CF role this season. Fixtures turn in GW4 and he's eaten 2 price drops already so he's more affordable. I'm keeping an eye on him. The regular starts is promising and these first few tough fixtures might mask some serious potential.

    Alli - 2x 90 mins and took a pen. And yet I have seen him in literally 0 teams. He's starting a good run of short term fixtures so he might even be a decent pick-up for a while. He's burned us before, but maybe, just maybe he's back in favor with Nuno. Alli has had a 200+ point season before so the ability could still be there.

    1. WHUFCSmith23
    1. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Great Post.

      2. Mo Mane
    2. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Jesus 6/10 - I think that would be a gamble.
      Mount 7/10 - will score 14-160 maybe a bit more.
      Traore 6/10 - Really could break this league and every game he plays in, think he needs a new team to be able to achieve this.
      Pepe 7.5/10 - If Arsenal start playing, I think he is definitely on to watch!! He is on my watchlist!
      Alli 8/10 - If Nuno gives him a confidence kick, he right up there with his price and is my main watch early this season.

      1. Mo Mane
      1. Mo Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        *140-160 points

        1. Camzy
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          I think Mount is a 9/10. He can get double digits in both. He's got enough potential and is in a good enough team also on set pieces.

          There is definite FPL bias against him I feel.

          1. Boxwoods
          1. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeah, Mount and Rom could be a swap from Bruno / 7.5-8.0 FWD for that favorable CHE fixture swing.

            3. Amartey Partey
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah I wouldn't go near any of them.

      1. Camzy
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Is that bias though? That's what I want to figure out. We've all been burned by these guys in the past but I've avoided some players mistakenly after situations change

        I didn't buy Ings two seasons ago because I thought he'd surely break down and he went onto ruin my season.

        1. Mo Mane
        1. Mo Mane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          I can't believe you would discount Dele so soon, he scored 225 points in 16/17 and 175 in the next season.
          He has the talent and £6.5M, wow, I think that has to be biased?

          1. Amartey Partey
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            That was 5 years ago. Maybe I will change my mind but can't see it. He's only on people's radar because he scored a penalty. I prefer Spurs defensive players.

            Open Controls
          2. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            that was so long ago and he was playing basically as a second striker then. He's playing mostly in his own half now as a CM under Nuno

            3. Mo Mane
          3. Mo Mane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            it is a long time ago in football, but I believe he still has a chance to come good. I don't like Spurs, but as potential and cost, should be on your watchlist at least!

            1. Andy_Social
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              How much is Phil Jones, the greatest defender on Earth?

              2. Amartey Partey
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Actually to be honest Mount might be a possibility. The others though are either rotation risks or just disappointing players who blow hot and cold. I prefer consistent performers.

          3. Andy_Social
        3. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'm keen on Mount, as I write below. I don't think the issue is bias - Mount has been a steady eddy type, an assist there, the odd goal there, nothing to get the pulse racing unlike the same-priced Jota and Greenwood. I have a hunch Lukaku will nudge him up a level and will be monitoring this with a view to getting him on my GW7 WC.

          4. Andy_Social
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Jesus - Pep hasn't previously used him in his preferred RW role. If he continues playing him there and doesn't rotate him with Mahrez and Torres, he'll be gold. But Pep will, so no.
      Mount - linked really well with Lukaku. A strong case for my WC.
      Traore - yes, IF he can find the damn goal.
      Pepe - Arsenal. The club and player need to prove their worth. Regular starts might just be due to Saka being eased back.
      Alli - don't be mugged by winning and scoring a penalty. He played far too deep to be an fpl asset.

      Open Controls
    5. Respect My Authoritah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nice. I'm considering the first two, although Jesus is unlikely to ever make it into my side.

      6. COK3Y5MURF
    6. COK3Y5MURF
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Alli is playing as a box-to-box mid.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        not even, playing pretty deep the last two games

        Open Controls
    7. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like Mount and Traore of those. Alli I think is more of a box to box man under Nuno, so won't be worth the cost. And Jesus would be great if classified as a mid but will struggle as a forward if it's mainly assists.

