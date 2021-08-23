1174
Scout Notes August 23

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal

1,174 Comments
Share

We continue our more detailed Scout Notes of the Gameweek 2 action with a look at Arsenal v Chelsea.

ARSENAL 0-2 CHELSEA

  • Goals: Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m), Reece James (£5.5m)
  • Assists: James, Mason Mount (£7.5m)
  • Bonus: James x3, Lukaku x2, Edouard Mendy x1 (£6.0m)

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) scored and put in a dominant display as Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday.

The Belgian’s man-of-the-match performance earnt rave reviews, while Reece James (£5.5m) – who got the second goal – also impressed as a wing-back in Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

LUKAKU OFF THE MARK

Lukaku took just 15 minutes to get off the mark with the opening goal, sweeping home James’ delivery, and was unlucky not to add a second after a superb save from Bernd Leno (£5.0m).

The 28-year-old bullied Arsenal’s defence all afternoon, as he gave Chelsea a focal point up top and the clinical finisher that they have missed.

As a result, he collected two bonus points to return an eight-point Fantasy Premier League (FPL) haul in Gameweek 2.

After just one appearance, Lukaku already features amongst the top forwards for goal attempts, having attempted eight against the Gunners alone:

“What a start for Lukaku. In the beginning he struggled to touch the ball a little bit. Then he was very well integrated. He proved his value for the squad already. He linked really well with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz up front and gave something to the game that we did not have already.” – Thomas Tuchel

Lukaku deservedly grabbed the headlines, but this was a dominant team performance where others impressed, too.

JAMES IMPRESSES

James’ 18-point FPL haul – via a goal, assist, clean sheet and maximum bonus – was the biggest of his career to date.

Overall, he registered 42 final-third touches, more than any other player on the pitch, four goal attempts and two shots in the box, while his advanced role (no. 24 below) stood out, too:

Chelsea’s average position map v Arsenal

It’s now two clean sheets in two matches for Chelsea, though most FPL managers will surely be content to wait until Gameweek 7 before investing, given that their next four fixtures are Liverpool (a), Aston Villa (h), Tottenham Hotspur (a) and Manchester City (h).

ISSUES AT ARSENAL

While Arsenal’s opening day defeat at newly-promoted Brentford was perhaps unexpected, it has to be said that this result was on the cards.

Despite improving after the break, the Gunners 4-2-3-1 set-up looked devoid of width and left too much space for the likes of James to exploit.

However, it’s worth noting that the squad has been hit by Covid and injuries in the opening two weeks.

After the match, Mikel Arteta said:

“I don’t think the club in their history have faced something like this. We have to face the challenge. The league or table is not decided in August. The worst thing you can do is throw in the towel. We certainly are not going to do that. You have to understand the situation we have. We are missing nine players, and it is difficult. It is not just nine players – they are some big, big players.”

Worringly, Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) also limped off after 66 minutes with his side losing.

“They had to limp off. KT had an issue with his quad and Gabi (Martinelli) was cramping.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Arsenal, as their next Premier League game sees them make the trip to reigning champions Manchester City, though their fixtures do improve from Gameweek 4 onwards.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney (Tavares 66), Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka (Aubameyang 61), Pepe, Martinelli (Balogun 79)

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic (Kante 72), Alonso, Mount (Ziyech 82), Havertz (Werner 90), Lukaku

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 2

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries 4

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,174 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Tsimikas
    Salah, Bruno, Barnes, Benrahma
    Ings, Antonio, Toney

    Steele, Gilmour, Veltman, 4.0
    1 FT, 2.0 ITB

    A. Toney > DCL
    B. Veltman > Coufal
    C. Veltman > Dier
    D. Save

    Open Controls
    1. Sjaak
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wait and Tsimikas out?

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        That’s also an option. Means I’ll have enough defenders until Veltman’s back (and hopefully starting).

        Open Controls
  2. sk24
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sanchez Gunn
    TAA Shaw Ayling Tsimikas Livramento
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Benrahma 4.5
    Ings Antonio Toney

    1ft, 1.5 itb

    Would you do the agressive move:
    Tsimikas > 4.0
    Toney > DCL for -4?

    Tomorrow will be the only day I can do this.