      8. Cheeto__Bandito
    8. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Look at Alli stats not his latest return and you may think differently

      9. Guba
    9. Guba
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Jesus feels like he's always going to be a rotation issue, he's only gained more competition and Foden is back too. Like most City assets it depends if you can get over the benchings but I prefer others myself.

      Think Mount could be a great shout from gw 7 onwards with Lukaku in the team, nice price point.

      Traore I think could be brilliant value but I'm more likely to look at Jimenez if he capture even an ounce of form. Think Wolves have looked good other than actually finding the net.

      Every time I ever get an arsenal asset I feel like I get burnt. Big avoid for me.

      Alli really hasn't looked great to me FPL wise and if Kane stays he loses pens.

      10. Lindelol
    10. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      none because better players available right now

      Open Controls
    11. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Had Mount last year he's a great pick, high floor low ceiling kind of player, will always get baps when he assists.

      Alli is playing really deep, Arsenal is in complete disarray, Traore has never shown any flashes of finishing the chances he creates and Jesus takes up a valuable forward slot when there are 4 strikers that are a cut above the rest right now

      12. fusen
    12. fusen
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's a simple enough situation as until they start reliably returning then you can just ignore them for the players who are returning.

      Sure, you can in theory get at the front of the queue and get some points that others won't by getting them in 'early' but they are low owned for a reason.

      To do well in this game you need a steady return of points, not gambling on too many 'potentials'.

      As soon as they put one or two back to back returns in and pass the eye test then the ones to get in will be fairly obvious.

      13. pjomara
    13. pjomara
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Have Jesus and Alli.
      Thinking of offloading both.
      Jesus was in as a punt from the start with Norwich at home in mind.
      For Alli, I wasn't impressed to see Spurs have a 3 pronged attack v Man City without him in that 3. So on average, will play deeper than I expected.

      2. Mo Mane
  2. Mo Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Surely the whole world and his wife should have sold Tsimikas by now after his price rise??
    Not showing as the case on transfers out in FPL site...

    1. veedub1989
    1. veedub1989
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      I've not, principally as I have other fires to put out. Losing 0.1m would be annoying but he could feature, albeit unlikely it seems. He's been playing well though...

      2. WHUFCSmith23
    2. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Waiting until next week, if I lose the .1 then so be it and I'll wait until wildcard. Don't want to be prioritising 4m defenders with my precious transfers.

      Open Controls
    3. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm not selling yet unless his 0.2 is at risk. Won't risk his replacement getting injured before the weekend.

      Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Transfers are precious.

      5. Boxwoods
    5. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don’t think the masses who bid him up over the last few days will be looking to sell this week. Shipping him right now may not be a priority for enlightened.

      6. Andy_Social
    6. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Parked on my bench. Can stay there until I call on Jota.

      7. NateDog
    7. NateDog
      11 mins ago

      Next week, even maybe the week later if it can wait (which I don't think is impossible, the people that are still bringing him in now might well think he's just getting a rest against Chelsea or something).

      8. Guba
    8. Guba
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      No reason to sell if he can sit on your bench. Isn't losing the price rise any time soon.

      3. Freshy
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gotta get Spurs defenders?

    Manchester United have conceded 6 shots in the box
    They have 0 clean sheets
    Spurs have conceded 25 shots in the box
    They have 2 clean sheets

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Didn't Villa concede a lot of shots in the box last season.

      2. veedub1989
    2. veedub1989
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I shipped Shaw>Reg - also enabled Toney>DCL.

      3. Guba
    3. Guba
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Spurs defenders feel like a future transfer out to me. Only Reguilon has any appeal being nailed and some attacking potential but even then a no-go for me.

      Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this bunch?

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA, Shaw, Ayling (Veltman, Tsimikas)
    Salah, Bruno, Greeny, Benrahma (Browny)
    Ings, Ant, Toney

    1 FT, 1m in bank

    a) change a defender
    b) change a forward
    c) save
    d) something else

    Cheers in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      c)

      2. mixology
    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      C. Best to have 2 FT's coming out of IB

      3. Tabasco
    3. Tabasco
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably save

      4. veedub1989
    4. veedub1989
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      B.

      I have a similar team (like most of us it seems) and I took a -8 to enable:
      Toney>DCL
      Greenwood>Benrahma
      Shaw>Reg

      Current team:
      Sanchez
      TAA| Reg | Ayling
      Benrahma | Raph | Salah | Bruno
      DCL | Ings | Antonio

      Gunn, Coufal, Tsimi, Brownhill

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Very nice team. More likely to go 352 than stick to 343.

        5. Gayleforcewins
    5. Gayleforcewins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks great!
      Probs save or solve the Tsimi problem now one less thing to do later? I’m looking at Duffy (might not want to double BHA)/ Liv/ Williams (very punty)

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Later can be with WC. Can't get Duffy as have 3 Brighton (Steele probably shouldn't be there)

        Open Controls
    6. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers all.

      1. Andy_Social
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not a lot wrong with it. I'd roll the transfer and go into post-TDD, inty break chaos armed with 2FT.

        5. Amartey Partey
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Are Palace playing 4 or 5 at the back?

    6. PlayPercentage
  6. PlayPercentage
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    What are Toney owners doing?
    Looked a handful in GW1, rubbish in GW2. No attacking points yet.
    But next couple of GWs are decent fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I am keeping.

      2. waltzingmatildas
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd like to keep but DCL is tempting me!

      Open Controls
    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Had more shots GW2. And I think Villa could struggle with Brentford. I'm giving him one more but then selling for DCL.

      Open Controls
    4. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Will gladly be getting rid this week, it's very easy to tell he will have plenty of blanks this season. His strike partner looks the bigger threat

      5. Andy_Social
    5. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep on trucking until I can get Lukaku.

      6. Vertigo
    6. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Staying put.

      Open Controls
  7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Barnes, Buendia and Mahrez the three issues in my team. Mahrez and Buendia to go out this week. Right thinking?

    1. BoleynWin
    1. BoleynWin
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Have you seen Arsenal play this season? Mahrez should score well against them if he starts, IF being the obvious issue…

      1. Gomolon
      1. Gomolon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's the big problem, although tbf he didnt need much time at all to get returns last gw

        2. Guba
    2. Guba
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Depends if you think Mahrez plays. I'd hold him if you think he doesn. Buendia I'd get rid.

      8. Sturridge Wars
  8. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ings > DCL before price rise

    Yes or no ?

    1. JBay
    1. JBay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If you can get DCL even if he's 0.1 higher then no. If you can't, then maybe yes.

      9. Gomolon
  9. Gomolon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Got 2ft's this week - what would you prioritize:

    A) Removing Veltman before his price drop tonight (has covid, will be back for GW4 vs Brentford)

    B) Using both ft's to do Mahrez > DCL, moving from 352 to 343 (leaving 0.9m itb)

    1. Bucket Man
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Brighton always been quite good at the back. Mahrez v Arsenal has potential would do A personally

      Open Controls
  10. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Jota out this week doesn't seem sensible does it? It would mean I could do toney to DCL and keep ings.
    Or just do Ings to DCL, I'm not sure Brentford is an easy fixture and I want DCL medium - long term.

    1. Guba
    1. Guba
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I wouldn't transfer out Jota, he's on good form and fixtures after Chelsea are nice

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Villa are barely creating chances in what has been seen as the easiest fixtures. Ings out seems best but probably next week

      Jota will get steady stream of points over the season, I would keep

      3. waltzingmatildas
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers guys. Can you see any better options here?
      Sanchez foster
      TAA shaw White ayling livra
      Salah Bruno jota raphinha gilmour
      Ings antonio toney

      4. Lindelol
    4. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't know but I have moved him out for Benrahma

      1. waltzingmatildas
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jota? Very tempting....