    Open Controls
    1. Sjaak
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not for -4, Villa defence not so good imo

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You better hope DCL doesn't go up tonight but yeah I would do that move

      Open Controls
  3. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Cash Ayling Veltman Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Son Barnes Benrahma
    Antonio Toney Perica

    2FT. 0.0 ITB, best option?

    a) Toney + Barnes to Bamford + Gray
    b) Toney + Salah to Lukaku + Gundogan/7.5mid
    c) Toney + TAA to DCL + Shaw/5.9def
    d) Barnes + Veltman to Gray + Dias/6.0def
    e) Veltman to Coady/Dier
    f) Barnes to Gray

    Open Controls
    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      a or f

      Open Controls
  4. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Does Barnes, Buendia, White -> Pogba/Greenwood, Benrahma, Livramento (-4) look good?

    Choosing between Pogba and Greenwood is a bit of a headache but leaning towards Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I went with Greenwood in the end.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      As Pogba owner I believe the decision to get him over Greenwood was correct, but just unlucky. Pog looked more dangerous and do check the stats and forget this group thinking.

      Open Controls
  5. Scout15
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    What would you do with Digne? Not bad fixtures ahead but it seems there are better options...

    Open Controls
    1. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep. Think there are some returns for him in next 5.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think you answered the question.

      Open Controls
  6. Invincibles
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    DCL, Coufal rising?

    Toney dropping?

    Open Controls
    1. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Dcl should be rising
      Toney maybe in the next few days leading to gw 3
      Coufal still some way off from rising, unless there are massive transfer for him

      Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hey fam! Please reply!

    A. Gray
    B. Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gray

      Open Controls
    2. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. yanky
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    1) barnes dropping tonight?
    2) barnes mahrez > son raphina for free?

    Open Controls
  9. Zenith UK
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Harrison > Torres (-4) to stop me losing value on Harrison?

    Open Controls
  10. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do I save?

    Sanchez - Steele
    TAA - Shaw - Coufal - Tsim - Amartey
    Salah - Bruno - Son - Gundo - Brownhill
    Ings - Toney - Davis

    0.0 ITB, 1 FT

    Could ship Gundo...

    Open Controls
  11. shiraz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    With 71 points for gw 2 and my ranks plummeted with benrahma hauling. Did barnes to benrahma, to cushion against those around my ranks and also because barnes is just barnes.

    Leaving with 1ft and going to obesrve veltman price. Doubt he will fall in price in few hourse

    Open Controls
    1. Similan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      At least u can do a straight swap to benrahma. I am finding ways to get him and the only route is downgrade shaw to sanchez/tanganga and upgrade esr to benrahma

      Open Controls
  12. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    "Problems" in my team, from biggest to smallest, as I see it:

    White, Veltman, Tsimikas, Barnes, Toney, Brownhill.

    2FT, 1.5ITB.

    Think I can leave Brownhill and Toney due to their price, the maths doesn't work to seriously upgrade either of them and they're not at risk of a drop.

    Barnes drop worries me but Leicester now have a full week to prepare for Norwich who have a league cup tie to deal with so I'm holding for now.

    Tsimikas probably won't start but I'll keep just to get the full price rise before getting rid.

    White/Veltman - Coin toss but I think White has better fixtures after the international break so will move Veltman to Livramento and start him, TAA and Coufal this weekend leaving me with 2.0 ITB.

    Sound logic? Don't like eating two price falls in one week, potentially more, but I also don't want to waste both transfers or take hits or wildcard to avoid it.

    Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Free transfers used up to bring in Benrahma over Toney so moved to
    3-5-2. Any other issues you think needing hit or gtg. I did have in mind Tsimikas to Livramento to improve bench but that possibly can wait

    Sanchez
    TAA Coufal Shaw
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma
    Ings Antonio

    Foster Ayling Tsimikas Scarlett

    Open Controls
  14. Jafalad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Yes or No:

    Toney+Barnes+Gundog -> Benrahma+DCL+Raphinha?

    This would leave me with 0.2 so if the expected price rises take place, I would not be able to make this transfer later in the week. I have two frees so the hit is immaterial.

    Thank you. 🙂

    Open Controls
  15. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Barnes Buendia and Harrison all on the verge of dropping price.
    MUST.RESIST.HITS

    think i'll just do Buendia to Benrahma and suck up any price drop with the extra 0.4m from this move

    tempted by Wilson to Antonio - would you do this move for free or wait until closer to deadline

    Really don't enjoy being swayed by price changes

    Open Controls
  16. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Cash Ayling Veltman Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Son Barnes Benrahma
    Antonio Toney Perica

    2FT. 0.0 ITB, best option?

    a) Toney + Barnes to Bamford + Gray
    b) Toney + Barnes + Veltman to DCL + Gray + Livramento (-4)
    c) Barnes to Raphinha
    d) Barnes to Gray

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.