        11. Cheeto__Bandito
  11. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Toney to Adam Armstrong worth it?

    Really cant find a use for my ft this week..

    1. WHUFCSmith23
    1. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      If you need that .5

      12. fantasyfog
  12. fantasyfog
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    So I've been playing around with some different teams and shoot me if I'm wrong...but....

    Salah and Bruno are no longer essential

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I personally think Salah is more expendable. Bruno outscored him last year and I think will again, and United are going to batter Newcastle GW4.

      My tentative WC would be Bruno & Lukaku as big hitters.

      1. fantasyfog
      1. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Very doable, agreed

        2. Andy_Social
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Because of this GW?

      3. JBay
    3. JBay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Are you saying that because they both blanked in one gameweek or because of Lukaku? Both Salah and Bruno can score a hat trick agains any opponent so risky to go without them, but when there's Lukaku, Kane and KDB you can't have them all but Salah and Bruno are "template" for a while at least so for me they are quite essential since I'm 4th in my mini-league and not having both can really hurt me. If I'd be last I'd go for Lukaku today.

      1. fantasyfog
      1. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think bruno can be covered with Greenwood maybe pogba, salah by jota, and the funds give you 11 attacking players, the whole team, bench 2 playing subs 1 fodder

        1. fantasyfog
        1. fantasyfog
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Plus dcl lukaku Antonio up top

          Raph jota greenwood/pogba son

          Taa Shaw Laporte

          Looks good to me

          Open Controls
  13. lets talk about 6
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Mahrez + brownhill to Raphina + Benrama for free?

    worth it or hold mahrez for arsenal?

    1. Boxwoods
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Looks a good move (even if Mahrez hangs double figure this week).

      2. fantasyfog
    2. fantasyfog
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Undoubtedly

      14. Baberto
  14. Baberto
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    A little help needed. Thanks.

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA, Shaw, Ayling, Tsimikas, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Greeny, Raphinha, Gilmour
    Ings, Ant, Toney

    2 FT, 0m in bank

    Considering Toney+Gilmour > Benharma + 4.5 before the price changes.

    1. Bucket Man
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Good moves

      15. cemal
  15. cemal
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    1 FT, 1.0 ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA, Dias, Maguire
    Salah, Bruno, Barnes, Benrhama, ESR
    Ings, Antonio
    (Gunn, White, Tsimikas, 4.5)

    Should I do:
    A. Salah -> Jota to fund Lukaku next week
    B. Tsmikas -> Livramento to have 11 playing this GW
    I also have my eye on James and would like to get him before he rises
    Any other thoughts?

    1. Bucket Man
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Ayew Holding Mee Cork
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Veltman's owners what are you going to do?

    1. Gomolon
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's tough - I'm either taking him out for Livra, or possibly using both ft's to do Mahrez>DCL as Veltman should be back gw4 anyway

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Take the drop most likely.

      3. Vertigo
    3. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keeping.

      4. DavvaMC
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I am almost sure to stick with him.

      Open Controls
  17. Wake me up before sanogo
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) exciting transfer Veltman and Toney -> Reguilon and Armstrong
    B) medium excitement Veltman -> Dier
    C) low excitement Veltman/Tsimi -> Livramento

    Team is otherwise fairly template.

    1. Bucket Man
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      C Tsimikas to Livramento

      1. DavvaMC
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        C from me.

        2. Gomolon
    2. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C but with Veltman to avoid the drop

      18. Bucket Man
  18. Bucket Man
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Digne to Dier or Livramento? to fund Wilson to Antonio. Barnes likely out next GW.

    More funds from Livramento but Dier has better fixtures. Ings to DCL another possibility over next few GWs

    1. RealSocialDads
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Dier imo

      19. RealSocialDads
  19. RealSocialDads
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    How come I'm seeing people bring in Raphinha?

    Isn't he a doubt over the next few weeks due to international break fixtures

    Open Controls
  20. Confusedleedsfan
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    How nailed is Reece James folks? Played well obviously but we have Tuchel the Tinkerman changing things up a lot don’t we?!

    Open Controls

